America Is Overdue For Another Economic Disaster

Authored by George Will via NationalReview.com,
Underneath the current economic boom, there are some truly worrying signs...
Eric Sevareid (1912–1992), the author and broadcaster, said he was a pessimist about tomorrow but an optimist about the day after tomorrow. Regarding America’s economy, prudent people should reverse that.
This Wednesday, according to the Financial Times‘ Robin Wigglesworth and Nicole Bullock, “the U.S. stock market will officially have enjoyed its longest-ever bull run” — one that rises 20 percent from its low, until it drops 20 percent from its peak. And September 15 will be the tenth anniversary of the collapse of Lehman Bros., the fourth-largest U.S. investment bank. History’s largest bankruptcy filing presaged the October 2008 evaporation of almost $10 trillion in global market capitalization.
The durable market rise that began March 6, 2009, is as intoxicating as the Lehman anniversary should be sobering: Nothing lasts. Those who see no Lehman-like episode on the horizon did not see the last one.
Economists debate, inconclusively, this question: Do economic expansions die of old age (the current one began in June 2009) or are they slain by big events or bad policies? What is known is that all expansions end. God, a wit has warned, is going to come down and pull civilization over for speeding. When He, or something, decides that today’s expansion, currently in its 111th month (approaching twice the 58-month average length of post-1945 expansions), has gone on long enough, the contraction probably will begin with the annual budget deficit exceeding $1 trillion.
The president’s Office of Management and Budget - not that there really is a meaningful budget getting actual management - projects that the deficit for fiscal year 2019, which begins in six weeks, will be $1.085 trillion. This is while the economy is, according to the economic historian in the Oval Office, “as good as it’s ever been, ever.”
Leavening administration euphoria with facts, Yale’s Robert Shiller, writing in the New York Times, notes that since quarterly GDP enumeration began in 1947, there have been 101 quarters with growth at least equal to the 4.1 percent of this year’s second quarter. The fastest - 13.4 percent - was 1950’s fourth quarter, perhaps produced largely by bad news: The Cold War was on, the Korean War had begun in June, fear of the atomic bomb was rising (New York City installed its first air-raid siren in October), as was (consequently) a home-building boom outside cities and “scare buying” of products that might become scarce during World War III. Today, Shiller says, “it seems likely that people in many countries may be accelerating their purchases — of soybeans, steel, and many other commodities — fearing future government intervention in the form of a trade war.” And fearing the probable: higher interest rates.
Another hardy perennial among economic debates concerns the point at which the ratio of debt to GDP suppresses growth. The (sort of) good news — in that it will satisfy intellectual curiosity — is that we are going to find out where that point is: Within a decade the national debt probably will be 100 percent of GDP and rising. As Irwin Stelzer of the Hudson Institute says, “If unlimited borrowing, financed by printing money, were a path to prosperity, then Venezuela and Zimbabwe would be top of the growth tables.”
Jay Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, says fiscal policy is on an “unsustainable path,” but such warnings are audible wallpaper, there but not noticed. The word “unsustainable” in fiscal rhetoric is akin to “unacceptable” in diplomatic parlance, where it usually refers to a situation soon to be accepted.
A recent IMF analysis noted that among advanced economies “only the United States expects an increase in the debt-to-GDP ratio over the next five years.” America’s complacency caucus will respond: But among those economies, ours is performing especially well. What, however, if this is significantly an effect of exploding debt? Publicly held U.S. government debt has tripled in a decade.
Despite today’s shrill discord between the parties, the political class is more united by class interest than it is divided by ideology. From left to right, this class has a permanent incentive to run enormous deficits — to charge, through taxation, current voters significantly less than the cost of the government goods and services they consume, and saddle future voters with the cost of servicing the resulting debt after the current crop of politicians has left the scene.
This crop derives its political philosophy from the musical Annie: Tomorrow is always a day away. For normal people, however, the day after tomorrow always arrives.
$1 Trillion MIC
$1 Trillion Social Security, $6.2 B in unfunded PBGC Pension bail outs per year (unfunded overages)
$1.3 Trillion Medicare/Medicaid
$1.1 Trillion Education both state & federal Plus like $300-400 Billion in new student loans a year
Monthly Treasury Report 30 Sep 2002, shows Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation under Department of Labor (has budget, but premiums don't pay the part in the red that Congress must supplement)
2016 Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation outlays = $6.2 Billion
2015 Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation outlays = $6.1 Billion
2014 Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation outlays = $6 Billion
2013 Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation outlays = $5.9 Billion
2012 Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation outlays = $5.9 Billion
2011 Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation outlays = $5.9 Billion
You’ll know we’re in our death throws when they begin a QE4 & short term Tresuries come home to roost.
The Bubbles know are bigger than the ones that popped on 2008.
Debt 1980 about 500 Billion.
Fast Forward.
Debt 2018. 21 Trillion.
Record Student Debt.
Record Credit Card Debt.
Record Autoloan Debt.
Recored US Household Debt.
Recored Global IMF Debt.
And those silly Americans think happy days are here again but this much debt will fuck us up and the world will be fucked over as well. The idiocy of your average American never ceases to amaze me. ALL currencies eventually go to zero and the USD will be no different. The days of reserve currency status of the USD are numbered.
https://schiffgold.com/key-gold-news/debt-as-far-as-the-eye-can-see/?ut…
In reply to Disaster? More like… by Chupacabra-322
American industry is actually doing much better than it was in 2008-2010. The simple truth is a world reserve currency has never failed in the history of modern humanity and even for those who favor it from a place of ego and misplaced delight, certainly the ramifications of it would be..... novel..... absolutely horrifying.... So the new focus should be.... how do these opposing forces of legit currency and crypto currency balance with one another to reduce risk and maximize reward (how can they diversify one another) to keep the music playing for longer... and perhaps... alleviate (over time) some of the propensity of the economic elephants overweightedness... there is only a future in cooperation.... simple economic principle is that two people are always better off by specializing in skill and then trading to maximize economic output.
you mean the longest running BS market based on printed money and rescue of the richest?
All this has been built upon a mountain of debt. Sadly, periods of rapid credit expansion always end the same way and that is in default. The book titled, "This Time Is Different" written in 2009 by Carmen Reinhart and Kenneth Rogoff chronicles eight centuries of financial follies. It shows financial meltdowns have typically followed real-estate bubbles, rising indebtedness, and gaping deficits.
Global debt has surged since 2008,to levels that should frighten any sane investor because debt has always had consequences. The massive debt load hanging above our heads in 2008 has not receded or gone away it has merely been transferred to the public sector where those in charge of such things feel it is more benign. The article below makes a case this has only delayed the pain of default.
Overdue for an economic disaster? Isn't it in an economic disaster right now?
Credit card debt all time high
Student loans all time high
Auto loans defaulting
Homelessness at all time high
People dying from drugs OD at all time high
Racial tension highest since the end of the Jim Crow era
States running into major financial problems many for the first time
I can continue for another 5 hours and add to this list but I do have to work.
If mainstream media was honest it would have already been known that it is already an economic disaster.
And now many want a socialist government, and they will get it in 2020 or 2024, and America will go from having feces in the streets to streets in the feces.
Isn't the national debt already 100% of GDP?? Not over the next decade, but now. National debt is almost 21 trillion and GDP is less than that.