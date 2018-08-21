US Futures Tumble After Cohen "Campaign Finance Violation" Headlines

Ironic that this should happen on the day the S&P hits a new record high and stocks reach the longest bull market in history.

While markets remained somewhat unimpressed when the first headlines hit intraday, once the details hit on what Cohen was pleading to, US equity futures plunged. Specifically:

*COHEN SAYS HE VIOLATED CAMPAIGN LAW AT DIRECTION OF CANDIDATE

*COHEN PAID $130,000, WAS LATER REPAID BY CANDIDATE, HE SAYS

*COHEN: VIOLATED CAMPAIGN LAW AT DIRECTION OF UNNAMED CANDIDATE

*U.S. SAYS AIM OF PAYMENT TO HIDE CANDIDATE'S 'ALLEGED AFFAIRS'

The Dow is down 160 points from the initial headline highs...

Erasing all the day's gains...

Gold and bonds are bid as the dollar and stocks sink...

The odds Trump being impeached is rising...

