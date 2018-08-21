Bank Of England Chief Economist Warns Of Disruptive AI Threat In "Fourth Industrial Revolution"

The chief economist of the Bank of England has warned that in order to avoid large segments of the working class becoming "technologically unemployed" (replaced by AI), the UK will need to undergo a revolution in skills, reports the BBC.
Andy Haldane says that a disruptive "Fourth Industrial Revolution" could be on a "much greater scale" than anything experienced during the Industrial Revolution, which lasted from 1760 - 1940.
Handane warns of a widespread "hollowing out" of jobs, rising inequality and social tension as people struggle to make due.
It was important to learn the "lessons of history", he argued, and ensure that people were given the training to take advantage of the new jobs that would become available.
He added that in the past a safety net such as new welfare benefits had also been provided. -BBC
Meanwhile, the UK government's chair of the newly formed Artificial Intelligence Council, Tabitha Goldstaub, echoed Haldane's sentiment, warning of a "huge risk" of people being left without jobs that computers and robots have taken. She says that the challenge will be ensuring that people are prepared for the cultural and economic shifts - and that hte focus would be on creating "the new jobs of the future" in order to replace those at risk of robotic-replacement.
Mr. Haldane told the BBC: "Each of those [industrial revolutions] had a wrenching and lengthy impact on the jobs market, on the lives and livelihoods of large swathes of society," adding "Jobs were effectively taken by machines of various types, there was a hollowing out of the jobs market, and that left a lot of people for a lengthy period out of work and struggling to make a living.
"That heightened social tensions, it heightened financial tensions, it led to a rise in inequality. This is the dark side of technological revolutions and that dark-side has always been there."
"That hollowing out is going to be potentially on a much greater scale in the future, when we have machines both thinking and doing - replacing both the cognitive and the technical skills of humans."
That's a lot of words, but solutions are elusive
Mr Haldane said that job losses would be compensated for by the creation of new jobs as a "new technological wave" broke over society.
"That is a much harder number to begin to estimate or guesstimate," he said. -BBC
In short - "we'll think of something"
"What we can I think say with some confidence, however, is that given that the scale of job loss displacement it is likely to be at least as large as that of the first three industrial revolutions.
"We will need even greater numbers of new jobs to be created in the future, if we are not to suffer this longer-term feature called technological unemployment.
"It has not been a feature of the past, but could it possibly be a feature for the future? I think that is a much more open question than any previous point, possibly, in history." -BBC
So what's safe?
Haldane says that "simple manual jobs would be more at risk," while jobs that focused on human interaction, face-to-face conversation and negotiation would be more likely to flourish.
Goldstaub, meanwhile, spoke of great opportunity along with vast challenges.
"What we have to think about is the time in which this change is happening, and it is definitely happening quicker than ever before," she said, adding "The challenge we have now is ensuring our workforce is ready for that change."
"What are the new jobs that will be created whether those are in building new technology, maintaining the new technology or collaborating with the new technology? There is a hopeful view [based] on the fact that a lot of these jobs [that disappear] are boring, mundane, unsafe, drudgery - there could be some element of liberation from some of these jobs and a move towards a brighter world."
"Now that's not going to be an easy journey, but I do believe there is hope at the end of it all."
So; specialize in things robots can't easily imitate (yet), expect civil unrest and greater inequality, and trust that a "new technological wave" will save us all.
Also, don't get out of line or Bezos will sic his dog on you:
“the UK government's chair of the newly formed Artificial Intelligence Council, Tabitha Goldstaub”
A woman with qualifications in graphic design and marketing whose chief concern is over gender bias in AI can be safely ignored, though she does seem typical of the sort of person the UK government likes to hire as an ‘expert advisor’.
AI revolution? What's that mean? Bankster-seeking self-loading guillotines?
Young people are advised to go into the STEM fields, that is where the future lies.
Science, tech (coding/computing), engineering and mathematics.
Less bullshit like business studies and liberal arts please.
(((Bank of England))). Fucking UK has the independence of a slave. What a sham, City of London makes a bitch and mockery of parliament and the royal family.
Stop with this AI bullshit, we were promised over 25 years ago a computer that we can talk to instead than using a keyboard and a mouse and after 25 years it did not happen.
As propaganda, this AI is a great tool because ignorant people believe in this crap until they realize it is a fiction, it would be too late for some of them because they would have invested in these schemes and lost their money.
The thesis does seem awfully fanciful, maybe by design. Government in the UK is accomplished in the endorsement of Big Lies. Maybe somebody has given the order to find a new narrative for distraction from the shit to come. The primary concern of a responsible government should be to address inadequate food and energy production in the face of declining EROEI. In this context, prospects for affordable, mass-produced AI seem remote and relatively unimportant.
Inequality rises due to economic policies, not AI as such. Somebody should find a way to redistribute the gains from AI among population to guarantee better living standards and less work. Besides, in many areas AI is from consumer's viewpoint a step back: an experienced bank teller is better than a bank terminal with fixed amount of choices; payment terminal in grocery store does not package your items. There's still not much "intelligence" in AI, just brute force tree search and pattern matching. It's just a hypothesis that consciousness will emerge by adding more elements to a neural network.
Check out some of the recent discussion about Machine Learning. There's still a long way to go, but it seems clear that inroads are being made. Real thinking machines are probably just a matter of time, and when they come, they will be transformative, maybe wonderfully so, but not for quite a while, and we have other problems to deal with in the interim.
Imagine that, the same bank that holds your mortgage is the same bank that's financing the automation that is going to relieve you of your duties down at the plant, the very job that allows you to pay down your mortgage.
They get to own everything. Your life's labor is what they use to milk us. Banks and government swine. The believe that you are their property. They actually believe that you are subservient to them. Their livelihood is dependant upon you working for their currencies.
Well stop voting for the usual suspects?
Another words a world like in the movie Elysium
...so, they are bringin in millions of turd-worlders to make job scarcity even worse?
In the movie Automata the scientist described the first AI.
After three days of the AI being "aware" it had advanced so much that it's creators could not understand it anymore. They decided to ask the AI to create a safe robot program that could not be altered. Once that was done they destroyed the AI.
Funnily enough the one industry where robots and AI will thrive is the military. As more young people in the west see the armed forces as an employer of last resort the Deep State realizes they have a recruitment problem that can only be solved using robotics, drones, UAVs etc.
Do you want your family members maimed/killed fighting an illegal overseas war like Iraq or Afghanistan?
The pathetically pompous semantics used by Ms Divine Revelation above betrays the true intentions of her employers: returning the society to the master-slave feudal system, in order to further enhance the profits of the masters. Brain-washing the proletariat into worker-zombies, by instilling fear and hopelessness of their position is a typical tactic. AI is just another ruse - just like religion or Communism before it, all designed to make the proletariat totally dependent on their masters.
There is no Artifical Intelligence, there are only robots - totally useless without humans.