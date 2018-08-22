Cohen Lawyer Launches $500,000 GoFundMe Campaign "To Expose The Truth About Trump"

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/22/2018 - 08:29

With all the 'slam-dunk' evidence that he is proclaiming to have, some might wonder why Michael Cohen's lawyer, longtime Clinton friend and Bill Clinton's special counsel, Lanny Davis is launching a GoFundMe page so he can get paid?

Davis announced the GoFundMe campaign in an interview on MSNBC's Morning Joe this morning.

He said:

"In order to get Michael to be able to help, we need help on this fund, MichaelCohenTruthFund.com, we ask everybody to help Michael Cohen tell the truth about Donald Trump."

The so-called "Michael Cohen Truth Fund" GoFundMe page states that it wants to help Cohen with his "commitment to tell the truth," and has raised more than $15,000 in its first hour.

On July 2, 2018, Michael Cohen declared his independence from Donald Trump and his commitment to tell the truth.

On August 21, Michael Cohen made the decision to take legal responsibility and to continue his commitment to tell the truth.

Michael decided to put his family and his country first.  Now Michael needs your financial help -- to pay his legal fees.

The Michael Cohen Truth Fund is a transparent trust account, with all donations going to help Michael Cohen and his family as he goes forward on his journey to tell the truth about Donald Trump.

With a $500,000 goal, we are sure Mr. Davis - who created the page - will be handsomely rewarded for his truth-seeking efforts.

Tags
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 50
Freeze These Luc X. Ifer Wed, 08/22/2018 - 08:39 Permalink

Not donating ... but good on him rejecting a pardon .. coming clean ... can't wait for Kushner and Jr indictments

 

Yesterday will be written about in history books for decades to come folks ... you were bamboozled ... turn off Fox ... you can still correct this

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
PT GunnerySgtHartman Wed, 08/22/2018 - 08:59 Permalink

LOL.  Funding from everyone else dried up for some strange reason.  But why wouldn't they accept easy money from gullible suckers?  I wonder how many will have real names.  I wonder how many will have names like John AAAA Smith, John AAAB Smith, John AAAC Smith etc.

Is this some kind of extortion scheme?  "Donate NOW or else the lawyer gets it!!!"  - Bad accusation, right or wrong I don't want to set a bad precedent either way.

 

Hey, if they're gonna show a picture of that guy with Clinton then they should also show a photo of this guy with Clinton just so we get all the connections right.

https://s.abcnews.com/images/Politics/GTY_trump_wedding_clintons_jef_15…

:P

Seriously, I think the moral to the story is that you do not want to have anything to do with the Clintons what-so-ever.  I mean, even if you're good friends with them, even if they are fine people, it's just not a good idea.

Hell, if we're going to talk connections then  - is arkancide.com still online?  Is it still on the Wayback Machine?

EDIT:  Dammit, I should not include a link to that photo without a link to the accompanying website:
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/trump-money-drew-hillary-clinton-weddin…

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
J S Bach PT Wed, 08/22/2018 - 09:24 Permalink

"Michael decided to put his family and his country first. Now Michael needs your financial help -- to pay his legal fees..."

Correction

"Michael decided to put his tribe and Israel first. Now Michael needs your gullible financial help -- to pay his legal fees..."

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Bendromeda Strain PT Wed, 08/22/2018 - 09:31 Permalink

Funny if it were not true. The Obama campaign deliberately turned off the credit card vetting for online donations and to prove it people actually sent in micro donations under Adolph Hitler, etc and got back nice thank you robo-notes.

Dear Mr. Hitler, we'd like to thank you for moving America forward blah blah

The media gushed about the record small donations, not seeing the prepaid cards falling out of briefcases and backpacks. Squirrel!

 

Vote up!
 18
Vote down!
 1
???ö? JRobby Wed, 08/22/2018 - 08:37 Permalink

First: Two admitted prostitutes extort a political candidate. CHARGE THEM.
Second: Dishonest FBI agents conspire to fabricate evidence. INDICT THEM.
Third: Biased DOJ prosecutors submit a falsified FISA warrant. FIRE THEM.
Fourth: Tainted SC illegally seizes attorney-client records. THROW IT OUT.
Fifth: Politicized NY court extorts a plea bargain on obscure CF rap. EXPUNGE IT.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
PrivetHedge Bill of Rights Wed, 08/22/2018 - 08:41 Permalink

and the born and bred dopes throw money at them

I doubt it, this is a money laundering exercise, the deep state is filling up these accounts.

You think even debt ridden democrats who actually care about this will give money to this weasel lawyer who betrayed his own client?

It's a variation of the $500k for a one hour speech like the Clinton's specialised in - a simple payoff.