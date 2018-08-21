Elon Musk Deletes His Instagram Account, Leaving 8.2 Million Followers Guessing

In the latest perplexing decision by Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO appears to have deleted his Instagram account, leaving some 8.2 million followers guessing what prompted the abrupt move. Business Insider first reported the story, suggesting that the ongoing bizarre online "hate triangle" spat between Musk, his (ex) girlfriend Grimes, and rapper Azealia Bank is responsible.
As we reported over the weekend, on August 12, Banks said on Instagram that she had been at Musk's house and seen singer Grimes "coddling" Musk after the "going private" twitter fiasco. She then told Business Insider that she saw him in the kitchen "scrounging for investors" after tweeting that Tesla had "funding secured." A few days later, Musk confirmed to the NYT that he had seen Banks after initially denying that he had every met her before. Banks also alleged that Musk was "on acid" when he sent out his now infamous "funding secured" tweet.
It did not end there, and on Monday, Banks tagged Musk in her Instagram story, writing "you need to contact me. ASAP." followed by "I need my phone back now."
According to Cheddar reporter Hope King, snapshotting a now deleted Instagram story, Banks claimed that Musk's attorney paid off Banks' attorney to take her phone and delete evidence from it.
You up?— Hope King (@lisahopeking) August 21, 2018
Latest from Ms. Banks pic.twitter.com/PA92P8h512
In a separate story, Elon Musk and his girlfriend Grimes also recently unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Musk unfollowed Grimes on Twitter, prompting rumours that their relationship may be over.
Comments
Musk!
I need to check with Azelia Banks to see what this scurvy bastard is up to now!
I don't know where my portfolio would be if I didn't have Azelia Banks to consult for investment advice!
I would fall prey to the scams of Elon Musk no doubt! What has he ever done, compared to Azelia?!
Musk's attorney is CONFISCATING Azealia's phone! Now that's going too far right there mister!
You'll never get MY Phone you bastard!
I'm calling my Lawyer NOW before its TOO late!
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
◕¸.•*´"`*•.¸✾ http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to Musk! by PitBullsRule
I wonder when he'll delete his Tesla car company?
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by lisa.lopsadn4
Looks like Tesla's scheme is crumbling and the dude is preparing for the grand escape.
In reply to I wonder when he'll delete… by bismillah
You guys aren't even trying!
This deleted instagram story is full of holes!
What the hell are the Russians paying you 250 dollars a week for! A 12 year old could write this crap!
Get in there and write something believable! Azealia Banks would never hire a lawyer because Elon Musk's lawyer took away her cell phone! Use your imagination and come up with something believable you BUMS!
Or we'll send you back to the potato fields!
In reply to A by Luc X. Ifer
"Send me to jail if I didn't turn in my phone"?
What the fuck! Comrades this is supposed to be about America, not the Soviet Union! They don't send people to jail for not turning in their phones in America you morons!
Now get in there and write some decent propaganda!
Or NO baloney sandwich for you today!
In reply to You guys aren't even trying!… by PitBullsRule
As the Tesla/Musk World Turns
In reply to "Send me to jail if I didn't… by PitBullsRule
God damn this guy is having a total fucking breakdown.
At this point, I think he isn't just going bankrupt, but rather, he (and his "attorneys") are going to spend some time in the slammer.
In reply to As the Tesla World Turns by Cognitive Dissonance
"As your physician, I recommend 6 months of rest and isolation"
In reply to God damn this guy is having… by tmosley
confirming there are at least 8.2 million dipshits still around..............
In reply to A by Luc X. Ifer
And confirming that Elon was banking on using his "cult leader" status to drive the stock price of TSLA. Why should a CEO have an "Instagram" account? Good news - the "MSM Elon Daily Deluge" might be drying up.
In reply to confirming there are at… by spastic_colon
Apologies to Vincenzo Nibali - The mother of dipshits is always fertile
In reply to confirming there are at… by spastic_colon
Probably a condition set forth by board of directors. Delete your account for One Year.
Its probably going to be good for him. I applaud the move.
In reply to A by Luc X. Ifer
First smart thing he's done in months , maybe a year...
In reply to Probably a condition set… by the artist
Bullshit. You're an overweight man posing as a young hot woman, and you get paid under $7 per hour to spam ZeroHedge. Now fuck off.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by lisa.lopsadn4
why doesnt this spammer post 100 times in each thread? not like anything will happen... no respectable prosecutor would ever bring charges for something like that
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by lisa.lopsadn4
We know who you are and who you’ve been:
ytrytryhghgfh, lisaroy728, ashleyashleyas, allyaha688, stellastella149, Blended, cxbvbjky, alejandracynthia418, nkylie06, lisa.lopz, sana.khan674e
And you’ve been reported again!
abuse@zerohedge.com
Spam and unpaid advertising.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by lisa.lopsadn4
Cramer: Tesla goes to the moon.
In reply to Musk! by PitBullsRule
And Gartman?
In reply to Holy fuck. That is something. by Panic Mode
On the wrong side again.
..regrettably we mis-called our position on X, so today we are covering our long/short position...
In reply to And Gartman? by silverer
My main question is what the hell does Azelia banks know about investing and taking companies private that's enough to realize that's what Musk was reportedly doing in his kitchen?
In reply to Musk! by PitBullsRule
Good thing "Hope King" is using reliable sources, those "now deleted Tweet chains" are quite valuable!
And hard to find, since they are "now deleted"!
How could we make our buy/sell decisions if we didn't have Azealia's deleted Tweets to go by!
With Azealia we make money, the old fashioned way...
She's obviously making money the old fashioned way too! Just look at her web sight!
https://www.azealiabanks.com
In reply to Musk! by PitBullsRule
Dude she called him a "beta male." Epic dis, hella funny.
In reply to Musk! by PitBullsRule
What the fuck is Elon doing having all-weekend acid parties at his mansion with a bunch of rap and indie bimbos that are half his age? The consequences are being felt already. I'm sure that the fanboys will not be able to understand this sentiment.
In reply to Musk! by PitBullsRule
He dates a pop star?! Ok this is a new one, instead of a merger of corporate and state power (fascism), this is a merger of entertainment, religion, corporate, and state power. Make up a new "ism" word.
Why?
Jism already covers it all
In reply to He dates a pop star?! Ok… by DingleBarryObummer
+^^^^
You've been very busy i guess!
In reply to Why? Jism already covers it… by GotAFriendInBen
Pharmaco-industrialism- The merging of Drugs and Industry
In reply to He dates a pop star?! Ok… by DingleBarryObummer
Who cares
Whose cars?
In reply to Who cares by DSCH
He must have finally accepted his whole empire is about to collapse.
Maybe there's no Instagram "on Mars" (aka CIA's basement).
Drama
He's using Roger Stone's guide to politics for Business. I guess in our crony capitalist system they are both the same thing so it works.
In reply to Drama by TahoeBilly2012
Let’s follow the trail......
Here's what it looks like when all the pieces are sewn together. It smells like conspiracy and treason.
Everyone needs to read this. Slowly, and patiently, because it’s very
important......
From 2001 to 2005 there was an ongoing investigation into the Clinton Foundation.
A Grand Jury had been empaneled.
Governments from around the world had donated to the “Charity”.
Yet, from 2001 to 2003 none of those “Donations” to the Clinton Foundation were declared.
Hmmm, now you would think that an honest investigator would be able to figure this out.
Guess who took over this investigation in 2002?
Bet you can’t guess.
None other than James Comey.
Now, that’s interesting, isn’t it?
Guess who was transferred in to the Internal Revenue Service to run the Tax Exemption Branch of the IRS?
Your friend and mine, Lois “Be on The Look Out” (BOLO) Lerner.
Now, that’s interesting, isn’t it?
It gets better, well not really, but this is all just a series of strange coincidences, right?
Guess who ran the Tax Division inside the Department of Injustice from 2001 to 2005?
No other than the Assistant Attorney General of the United States, Rod Rosenstein.
Now, that’s interesting, isn’t it?
Guess who was the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation during this time frame?
I know, it’s a miracle, just a coincidence, just an anomaly in statistics and chances, but it was Robert Mueller.
What do all four casting characters have in common?
They all were briefed and/or were front line investigators into the Clinton Foundation Investigation.
Now that’s just a coincidence, right?
Ok, lets chalk the last one up to mere chance.
Let’s fast forward to 2009......
James Comey leaves the Justice Department to go and cash-in at Lockheed Martin.
Hillary Clinton is running the State Department, on her own personal email server by the way.
The Uranium One “issue” comes to the attention of the Hillary.
Like all good public servants do, you know looking out for America’s best interest, she decides to support the decision and approve the sale of 20% of US Uranium to no other than, the Russians.
Now you would think that this is a fairly straight up deal, except it wasn’t, the People got absolutely nothing out of it.
However, prior to the sales approval, no other than Bill Clinton goes to Moscow, gets paid 500K for a one hour speech then meets with Vladimir Putin at his home for a few hours.
Ok, no big deal right?
Well, not so fast, the FBI had a mole inside the money laundering and bribery scheme.
Guess who was the FBI Director during this time frame?
Yep, Robert Mueller.
He even delivered a Uranium Sample to Moscow in 2009.
Guess who was handling that case within the Justice Department out of the US Attorney’s Office in Maryland?
No other than, Rod Rosenstein.
Guess what happened to the informant?
The Department of Justice placed a GAG order on him and threatened to lock him up if he spoke out about it.
How does 20% of the most strategic asset of the United States of America end up in Russian hands when the FBI has an informant, a mole providing inside information to the FBI on the criminal enterprise?
Guess what happened soon after the sale was approved?
~145 million dollars in “donations” made their way into the Clinton Foundation from entities directly connected to the Uranium One deal.
Guess who was still at the Internal Revenue Service working the Charitable Division?
No other than, Lois Lerner.
Ok, that’s all just another series of coincidences, nothing to see here, right?
Let’s fast forward to 2015.
Due to a series of tragic events in Benghazi and after the 9
“investigations” the House, Senate and at State Department, Trey Gowdy who was running the 10th investigation as Chairman of the Select Committee on Benghazi discovers that the Hillary ran the State Department on an unclassified, unauthorized, outlaw personal email server.
He also discovered that none of those emails had been turned over when she departed her “Public Service” as Secretary of State which was required by law.
He also discovered that there was Top Secret information contained within her personally archived email. (Let's not forget at least 10 CIA spies in china were killed by the Chinese because of the leaks and god knows what else occurred)
Sparing you the State Departments cover up, the nostrums they floated, the delay tactics that were employed and the outright lies that were spewed forth from the necks of the Kerry State Department, we shall leave it with this…… they did everything humanly possible to cover for Hillary.
Now this is amazing, guess who became FBI Director in 2013?
Guess who secured 17 no bid contracts for his employer (Lockheed Martin) with the State Department and was rewarded with a six million dollar thank you present when he departed his employer?
No other than James Comey.
Amazing how all those no-bids just went right through at State, huh?
Now he is the FBI Director in charge of the “Clinton Email Investigation” after of course his FBI Investigates the Lois Lerner “Matter” at the Internal Revenue Service and exonerates her.
Nope.... couldn’t find any crimes there.
Can you guess what happened next?
In April 2016, James Comey drafts an exoneration letter of Hillary Rodham Clinton, meanwhile the DOJ is handing out immunity deals like candy.
They didn’t even convene a Grand Jury.
Like a lightning bolt of statistical impossibility, like a miracle from God himself, like the true “Gangsta” Homey is, James steps out into the cameras of an awaiting press conference on July the 8th of 2016, and exonerates the Hillary from any wrongdoing.
Can you see the pattern?
It goes on and on, Rosenstein becomes Asst. Attorney General, Comey gets fired based upon a letter by Rosenstein, Comey leaks government information to the press, Mueller is assigned to the Russian Investigation sham by Rosenstein to provide cover for decades of malfeasance within the FBI and DOJ and the story continues.
FISA Abuse, political espionage..... pick a crime, any crime, chances are...... this group and a few others did it.
All the same players.
All compromised and conflicted.
All working fervently to NOT go to jail themselves.
All connected in one way or another to the Clinton's.
They are like battery acid, they corrode and corrupt everything they touch.
How many lives have these two destroyed?
As of this writing, the Clinton Foundation, in its 20+ years of operation of being the largest International Charity Fraud in the history of mankind, has never been audited by the Internal Revenue Service.
Let us not forget that Comey's brother works for DLA Piper, the law firm that does the Clinton Foundation's taxes.
And, See the person that is the common denominator to all the crimes above and still doing her evil escape legal maneuvers at the top of the 3 Letter USA Agencies? Yep, that would be Hillary R. Clinton.
WHO IS LISA BARSOOMIAN?
Let’s learn a little about Mrs. Lisa H. Barsoomian’s background.
Lisa H. Barsoomian, a US Attorney that graduated from Georgetown Law, is a protege of James Comey and Robert Mueller.
Barsoomian, with her boss R. Craig Lawrence, represented Bill Clinton in 1998.
Lawrence also represented:
Robert Mueller three times;
James Comey five times;
Barack Obama 45 times;
Kathleen Sebelius 56 times;
Bill Clinton 40 times; and
Hillary Clinton 17 times.
Between 1998 and 2017, Barsoomian herself represented the FBI at least five times.
You may be saying to yourself, OK, who cares? Who cares about the work history of this Barsoomian woman?
Apparently someone does, because someone out there cares so much that they’ve “purged” all Barsoomian court documents for her Clinton representation in Hamburg vs. Clinton in 1998 and its appeal in 1999 from the DC District and Appeals Court dockets (?).
Someone out there cares so much that the internet has been “purged” of all information pertaining to Barsoomian.
Historically, this indicates that the individual is a protected CIA operative. Additionally, Lisa Barsoomian has specialized in opposing Freedom of Information Act requests on behalf of the intelligence community. And, although Barsoomian has been involved in hundreds of cases representing the DC Office of the US Attorney, her email address is Lisa Barsoomian at NIH gov. The NIH stands for National Institutes of Health.
This is a tactic routinely used by the CIA to protect an operative by using another government organization to shield their activities.
It’s a cover, so big deal right? I mean what does one more attorney with ties to the US intelligence community really matter?
It deals with Trump and his recent tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum imports, the border wall, DACA, everything coming out of California, the Uni-party unrelenting opposition to President Trump, the Clapper leaks, the Comey leaks, Attorney General Jeff Sessions recusal and subsequent 14 month nap with occasional forays into the marijuana legalization mix …. and last but not least Mueller’s never-ending investigation into collusion between the Trump team and the Russians.
Why does Barsoomian, CIA operative, merit any mention?
BECAUSE….
She is Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s WIFE….That’s why!!
GET THIS INFORMATION OUT TO EVERYONE YOU CAN.
Jaw dropping, shocking and extremely sad that this info has never been exposed-
DO YOUR PART IN PLASTERING THIS INFORMATION EVERYWHERE .... it’s bullet proof and cannot be blown off by leftists ... and will convince many not paying attention that we have a soft coup happening now..
You could've just written "Our government is corrupt" and saved yourself writing a novel.
In reply to Let’s follow the trail… by milo_hoffman
Yes, he could have, but it is importation to lay out how it happens so everyone learns to see the pattern and call out BS when they see it and help prevent in the future. Also helps to paint a picture in peoples minds to get then behind the story and counteract the Fake News Outlets lie CNN, MSNBC and the like.
Now, could we get some sort of supporting evidence to all those claims please? I'm not saying I don't believe it, I just want some URLs with some of the facts, or where the facts can be found as supporting claims like this helps spread the message.
In reply to You could've just written … by koan
He cut and pasted that from a link in a Q post.
In reply to You could've just written … by koan
Trump needs to pull a Ross Perot, and put all that on a big chart, and have a news conference at prime time.....
The clean up from exploding heads would take awhile.......
In reply to Let’s follow the trail… by milo_hoffman
There is no coup, Trump is going along right with it.
In reply to Let’s follow the trail… by milo_hoffman
This reeks. And looks completely accurate. The 990's filed are a total fiction for many tax periods. A quick glance is all you need there. Chelsea will be lined out in orange. Bill will die and resurface on rape island. Hillary? Who knows?
This will take down hundreds of "Swampers" if it ever gets out into view.
In reply to Let’s follow the trail… by milo_hoffman
Looks like someone went out drinking again.
8.2 million followers, I don't think so and Musk strikes me as the sort of guy that would buy followers.
There are 8.2 million suckers actually believe in this guy. Yeah, sounds about right. People probably forgot about Madoff.
In reply to 8.2 million followers, I don… by koan
Dear followers and fans.
I have decided to delete my Instagram account because I can't seem to stop posting stupid shit on it.
Love you all.
Elon.
In reply to There are 8.2 million… by Panic Mode
LMAO!.........Thats one way to shut your hole........
The CEO life.........Hang out at your house, banging the girlfriend, smoking the dope, and snorting the snow......
And issuing company orders from your I-pad, and issuing nutty comments over social media.....
I wonder if he finds time to play a little playstation now and then........
He's obviously never found the time to make his battery packs safe or modular.
He failed to realise that corporate pop stars have their core business nailed down, Elon forgot he was making EVs and decided to branch out into every other possible avenue except that.
In reply to LMAO!.........Thats one way… by surf@jm
I think Benjamin Franklin would be appalled by all of these developments.
I think it's fair to say that Elmer Fudd would be appalled by all of these developments.
In reply to I think Benjamin Franklin… by williambanzai7
Appalled? Well, the dude was a member of the “Hell Fire Club” so I do not believe he’d be appalled.
He would not have let it escalate to where we are today.
He would of just Shot them Dead.
In reply to I think Benjamin Franklin… by williambanzai7