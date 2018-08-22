After Student Murdered By Illegal Immigrant, White House Tweets Video Of "Permanently Separated Families" 

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/22/2018 - 19:45

Following the arrest of an illegal immigrant suspected of murdering 20-year-old student University of Iowa psychology student Mollie Tibbetts, the White House on Wednesday tweeted a video of families that have been "permanently separated" after an illegal immigrant murdered a loved one. 

Illegal immigrant Cristhian Bahena Rivera, a 24-year-old Mexican national who used a stolen ID to evade federal detection per the Washington Post, was arrested earlier this week and charged with first-degree murder in the killing. On Wednesday a judge set his bail at $5 million. Rivera says he drove past Tibbetts several times - a surveillance camera aimed at the street capturing his Chevrolet Malibu on film. 

“It seemed that he followed her and seemed to be drawn to her on that particular day,” Agent Rick Rahn of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation told reporters Tuesday. “And for whatever reason, he chose to abduct her.”

What happened next, Rivera claims, is blocked from his memory, something he said happens when he gets upset or angry. The next thing he recalled, he told investigators, was being in his car and finding a headphone earpiece in his lap that did not belong to him. That prompted him to open his trunk, where he saw the woman in workout clothes, bleeding from the head and motionless. -Washington Post

Rivera said he then dragged Tibbetts's body 60 feet into a desolate cornfield, dropped her in the ground face up, covered the student in corn stalks and then walked away. He led investigators to the body following his arrest. 

Some have questioned whether politically correct (PC) culture contributed to Tibbetts' decision not to call the police, despite warning Rivera "I'm gonna call police" after he got out of his car and ran beside her. In question are several articles critical of white people for calling the police on people of color (POC), which appeared right around the time of Tibbetts' disappearance. 

Earlier this year, controversy erupted over the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy of enforcing existing laws - which led to the seaparation of approximately 2,000 children from their families, most of whom have been reunited with loved ones. 

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders mentioned Tibbetts during Wednesay's press briefing. 

"Sadly, the individual believed to be responsible for the murder is an illegal immigrant, making this an unfortunate reminder of why we need to strengthen our immigration laws," Sanders said.

And at a Tuesday night rally, President Trump highlighted Tibbetts's murder, telling a West Virginia audience "You heard about today with the illegal alien coming in, very sadly, from Mexico, and you saw what happened to that incredible, beautiful young woman. Should’ve never happened." 

"We’ve had a huge impact but the laws are so bad," Trump continued. "The immigration laws are such a disgrace. We’re getting them changed, but we have to get more Republicans." 

helltothenah natxlaw Wed, 08/22/2018 - 20:13 Permalink

Trump needs a cheap piece of red meat for the base

fuck this illegal, fry him.  

but fuck trump for sucking the MIC's nuts

fuck him for sending more US troops to die for oligarch wars

fuck him for helping the Saudis slaughter thousands

and fuck him for sucking zionist dick

ps - i don't see Trump shedding a fucking tear, making a video, over what this homegrown white boy, Chris Watt did to his family

nmewn Four chan Wed, 08/22/2018 - 20:51 Permalink

I'm constantly amazed by it and the defense of Obama. 

He was the son of a communist father who abandoned him to be mentored by his Marxist "Uncle Frank" and whatever derelict Muslim male his "mother" could pick up along the path of her wayward life and then LIE to gain young Barry Soetoro into a fucking madrasa in Indonesia, who then went onto Hawvawd Law (under still mysterious and undocumented circumstances) without any concept of "American Constitutional law" who then, promptly graduated to running an Annenberg grant for underprivileged Chicago black kids bankrupt, who then got his start in politics in the living room of a leftwing terrorist, then parlays that complete lack of accomplishment by mud raking his way into the US Senate and as a "clean & articulate" junior US Senator with again...ZERO...credit or accomplishment runs as a "clean & articulate" first black man promising Hope-n-Change wins, all do to the glaring bias of the Alinsky Nuuuz who profess to be "journalists". 

The damage he did is still being uncovered/discovered and it was all on purpose.

gatorengineer nmewn Wed, 08/22/2018 - 20:58 Permalink

Its not a fucking defense of Obama, he was the second worst president this country ever had.

The Damage Obama did is well known documented and illegal.  What is being done about it?  Exactly (I know 47 million sealed indictments that will be revealed a week before the midterms by Gray Aliens driving Teslas...... I am familiar with the schtick).

gatorengineer nmewn Wed, 08/22/2018 - 20:43 Permalink

Back at you.... You need a few links?

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/04/23/world/middleeast/yemen-wedding-bombi…

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/03/world/africa/isis-bombed-somalia.html

Orange bombs weddings and funerals as well....

Then we have the wonderfully impossible story of the Vegas Shooting which occured on Trumps watch which clearly didnt and couldnt happen anywhere close to the giverment narrative.

Obowel sucked, Trump sucks.  No difference Sorry.

Now you have the left grab of the net with nothing.

Holder attacked the right.  Well so does Sessions.

2A friendly president.  No

 

Again BOTH shitstains - difference OBowel was exactly what was on the label, Trump couldnt be further from what he said.

 

 

 

nmewn gatorengineer Wed, 08/22/2018 - 21:07 Permalink

The difference is hot shot, Trump SAID he would bomb these motherfuckers wherever he finds them.

That somehow upset the left, which was more used to living the lie and under the impression that ObaMao, as the first affirmative action Hawvawd Law grad President evah!, who spoke whatever the Teleprompter told him to say and as they were addicted to lying Alinsky Nuuuz didn't say squat.  About like ObaMao's "busting up illegal" families...but when Trump does it to try and find out if there are pedophiles or coyotes hiding in these "immigrants" he's an evil SOB. 

You can't be fucking serious, you trollin me?

gatorengineer rls9642 Wed, 08/22/2018 - 20:48 Permalink

To fight Trump Trump would first have to do something.  Trump got his Muzzy travel ban at the SC.  What else?  What else has he appealed to the Supremes (not a trick question because the answer is NOTHING)........  Where is his appeal of DACA for example?  Separating families? etc.....  Nowhere because they werent appealed.  Again, I am trying to Red Pill you.

WillyGroper vato poco Wed, 08/22/2018 - 20:48 Permalink

don't be so quick draw mcgraw.  it's bs stories like this feeding AI gauging your b.f. skinner emotional response.

https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/news/2018/08/20/mollie-tibbetts-missing-iowa-search-brooklyn-news-update-disappearance-latest-girl-facebook-reddit/1018226002/

" She advanced from a small part in "Willy Wonka" during her early years to a main character in "Shrek The Musical." Older brother Jake Tibbetts describes her theatrical ascent through school: "From Oompa Loompa to a lead role."

"In June, Tibbetts tweeted about the deaths of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, noting that mental illness can affect anyone."

" Mollie has since moved on to classic literature, such as "A Tree Grows in Brooklyn" and "To Kill a Mockingbird." In her room now, her father found "The Catcher in the Rye" on her bed.  "

" Tibbetts was confirmed into the Catholic Church in 2015, and she was public about the influence of her faith. "

where's the obit?

what's the agenda from the above?

nuth'n to see here folks...move along.

wink wink

gatorengineer Wild Bill Steamcock Wed, 08/22/2018 - 20:38 Permalink

I dont see it as complex.  Anyone here illegally is an invader.  PERIOD.  They are stealing food (literally and figuratively) from your kids / Loved ones mouths.  I just did my re-enrollment for healthcare for 2019, I work for a fucked up company that has us do it crazy early.  I will be paying just shy of $1100 a month for my benefits, and they suck.  An illegal doesn't pay a dime, for better care,  and is a major contributing reason my benefits are $1100 a month (dont get me started on big insurance/pharma, etc).

The Rs have historically wanted the cheap labor and made a pact with the Ds who get the votes.  Both parties are fucked on this issue.

nmewn Sizzurp Wed, 08/22/2018 - 20:17 Permalink

"What happened next, Rivera claims, is blocked from his memory, something he said happens when he gets upset or angry. The next thing he recalled, he told investigators, was being in his car and finding a headphone earpiece in his lap that did not belong to him. That prompted him to open his trunk, where he saw the woman in workout clothes, bleeding from the head and motionless."

I guess we should just run it all by the Ninth Circus and see what it "rules" before taking any real action. I mean, when I find a headphone earpiece on my lap while driving that I don't know where it came from the first I do is stop and pop the trunk. 

Billy the Poet chubbar Wed, 08/22/2018 - 21:17 Permalink

He obviously did terrible things to her and is claiming that he blacked out so that despite having implicated himself as a murderer folks won't think that he's too bad of a person. That's the funny thing about people who commit terrible acts. They still want to maintain a sense of self worth.

NoPension RAT005 Wed, 08/22/2018 - 20:37 Permalink

Well, she was a San Francisco  transplant. Her dad still lived there. So, she was basically stunted at birth. 

It is quite the contradiction. I wonder...how would she view our comments in light of her untimely demise? 