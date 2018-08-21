Internet Buzzing After Julian Assange's Mother Implicates Seth Rich In DNC Leak

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/21/2018 - 13:30

The internet is buzzing with theories after Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange's mother, Christine Assange, tweeted - and then deleted - what many believe to be a suggestion that murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich "leaked docs proving corruption." 

In response to the question "why did Julian publish damning docs against Hillary at such a crucial time which gave Humpty Dumpty Trump the upper hand?" Christine Assange replied "Its the duty of media to inform citizens about corruption," adding "a #DNC #Bernie supporter disgruntled with rigging leaked docs proving corruption." 

"What should Wikileaks should have done? Hold on to them till after the election to advantage #Hillary?" she continued, adding "You are shooting the messenger!

Many have pointed out that Mrs. Assange's the description fits that of Seth Rich, a Bernie Sanders supporter and DNC IT staffer who was slain on his way home from a local bar on July 10, 2016, five days after a forensics analysis indicated that the DNC emails were copied locally - which was the same day Romanian hacker "Guccifer 2.0" claims to have hacked the DNC, per the Washington Post. 

12 days after Rich's murder, on July 22, 2016, WikiLeaks released thousands of emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee revealing that Bernie Sanders' campaign was undermined when the DNC and the Clinton campaign colluded to share questions before a debate. 

Of note, cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike reported on June 14, 2016 that Russia had infiltrated the DNC, after the DNC reported a suspected breach in April of that year. The DNC has received criticism for not allowing the FBI to analyze their servers for hacking, relying only on the Crowdstrike analysis performed by anti-Putin Russian expat Dmitri Alperovitch - a senior fellow on the very anti-Russia Atlantic Council. 

Christine Assange's supposed admission caused many on Twitter to note that her son, Julian Assange, "heavily implied" that Rich was a Wikileaks source in an August, 2016 interview on Dutch television when he brought up Assange in the context of WikiLeaks whistleblowers, and then nodded his head when asked directly if Rich was a source.

Deleted tweet

Christine Assange later deleted her controversial tweet, writing that people had wrongfully asserted "Julians mother confirms its #SethRich." 

She then cited former UK Ambassador Craig Murray and the group Veteran Intelligence Professionals For Sanity, who all say the Russians did not hack the DNC. 

Meanwhile, Twitter users have been left scratching their heads at the entire thing: 

Comments

ted41776 Tue, 08/21/2018 - 13:31 Permalink

don't Michael Hastings me bruh

don't Antonin Scalia me bruh

don't Seth Rich me bruh

don't Anthony Bourdain me bruh

 

BREAKING: bears really do shit in the woods

The First Rule ted41776 Tue, 08/21/2018 - 13:33 Permalink

Everyone paying attention has know all along it wasn't Russia; Assange as much as said it was Seth Rich sometime ago.

 

The Download speeds at the DNC were such that it had to be internal.

And of course Podesta's emails where he talks about making an example out of this individual, further confirm it.

 

If only this country had an AG to investigate it.

 

 

 

 

 

Save_America1st MasterPo Tue, 08/21/2018 - 13:39 Permalink

leaked Podesta email with Joel Benson regarding "leaks":

 

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/36082

 

John Podesta:  "I'm definitely > for making an example of a suspected leaker whether or not we have any real > basis for it. > > JP"

 

Joel Benson:  "I think we have to make examples now of people who have violated the trust > of HRC and the rest of the team. People going forward need to know there > are stiff consequences for leaking, self-promotion, unauthorized talking > with the press."

 

Podesta:  "I generally agree with the point, but we need a strategy on this that goes > beyond internal discipline.........We need a strategy to enable people who are real and disable those > that aren't."

Brazen Heist II Shitonya Serfs Tue, 08/21/2018 - 14:08 Permalink

They killed Seth Rich because he was the source of the leak.

Remember, these psychopaths are paedophiles and destroy entire nations for fun and laugh about it. This murder is petty stuff for them.

The enemy of America is right at home in America. Look no further than that. If Americans can't clean this shit up, Putin will eventually, but that will cost a few billion lives.

chubbar ted41776 Tue, 08/21/2018 - 13:36 Permalink

2 days ago it was reported that both the Mayor of DC and Donna Brazille were at the hospital the morning that Seth was brought in. This wasn't at 10am it was around 5am, who the fuck thinks THAT'S normal? He went in to surgery alert and was expected to survive but dies on the table. Then it's reported by DC police that someone "HIGH UP" demands that the investigation is shut down. The whole thing stinks and needs to be opened up by people interested in finding out the truth!

ted41776 chubbar Tue, 08/21/2018 - 13:39 Permalink

we've had nothing but truth for decades and no one seems to give a shit. no one goes to prison and the shitshow just goes on and on and on. what's the point of exposing the truth if it changes nothing. assange has been dumping truth for years and the only people that got hurt are ones who helped expose it. why put your ass on the line if those you are putting it on the line for don't give a shit? but Trump... yeah, Trump

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2017/05/trump-arrives-saudi-arabia-forei…

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/u-s-sells-6-700-missiles-saudi-arabi…

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/aug/19/us-supplied-bomb-that-kil…

there's my fucking tax dollars at work, murdering school children thousands of miles away as always. and don't forget, they hate us for our freedom. vote for the "other side" next time, because we need some hope and change /sarc

https://i.imgur.com/pbxzYD9.gif

MusicIsYou Tue, 08/21/2018 - 13:38 Permalink

The only thing Wikileaks, and Julian Assange has proven, is that you can tell people everything, and show them the total corruption, and they will suck their thumbs just "knowing." You're so pathetic. If there was a Superman, he sure the hell wouldn't save your pathetic asses.

novictim Tue, 08/21/2018 - 13:41 Permalink

Where are the F'ing DNC servers?  Where is the FBI in this and why do they still fail to corroborate CrowdStrike's claims? 

Where are subpoenas for examination of the secondary servers of Hillary Clinton? 

Where is JEFF SESSIONS?  Where is waldo? 

DarkPurpleHaze Tue, 08/21/2018 - 13:42 Permalink

"I am passing this on from someone who's connecting some dots with input from sources he cannot reveal.

Here's what it looks like when all the pieces are sewn together

It smells like conspiracy and treason. Everyone needs to read this. Slowly, and patiently, because it’s very important......

From 2001 to 2005 there was an ongoing investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

A Grand Jury had been impanelled..."(cont.)

 

https://www.reddit.com/r/greatawakening/comments/98yduw/connnecting_som…

 

Pass it on!

#greatawakening

MrBoompi Tue, 08/21/2018 - 13:43 Permalink

Wet works.  The cabal the Clintons and Podestas run in are not against making an example out of someone.  This 2 party system must be protected at all costs.  I think people like Donna Brazille and Bernie Sanders got the message.  Keep your mouths shut and accept the roles we allow you to play.  

MINEFINDER Tue, 08/21/2018 - 13:45 Permalink

And remember Brazile feeding Obama the answers when he was debating Romney ? The same dynamics an election earlier. DNC are crooks to the core. Democracy is just an ill defined word to them.

Sizzurp Tue, 08/21/2018 - 13:50 Permalink

Trump, as the chief law enforcement officer in the nation, should appoint his own commission and special council to investigate the corruption, criminal conspiracy, and rampant abuse of power in the Obama administration and DNC during and after the 2016 election. Unfortunately, Seth Rich found out just how serious the left can be when it comes to staying in power.

NuYawkFrankie Tue, 08/21/2018 - 13:53 Permalink

What took her so long to figure-out it was Seth Rich??? I think everyone knew that as soon as he  hit the concrete.

(Apologies in advance if she's been in a coma these past 2 years)

 

MusicIsYou Tue, 08/21/2018 - 13:57 Permalink

The only person I feel sorry for is Julian Assange because the entire population is going to throw him under the bus. Julian was not smart enough to realize all those sorry sonsofbitches are not worth saving. But Assange should not feel bad, because Jesus didn't realize it either which is of course why the Father merely used Jesus to create world overpopulation.