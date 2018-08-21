Internet Buzzing After Julian Assange's Mother Implicates Seth Rich In DNC Leak

The internet is buzzing with theories after Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange's mother, Christine Assange, tweeted - and then deleted - what many believe to be a suggestion that murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich "leaked docs proving corruption."
In response to the question "why did Julian publish damning docs against Hillary at such a crucial time which gave Humpty Dumpty Trump the upper hand?" Christine Assange replied "Its the duty of media to inform citizens about corruption," adding "a #DNC #Bernie supporter disgruntled with rigging leaked docs proving corruption."
"What should Wikileaks should have done? Hold on to them till after the election to advantage #Hillary?" she continued, adding "You are shooting the messenger!"
Many have pointed out that Mrs. Assange's the description fits that of Seth Rich, a Bernie Sanders supporter and DNC IT staffer who was slain on his way home from a local bar on July 10, 2016, five days after a forensics analysis indicated that the DNC emails were copied locally - which was the same day Romanian hacker "Guccifer 2.0" claims to have hacked the DNC, per the Washington Post.
12 days after Rich's murder, on July 22, 2016, WikiLeaks released thousands of emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee revealing that Bernie Sanders' campaign was undermined when the DNC and the Clinton campaign colluded to share questions before a debate.
Of note, cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike reported on June 14, 2016 that Russia had infiltrated the DNC, after the DNC reported a suspected breach in April of that year. The DNC has received criticism for not allowing the FBI to analyze their servers for hacking, relying only on the Crowdstrike analysis performed by anti-Putin Russian expat Dmitri Alperovitch - a senior fellow on the very anti-Russia Atlantic Council.
Christine Assange's supposed admission caused many on Twitter to note that her son, Julian Assange, "heavily implied" that Rich was a Wikileaks source in an August, 2016 interview on Dutch television when he brought up Assange in the context of WikiLeaks whistleblowers, and then nodded his head when asked directly if Rich was a source.
Christine Assange later deleted her controversial tweet, writing that people had wrongfully asserted "Julians mother confirms its #SethRich."
She then cited former UK Ambassador Craig Murray and the group Veteran Intelligence Professionals For Sanity, who all say the Russians did not hack the DNC.
Deleted my tweet re @Wikileaks #DNCleak being an insider— Mrs. Christine Assange (@AssangeMrs) August 21, 2018
As many are wrongfully asserting: "Julians mother confirms its #SethRich"
1) US Ambassador @CraigMurrayOrg
2) #VIPS - (US ) 'Veteran Intelligence Professionals For Sanity'
#DNCLeak— Mrs. Christine Assange (@AssangeMrs) July 14, 2018
"I know who leaked them.Ive met the person who leaked them & they are certainly not Russian. Its an insider. Its a leak NOT a hack"
CIA's Russia hacking claims dismissed as 'bulls***' by former UK ambassador Craig Murray https://t.co/MrDG63rrhX#Russiagate
#VIPS , a group of highly regarded former experienced senior US intelligence officers (Including CIA & NSA)— Mrs. Christine Assange (@AssangeMrs) August 19, 2018
Debunk #Russiagate with forensic evidence
It was NOT the Russians!
It was a leak NOT hack! #DNCLeak#Wikileaks #Journalism#DNC#auspolhttps://t.co/9mrSQkwMez
Meanwhile, Twitter users have been left scratching their heads at the entire thing:
@AssangeMrs Hi Mrs.Assange, I'm sure you're busy so i won't take much of your time. Yesterday i was Browsing twitter and Saw an Article, the Heading read Julian Assanges Mom Say's Seth Rich Was DNC Hacker. I Cannot find the article today but was wondering if it as Fake News? 😉— LovingPotus45 (@LPotus45) August 21, 2018
Julian assange mother says it was #SethRich who gave the @DNC information to @wikileaks— Boiling Crude (@BoilingCrude) August 21, 2018
Why isn’t anyone talking about Assange’s.mother saying Seth Rich was the one that leaked ...— sandra gaeta (@gaeta54) August 20, 2018
Worst kept secret in the world! The mother of Julian Assange claims murdered #DNC staffer Seth Rich was the person behind the leaked DNC emails, not Russia.— BLKSR71, CFA (@BLKSR71) August 20, 2018
Who killed #SethRich
Everyone paying attention has know all along it wasn't Russia; Assange as much as said it was Seth Rich sometime ago.
The Download speeds at the DNC were such that it had to be internal.
And of course Podesta's emails where he talks about making an example out of this individual, further confirm it.
If only this country had an AG to investigate it.
In reply to don't seth rich me bruh by ted41776
leaked Podesta email with Joel Benson regarding "leaks":
https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/36082
John Podesta: "I'm definitely > for making an example of a suspected leaker whether or not we have any real > basis for it. > > JP"
Joel Benson: "I think we have to make examples now of people who have violated the trust > of HRC and the rest of the team. People going forward need to know there > are stiff consequences for leaking, self-promotion, unauthorized talking > with the press."
Podesta: "I generally agree with the point, but we need a strategy on this that goes > beyond internal discipline.........We need a strategy to enable people who are real and disable those > that aren't."
In reply to . by MasterPo
Re: "Its the duty of media to inform citizens about corruption,"
How quaint an idea. Clearly the MSM is not the media the mother is seeking.
In reply to leaked Podesta email: https:… by Save_America1st
They killed Seth Rich because he was the source of the leak.
Remember, these psychopaths are paedophiles and destroy entire nations for fun and laugh about it. This murder is petty stuff for them.
The enemy of America is right at home in America. Look no further than that. If Americans can't clean this shit up, Putin will eventually, but that will cost a few billion lives.
In reply to Oh look...another week,… by Shitonya Serfs
Don't forget Seymour Hersh also said it was Seth Rich.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d6VPp6K5-fQ
In reply to of course by The First Rule
2 days ago it was reported that both the Mayor of DC and Donna Brazille were at the hospital the morning that Seth was brought in. This wasn't at 10am it was around 5am, who the fuck thinks THAT'S normal? He went in to surgery alert and was expected to survive but dies on the table. Then it's reported by DC police that someone "HIGH UP" demands that the investigation is shut down. The whole thing stinks and needs to be opened up by people interested in finding out the truth!
In reply to don't seth rich me bruh by ted41776
In reply to 2 days ago it was reported… by chubbar
Link to OANN's "Who Killed Seth Rich?"
https://vimeo.com/219311155
In reply to 2 days ago it was reported… by chubbar
Brazille & Mayor both deny this. Blogger who reported it has history of unsubstantiated claims against DNC et al. It wouldn't surprise me if this was another Arkanside but that remains to be seen. The non-investigation (seemingly) of the murder is very curious.
In reply to 2 days ago it was reported… by chubbar
+ Chris Cornell
+ Chester Bennington
+ Jen Moore
https://truepundit.com/investigative-journalist-found-dead-in-d-c-hotel…
etc...
Say what you will about Trump. He operated in some very corrupt markets including Atlantic City casinos but somehow there is not a long list of his enemies that died in mysterious suicides, botched "robberies" or plane crashes so...
In reply to don't seth rich me bruh by ted41776
www.mostdamagingwikileaks.com
In reply to don't seth rich me bruh by ted41776
don't Loretta Fuddy me bruh
don't Ron Brown me bruh
In reply to don't seth rich me bruh by ted41776
even Bernie didn't care as much about being cheated as did Seth Rich.
and he paid the price for caring. for believing in an utterly corrupt party and, is turned out, candidate.
In reply to don't seth rich me bruh by ted41776
His name was Seth Rich
RICO the DNC? Oh yes. Come on, Assange. Tell us what’s going on
Seth Who?
Where are the F'ing DNC servers? Where is the FBI in this and why do they still fail to corroborate CrowdStrike's claims?
Where are subpoenas for examination of the secondary servers of Hillary Clinton?
Where is JEFF SESSIONS? Where is waldo?
"I am passing this on from someone who's connecting some dots with input from sources he cannot reveal.
Here's what it looks like when all the pieces are sewn together
It smells like conspiracy and treason. Everyone needs to read this. Slowly, and patiently, because it’s very important......
From 2001 to 2005 there was an ongoing investigation into the Clinton Foundation.
A Grand Jury had been impanelled..."(cont.)
https://www.reddit.com/r/greatawakening/comments/98yduw/connnecting_som…
Pass it on!
#greatawakening
Wet works. The cabal the Clintons and Podestas run in are not against making an example out of someone. This 2 party system must be protected at all costs. I think people like Donna Brazille and Bernie Sanders got the message. Keep your mouths shut and accept the roles we allow you to play.
And remember Brazile feeding Obama the answers when he was debating Romney ? The same dynamics an election earlier. DNC are crooks to the core. Democracy is just an ill defined word to them.
Trump, as the chief law enforcement officer in the nation, should appoint his own commission and special council to investigate the corruption, criminal conspiracy, and rampant abuse of power in the Obama administration and DNC during and after the 2016 election. Unfortunately, Seth Rich found out just how serious the left can be when it comes to staying in power.
What took her so long to figure-out it was Seth Rich??? I think everyone knew that as soon as he hit the concrete.
(Apologies in advance if she's been in a coma these past 2 years)
