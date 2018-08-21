US Futures Tumble After Cohen "Campaign Finance Violation" Headlines

Ironic that this should happen on the day the S&P hits a new record high and stocks reach the longest bull market in history.
While markets remained somewhat unimpressed when the first headlines hit intraday, once the details hit on what Cohen was pleading to, US equity futures plunged. Specifically:
-
*COHEN SAYS HE VIOLATED CAMPAIGN LAW AT DIRECTION OF CANDIDATE
-
*COHEN PAID $130,000, WAS LATER REPAID BY CANDIDATE, HE SAYS
-
*COHEN: VIOLATED CAMPAIGN LAW AT DIRECTION OF UNNAMED CANDIDATE
-
*U.S. SAYS AIM OF PAYMENT TO HIDE CANDIDATE'S 'ALLEGED AFFAIRS'
The Dow is down 160 points from the initial headline highs...
Erasing all the day's gains...
Gold and bonds are bid as the dollar and stocks sink...
The odds Trump being impeached is rising...
Hmmmmm, bullish because why the phuck not?
pull it!
In reply to Hmmmmm, bullish because why… by mtndds
I told my wife that but she said "no" because I never take her out dancing anymore.
In reply to pull it! by ted41776
I’m supposed to believe the word of a guy who secretly recorded his clients, that Trump told him to needlessly violate campaign financing laws to buy the story rights of some whore, because getting cash free of campaign financing restrictions wasnt worth the trouble for a billionaire?
Come the fuck on.
The Gish gallop .... gallops on....
In reply to I told my wife that but she… by DingleBarryObummer
Drain the Swamp
If the ostrich jacket does not fit, you must acquit.
Lock Her Up
Stormy, Karen and Omerosa.
In reply to I’m supposed to believe the… by I Am Jack's Ma…
And it happened after the markets closed. How ironic.
In reply to Drain the Swamp by Prehuman Insight
Which Cohen is this? (no first name is given)
In reply to And it happened after the… by Truther
Leonard Cohen.
In reply to Which Cohen is this? by mikka
barely a blip on the chart
In reply to Leonard Cohen. by Cryptopithicus Homme
Because this is inside the Beltway and almost everyone in it could be brought to trial for this stuff... and Mueller is setting up that pattern.... he's running out of gas and the only way for him to really stay safe, is to keep this puppet show going... but the puppet masters don't want that to happen.... they are taking their OWO down.... and Mueller, like Trump and the rest of the puppets in DC simply don't understand that.
In reply to barely a blip on the chart by james diamond squid
Remember, he's a fucking Joo.
In reply to I’m supposed to believe the… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Thank you dirtbag Cohen, you've saved the goldbugs and Bitcoinbugs for at least a day or two.
In reply to Remember, he's a fucking Joo. by Truther
Blowback[?]--- the 'don's' pachyderm herd will stampede the scum sucking asses, starting with the Clinton/Obama/Justice Dept.!
In reply to Remember, he's a fucking Joo. by Truther
No dancing, no dick sucking, then no sex. Welcome to a long term marriage.
In reply to I told my wife that but she… by DingleBarryObummer
Well, I'm at stage 2 working on stage 3 so it looks like I might need to bail before I end up being a roommate who pays for everything. Lol
In reply to No dancing, no dick sucking,… by SumTingWongJr
Horizontal Mambo bitch! Shake yo ass! Show me whatcha got!
In reply to I told my wife that but she… by DingleBarryObummer
"If you want to keep your sanity, you can keep your sanity. I promise!"
In reply to pull it! by ted41776
Life in prison, no parole, and the best asshole stretcher as a cell mate is too good for Cohen.
Fucker will turn state evidence to cop a plea, and then lie to save his tight little hole.
In reply to pull it! by ted41776
More bs fake news by the dishonest liberal media!.. So sick and tired of their constant negativity and bias against the President!!
In reply to Hmmmmm, bullish because why… by mtndds
cue the 3AM overnight futures ramp
and dont forget about the always reliable ramp at the
EuroPeon closing...
In reply to cue the 3AM overnight… by Juggernaut x2
Like you trade lol..
In reply to cue the 3AM overnight… by Juggernaut x2
All aboard!
It's better if the maverick declassifies the FISA documents and all that shit closer to the mid-terms when all his friends are in prison and while he's being impeached. This is so people don't forget.
In reply to All aboard! by Sarmat
BTFD.
At least in Cohen's case funding had been secured
What, Orange Jesus lied - again? Say it ain't so!
How many counts was Trump convicted on again?
In reply to What, Orange Jesus lied -… by dirty fingernails
Now watch Fake News Networks treat this guy they have been calling the devil like the 2nd coming of Christ. And only because of perceived negative impact on Trump.
I hope [fugly] Chelsea runs for some office. I can't wait to see The Devil's Fly land on her nose also in front of over 350 million people.
In reply to Now watch Fake News Networks… by Lembano
Only if she can resist snatching it out of the air like a toad. I'm not betting on the fly.
In reply to I hope [fugly] Chelsea runs… by Handful of Dust
Only if she can resist snatching it out of the air like a retarded Chameleon.
Fixed it for ya.
In reply to Only if she can resist… by dirty fingernails
Oh, now that's not fair at all to retarded chameleons
In reply to Only if she can resist… by Yen Cross
Don't forget, she's a key player in the CF, CHAI, CGI, etc. The fact that she's out there talking about running for office says much about how scared (sic) the Klinton Kabal is about any forthcoming indictments...
In reply to I hope [fugly] Chelsea runs… by Handful of Dust
They still think they are untouchable psychopaths and are counting on the sheep to be stupid.
In reply to Don't forget, she's a key… by Consuelo
If Trump agrees for questioning, then they'll get him in a Col Jessup moment -
"of course I ordered the code red"!
MAGA
In reply to Now watch Fake News Networks… by Lembano
SO this is Stormy's Revenge?
Crickets for the millions of campaign finance violations and treasonous actions done by Hillary and her flock.
Haven't you heard about the plan? There are tens of thousands of secret federal indictments out there, sealed up so good none of the federal judges appointed by Barkey and $lick even know about it.
They're sneaking up on the bad guys.
In reply to SO this is Stormy's Revenge?… by adr
be vewy vewy quiet, I'm hunting wosensteins
In reply to Haven't you heard about the… by chunga
It's interesting to hear about the longest bull run in history, when dozens of energy companies and retailers went bankrupt same time.
It's paradoxical!
The official QE and the unofficial QE (which continues to this day) are not equally distributed. You gotta know somebody and grease the right palms or something. Idk
In reply to It's interesting to hear… by Handful of Dust
Like any of this means jack shit. Let's go after the candidate, for the shit he said when he was a candidate but obviously forgot once he took office.
Things like keeping rates low to make Bubbles look good and bullshit jobs numbers and lowering healthcare and drug costs and taxing the Wall Street paper pushers that don't build anything real or getting out of ME or balancing a budget or ..............
Michael Avenatti is literally making feces in his drawers right now
Plot Twist.. "unamed Candidate" is Hillary
That would be one sick plot twist.
In reply to Plot Twist.. "unamed… by HUGE_Gamma
Stay tuned for the next episode of 'As the Swamp Turns'
lol
Violence is coming, and PJDT will not be impeached.
Ostensibly because I assume those voting 'yea' like breathing.
While I do not, and never have, necessarily put it passed Trump to do this, the way this is worded, indubitably parsed by prosecutors, leaves open the prospect that: A) Trump directed Cohen to pay the Stripper; but B) Trump did not direct that Cohen do so illegally, i.e. from campaign funds. We shall see.