Ron Paul On America: "Protectionism Abroad & Socialism At Home"

Authored by Ron Paul via The Ron Paul Institute for Peace & Prosperity,
One of the most insidious ways politicians expand government is by creating new programs to “solve” problems created by politicians.
For example, government interference in health care increased health care costs, making it difficult or even impossible for many to obtain affordable, quality care.
The effects of these prior interventions were used to justify Obamacare.
Now, the failures of Obamacare are being used to justify further government intervention in health care. This does not just include the renewed push for socialized medicine. It also includes supporting new laws mandating price transparency. The lack of transparency in health care pricing is a direct result of government policies encouraging overreliance on third-party payers.
This phenomenon is also observed in foreign policy. American military interventions result in blowback that is used to justify more military intervention. The result is an ever-expanding warfare state and curtailments on our liberty in the name of security.
Another example of this is related to the reaction to President Trump’s tariffs. Many of America’s leading trading partners have imposed “retaliatory” tariffs on US goods. Many of these tariffs target agriculture exports. These tariffs could be devastating for American farmers, since exports compose as much as 20 percent of the average farmer’s income.
President Trump has responded to the hardships imposed on farmers by these retaliatory tariffs with a 12 billion dollars farm bailout program. The program has three elements: direct payments to farmers, use of federal funds to buy surplus crops and distribute them to food banks and nutrition programs, and a new federal effort to promote American agriculture overseas.
This program will not fix the problems caused by Tramp’s tariffs. For one thing, the payments are unlikely to equal the money farmers will lose from this trade war. Also, government marketing programs benefit large agribusiness but do nothing to help small farmers. In fact, by giving another advantage to large agribusiness, the program may make it more difficult for small farmers to compete in the global marketplace.
Distributing surplus food to programs serving the needy may seem like a worthwhile use of government funds. However, the federal government has neither constitutional nor moral authority to use money taken by force from taxpayers for charitable purposes. Government-funded welfare programs also crowd out much more effective and compassionate private efforts. Of course, if government regulations such as the minimum wage and occupational licensing did not destroy job opportunities, government farm programs did not increase food prices, and the Federal Reserve’s inflationary policies did not continuously erode purchasing power, the demand for food aid would be much less. By increasing spending and debt, the agriculture bailout will do much more to create poverty than to help the needy.
Agriculture is hardly the only industry suffering from the new trade war. Industries — such as automobile manufacturing — that depend on imports for affordable materials are suffering along with American exporters. AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka (who supports tariffs) has called for bailouts of industries negatively impacted by tariffs. He is likely to be joined in his advocacy by crony capitalists seeking another government handout.
More bailouts will only add to the trade war’s economic damage by increasing government spending and hastening the welfare--warfare state’s collapse and the rejection of the dollar’s world reserve currency status. Instead of trying to fix tariffs-caused damage through more corporate welfare, President Trump and Congress should pursue a policy of free markets and free trade for all and bailouts for none.
RP is a libertarian....
True Libertarians were the first globalists. They don't believe in borders and they believe corporations can do what they want and that people can work anywhere...
A true Libertarian will admit to that.
Edit:
"Libertarians should support open borders, with possible exceptions for the exclusion of convicted criminals and people carrying disease."
https://www.libertarianism.org/columns/libertarian-argument-open-borders
"Crossing an international border to support your family and pursue dreams of a better life is not an inherently criminal act like rape or robbery. If it were, then most of us descend from criminals. As the people of Texas know well, the large majority of illegal immigrants are not bad people. They are people who value family, faith and hard work trying to live within a bad system."
https://lpf.org/issues/social/immigration/
Just calling it the way it is.....
What does a true Shill for the deepstate admit too.... I guess it would sound alot like this article.... Afterall anyone who wouldnt endorse Trump over Hitlery has got to have Merikas best interest at heart... Trump was a longshot that didnt pay, but with sHITLERy we would be a lot worse off.
In reply to RP is a libertarian… by rejected
The Trump foreign policy with Bolton and Pompeo looks an awful lot like Hillary wrote the playbook. Let's remember Trump ran on ending the Policeman of the world routine. 180 degrees later and he is threatening everyone with extermination or economic Stalingrad styled sanctions, Trade Wars, and the globalist weaponizing of the US Dollar Reserve.
In reply to What does a true Shill for… by gatorengineer
Dont disagree Hillary would have started a hot war, I believe....
In reply to The Trump foreign policy… by CashMcCall
Dude what are you talking about?
In reply to The Trump foreign policy… by CashMcCall
Better than being a RINO WARMONGER RELIGOUS RIGHT ZIONIST TRUMPTARD!
In reply to RP is a libertarian… by rejected
You can call Trump many things but Religious (unless its a nod to Zionism), and Right are not amongst them.... Line him up against Bill Clinton of Back in the day, and see.
In reply to Better than being a RINO… by CashMcCall
You would do well to remember that Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East.
In reply to You can call Trump many… by gatorengineer
in israel you can vote communist or socialist.. kinda like venezuela
In reply to You would do well to… by Remington Steel
What was the Elmer Gantry or was that Elmer Grifter deal with Trump showing up holding his Bible? The Religious Right are Zionist. If you follow the Hal Lindsey liturgy, then you have a gruesome End time religion in which Jesus shows up like a seal team six member killing everything in sight just to position the Chosen moneychangers, God's chosen people in their new Trump Constructed Temple in Jerusalem. Yes it is astonishing hogwash but the Right believes this.
Religious Right are the biggest warmongers and Zionist on earth. Ronald Reagan warned that the Religous Right would destroy the Republican Party and he was right. The Bush Strain took full advantage and used the Religious Right to blast his way into the Middle East... in the name of God! How repulsive!
In reply to You can call Trump many… by gatorengineer
The invasion of the Middle East was not in the name of God. It was for oil. Whatever shenanigans needed to get it done were done.
In reply to What was the Elmer Gantry or… by CashMcCall
RP voted to go to Afghanistan. RP does not question the governments narrative on 9/11. RP has not to my knowledge condemned the American corporations for off shoring. RP never assisted the only alternative money that had a shot at actually surviving.
In reply to Better than being a RINO… by CashMcCall
Looks like RP was not a libertarian but a Republican and he voted for the Bush Agenda.
Why should anyone tell a US corporation where it can and cannot do business or grow its markets? That is just more of your Marxist nonsense.
In reply to RP voted to go to… by rejected
Yes!
Much better to tax/fine/penalize the "young & healthy" right here at home under ObaMaoCare for some true home-style socialist cookin!
In reply to Better than being a RINO… by CashMcCall
By any other name Obamacare IS ROMNEYCARE or RINOCARE take your pick.
In reply to Yes! Much better to tax/fine… by nmewn
When you know you can't win by arguing against the subject matter, you attack the person.
True Libertarians are AGAINST the use of legislation and policies that benefit large corporations. If you had read the article you would know that.
In reply to RP is a libertarian… by rejected
yep, recall 2001 when ron pual voted yes for the invasion & bombing of afghanistan?
remember all the libertarians championing free market capitalism when wall st deregulated the economy like getting rid of glass steagal?
or how about when investment banks conducted mergers & acquisitions while working together w private equity groups to asset stripping main st to move everything offshore to mexico?
peeps seem to have short memories
do some research on mitt romney & bain capital. libertarians luv that guy so much they stick their noses right up his ass
In reply to RP is a libertarian… by rejected
In reply to RP is a libertarian… by rejected
It is easy to forget that there is not one ongoing conservative initiative in the word. Not one law is targeted for repeal. There is no interest in closing a single government agency.
http://quillian.net/blog/central-planning-of-the-united-states-of-ameri…
Don't call the Republican party conservative - they are not. You attack conservatism by associating it with the Republican party, just as the Republican party attempts to legitimize the policies which favor only the rich by a linking them to conservatism.
In reply to It is easy to forget that… by Fantasy Free E…
Point well taken but but but... The term Conservative has been usurped by the RINOs. Paul Rino is regarded as a Conservative by anybody but a real conservative. The Bush Family claimed the same moniker when they went on their war sprees and endless budget busting. They usurped the coattails of Reagan but if you had watched closely, they also removed every photo, painting, and personal effect of Reagan out of the Oval office overnight.
Show me a Conservative RINO that believes in term limits, balanced budgets, small gov, no policeman of the world... you can't because there are none.
In reply to Don't call the Republican… by Paul E. Math
Rothschild abroad & Rothschild at home & Rothschild...err..is anything awake our there?
In reply to Rothschild abroad &… by gregsass
In reply to Rothschild abroad &… by gregsass
So Ron is saying it's okay our products have had tariffs on them for all these years? And don't worry about the farmers. I live in farm country and they're doing alright.