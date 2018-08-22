Cohen Lawyer Launches $500,000 GoFundMe Campaign "To Expose The Truth About Trump"

With all the 'slam-dunk' evidence that he is proclaiming to have, some might wonder why Michael Cohen's lawyer, longtime Clinton friend and Bill Clinton's special counsel, Lanny Davis is launching a GoFundMe page so he can get paid?

Davis announced the GoFundMe campaign in an interview on MSNBC's Morning Joe this morning.

“Right now, Michael Cohen needs help from the American people to tell the truth, and we’ve set up a website.” Michael Cohen’s lawyer Lanny Davis to @savannahguthrie pic.twitter.com/ZVgnMV0mcc — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 22, 2018

He said:

"In order to get Michael to be able to help, we need help on this fund, MichaelCohenTruthFund.com, we ask everybody to help Michael Cohen tell the truth about Donald Trump."

The so-called "Michael Cohen Truth Fund" GoFundMe page states that it wants to help Cohen with his "commitment to tell the truth," and has raised more than $15,000 in its first hour.

On July 2, 2018, Michael Cohen declared his independence from Donald Trump and his commitment to tell the truth. On August 21, Michael Cohen made the decision to take legal responsibility and to continue his commitment to tell the truth. Michael decided to put his family and his country first. Now Michael needs your financial help -- to pay his legal fees. The Michael Cohen Truth Fund is a transparent trust account, with all donations going to help Michael Cohen and his family as he goes forward on his journey to tell the truth about Donald Trump.

With a $500,000 goal, we are sure Mr. Davis - who created the page - will be handsomely rewarded for his truth-seeking efforts.