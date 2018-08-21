Ebola Death Toll Climbs To 55 As Number Of Infected Rise; Congo Authorities Lay Plans For Crisis 

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/21/2018 - 21:55

Authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DNC), South Africa, announced five new cases of Ebola hemorrhagic fever in the Mabalako hot zone of the North Kivu district, bringing the total number deaths to 55. Of the 69 currently infected with the disease, 13 are heath workers - just under 20%. 

Photo: MSF UK

To manage the crisis, DNC officials have announced free treatment for all victims over the next three months, supplies are being delivered to vital areas, and new facilities are being constructed to handle the ill. 

Health officials in Mabalako, Beni and Mangina are have been utilizing the unlicensed vaccine, rVSV-ZEBOV, which was used during another DRC Ebola outbreak earlier this year in which there were 33 fatalities out of 54 confirmed cases. The DRC, meanwhile, has said a new Ebola treatment center (ETC) will soon open in nearby Ituri province, as the currently established ETCs are at capacity. 

Tarik Jasarevic, a spokesperson with the World Health Organization (WHO), told CIDRAP News that 13 healthcare workers have tested positive for Ebola, a troubling development, because infected health workers were one of the main factors in the rapid spread of the disease during the 2013-2016 outbreak in West Africa.

Jasarevic also commented on a recent UNICEF report that said children were being infected at high rates during this outbreak. -CIDRAP News

"The case distribution is slightly younger than what we might expect when compared to previous outbreaks, but still within the general range; each outbreak is different," said Jasarevic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced over Twitter that 10 vaccination rings had been identified around 28 recently confirmed cases, while around 1,300 have been vaccinated. 

Peter Salama, WHO Deputy Director General for Emergency Preparedness and Response, tweeted: "Although security is a challenge in #DRC #Ebola outbreak, our teams are managing in innovative ways. Currently, 41 contacts in security red zones are being followed up on daily by local health workers trained by @MinSanteRDC and WHO. No cases so far."

And in the Beni region, 10 patients have received the experimental treatment mAb114, with professor Jean-Jacques Muyembe - director of the Congo's National Institute for Biomedical Research (INRB), reporting that they are witing for US manufacturers to deliver more doses over the next week, reports The Africa Report

"Until now 10 people have already received this treatment (mAb114) via infusion, it's an hour of treatment, one injection and until now all 10 are getting better and I think Monday or Tuesday the first case will leave the hospital," said Muyembe.

Fortunately, the treatment has shown promise: 

"When we went to Mangina there were 5 or 6 patients and two in a severe state. I said we need to treat everyone (with the mAb114). We can't say we only administer to the less serious cases. We treated all levels (of the illness) so some of them were very serious, and in particular a child who had bloody stools and after this treatment he is now recovering slowly by slowly," he said.

One complication to vaccinating the population is security, as the "hot zones" are also located in "red zones" which are considered too dangerous to vaccinate people due to local conflict. 

Beni, for example, was the scene of a 2016 massacre in which at least 64 people were killed by militants, bringing the toll to over 700 dead since October 2014.

in North Kivu, health workers are being forced to navigate their response among more than 100 armed groups, and Tedros said that there have been 120 violent incidents since January alone.

He said the region was sprinkled with so-called "red zones", or inaccessible areas. -Daily Mail

"We call on the warring parties for cessation of hostilities, because the virus is dangerous to all. It doesn't choose between this group or that group," according to WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. 

As of last Wednesday in the North Kivu and Ituri provinces, around 1,600 people are being watched by WHO for potential or confirmed contacts with Ebola patients, including 120 health workers, the WHO announced. 

"This epidemic (in north Kivu) is going to bring a lot of surprises. It is not like the epidemic in the Equator that we have known already. This epidemic will bring with it a lot of surprises: the number of cases is going up and the number of infected zones is increasing so it will take a long time to control this epidemic and for the anti-virals which the companies will provide us, they are ready to increase the doses," said Muyembe.

Tags
Health Medical Pharma
Social Media & Networking

Comments

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
1982xls Tue, 08/21/2018 - 21:55 Permalink

Obama should go help organize those   pathogenic organisms in that filthy community.

The least he could do for his home continent.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
fbazzrea Tue, 08/21/2018 - 22:03 Permalink

44/78 mortality so far. this is not good news. worse, health care worker safety protocol obviously flawed in either theory, execution or both.

just takes one infectious person leaving the quarantined area undetected... unaware of their condition.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
beijing expat Tue, 08/21/2018 - 22:07 Permalink

Pandemics are often associated with the 400 year solar cycle.  As we plunge into the grand Solar Minimum expect the catastrophic events you long for to finally arrive. 

 

Pandemics

Earthquakes

Volcanism

Fammine

Insurection

War

 

In fact many of the greatest calamities of the historical age coincide with the grand Solar Minimum. The fall of Rome, the Black Death, the Bronze Age collapse, the collapse of Tang and Ming China.  

Many of these events saw the population fall by half over a period of 100 years  

 

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=uZGnSvsUw2w&t=2566s

Can you prepare?  Probably not.

 https://www.researchgate.net/publication/317577487_Sunspot_Cycle_Minima_and_Pandemics_A_case_for_vigilance_at_the_present_time

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
Cluster_Frak Tue, 08/21/2018 - 22:21 Permalink

coming on the boat to the beaches of Europe soon enough.

 

I hear cases of measles are skyrocketing in Europe. I wonder where that came from, since there is a silence as to the cause.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
The matrix has u Tue, 08/21/2018 - 23:01 Permalink

"DNC officials have announced free treatment for all victims"

"Health officials in Mabalako, Beni and Mangina have been utilizing the unlicensed vaccine, rVSV-ZEBOV"

 

I guess when you're dying what choice do you have.

 

 