S&P Hits New Record High As Yield Curve Crashes To 11 Year Low

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/21/2018 - 12:52

Almost exactly 7 months after it last hit a record high, the S&P 500 has surged off last week's 'Turkey crisis' dip on China trade-talk headlines and broken to a new record high - despite collapsing yield curve and dismal economic data.

2872.87 was the previous high...How appropriate that we hit a new record high right as stocks reach the longest bull market in history.

Spot The Difference...

US Macro data has done nothing but disappoint in recent weeks, but don't let that stop the buying panic...

The Treasury yield curve (2s10s), however, is trading at 22bps - its flattest since August 2007...

And the last three months have been led overwhelmingly by Defensives...

What happens when the China trade talks end with no result?

Believe...

Comments

boostedhorse Tue, 08/21/2018 - 12:58 Permalink

Why would anyone take the "macro data" seriously?

What happens is US will impose tariffs for all chinese goods, will be raking in and S$P will climb over 3k.

Stocks have been rallying non-stop during this "trade-war", why would it change.

Ben A Drill Tue, 08/21/2018 - 13:02 Permalink

Get ready for the massive earthquakes in Alaska to trigger massive tsunami off the coast off Seattle...   Then Yellowstone blows. 

 

It it will happen in our lifetime.

DarkPurpleHaze Tue, 08/21/2018 - 13:03 Permalink

Quivering Lip Tue, 08/21/2018 - 13:50 Permalink

No worries, over the last 60 years almost every time (9 out of 10)  the yield curve has inverted the US has gone into recession.

Luckily they have a quarter percent to go.