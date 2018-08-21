One Million Americans Default On Their Student Loans Each Year, Report Reveals

More than one million American student loan borrowers default on their debt each year, a new report says.
That means by 2023, approximately 40 percent of borrowers are expected to default.
That is according to a new report by the Urban Institute, a nonprofit research organization dedicated to developing evidence-based insights on critical socioeconomic issues. Researchers found about 250,000 student loan borrowers see their debts go into default every quarter, and an additional 20,000 to 30,000 borrowers default on their rehabilitated student loans.
“My results indicate that the likelihood of student loan default is positively correlated with holding other collections debt (e.g., medical, utilities, retail, or bank debt). About 59 percent of borrowers who defaulted on their student loans within four years had collections debt in the year before entering student loan repayment (compared with 24 percent among non-defaulters). Those who will default on their student loans are more likely to reside in neighborhoods that have more residents of color and fewer adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, but a borrower’s personal credit profile is a stronger predictor of default than the neighborhood where she resides,” said Kristin Blagg, a research associate in the Education Policy Program at the Urban Institute.
The average defaulter is more likely to live in Hispanic and black neighborhoods, Blagg found. Her previous research has shown that minorities are more burdened by their education debt because their parents have a lower net wealth as well as higher rates of unemployment. These neighborhoods also have a median income of around $50,000, compared with $60,000 for non-defaulters.
The Urban Institute made a startling discovery: Those with the smallest loan balances had a higher probability of not paying off their debt. In fact, 1 in 3 people who had a student loan balance less than $5,000 defaulted within four years, compared with 15 percent of borrowers who owed more than $35,000.
This is because students who dropped out of college have less debt, but are easily burdened by debt since they do not have the benefit of a degree, said Mark Kantrowitz, a student loan expert, who spoke with CNBC.
Also, Kantrowitz said, “They often lack awareness of options for dealing with the debt, such as deferments, forbearances, income-driven repayment and loan forgiveness.”
The report then describes the relationship between a borrower’s credit profile and student loan default in a nationally representative sample of student loan borrowers, over the first four years of repayment. It found that by the time the student loan falls into the default, the borrower will see their credit score plunge by 60 points, to an average of around 550. Borrowers who stay current, usually have credit scores in the high 600s.
As we have mentioned, millennials are delaying marriage, home-buying and having kids (pretty much delaying the American dream), simply because of their gig-economy job(s) cannot cover debt servicing payments of their loans.
“Negative effects of student loan default can be wage garnishments, tax offsets, and other methods of loan collections,” said Elaine Griffin Rubin, senior contributor and communications specialist at Edvisors. “In addition, some states suspend or revoke state-issued professional licenses, and some states suspend a driver’s license because of a defaulted loan.”
To make the situation worse, defaulting on student loans increases the balance, likely due to collection fees and the accumulation of interest. Kantrowitz said a borrower could expect their balance to jump by over 10 percent after default.
These myriad consequences that come with a default can be hard to recover from, Kantrowitz said.
“At best, it delays participation in the American Dream,” he said. “At worst, they are shut out permanently.”
Student debt is a crisis that many Americans will not be able to recover from. The College Board, a non-profit organization, says the average cost of a U.S. degree is $34,740 a year at a private college, minus living costs.
Graduates of the Class of 2016 owe a staggering $37,000 each in student loans. Total Student Loans Owned and Securitized, Outstanding (SLOAS) has surpassed the $1.5 trillion mark in Q2 2018, which is second only to home mortgages among categories of consumer debt and the main reason Americans’ household debt has swelled to a record high.
Credit bubbles are all the same. It just happens that the life cycle of the student debt bubble is nearing a deleveraging period. According to both Keynesian and monetarist theory, when the student debt bubble cracks, the state should intervene directly, and bailout the millennials who made terrible life decisions in accumulating massive amounts of debt for a worthless liberal arts degree, simply because the myth of going to college would usher in a high paying job. As it has become increasingly evident, that is not the case in today’s gig-economy. The failing education system has duped millennials, they have now realized that the greatest con of all time is college.
Comments
Bullish.
Their liberal professors, that make hundreds of thousands of dollars per year, teaching, preaching and professing socialism and corporate greed to them, have been serving themselves quite well it seems.
You can say the same thing about student loan debt as you can about government debt at all levels: that which can't be repaid, won't be. Thats clear as day. The question is, now that we KNOW that beyond a shadow of a doubt, what happens next?
In reply to Bullish. by 1982xls
That’s easy, the bailout won’t be to the debtors it’ll be to the creditors. Just watch.
In reply to You can say the same thing… by greenskeeper carl
It all lands in the fed's book at par (plus interest and admin fees) exactly like 2008.
In reply to You can say the same thing… by greenskeeper carl
The question that damn well needs to be asked, and no one will, is what do you do with the people delaying unemployability by 2-3-5-10 years through student loans -- for whom most people with an IQ above housefly would know the end result?
In reply to You can say the same thing… by greenskeeper carl
Maff is hard.
Maybe these non-profits should spend their grant money teaching basic, non-common-core arithmetic? Also, the more defaults the better; college isn’t for everyone and we need more skilled labor. The majority of defaulters probably should have pursued a debt driven four year degree in partying and social justice.
In reply to Bullish. by 1982xls
no surprise, many of the debt slaves here are the descendants of the debt slaves who left old europe
It sounds so much moar sensible calling this situation an unfunded liability.
In reply to no surprise, many of the… by JBL
Did you mean in general or specific to this article? Bc the article stated that minorities (Hispanic, blacks) were the most likely defaulters. Haven’t busted out my globe lately, but those groups don’t seem to be from Europe.
In reply to no surprise, many of the… by JBL
I thought you can't default on student loan debt? Oh, this quote clears it up.
"To make the situation worse, defaulting on student loans increases the balance, likely due to collection fees and the accumulation of interest. Kantrowitz said a borrower could expect their balance to jump by over 10 percent after default."
They default on their debt...but it keeps growing. Apparently someone doesn't understand the concept of a default. In this case I think default means the former student is throwing his bills in the trash and the remaining balance is referred to collections.
"I have no more student debt. I defaulted because I stopped paying."
Yeah, a non-default default event. Wasn’t that like some of the missed debt payments that would have triggered CDS and contagion during various debt crisises over the past decade that turned out not be deemed a default to prevent shit from blowing up? Same principle here: you can’t default bc it would implode the system. Better you be a forever debt slave to your money masters.
In reply to I thought you can't default… by The Deacon
"a non-default default event"
I forgot about those. Since 2008 I have been telling myself to keep a daily diary of a few headlines. There has been so much crazy shit happening by crazy shits, you can't help but forget most of it. The shit is just flying too fast and furiously!
Chris Dodd, Barney Fwank, Covfefe, Fukishima, The MLK statue in Trump's office, open borders, Paulson on his knees, birth certificate validation, you can keep your Dr., Tungsten filled bars, Corexit, and paying Goldy Sachs via AIG, & that's only .00000001% of it.
In reply to Yeah, a non-default default… by ghengis86
WHITE students are being BURIED ALIVE with debt from colleges and universities.
The government has LOTS of our TAXPAYER dollars for minorities, soon to be the majority, and for ISRAEL. But not a dime for Whites. So the students BURY themselves in debt and they do not realize what that is going to mean for their lives.
The website is run and owned by former State Department employees:
The cost of Israel to the American taxpayer in 2003 $3 TRILLION!
And as I mentioned on another thread on this topic:
I read a couple of years or so ago about an illegal Latina who got a TOTAL FREE RIDE for her education. Dormitory paid for the whole thing. Tutors etc. It was through "TEACH AMERICA" so she gets her degree and gets a teaching job and she QUITS! Why? She said $65,000 a year wasn't enough.
In reply to I thought you can't default… by The Deacon
I know multiple fairly serious people whose plan is actually to just keep paying the minimum amount possible (extensions, payment plans, etc.) with their long bet being it will all be forgiven someday by .gov
No, they're not joking and they're people who are fully capable of paying it off. They're just making the wager they won't have to someday.
In reply to I thought you can't default… by The Deacon
Congress?
In reply to I know multiple fairly… by NoDebt
Dear students, I'm not paying for your student debt.
I didn't ask you to get a degree in Pottery or Interpretative Dance or Kill Da White Man Studies with a minor in Mashed Potatoes.
There is always a ditch that needs to be dug or bricks that need to be placed on top of each other to make a wall.
Consider it your post graduate education!
Or if Bernie subsidizes happy endings for Americans who identify their LBGTW gender as Wanker you can work with your hands.
And if work interferes with your video games the government can find a job for you, called a chain gang.
It won't be full Denmark but just sing revolutionary songs and pretend your boss is Che Gevara. The time will pass quickly.
Lots of dicks to be serviced.
In reply to . by Hillarys Server
Especially for half of college, that's probably the end-game.
You know, The New American Motto:
"Ass, Gas, or Grass: No one rides for free."
In reply to Lots of dicks to be serviced. by homiegot
They'd be better off sucking a fucking (for money) through college than taking out these loans.
In reply to Especially for half of… by darkstar7646
They’re not student loans. They’re income tax riders. It’s free college education. This is what it looks like. You just go first for free. Then pay a percentage of your income later like taxes
I wouldn’t say that college is the greatest con of all time. For a tenure track position at a university they can pull about 150k. The only con is on stupid people who get a liberal arts undergrad where they’re drunk half the time, are solid C students so basicly didn’t learn anything, and expect a good job after college. Those days are gone unless nepotism can get you in the door somewhere.
"dedicated to developing evidence-based insights on.."
Haven't we learned yet that facts and evidence don't matter any more? Free college! Free housing! Free internet! Free everything! No fucking clue how to pay for it, but it's "free". With a side helping of open borders just to assure its rapid failure.
Student loans appear to be IMF microloans. As in, the issuer doesn't really expect all borrowers to pay, but hopefully enough suckers will pay to make the 'creation of debt out of thin air' worthwhile.
It all makes sense now.
Fucking losers.
Putting the black cube on their heads as an end goal should have been their first clue it was a scam
The root cause of this situation is the underlying cost of getting a degree. Which SHOULD lead one to ask why is it so expensive?
Why have we seen such an increase in the cost of a degree (whether graduate or undergraduate) over the past 2 decades.
And of course, the corrupt media doesn't ask the pertinent question above.
I will posit that the cost of both graduate and undergraduate degrees has increased because of federal subsidized student loans. As the federal government agreed to pay more of the cost, the schools increased their costs to match the newly available federal funding. The intent with the tuition increases is/was to maximize the amount of federal funds the college could receive while leaving the individual student with roughly the same level of individual expense as before.
and the biggest thing they learn with their student loan debt is how to pull down old confederate statues....
Don't worry, these goyim can never discharge their student loans. They're still on the hook even if they think they're not.
Hard to actually default when you can't discharge those loans.
It's also quite a convenient way to not pay out social security to a bunch of idiots for the future.
Just like we always read there's a 'booming economy' we are also bombarded with :::
"This is because students who dropped out of college have less debt, but are easily burdened by debt since they do not have the benefit of a degree, said Mark Kantrowitz, a student loan expert, who spoke with CNBC."
Insinuating you need a degree........ to do what! Most employment has been off shored. What isn't off shored is on shored by H1B visas and other anti-American programs meant to impoverish America.
As for not paying their debts,,, what do you expect from a bunch of clowns running around calling everyone fascist, a Nazi, White Supremacist or vandalizing Confederate statues. Hell, when do they have the time to even study? Can anyone imagine these idiots taking us to the Moon or Mars.
And like everything else they will say they deserve not to pay because White privilege made them sign the notes.
It's always Whiteys fault somehow.
Our degenerate Gov. in NY has been promising free college tuition for everyone during his election run up.
But no talk of how it'll get paid for. Pretty convenient they never bring that part up or get grilled by the msm on how they intend to pay for it.
Well they should have gotten Tuition insurance of insurance insurance. And then after they get a bachelors degree, they can get a minimum wage job at Applebees and finance a car for 20 years, and buy some bridge collapse insurance ontop of their regular insurance, until they lose their job to a robot.