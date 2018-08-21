Protesters Destroy 105-Year-Old "Silent Sam" Confederate Statue At UNC-Chapel Hill

Tue, 08/21/2018 - 15:15

Chaos broke out Monday night as a group of around 300 demonstrators gathered at the base of Silent Sam, a Confederate memorial statue on the University of North Carolina Campus. 

After covering it in gray banners to turn it into an "alternative monument" which read, in part "For a world without white supremacy," Silent Sam was pulled down just after 9:15 p.m.

Protesters were apparently working behind the covering with ropes to bring the statue down, which happened more than two hours into a rally. It fell with a loud clanging sound, and the crowd erupted in cheers.

After Silent Sam tumbled to the ground, people darted in and out of the crowd through a haze from smoke bombs. Atop the statue someone placed a black cap that said, “Do It Like Durham,” an apparent reference to the toppling of a Confederate statue there a year ago. -News Observer

After the statue had fallen, protesters rushed to the remains to take selfies and stomp on the 105-year-old monument which was erected with donations from the United Daughters of the Confederacy. 

Silent Sam had been the focus of protests and vandalism for decades - much more so in recent years, however. UNC had installed surveillance cameras as part of a $390,000 outlay for security around the statue last year. 

Stephanie Chang, 21, a recent UNC graduate, said she followed the crowd to campus after word spread on Franklin Street. By the time she got there, she saw Silent Sam’s head on the ground. Soon, police were covering the statue with a tarp.

It’s like, Silent Sam has been tucked in, put to bed,” Chang said.

Andrew Skinner, 23, who graduated from UNC earlier this year, said he was glad the statue fell in an illegal act.

“It shows that we have the power to be on the right side of history,” Skinner said. “We are part of a long tradition of civil rights in this country.....We as a country have a lot of change and a lot of healing to do, and we are not going to get there putting racism on a pedestal.” -News Observer

The Monday protest started on downtown Franklin Street as a demonstration in support of a student who threw red ink and blood on the Confederate statue in April - leading to criminal and honor court charges. 

After someone threw a smoke bomb, a skirmish erupted leading to police chasing one man and arresting another for resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer. 

Several bystanders donning Confederate flags on their clothing watched the protest. 

Clint Procell, 31, wore a Trump hat. A self-described conservative, Procell said he wanted to see for himself how intolerant the people protesting Silent Sam were, and the experience didn’t disappoint. He said he was pushed and his hat was temporarily stolen.

The main reason for me to come was to see the people fighting against Trump,” he said. He described some of the protesters’ language as hateful against police and conservatives, but said he also had several conversations that were remarkably open. -News Observer

National efforts to rid the country of Confederate monuments like Silent Sam began around three years ago, after white supremacist Dylann Roof murdered African-Americans at a Charleston, South Carolina church - a shooting rampage which resulted in the removal of a Confederate flag from the Columbia statehouse. 

Since then, over 110 Confederate symbols have been removed across the country, while over 1,700 remain according to the SPLC. 

Seems a lot like Mao's cultural revolution in 1960's China.

 

In the violent struggles that ensued across the country, millions of people were persecuted and suffered a wide range of abuses including public humiliation, arbitrary imprisonment, torture, hard labor, sustained harassment, seizure of property and sometimes execution. A large segment of the population was forcibly displaced, most notably the transfer of urban youth to rural regions during the Down to the Countryside Movement. Historical relics and artifacts were destroyed and cultural and religious sites were ransacked.

Likely the people tearing down the statue knew very little about what happened during the Civil War. A real protestor would use the statue as a teaching moment. You want to bury or rewrite history, then it could happen again. Hitler statues should be there as well, as a lesson to where you don't want to go, as a reminder of history, not something to forget. But short sighted people are exactly that: short sighted.

Yeh, they mostly seem to be White. 

Wait, wait... I've got $90K of student debt after graduating.  You won't give me a starting salary of $60K a year.   What???? I'm too white???? WTF Man, I DESERVE $60K a year.  It's MY RIGHT!!!!  I come from a long line...my Ancestors came settled Jamestown.  WHAT?  That means Sheit??? What?????

1) The Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves only in the states that were in rebellion.

2) After the first year or so, the Confederacy had to fill the ranks through conscription. Maybe some Viet Nam vets will learn to speak out against this vandalism and teach these ignorant students what their ignorant professors will not.

You would have to be completely out of your mind to hire anyone from that University graduating over the past 4 years onwards.  The odds of hiring an "SJW-litigator" out to "destroy capitalism" would be an unacceptably high risk.

Hopefully all the tards in these photos will be identified via google's facial recognition software, charged with vandalism, and sentenced to pay for the restoration of this monument after 2000 hrs of history classes and community service.