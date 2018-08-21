Treasury Unloads On Moscow: Washington Freezes Russian Assets In The US Worth Hundreds Of Millions

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/21/2018 - 10:39

Just hours after Microsoft said it had thwarted Russian intelligence attempts to hack two conservative think tanks and government sites used by Congressional staff, on Tuesday, the United States imposed new sanctions on two Russians and one Russian and one Slovakian firm under a U.S. program targeting malicious cyber-related activities.

In a statement on its website, the U.S. Treasury said the sanctioned firms - Saint Petersburg-based Vela-Marine Ltd and Slovakia-based Lacno S.R.O. - and the two individuals were linked to Divetechnoservices, a previously sanctioned entity.

Separately, speaking before the Senate Banking Committee, Sigal Mandelker, the Treasury’s top terror and financial intelligence official said that "the breadth and brazenness of Russia’s malign conduct demands a firm and vigorous response."

Mandelker touted that the net worth of Oleg Deripaska had dropped by about 50%, and the share price of EN+ fell to $5.40 from $12.20 since the latest round of sanctions against Russia were imposed; she also noted that the net worth of Viktor Vekselberg fell by an estimated $3BN due to American penalties.

Mandelker also said that Russian-owned assets in the United States worth hundreds of millions of dollars have been frozen as part of Washington’s sanctions against Moscow, and told lawmakers that the US will not hesitate to bring economic pain to Russia if its conducts does not change.

"The actions of the US Treasury have had significant consequences for the financial interests of individuals and businesses that were affected, including the blocking of hundreds of millions of dollars of Russian assets in the United States," Mandelker said. Her statement can be found here.

The Trump administration has sanctioned 217 Russian-related individuals and entities, including oil company Surgutneftegaz and power company EuroSibEnergo, since January 2017. Targets include heads of major state-owned banks and energy firms, and some of President Putin's closest associates.

"As companies across the globe work to distance themselves from sanctioned Russian persons, our actions are imposing an unprecedented level of financial pressure on those supporting the Kremlin's malign agenda and on key sectors of the Russian economy," Mandelker said in the prepared remarks.

Finally, in Trump's determination to show how "tough" he is on Russia, the U.S. also sanctioned owners of six Russian ships over claims they are helping transfer refined petroleum products to North Korean vessels, as tensions with both Moscow and Pyongyang intensify, Bloomberg reported.

The ships - and two Vladivostok-based shipping companies - violated U.S. and United Nations sanctions on North Korea, the Treasury Department said Tuesday in announcing the sanctions on its website. The U.S. is aiming to keep pressure on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to denuclearize.

“Consequences for violating these sanctions will remain in place until we have achieved the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

In a separate announcement on Tuesday, Treasury also sanctioned two Russian individuals and two entities it said were making attempts to get around existing U.S. sanctions.

“The Treasury Department is disrupting Russian efforts to circumvent our sanctions,” said Mnuchin. “Today’s action against these deceptive actors is critical to ensure that the public is aware of the tactics undertaken by designated parties and that these actors remain blocked from the U.S. financial system."

"the breadth and brazenness of Russia’s malign conduct demands a firm and vigorous response."

Always vague, never specific.

Want to know the specific conduct Russia is being sanctioned for?

By defending Russia's longtime ally, Syria, Putin is blocking...

...the natural gas energy boom on which Israel’s economy may become increasingly reliant in years to come.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-23/moar-pipeline-wars-jews-fear-…

How many American kids must die defending Israeli business interests?  How many American tax dollars must be sent to Israel.  As they are God's chosen people, I imagine He can take care of them, and they don't need us.

This is because of the Putin/Merkel meeting and the pipeline still being a go.

 

Tell me again how Trump is gonna normalize relations? Oh, that's right, Trump says they need to abandon their ally Syria and let the US Navy turn Crimea into a naval base/missle platform. Because the encirclement isn't quite complete.

Cheer on for the new boss

The threat posed by the Treasury is proof that the FED is actually a war machine, whose ideology is rooting in USD world dominance for the purposes of domestic enslavement and foreign control through currency manipulation & exporting inflation (Venezuela), not the bogus dual mandate of "promote effectively the goals of maximum employment, stable prices, and moderate long term interest rates" ( which is actually a triple mandate since there appears to be 3 criteria).

 

Oh Great another filthy Dual israeli foreign agent operative appointed by Trump the orange jew, screeching the bad Russia jew tune.

Birth name: Sigal P. Mandelker, Israel

"March 2017, President Donald Trump nominated Mandelker for the position of Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.[3][1] She was confirmed by the United States Senate with a vote of 96-4 on June 21, 2017.[4]

As of October 2017, Mandelker is serving as the Acting United States Deputy Secretary of the Treasury.[5]"

 

Remove all jew supremacists from all positions of power, both private & public-NOW! 

When America?

(((They))) forced jew warI & jew warII upon us all and now they are agitating and forcing jew warIII

These reprobate jew supremacist warmongers must be removed and immediately !

When America?

Dual israeli Citizen Sigal P. Mandelker, Born in Israel, directing the show, and you need any more proof your country is run by the ZOG!

Remove all jew supremacists from all positions of power, both private & public-NOW! 

When America?

And she was appointed by none other than Trump the jew supremacist loyalist. He has brought in more dual citizen israelis to fill key positions than any other President known.  

Thieves are gonna thieve.

After the "assets" are cleared to a sufficient level by both sides, the war can start.

If I were Putin, I would raid the IBM offices in Russia and lock down their entire operation there.......AFTER I quietly seized the top executives stationed there, got their passwords, and down loaded all the data I could.  Not that I am picking on IBM, I would do that to every US company in Russia.........if I were in charge.

Infect the entire IBM corporate VPN with a virus from hell.  Same with Facebook, Google, and Netflix.  Shut down Netflix with a virus and the US population would go insane in a matter of 8 hours.  LMAO!

She's an Israeli agent.

Look at all the joos in the photo.

Like his many other joo selections, Trump appointed her to her current position.

Prior, she ** was ** a partner at Proskauer Rose.

Guess that depends on the meaning of was.

Takes only a few seconds to reveal the Truth about this spook joo cunt.

Proskauer Rose represented Silverstein Properties, owner of the World Trade Center towers in New York that were destroyed by the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001, in a dispute with its insurers.

For starters, did the joo insiders really have to murder 3000 innocents to demolish the Trade Center ?

Well, yes.  It was a perfectly executed crime to cover the zio's global plans to dominate.

And, when it comes to Russia, it boils down to joo faction A vs. joo faction B.

The election meddling is but a smoke screen. Trump is in on it, or by now, he would have thrown a monkey wrench in the works.

 

Bingo " joo faction A vs. joo faction B" - and the dumbos that fell for the Trump schtick in the election are still too dumb to know he is just milking the fake US vs THEM aspect for voter support. 

A few years back Sheldon Adelson left AIPAC and started his own Israeli America Council (IAC - note which country is first) which is more hardline Zionist than the more liberal AIPAC. He funded Trump's campaign.

https://youtu.be/YW4CvC5IaFI

Mandelkern or Mandelker = Almond Kernel

Such a good name, Torrone made with lots of Amonds and Honey, hmmm. Or Mandelbrot = Almondbread is also very delicious. I always wonder why so many Jews have so beautiful sounding names in German language, like Rosenblatt, Rosenstein, Rubinstein and so on and so on and so on.  Somebody must have initiated this on purpose 400 - 500 years ago.

 

Evangelicals pop a blood vessel when you ask them if God is big enough to save Israel without them.

 

Isn't being Jewish denying Jesus?  Wouldn't christians see Jews and their cousins the Muslims the same?  consider this: .....

....why the Church at Ephesus was told not to circumcise (when they were) because to do so is to revert back to the Jewish laws in totality and thus walk completely away from Jesus.

Really tired of this crap - whether it comes from Trump or the DNC. Things are always said as if there was inconvertible proof that Russia has done something nefarious to the US. never is any proof presented.

The other thing that is really tiresome is this notion that all the world must bend to Washington's will. Consider Julian Assange. He is not a US citizen, doesn't work in the US, and has never been here.  Nevertheless people at the very highest levels of the US government have suggested that he be executed. There is no US law that has any legitimate jurisdiction over Assange - all he did was publish material that was sent to him that people in the US government wanted kept secret. In the Pentagon Papers case the Supreme Court said that US citizens and companies, couldn't be prosecuted for doing what Assange did.

 

 

economic sanctions by the US are illegal....starving masses of people from food and energy because their leaders don't get in line with the US hegemony objectives is an obscene form of torture.  The MSM will continually spin this so the masses believe whatever the written script is.

Born in Israel? ... why do we not have someone born and raised here in our country in these position of power? It’s become a little to obvious we are being compromised by outside forces and the people doing it are now on the inside of our government and at the very highest levels of government. Btw I am far from an Israel hater as many of you may or may not know. I’m perplexed as to why our government can’t find someone, anyone who could do this job who knows and share some my heritage and values.

well said :

The POTUS is compromized in a way or another, like the jeff sessions (certainly for him some pedo southern network), while trump who knows... but we know who are the billionaire of new york, and all of them are our mortal enemies, each of their lives is a threat on our own. Our liberty depends on their deaths.

@ Every

Do you agree or disagree?  

Duel Citizen Nationals from other Countries should not & do hold Political Office then. 

 

Question, can you name them all?  **Old List**

 

THE US SENATE [13]

Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) Barbara Boxer (D-CA) Benjamin Cardin (D-MD) Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) Al Franken (D-MN) Herb Kohl (D-WI) Frank Lautenberg (D-NJ) Joseph Lieberman (Independent-CT) Carl Levin (D-MI) Bernie Sanders (Independent-VT) Charles Schumer (D-NY) Ron Wyden (D-OR) Michael Bennet (D-CO)

 

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES [27]

Gary Ackerman (D-NY) Shelley Berkley (D-NV) Howard Berman (D-CA) Eric Cantor (R-VA) David Cicilline (D-RI) Stephen Cohen (D-TN) Susan Davis (D-CA) Ted Deutch (D-FL) Eliot Engel (D-NY) Bob Filner (D-CA) Barney Frank (D-MA) Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) Jane Harman (D-CA) Steve Israel (D-NY) Sander Levin (D-MI) Nita Lowey (D-NY) Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) Jared Polis (D-CO) Steve Rothman (D-NJ) Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) Allyson Schwartz (D-PA) Adam Schiff (D-CA) Brad Sherman (D-CA) Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) Henry Waxman (D-CA) Anthony Weiner (D-NY) John Yarmuth (D-KY)

 

http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/89-of-our-senators-and-congress-hold…

 