Tesla Tumbles After JPM Cuts Price Target By $113 To $195 In Scathing Report

Elon Musk may be about to suffer another nervous meltdown on Twitter.
Today, JP Morgan came out and finally issued a note that acknowledged what it seems that everybody has already realized: that funding for a Tesla go private bid has not, in fact, been secured. To add insult to injury, J.P. Morgan lowered its price target on the name by about 30% to $195.
After Friday's plunge in Tesla shares following the publication of a bizarre interview in the NYT with CEO Elon Musk which revealed the state of his emotional breakdown, Tesla shares are down another 6% this morning, trading in the $280's in the pre market...
.... after JPM published a scathing research report, in which it cut its TSLA price target by a whopping $113 from $308 to $195, after JPM analyst Ryan Brinkman said he was "reverting to valuing TSLA shares on fundamentals alone given funding appears to not have been secured."
We are reverting to valuing Tesla shares on the basis of fundamentals alone, which entails a $113 reduction in our price target back to the $195 level where it stood prior to our August 8 note in which we newly weighted 50% in our valuation analysis a go-private scenario for which funding was at that time said to have been secured to take the company private at $420 per share.
Commenting previously on Musk's Twitter statements, JPM had said that "As surprising to us as these developments are, and as lacking as the statements are in any details regarding whom is expected to provide the required amount of financing and on what terms, they are nevertheless declarative statements from the CEO of a public company which we feel should be considered seriously. Either funding is secured or it is not secured, and Tesla’s CEO says funding is secured.” The bank added that “Our price target could move up or down based upon further developments affecting the likelihood the transaction will or will not go through.”
Fast forward to today, when for at least one bank, the going private deal is now dead. We publish the key highlights from the report, which are self-explanatory and may result in the latest meltdown from the erratic Tesla CEO:
Our interpretation of subsequent events leads us to believe that funding was not secured for a going private transaction, nor was there any formal proposal. On August 13, Mr. Musk posted a statement to Tesla’s website in which he explained that the comment relative to funding being secured was based upon a July 31 meeting with the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund in which its representative expressed support for funding a transaction to go private. However, it was also stated, “Following the August 7th announcement, I have continued to communicate with the Managing Director of the Saudi fund. He has expressed support for proceeding subject to financial and other due diligence and their internal review process for obtaining approvals. He has also asked for additional details on how the company would be taken private, including any required percentages and any regulatory requirements.” We had imagined following the surprise August 7 announcement that another party (e.g., the Saudi fund) had already firmly decided (including having completed any internal review process) to fund a going private transaction. The revelation the Saudi fund is subsequently asking Tesla for details of how the company would be taken private suggests to us that any deal is potentially far from even being formally proposed, which is different from our understanding on August 8 which was based on Mr. Musk’s statement on Twitter that, “Only reason why this is not certain is that it’s contingent on a shareholder vote”.
Tesla does appear to be exploring a going private transaction, but we now believe that such a process appears much less developed than we had earlier presumed (more along the lines of high level intention), suggesting formal incorporation into our valuation analysis seems premature at this time. Mr. Musk has announced the hiring of financial and legal advisors in support of exploring a going private transaction (this appears to have been done after the August 7 announcement), and has stated conversations with the Saudi fund continue and also that he is having discussions with a number of other investors. Tesla’s Board of Directors has also announced a special committee comprised of three independent directors to evaluate any transaction (the Board stated it has not yet received a formal proposal). This to us suggests a going private transaction is clearly possible, which could potentially provide upside risk to the shares, but that such a process appears much less developed than we had earlier presumed. When Mr. Musk tweeted on August 7 that, “Only reason why this is not certain is that it's contingent on a shareholder vote,” we had presumed that a formal proposal had been received from another party, that funding had been secured for that formal proposal, and that the Board was at least informally supportive of the formal proposal. Given our updated interpretation that none of these three presumptions are currently the case, we feel it is appropriate at this time to remove the 50% weighting we had briefly assigned to a going private transaction, and instead return to our previous fundamentals-based valuation approach (i.e., a 50/50 blend of DCF and 2020-based multiples analysis — itself consisting of a blend of P/E, EV/EBITDA, and Price-to- Sales) that values TSLA shares at $195.
Shorter JPM: Musk lied, although at least JPM did not judge him for doing so and taking shareholders for what appears to have been a fraudulent, manipulated ride; that job belongs to the regulators. As such, we now await the SEC's verdict if it agrees with the largest US bank, and what that would mean for the embattled Tesla CEO.
The ironic thing about this entire debacle is the fact that if Elon Musk had never tweeted out his “plans“ for a go private transaction to begin with, the stock would probably still be hovering around its post earnings-move price, which was right around $350 per share. Some FinTwit users made note of this after JPM's note this morning:
Amazing, had Elon done nothing, no doubt $TSLA would be knocking on $370-380 range right now.— The Daytrade™ (@d4ytrad3) August 20, 2018
Foot in mouth, yikes.
Instead, as other Twitter users have noted as far back as August 9, Elon has seemingly gone from being the company’s biggest asset to the company’s biggest liability and shares are suffering as a result, now trading under $300 per share in the premarket session.
The funny thing is if funding wasn't secured, $TSLA will probably trade below the price it would have traded at if Elon just let the Saudi story get legs. He's introduced an additional liability - not an asset - if he can't back up his Tweet.— Quoth the Raven (@QTRResearch) August 9, 2018
Of course, this news also comes after a blockbuster exclusive report over the weekend that the Saudi PIF fund – once thought of by Tesla bulls to potentially be the source of funding for a go private transaction – is actually looking to invest a minimum of $500 million into Tesla competitor Lucid.
Late on Sunday Reuters reported that the Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund, which previously had taken a 5% stake in Tesla and was allegedly helping Musk to "secure funding", was in talks to invest in aspiring Tesla rival Lucid Motors.
PIF and Lucid Motors have drawn up a term sheet under which PIF could invest more than $1 billion in Lucid Motors and obtain majority ownership, the sources said. PIF’s first investment in Lucid Motors, however, would be for $500 million, and subsequent cash injections would come in two stages that are contingent on Lucid Motors hitting certain production milestones, one of the sources added.
According to Reuters, "a deal with Lucid Motors would also be more in line with PIF’s limited resources, given that, despite its $250 billion in assets, PIF has already made substantial commitments to other technology companies or investments, including a $45-billion agreement to invest in a giant technology fund led by Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp."
It would also be a confirmation that the fund, which as we reported previously is scrambling to raise capital in an add, roundabout way that involves Aramco (which recently scrapped its plans to go public) and the state run petrochemical giant Sabic, will not invest in a Tesla deal but will instead spread out its funds across similarly themed investment ideas.
Unlike with Tesla, Reuters reported that Lucid already had a term sheet drawn up with the Saudi PIF, so they could easily be one step closer to "funding secured" than Tesla ever was.
Comments
JPM obviously pissed TSLA hired Goldman instead of them.
...as long as Tesla folds in the end, and Musk is made some 350 lb. bubba's prison bitch, I'm ok with it
In reply to JPM obviously pissed TSLA… by boostedhorse
If that ever happen, I would love to meet those investors
In reply to as long as Tesla folds, I'm… by Stu Elsample
Nothing to see here. Like John Bolton saying to day that we must guard against Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea Meddling. What? The MSM never investigates this stuff for years. We get State Media in Capitalism as often as Communism. TSLA is all of the sudden seen in new light by the Banking Industry? Like the narrative was a State Capitalism Narrative the whole time... and it was just propaganda. TSLA EPS = Negative - $11.84. Reinvented whole cars in the country that invented cars and was/is in recession.
= Fixed Market Narrative, Fraudulent Dot Com IPOs, SPOs,... Fraudulent Financial Ratings
In reply to If that ever happen, I would… by Panic Mode
Show Us The Buyout Money, Elon:
http://www.invtots.com/tsla/show-us-the-buyout-money-elon-tesla/
In reply to Nothing to see here. Like… by TeethVillage88s
In reply to Show Us The Buyout Money,… by thereasonablei…
squirrels everywhere? why? cause the rotting tree is swaying in the winds of change. even a squirrel leaves home when it is going to be destroyed...
In reply to Nothing to see here. Like… by TeethVillage88s
Hey where is your compassion man? Investors (cough) have lost 19 days of stock appreciation. Oh the Humanity.
In reply to squirrels everywhere? why?… by new game
If Musk scared the shorts away, he also removed the brakes on the road to $0.
In reply to If that ever happen, I would… by Panic Mode
Take a look at the bigger picture. There has to be a next big thing.... Electric self driving cars and trucks, have by the powers that be been selected, as the next big thing. That and 5G phones that are much harder to isolate and give them much more resolution on your location...... This is their vision of the future. Dam all of the infrastructure and common sense issues, this is it, a cram down of monumental proportions.
In reply to If Musk scared the shorts… by pods
You are an dolt, and not funny whatsoever.
In reply to as long as Tesla folds, I'm… by Stu Elsample
Brinkman = fake analyst. How did this moron and other "anal-ists" evaluate TSLA before, if not by fundamentals? Imagination?
In reply to JPM obviously pissed TSLA… by boostedhorse
It's going to be fun watching the action in TSLA today. I'm sure the Musk fanbois will be trying to pump up the price!
In reply to JPM obviously pissed TSLA… by boostedhorse
BTFD :)
In reply to It's going to be fun… by GunnerySgtHartman
Lock him up...
mark it zero. TSLA should be removed from all indexes for the good of humanity.
did musk really take the name of a dead real genius to name his company? Can I start building POS helicopters and name them "da Vinci"??
In reply to mark it zero. by buzzsaw99
Short answer: Yes.
Long answer: Lobby CONgress first to secure .gov funding for the air movement device that is 10K lbs of metal rotating around an oil leak.
In reply to did musk really take the… by DingleBarryObummer
Shorts win.
people who sell shares they don't own don't deserve to win any more than elon does.
In reply to Shorts win. by homiegot
Of all the shenanigans on Wall Street this is a very real problem. It is hidden theft like inflation is hidden theft.
The keyword isn't hidden; it's theft.
In reply to people who sell shares they… by buzzsaw99
Never trust the big financial institutions, whether the shorts win or lose will be done to the numbers, which makes them the most profit, keeping in mind they can raise the price and bankrupt and strip mine the shorts, and then turn around and short it themselves. Anything goes, that this has gone on for so long, looks like a real trap, normally these things are real quick, attack the stock price, run up huge shorts, keep the attack going and cash out real quick, a couple of weeks, this long looks like a trap.
Keep talking it up, keep forcing the shorts to bet more, keep it dragging on as long as possible as the shorts are trapped (they have to buy stock raising the price in order to pay those shares back that they pretended to sell, as they never really owned them), they are stuck, so you can drag it on and on, piling up interests, which is not that high at the moment, so buying stock on the cheap which the shorts will have to buy back at much higher prices.
It's all corrupt and believe nothing on ZeroHedge only insiders at the big institutions know which way they will corruptly tilt the system to feed their greed. Kill the shorts and then shorting the stock themselves is the most profitable outcome for them by far, and they can really push up the stock price, by buying at the same time as the shorts are forced to buy, regardless of price or value. Then short the stock themselves and bring it all crashing down, typical bankster plan.
I dropped out of the market, I could figure out when they would do this corrupt shit and you can profit by investing upon the basis of being able to read the corruption but it is as dirty as fuck, really quite disgusting.
In reply to Of all the shenanigans on… by SillyWabbits
I think if everyone on the board dropped some acid there would be a remarkable difference in the way they see Tesla. With the colors and all.
Secure, unsure, potato, tomato
ok, now cut it to $13...$1,30 and 0
Oh oh! Mellon's gonna need more acid.
If you're "betting on the jockey and not the horse" in Telsa, you deserve everything you get
Assuming the jockey wants the horse to win.
In reply to If you're "betting on the… by Catullus
Strike #1, Strike #2 will be the investigation into the TSLA acquisition of Solar City. Musk sells SpaceX to Bezos to get liquified enough to handle mounting legal bills. Several more Teslas erupt in flames, several Powerwalls ignite homes.
Strike #3 TSLA stock implodes.
Elon who....???
Musk. James Musk.
In reply to Elon who....??? by OutWithLibs
"We are reverting to valuing Tesla shares on the basis of fundamentals alone"
Based on any sensible fundamentals, TSLA is a penny-stock.
Their only real assets are dreams and promises. Everything else is smoke and mirrors.
A $195 price target based on fundamentals?? That seems a bit of a very generous stretch.
I stumbled upon Glenda Beck on the radio talking about his hero Musk.
The boy is queer for the guy, says Elon is a genius and is going to Mars because he thinks AI will take over the world.
I hope Elon invites Glenda along for the ride!
Does Mars have an extradition treaty with the US?
Mars may be the only place where Enron Musk can avoid some very big inconveniences.
In reply to I stumbled upon Glenda Beck… by wmbz
Good old Glenda also wants you to load up on Bitcoin however much you can afford. LOL
In reply to I stumbled upon Glenda Beck… by wmbz
Margin call crack head.
Look, this is not a defense of Musk BUT this is obvious that....
This is exactly what you get when you go up against the Deep State.
First Mistake.. Building an electric car.. They hate electric cars. They can't tax them... YET..
Second Mistake.. Supporting MAGA and Trump
Third and Final Mistake.. Attacked the Deep State God Satan who is AI.. Elon Musk warns AI could create 'immortal dictator' in documentary
Solar.. Obama wasted so many hundreds of millions on solar it was absurd and NOBODY cared.. Why is that? Because this has NOTHING to do with money or wasted money or stockholders..This is ALL peIT IS TH
rsonal and Musk is to be made an example of FOR going up against the Rothschild Satanic Deep State.
Pretty SIMPLE right? Apparently not...
Lol.
For you it is.
In reply to Look, this is not a defense… by jafo2me
They have negative cash flows and can't raise any more debt.
IT IS THAT SIMPLE
In reply to Look, this is not a defense… by jafo2me
I just come here for the endless parade of happy face / sad face Musky pictures.
Zh jumped the shark on Musk long ago.
no worries, TSLA will be trading on GoFundMe supported by Millennial twiter idiots who...by golly....think Moron Musk deserves a participation Trophy. This generation was fucked up by Barney and the Power Rangers. TSLA will be $400 a share by December. Because...millennials trade stock on the stock market like its an upvote or a like on Farceboook.
Most millennials have no money to invest in anything. The few that do tend to lose it quickly.
In reply to no worries, TSLA will be… by unklemunky
They think the stock is still worth how much? Sell.
420, dude :)
Funding is like, totally secured.
In reply to They think the stock is… by Goodsport 1945
A toy car business built on billions of $$ in global warming government subsidies was doomed, but I give Musk a strong D+ for trying.
That's just being mean. He really deserves a trophy for participation.
In reply to A toy car business built on… by gwar5
Participation trophy, $20B of personal money, five mansions, and probably a yacht. Not a bad haul considering that all the other shareholders-bagholders will be getting zero eventually. Musk is emblematic of everything that is wrong with the current financial system.
In reply to That's just being mean. He… by vegan
Yea Musk is an odd ball but I was always rooting for electric cars, not for enviormental reasons but for the power and performance which can be acheived if it is done right..
I DO NOT think it has been done right yet. Let me qualify that.. The rail road does it right moving trillions of tons of product with very powerful electric motors powered by diesel.
So Musk who is a MAGA guy is the current Deep State wipping boy and you are all more then happy to pile on and why is that?
Well because he has a bigger house then you..
Because he makes more money then you..
Because you love to see big people fall.. Mired in jealousy and hatred of self... Just not smart enough to cheer for the right ones like the Statnist Gates, Buffett and Bezos.
Because hating on Musk is just what any good Fascist, communist progressive would do..
locomotives are hybrids, not pure ev. i saw a chevy volt yesterday. a good looking car imo and half the price of a tesla model 3. air conditioned, heated front seats optional. nice.
In reply to Yea Musk is an odd ball but… by jafo2me