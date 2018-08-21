US Futures Tumble After Cohen "Campaign Finance Violation" Headlines

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/21/2018 - 16:55

Ironic that this should happen on the day the S&P hits a new record high and stocks reach the longest bull market in history.

While markets remained somewhat unimpressed when the first headlines hit intraday, once the details hit on what Cohen was pleading to, US equity futures plunged. Specifically:

  • *COHEN SAYS HE VIOLATED CAMPAIGN LAW AT DIRECTION OF CANDIDATE

  • *COHEN PAID $130,000, WAS LATER REPAID BY CANDIDATE, HE SAYS

  • *COHEN: VIOLATED CAMPAIGN LAW AT DIRECTION OF UNNAMED CANDIDATE

  • *U.S. SAYS AIM OF PAYMENT TO HIDE CANDIDATE'S 'ALLEGED AFFAIRS'

The Dow is down 160 points from the initial headline highs...

Erasing all the day's gains...

Gold and bonds are bid as the dollar and stocks sink...

The odds Trump being impeached is rising...

Source: PredictIt

 

Politics
Human Interest

I Am Jack's Ma… DingleBarryObummer Tue, 08/21/2018 - 17:05 Permalink

I’m supposed to believe the word of a guy who secretly recorded his clients, that Trump told him to needlessly violate campaign financing laws to buy the story rights of some whore, because getting cash free of campaign financing restrictions wasnt worth the trouble for a billionaire?

 

Come the fuck on.

 

The Gish gallop ....  gallops on....

gdpetti james diamond squid Tue, 08/21/2018 - 18:12 Permalink

Because this is inside the Beltway and almost everyone in it could be brought to trial for this stuff... and Mueller is setting up that pattern.... he's running out of gas and the only way for him to really stay safe, is to keep this puppet show going... but the puppet masters don't want that to happen.... they are taking their OWO down.... and Mueller, like Trump and the rest of the puppets in DC simply don't understand that.

Lembano Tue, 08/21/2018 - 17:01 Permalink

Now watch Fake News Networks treat this guy they have been calling the devil like the 2nd coming of Christ. And only because of perceived negative impact on Trump.

adr Tue, 08/21/2018 - 17:01 Permalink

SO this is Stormy's Revenge?

Crickets for the millions of campaign finance violations and treasonous actions done by Hillary and her flock.

Quivering Lip Tue, 08/21/2018 - 17:05 Permalink

Like any of this means jack shit. Let's go after the candidate, for the shit he said when he was a candidate but obviously forgot once he took office. 

Things like keeping rates low to make Bubbles look good and bullshit jobs numbers and lowering healthcare and drug costs and taxing the Wall Street paper pushers that don't build anything real or getting out of ME or balancing a budget or ..............

Dr. Venkman Tue, 08/21/2018 - 17:19 Permalink

While I do not, and never have, necessarily put it passed Trump to do this, the way this is worded, indubitably parsed by prosecutors, leaves open the prospect that: A) Trump directed Cohen to pay the Stripper; but B) Trump did not direct that Cohen do so illegally, i.e. from campaign funds. We shall see.