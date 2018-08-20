Tesla's Single Point Of Failure

Authored by Chris Whalen via TheInstitutionalRiskAnalyst.com,
Watching the meltdown of Tesla Motors (TSLA) founder and CEO Elon Musk last week unfold in the pages of The New York Times, we are reminded that enterprises need both vision and operating smarts to be successful. It was obvious years ago that Elon Musk needed help to build a new car company. Yet somehow the members of the board of directors of TSLA did nothing as Elon Musk led this extraordinary endeavor.
We noted in Ford Men: From Inspiration to Enterprise that Henry Ford had the vision thing, but his partner James Couzens turned the idea into a successful business. So bad was his reputation for tinkering and racing that Ford was not even an officer of Ford Motor Co (F) when it was founded, but he had an idea.
Thanks to Jim Couzens, in less than a decade that idea Henry Ford nurtured exploded into one of the great American fortunes, a transformational fortune built on manufacturing. The business was wildly successful and repaid its investors and more in the first year. And thanks to another Ford Man, engineer Charles Sorensen, Ford Motor Co invented the assembly line that enabled the company to meet the astronomical demand for cars a century ago.
Musk is no Henry Ford, but TSLA is the latest case in point to the lesson that solitary leaders often fail. No matter how brilliant or inspired, most of us need the moderation and help of business partners, directors and investors to make an enterprise succeed and endure. Having Horace Dodge on the board of directors of Ford Motor Co, for example, certainly did not hurt the company’s prospects. The Dodge Brothers actually built the early Ford cars as kits until the Ford Motor Co had its own factory.
When Couzens resigned as General Manager of Ford in 1915, the company was by then controlled solely by Henry Ford and would suffer for three decades from his distracted, idiosyncratic mismanagement. The fact that Ford Motor Co did not fail prior to WWII is a miracle. How difficult was Henry Ford? Think Steve Jobs squared.
Of course, personalities and vision are essential to any enterprise, but the enterprise cannot be dependent upon just one person if it is to be enduring. Over the years there were many managers and bankers who kept Ford Motor Co afloat. But for the singular efforts of James Couzens, though, Ford Motor Co almost surely would have been Henry Ford’s third business failure.
Personalities and vision are important in business, no doubt. Henry Ford II saved Ford Motor Co from bankruptcy after WWII, but he had a deep bench of managers and financial minds behind him and the Ford family. Yet fate plays a strange role in business. Ponder how different the auto industry would be today had Horace and his brother John Dodge not both died of the Spanish Flu in 1920. Dodge might be the number one US automaker followed by GM. Ford Motor Co might have already disappeared from view under the erratic leadership of Henry Ford.
The Fords are celebrities but not magicians. You need a dose of techno buzz to achieve that. Had Bill Ford announced in 2003 a project to build all-electric Ford cars, he might have caused a bit of a stir. But Bill Ford never would have escaped the financial straight jacket of the existing auto business.
Technology demigod Musk, on the other hand, was able to launch a “new” car company at a technology market multiple based upon the dubious promise of future profits from battery power. But Musk also is TSLA's single point of failure. The dependence upon Musk to maintain the nose-bleed valuation of TSLA seems a key reason why TSLA's timid board has not tolerated any competition in the CSUITE.
Despite the tech sector pretensions, the impact of TSLA and Musk on the auto industry is enormous. Consider the fact that Geely expects to IPO Volvo Cars at a $30 billion valuation – more than 16x the $1.8 billion Ford received from the sale of the business in 2010. The Volvo IPO owes as much to the hype surrounding TSLA as it does to the credit market machinations of global central banks.
Does a business that made half a million cars last year with a single digit profit margin really deserve a $30 billion valuation? Only if you really, really believe that TSLA is worth $52 billion or more with a fraction of that output. But if TSLA crashes, then the Volvo IPO very likely is toast as well.
Just as Tesla had thrived due to the vision and passion of Musk, the company’s prospects and equity market valuation would suffer greatly in his absence. Tesla without Elon Musk is just another unprofitable car maker, albeit one that promises to “accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.” Really?
To us, Musk and his investors are stuck on the horns of a very nasty dilemma. In order to make TSLA a functioning car manufacturer, CEO Musk must bring in some operators before he burns out or worse. But to do so means destroying the techno hype that has fuled TSLA's forwad equity valuation, enabling Musk to burn through billions in debt and equity capital based upon a promise of “green” transportation. Anybody familiar with making lithium batteries knows that this technology is anything but green or sustainable.
The most recent outburst by Musk about a fictional going private transaction illustrates that the reputation of a successful inventor may not necessarily translate into business acumen. Visionaries such as Musk and GM founder William Durant, on the other hand, are showmen. They are great at building new businesses so long as they are spending someone else’s money.
Ultimately, the iron law of profit and loss destroyed the lofty dreams of Durant, forcing GM into the arms of JPMorgan and the DuPont zaibatsu twice prior to WWII. We suspect that the same fate awaits TSLA and its credulous shareholders. And as we've said before, the bond holders are the true owners of TSLA.
Investors rightly love Elon Musk because he is more than a mere speculator like Durant. Musk imagines big ideas and turned many of them into reality, a proud achievement that he shares with another great American inventor, Thomas Edison. It was Edison, never forget, who loved the idea of electric vehicles. Yet ultimately when Henry Ford left Edison’s employ in 1900 to build cars, he chose to use gasoline instead of electricity.
After creating and selling what would become the General Electric Co, Edison’s business fortunes declined. Merely being brilliant and having a vision of the future was not enough. Ford’s immensely powerful mind generated its own inspirations based on observing the industrial activity that was welling-up from the ground in and around the Detroit region in 1900. He took counsel with peers like Edison, Dodge and Harvey Firestone.
Musk belongs to this same exclusive category of visionary inventors inspired by change. But Ford, Edison and Musk all stand as examples of why being a visionary is not sufficient to be successful in building and operating a business. As we noted in an earlier comment ("Should Elon Musk Sell Tesla?"), Musk has defined a market for electric cars and created a brand, but the better part of valor may be to declare success and sell his creation to a larger global manufacturer.
Henry Ford called Edison “The world’s greatest inventor and the world’s worst businessman,” a telling assessment that was confirmed by the series of failed commercial ventures. Edison himself said that having an idea is not enough. But Ford’s criticism of his longtime friend and mentor was more than a bit ironic. Henry Ford’s fortune also required the efforts of many, many other people, as described in Ford Men.
John Kenneth Galbraith summarized the basic truth when he wrote in Atlantic Monthly more than a half a century ago: “Although Ford conceived of the Model T, Couzens made the Ford Motor Company.” Elon Musk now faces this very same challenge of how to turn inspiration into an enduring and profitable commercial enterprise.
Leaving aside the particular operational concerns of building an electric car, Elon Musk and Tesla face a more basic problem. In the century and more since Henry Ford, James Couzens and Horace Dodge began to build cars, the automobile has become a very relevant but entirely undifferentiated commodity good. There are basically three types of cars: small, mid-sized and full sized. Most of these are now styled outwardly as SUVs, but are designed to maximize efficiency and minimize price. And the companies that manufacturer these vehicles all barely make money.
The fact that TSLA vehicles are driven by batteries is interesting, but there is nothing transformational about TSLA despite all of the hype about green transportation and "sustainability." Yes, electric motors and batteries are far more efficient today than a century ago, but strides made in internal combustion engines are impressive as well. Compared with the explosive event of the first Ford Model T, when Americans learned 110 years ago that they could get a gasoline powered car instead of a horse, today’s innovations in transportation are incremental.
Electricity, gasoline engines, radios and semiconductors, are all the inventions of the past century, while the innovations of today are largely derivative. Seen is this harsh light, is TSLA really worth $50 billion as Friday’s close suggests? Is Volvo Cars worth $30 billion? Really? We shall see.
Comments
"Given that Tesla has never made an annual profit in the almost 15 years since we have existed, profit is obviously not what motivates us, what drives us is our mission to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable, clean energy" - Elon Musk
1. $100,000+ electric cars are not the way to "transition the world to sustainable, clean energy".
2. $100,000+ electric cars are monuments to the ego of a corporate psychopath/narcissist executive.
3. If Musk really wanted to "transition the world...." he would have built a modern day "Volkswagen"..a true "people's car" that would be affordable to buy and operate for the masses.
4. Building a $10,000 electric commuter car would have devastated the used car market that is full of gas guzzling piles of shit purchased (at ridiculous prices) by lower income/IQ folks at "buy here, pay here" lots that fuck them over beyond imagination!
5. A $10,000 car? Yes, a plain old Festiva, with an inexpensive industrial electric motor, high power, off the shelf, low cost, wet batteries sufficient to move the car 60 miles between charges; which is 2x the distance the average American drives per day. It would also have an air cooled bio-fuel (or gas) engine to run the AC and provide electric heat as well as charge the batteries if needed.
6. Telsa could have sold these cars direct to the public; no stealerships to artificially drive up prices.
7. Tesla could have, if it really wanted to "transition the world", sold cars like Walmart sells toasters...an everyday product, for everyday people, that gets the job done (to work, school, store and back) without breaking the bank.
Ford did not need government money to make viable products that work and people actually want to buy
In reply to bbb by FireBrander
Here are a few well thought out points most people seem to be missing in this debate...
In reply to Ford did not need government… by ted41776
In reply to a by So Close
They're killing TESLA one piece of propaganda at a time, somewhat
different than the way they went about it with the TITANIC.
In reply to I got paid $10438 last… by lisa.lopz
There is no "they".
Unless "They" is a new gender pronoun adopted by Elon Musk "they-self".
Elon is a child. A petulant toddler.
In reply to They're killing TESLA one… by loop
When they refer to "the Village" I wonder if they mean "Deep State"...
In reply to "It takes a Village"… by ZENDOG
Firebrander, your description of an electric car with backup combustion engine is basically a Volt. Primus and Volt are the two viable designs for different types of users. TSLA is a hopeless scam. Batteries should not be used as huge storage tanks. 1 day's use maximum. More is a waste and will never be economically competitive.
In reply to When they refer to "the… by Space_Cowboy
People are piling onto Tesla, sure. But people have been critical from the start. Just now people are starting to pay attention.
In reply to There is no "they". Unless … by Jaymorpheus
Shit, TESLA killed itself.
In reply to They're killing TESLA one… by loop
well why u trying to scam us.
In reply to I got paid $10438 last… by lisa.lopz
Leaders such as Jack Welch only come once in a century - Jack Welch "CEO of the century".
In reply to a by So Close
Great. So I guess we can shitcan the carbon credits (which tsla simply for building the car) and the tax incentives, too.
I've gone past a few of these charging stations, always empty, usually in a Holiday Inn Express parking lot next to the Arby's, with the weeds starting to grow, and all I can think is: scam.
In reply to a by So Close
Pet rocks.
Outsold dogs, cats, gerbils, and goldfish combined in 1975.
They were a novelty; people typically bought one and then never again...
Telsa was first to the market with it's class of "pet rock"; BMW, Mercedes, Audi, Infiniti and Lexus will soon flood the market with their "pet rock" designs...Telsa's "economy of scale NON profits" (aka losses) will grow even worse...TSLA will never be profitable.
In reply to a by So Close
..while you quote not one source.
In reply to a by So Close
yup, "economies of scale are kicking in". As in the scale of losses.
When company A misses its earnings, say $2.00/shr instead of $2.08, the value of company A falls.
When tsla loses $8.00/share instead of the projected $8.25, the value of the company rises.
Me confused.
In reply to a by So Close
You talk like Tesla will continue to be around. lol.
In reply to a by So Close
Is this site becoming ZeroMusk?
In reply to Ford did not need government… by ted41776
Agreed. The Hedge covers Elon Musk way too much. Kind of like visiting the local kareoke bar and listening to some drunk patron cover the song 'The Way We Were'.
In reply to Is this site becoming… by Guderian
Maybe we should try to find Henry Ford's brain and give it to Musk. I wonder what $5 on the assembly line back then would translate into today so his workers could buy Tesla's.
In reply to Ford did not need government… by ted41776
Agreed, also Elon was never interested in addressing the basics of safe modular battery packs and drive systems that lasted more than 30k miles.
Plus he sucked at building cars - it's insane to come to the market - especially a price sensitive one - and build your own crap when you are surrounded by firms who actually know how to build them.
Instead of checking door gaps at 2:30am he should have been addressing the roll-out of the latest control systems and working with other firms across the world. Elon is Mister DIY but with no mechanical or electrical skills at all.
In reply to bbb by FireBrander
owners love their teslas.
In reply to Agreed, also Elon was never… by PrivetHedge
Ya, and there are a lot of Hillary voters still roaming the streets.
In reply to people love their teslas. by PrezTrump
For that price they better.
In reply to people love their teslas. by PrezTrump
Teslas are like pussies, they often have dicks in em!
In reply to people love their teslas. by PrezTrump
Right up until the time they sit burning to death trapped in one, that is.
In reply to people love their teslas. by PrezTrump
Yup, owners love their teslas. But more specifically, owners love to love their teslas. They are what is called in the industry: paint lickers.
Elon got them to lick the paint. And nobody likes to admit to being duped, particularly with the quasi-religious "goin' green" and "sustainability" angle.
In reply to people love their teslas. by PrezTrump
Too bad they can't drive correctly. Always see them stop when there is no stop sign or huging one side of the street. lol.
In reply to people love their teslas. by PrezTrump
You have NO idea what you are speaking about. The panel gap issue was due to the difference in plate hold down mechanism needed between the Model 3 and Model S and X in body panel presses. They used the same ones in the stamping process. Model 3 presses are stamping steel and the other 2 are stamping aluminum. The plates in the model 3 stamping presses were moving a few millimeters due to the differences in ductility between steel and aluminum. That issue was identified and has been resolved. My guess is your the kind of person that can't hang a ceiling fan let alone explain why the last car in a roller coaster goes over the top of the first hill faster than the first car does. Your inability to complete the first item explains why you don't understand the manufacturing process and its problems that have been worked out. Your inability to explain the second explains why you don't understand the business model or see why/how it can and will be profitable.
In reply to Agreed, also Elon was never… by PrivetHedge
So, they couldn't hang a ceiling fan either.
In reply to You have NO idea what you… by So Close
It's easy to build a car. It's hard to build large numbers. It's extremely complicated to build a good, inexpensive car. And it's next to impossible to make that car profitable. It takes experts!
That's why start ups always produce super cars. Small numbers, high price.
Friends of mine started building their own sports car (BAC Mono). All went well, until it went into serial production. Then things became tough. They managed, but only on a small scale.
I once asked a high ranking manager at Mercedes Benz, how much they're making on a single A class, sold in China. He answered "I could tell you how much we're losing on each."
The best TESLA so far was the one built on the basis of a LOTUS Elise. Duh!
In reply to Agreed, also Elon was never… by PrivetHedge
In reply to bbb by FireBrander
we already have them they are called golfcarts and lots of cities have embraced them and have become golfcart friendly!
In reply to bbb by FireBrander
We may end up there, but until nutball Elon built first the roadster and then the Model S, nobody would buy electrics. Urban planners have wanted short-range electrics for 50 years. Only recently have the electronics been developed to make them semi-practical, and I don't think they work without either lithium batteries or maybe relatively recent ultra-capacitors. But people want something like 200 mile range, just for peace of mind - and because nobody really has fast electric recharging (though they would with the capacitors).
Elon has been a huge catalyst and first-mover, and someday they should build a twenty-foot statue of him made of pure lithium, somewhere, maybe Palo Alto. Of course a lithium statue will dissolve in the rain every year but that's OK, just put up a new one every spring, it would be completely fitting.
In reply to bbb by FireBrander
That is a brilliant and accurate assessment, IMO!
In reply to bbb by FireBrander
I know from firsthand experience that well cells are a poor choice for EV use due to their excessive weight which kills acceleration. (They could sorta work if your area is completely flat and trips are short.) Golf carts are the best application for wet cells IMHO.
In reply to bbb by FireBrander
Clean energy? From rare earth minerals? At a cost well beyond the cheap and efficient gasoline / petrochemicals? Where Elon sues governments over dropped subsidies? Tell me again how this is all driven by the world's transition to sustainable, clean energy?
1. Wind energy; research Iowa and you will understand why EVERYONE that is a heavy user of electricity wants to be in Iowa.
2. Bio-fuels from algae; research vertical algae farms if you want to understand why this has the potential to kill traditional "petrochemicals".
In reply to Clean energy? From rare… by gmak
Just drove rt 80. Can confirm. Industrial windmills are everywhere in Iowa.
we will see how this plays out. it is a big bet.
My limited understanding of Algae is that it is hard to harness. Doable in smaller environs, hard to replicate in scale...
In reply to 1. Wind energy; research… by FireBrander
Firebrander, algae is a fun idea but it has already failed large pilot tests. Don't forget there are hundreds of years of coal backing up improving elec generation. There is no energy shortage and no man made global warming (that can be changed.) Start from there and focus on improved efficiency across generation and usage plus distributed generation.
In reply to Just drove rt 80. Can… by Jaymorpheus
Wind farms, or more aptly raptor mutilators and good when the wind blows. Not so much when it doesn't.
2. What kind of footprint does an algae reactor need to replace what is used in America each and every day? Oh, and no, you cannot use artificial lights for the algae, sun only. Artificial lights just shifts the burden like Teslas do.
And petrochemicals are not going to go away anytime soon. Unless you want to get rid of most all the shit you use everyday. I'm fine with that BTW. But most people are on maintenance pharma's, so petrochems are a necessity.
In reply to 1. Wind energy; research… by FireBrander
Get back with me when you check the mutation rate on Algae.
Secondly, give me some stats on name plate rated versus actual output on those windmills, then, plug it in a NPV function.
Oops, forgot about storage! Add that too!
Plug those variables in the SAMS model (freely available from govt). Remember all those nice green dream software packages use IRR! There's a reason for that! Remember too the "environmentalists" always leave out big time exogenous variables. But we'll forget about that for the moment. Plug in the extra capital you have to set aside as a sinking fund to cover the variability of generation...
Then take a real look.
In reply to 1. Wind energy; research… by FireBrander
take away the tax credits and TSLA will not stand on its own. It takes violence against the little guy to prop up the rich guy that wants to virtue-signal his next door neighbor.
The US Shadow Government will save Elon.
It exists, it is real, it has positively made the path for Tesla significantly easier, and it is powerful.
Do not expect the same SEC rules to apply to Elon, as they do for others.
In reply to take away the tax credits… by Fedtacular
Ford named the Jew, will Elon?
no...elon is the international juice
RIPS
In reply to Ford named the Jew, will… by Upland27
its not like he started out making a affordable electric car
At Tesla prices, the trunk should have coke in it. The SUV has the doors already. Wonder what happens when it hits 88 mph?
In reply to its not like he started out… by Francis Marx
Is the Drive Unit fixed and reliable yet? If not, back to production tent #1.