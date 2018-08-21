Michael Cohen's Lawyer: "Trump Directed Cohen To Commit A Crime"

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/21/2018 - 18:41

Following President Trump's former lawyer's guilty plea to several charges including the admission that they tried to influence the US election, violating campaign finances, Michael Cohen's lawyer suggests President Trump should face criminal charges for directing his longtime "fixer" to make the hush-money payments to two women.

As we detailed earlier, Cohen told a judge that he paid Daniels $130,000 and $150,000 to former Playboy model Karen McDougal as the 2016 election loomed.  Both women claimed they had affairs with Trump, which he denies.

Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis, longtime Clinton friend and Bill Clinton's special counsel, tweeted that "Michael Cohen took this step today so that his family can move on to the next chapter. "

And then took the ax to  President Trump: "Today he stood up and testified under oath that Donald Trump directed him to commit a crime by making payments to two women for the principal purpose of influencing an election. If those payments were a crime for Michael Cohen, then why wouldn't they be a crime for Donald Trump?"

Meanwhile, President Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, issued a statement:

"There is no allegation of any wrongdoing against the President in the government's charges against Mr. Cohen.

It is clear that, as the prosecutor noted, Mr. Cohen's actions reflect a pattern of lies and dishonesty over a significant period of time.”

This is far from over, and judging by the lack of rebound in markets, they are not expecting a positive outcome.

TBT or not TBT JimmyJones Tue, 08/21/2018 - 18:54 Permalink

What was Hillary’s declared purpose of her payments to Perkins-Coie, for the oppo research she bought from foreign and Russian purveyors?    This is the source of funds, after all for the Steele dossier the CIA FBI and CNN worked up into the justification for the special counsel. 

IridiumRebel are we there yet Tue, 08/21/2018 - 19:53 Permalink

Oh chill the fuck out, everyone. My gawd. Y’all whine like children. This whole thing is a slap on the wrist for a swamper. But it’s Trump! Hence they have to throw everything including the kitchen sink at him. Edwards had the same style case for a million dollar pay off and it was decided in his favor. 

Everyone will slink back to their political corners and Trump can tweet about how unfair it is.....which it is really. He paid a whore and a playmate. Clinton’s have a body count the size of a small farm town in Iowa. 

The Manafort case is a win too.

The Tibbetts girl is a win as well. Beautiful young girl on the public radar and it comes out that she’s murdered by an illegal immigrant. Sad. I feel bad for the family as they held out hope. 

 

It’ll go to court and be fought. More Avenatti cultism.....more MSDNC/suCkNN guffawing.   

Big factor is the white narcissist women vote in the burbs. Cuz “feewings of da women” are more important than our economy and being subsumed by socialist dumbasses like Ocasio-Freeshit. 

Men. Tell your women a blue wave means they can’t shop at Target for bullshit.

 

 

el buitre Billy the Poet Tue, 08/21/2018 - 19:55 Permalink

"Today he stood up and testified under oath that Donald Trump directed him to commit a crime by making payments to two women for the principal purpose of influencing an election."

Am  I missing something here?  Trump ordered Cohen, his lawyer, to make a non-disclosure contract with two woman concerning his personal affairs and this is a crime because it is influencing the outcome of an election.  Beam me up Scotty.

As reported in this ZH article, that would not be a crime either for Cohen or by Trump.  Maybe if he paid the money out of campaign funds, then it might be a crime for using tax free money for personal use, conflating funds, but that was not spelled out in the article.  Cohen must be a half competent lawyer, so he also knew this was not a crime.  But he plead guilty to an action which was not a crime.  So now they are going to charge Trump with a non-crime in the House on the basis that his lawyer pled guilty to it.  I don't know if this country ever was run under the rule of law, but it sure isn't now.

Manthong NidStyles Tue, 08/21/2018 - 19:56 Permalink

According to Levin, no crime was committed with private hush money that was not directly involved with the campaign..

I’ll take his word as well as the FEC executive he interviewed.

The volcanic bullshit effluence from the whole Mueller affair is incredible.

I think that likely now, Manafort and Cohen will quietly cool their heels and bide their time off until the pardons occur.

Jim in MN Prosource Tue, 08/21/2018 - 19:38 Permalink

We can answer the big question here: "If those payments were a crime for Michael Cohen, then why wouldn't they be a crime for Donald Trump?"

 

Thusly:  The premise is false.  The payments were not a crime.  Just because a prosecutor accuses you of something, and forces you to cop a plea under duress, doesn't make anything a crime.  Only a jury can properly convict a person, and even juries make mistakes.  Prosecutors get false confessions, and guilty pleas to things a defendant could win in court, all day and all night long.

 

CASE CLOSED

 

NEXT

Oldguy05 nmewn Tue, 08/21/2018 - 19:40 Permalink

That billionaire raped me!...Uh huh. Suuuure. Be serious folks. The guy has a hot wife. He has Beeelions. He has the most powerful seat in the world. He was thinking of running for president years ago. Would someone like that fuck it all up for a slut?....or rape someone? .... Maybe if he wanted to be a Catholic cardinal or sumpin. Otherwise I call bullshit!

CIA setup at a weak moment? Trump is a whoremaster? Total fiction?

nmewn dirty fingernails Tue, 08/21/2018 - 19:43 Permalink

So your entire world revolves around Trump being a candidate again (somehow) and Israel. 

Do tax cuts hold any interest to you at all? Do family values? How about an out of control Deep State? Shirley that is something we can both agree on? 

I mean, here's where we're REALLY at here Sally with the Deep State actors involved so far, Bruce Ohr has been demoted/re-assigned twice. Comey is fired, Strzok is fired, McCabe is fired, Rybicki quit/fired, Page resigned, Yates resigned...all in all...more than 25 DoJ or FBI personnel involved with the Klinton email probe and the Hillary-Kremlin intel "dossier" have either resigned, been demoted or fired outright.  

And your problem is with Trump?...lol.

nmewn Oldguy05 Tue, 08/21/2018 - 19:55 Permalink

Well, she does seem just as viciously anti-republican as Mzzz.Yates...lol...but perhaps it was just a Freudian slip on my part.

Or not.

The other thing I'm laughing hysterically about is...all the progs taking Lanny Davis' words as "the gospel". He's a jooo of course...lol...yet it seems to me they've been on a solid six month rant about deh eeebul jooo's! but when a leftwing jooo (like Davis) mouths anything it's like Moses himself has written it all down on stone tablets to be passed down for generations!

Very odd.

Or not ;-)