72% Of Spaniards Support Government Interference With Business

Countries are divided by the role government plays in regulating businesses.

As Statista's Sarah Feldman notes, Western Europe, as a region, falls more in favor of governments regulating businesses for the good of society, while the American public is divided on whether government regulation is beneficial for society at large.

Small business owners in America cite government regulations as the single biggest issue facing their businesses 14 percent of the time, with quality of labor and taxes preceding it.

Governments’ role in business is a major rallying point for the two main political parties in America, both historically and contemporarily.