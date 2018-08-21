Protesters Destroy 105-Year-Old "Silent Sam" Confederate Statue At UNC-Chapel Hill

Chaos broke out Monday night as a group of around 300 demonstrators gathered at the base of Silent Sam, a Confederate memorial statue on the University of North Carolina Campus.
After covering it in gray banners to turn it into an "alternative monument" which read, in part "For a world without white supremacy," Silent Sam was pulled down just after 9:15 p.m.
Protesters were apparently working behind the covering with ropes to bring the statue down, which happened more than two hours into a rally. It fell with a loud clanging sound, and the crowd erupted in cheers.
After Silent Sam tumbled to the ground, people darted in and out of the crowd through a haze from smoke bombs. Atop the statue someone placed a black cap that said, “Do It Like Durham,” an apparent reference to the toppling of a Confederate statue there a year ago. -News Observer
After the statue had fallen, protesters rushed to the remains to take selfies and stomp on the 105-year-old monument which was erected with donations from the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
Silent Sam had been the focus of protests and vandalism for decades - much more so in recent years, however. UNC had installed surveillance cameras as part of a $390,000 outlay for security around the statue last year.
Stephanie Chang, 21, a recent UNC graduate, said she followed the crowd to campus after word spread on Franklin Street. By the time she got there, she saw Silent Sam’s head on the ground. Soon, police were covering the statue with a tarp.
“It’s like, Silent Sam has been tucked in, put to bed,” Chang said.
Andrew Skinner, 23, who graduated from UNC earlier this year, said he was glad the statue fell in an illegal act.
“It shows that we have the power to be on the right side of history,” Skinner said. “We are part of a long tradition of civil rights in this country.....We as a country have a lot of change and a lot of healing to do, and we are not going to get there putting racism on a pedestal.” -News Observer
The Monday protest started on downtown Franklin Street as a demonstration in support of a student who threw red ink and blood on the Confederate statue in April - leading to criminal and honor court charges.
After someone threw a smoke bomb, a skirmish erupted leading to police chasing one man and arresting another for resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer.
Several bystanders donning Confederate flags on their clothing watched the protest.
Clint Procell, 31, wore a Trump hat. A self-described conservative, Procell said he wanted to see for himself how intolerant the people protesting Silent Sam were, and the experience didn’t disappoint. He said he was pushed and his hat was temporarily stolen.
“The main reason for me to come was to see the people fighting against Trump,” he said. He described some of the protesters’ language as hateful against police and conservatives, but said he also had several conversations that were remarkably open. -News Observer
National efforts to rid the country of Confederate monuments like Silent Sam began around three years ago, after white supremacist Dylann Roof murdered African-Americans at a Charleston, South Carolina church - a shooting rampage which resulted in the removal of a Confederate flag from the Columbia statehouse.
Since then, over 110 Confederate symbols have been removed across the country, while over 1,700 remain according to the SPLC.
Comments
I guess the anti-revolutionaries should take out UNC-Chapel Hill?
#ourtaliban
In reply to I guess we should take out… by silverer
You got it.
In reply to #ourtaliban by Hopeless for Change
What goes around comes around
In reply to You got it. by Bastiat
Virtue signaling. It's what "higher education" is now all about. Good luck in the real world, snowflakes. You'll only make it in a socialist system where you don't have to think and/or perform for a living. Even then, you'll eventually starve to death as the gubmint runs out of other people's money.
In reply to What goes around comes around by NoDecaf
This is your brain(less) on Marxism.
In reply to Virtue signaling. by ThinkerNotEmoter
All white cucks tearing down Democratic monuments...classic
In reply to . by HopefulCynical
This shit is just awful, wtf are these dumb ass kids doing?
There's some serious discipline missing here.
In reply to All white cucks tearing down… by Shitonya Serfs
Reminds me of ISIS destroying statues
In reply to This shit is just awful, wtf… by glenlloyd
After 1700 years Buddhas fall to Taliban dynamite
In reply to Reminds me of ISIS… by spanish inquisition
The South lost the Civil War. If you think that was unjust, go ahead and have another Civil War, otherwise let the statues celebrating the failed separatist movement be torn down. You can't have it both ways for decades and decades.
In reply to After 1700 years Buddhas… by legalize
.
In reply to Reminds me of ISIS… by spanish inquisition
Useful idiots...products of government education and corporate media propaganda.
In reply to . by HopefulCynical
Marxists began the destruction of statues about 2 years before full military action in the Spanish Civil War.
In reply to . by HopefulCynical
With the internet we should see that time lag get a lot shorter.
Fall into next spring maybe?
In reply to Marxists began the… by 7thGenMO
Any protests over the murder fests in Gaza?
Yemen?
Illegal US presence in Syria?
How about protests over the hundreds of people shot by black males over the past month alone?
No?
Seems like a lazy way for people who are full of shit to imagine for a moment that they are not.
Sad. 🤮
In reply to Virtue signaling. by ThinkerNotEmoter
Why are they not killing niggers in protest of the white genocide in South Africa?
In reply to Any protests over the murder… by I Am Jack's Ma…
They have forgotten who they are and they do what the kikes tell them. Sonambulents.
In reply to Any protests over the murder… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Rich white kids, who in 4 years will be standing at an intersection with a sign, begging for money or squegeeing my windshield. Poor fucking Marxist retards. There is no cure for stupid or crazy.
In reply to Virtue signaling. by ThinkerNotEmoter
Everyone's a hero here.
The WWII generation can't hold a candle to these Millennials!
In reply to What goes around comes around by NoDecaf
WWII raised the Boomers, who raised these fucking entitled, smug socialist shitheads.
In reply to Everyone's a hero by Mercury
They were raised by The Simpsons
In reply to WWII raised the Boomers, who… by HopefulCynical
Replace it with a Hillary statue, with the inscription: "Remembering The Women Denied". It would be a hit with those highly educated, tolerant students.
In reply to What goes around comes around by NoDecaf
Seems a lot like Mao's cultural revolution in 1960's China.
In the violent struggles that ensued across the country, millions of people were persecuted and suffered a wide range of abuses including public humiliation, arbitrary imprisonment, torture, hard labor, sustained harassment, seizure of property and sometimes execution. A large segment of the population was forcibly displaced, most notably the transfer of urban youth to rural regions during the Down to the Countryside Movement. Historical relics and artifacts were destroyed and cultural and religious sites were ransacked.
In reply to You got it. by Bastiat
people are so retarded.....cant wait for the Bernanke statue to be erected so we can tear it down.
In reply to #ourtaliban by Hopeless for Change
fucking libtards. so embarrassing to live here. i hope arrests are made. i will deface our local MLK Blvd sign this week.
In reply to #ourtaliban by Hopeless for Change
Can the security cameras identify all of the protesters, post their mugs and names online, for the benefit of any potential future employers, showing who NOT to hire ?
In reply to #ourtaliban by Hopeless for Change
These stupid children will repeat the history they despise so much. I thought college was supposed to teach them this?
In reply to I guess we should take out… by silverer
"I thought college was supposed to teach them ..."
"Education is a system of imposed ignorance"
- Noam Chomsky
In reply to These stupid children will… by yrad
That looks like a lot of white people at this demonstration. Were no negroes angry at this also?
The SPLC needs to be napalmed.
soros must be rayciss............
In reply to That looks like a lot of… by Cuck-316
Likely the people tearing down the statue knew very little about what happened during the Civil War. A real protestor would use the statue as a teaching moment. You want to bury or rewrite history, then it could happen again. Hitler statues should be there as well, as a lesson to where you don't want to go, as a reminder of history, not something to forget. But short sighted people are exactly that: short sighted.
In reply to That looks like a lot of… by Cuck-316
Yeh, they mostly seem to be White.
Wait, wait... I've got $90K of student debt after graduating. You won't give me a starting salary of $60K a year. What???? I'm too white???? WTF Man, I DESERVE $60K a year. It's MY RIGHT!!!! I come from a long line...my Ancestors came settled Jamestown. WHAT? That means Sheit??? What?????
In reply to That looks like a lot of… by Cuck-316
negroes cant afford to go to UNC-chapel hill unless they b a baller and get a full ride.
In reply to That looks like a lot of… by Cuck-316
I hope someone scanned it to make a new one
As someones daughter; are you donating ?
In reply to I hope someone scanned it… by Francis Marx
What's the difference between a bunch of stupid white kids and the Taliban? zero
Your right, white tails to ban
In reply to What's the difference… by Kurpak
No Starbucks lattes for the Taliban. No I phones. No SUV. No money from home. No dainty lunch at charming bistro after the rally.
In reply to What's the difference… by Kurpak
edjumacation
Book 'em, Danno.
Book 'em, expel them, sue them.
In reply to Book 'em, Danno. by azusgm
I'm just glad Africa has finally ended the slavery issue as well.
Especially in Libya: Obama and Hillary made sure of it!
In reply to I'm just glad there are no… by Boxed Merlot
Only serfs these days in the 3 estate model.
In july 1861 a bill was passed in congress that the war was not about outlawing slavery. Sherman had very little use for the blacks until the day he died. I am not a booster of the CSA and slavery to be sure, but these idiots do not understand what the Civil War was about.
In reply to I'm just glad there are no… by Boxed Merlot
1) The Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves only in the states that were in rebellion.
2) After the first year or so, the Confederacy had to fill the ranks through conscription. Maybe some Viet Nam vets will learn to speak out against this vandalism and teach these ignorant students what their ignorant professors will not.
In reply to Only serfs these days in the… by ShrNfr
You would have to be completely out of your mind to hire anyone from that University graduating over the past 4 years onwards. The odds of hiring an "SJW-litigator" out to "destroy capitalism" would be an unacceptably high risk.
Hopefully all the tards in these photos will be identified via google's facial recognition software, charged with vandalism, and sentenced to pay for the restoration of this monument after 2000 hrs of history classes and community service.
I see a quarter million dollars in police salaries standing around doing nothing. Could they not do something to help the tin man?
Pigs are gonna pig.
In reply to I see a quarter million… by Miss Informed