Michael Cohen's Lawyer: "Trump Directed Cohen To Commit A Crime"

Following President Trump's former lawyer's guilty plea to several charges including the admission that they tried to influence the US election, violating campaign finances, Michael Cohen's lawyer suggests President Trump should face criminal charges for directing his longtime "fixer" to make the hush-money payments to two women.
As we detailed earlier, Cohen told a judge that he paid Daniels $130,000 and $150,000 to former Playboy model Karen McDougal as the 2016 election loomed. Both women claimed they had affairs with Trump, which he denies.
Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis, longtime Clinton friend and Bill Clinton's special counsel, tweeted that "Michael Cohen took this step today so that his family can move on to the next chapter. "
Michael Cohen took this step today so that his family can move on to the next chapter. This is Michael fulfilling his promise made on July 2nd to put his family and country first and tell the truth about Donald Trump.— Lanny Davis (@LannyDavis) August 21, 2018
And then took the ax to President Trump: "Today he stood up and testified under oath that Donald Trump directed him to commit a crime by making payments to two women for the principal purpose of influencing an election. If those payments were a crime for Michael Cohen, then why wouldn't they be a crime for Donald Trump?"
Today he stood up and testified under oath that Donald Trump directed him to commit a crime by making payments to two women for the principal purpose of influencing an election. If those payments were a crime for Michael Cohen, then why wouldn't they be a crime for Donald Trump?— Lanny Davis (@LannyDavis) August 21, 2018
Meanwhile, President Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, issued a statement:
"There is no allegation of any wrongdoing against the President in the government's charges against Mr. Cohen.
It is clear that, as the prosecutor noted, Mr. Cohen's actions reflect a pattern of lies and dishonesty over a significant period of time.”
This is far from over, and judging by the lack of rebound in markets, they are not expecting a positive outcome.
