Swiss Bank Freezes $5 Billion In Russian Money

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/22/2018

For years, Russian oligarchs and robber barons seeking to park their "unsourced" capital offshore and away from the sticky fingers of the Kremlin, treated Swiss bank accounts (preferably anonymous) with their "no questions asked" customer policies as, well, Swiss bank accounts.

No more.

One of Switzerland’s largest banks, Credit Suisse, has frozen roughly 5 billion Swiss francs ($5 billion) of money linked to Russia to avoid violating U.S. sanctions, according to its accounts, further increasing pressure on Moscow which today saw the ruble tumble to the lowest level in over two years.

The crackdown on Russian funds by the second largest Swiss bank, which owned aircraft surrendered by Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska and had lent money to Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg before the sanctions, is indicative of the widespread fear among European banks of retaliation by Washington for working with targeted Russian individuals and entities.

“Credit Suisse works with international regulators wherever it does business to ensure compliance with sanctions, including compliance with sanctions involving Russia,” a bank spokeswoman told Reuters. The bank is complying with the latest round of anti-Russia sanctions announced in April by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin meant to penalize Russia for its annexation of Crimea, involvement in the war in Syria and “attempting to subvert Western democracies”.

And more is expected to follow, as Trump scrambles to prove to Robert Mueller that he did no collude with Putin.

A popular financial and tourist hub for wealthy Russians with its combination of bank secrecy, political stability and glitzy ski resorts such as Zermatt and St. Moritz, Switzerland has become one of the most important destinations for money leaving Russia. Which is why, for Russia’s elite, such steps will close off an important avenue for finance as well as a safe haven for billions of rubles of their wealth.

Roughly $6.2 billion, or 14% of total Russian cross-border outflows, went to Switzerland in 2017: three times as much as went to the United States, according to the Russian central bank.

That money could now be blocked after earlier this month, members of Congress called for more action, including introducing new sanctions legislation “from hell”, to punish the Russian "menace."

And while the U.S. sanctions do not apply to neutral Switzerland, its banks are obliged to comply because they depend on access to the dollar and could be blackballed by the United States for any missteps, a demonstration of the implied US veto power on global financial transactions that use "neutral" Swift as an intermediary and the reason behind yesterday's call by Germany’s foreign minister Heiko Maas for the creation of a new payments system independent of the US.

Going back to Switzerland, the Credit Suisse asset freeze took place in the second quarter, according to Reuters, a rare event for a Swiss bank to reveal such details. Two of the bank's biggest rivals, UBS and Julius Baer said they also respected international sanctions, but declined to say whether they had taken similar steps.

“UBS ... implements worldwide at least the sanctions currently imposed by Switzerland, the U.N., the EU and the U.S.,” said a spokesman for UBS. A spokesman for Julius Baer told Reuters that it “cooperates with international regulators ... in the field of sanction regulations”.

Understandable, Credit Suisse's caution is the result of earlier bad experiences, most recently with the Trump administration when in 2009 the bank reached a $500 million settlement with U.S. authorities over dealings with sanctions-hit Iran.

Other European banks have also been punished for ignoring US dominance in global fund flows: in 2014, France’s BNP Paribas agreed to pay a record $8.9 billion for violating U.S. sanctions against Sudan, Cuba and Iran.

Meanwhile, the Swiss banking regulator FINMA does not require Swiss banks to enforce foreign sanctions, but has said they have a responsibility to minimize legal and reputational risks. In other words, it is the US which continues to call the shots even in "neutral" Switzerland.

As for what venue rich Russians will pick to park their wealth next, we are confident that China will be delighted to hold their billions "safe and sound." That, or they rediscover that when it comes to avoiding capital controls, few currencies are as effective as cryptos.

I don't know that a return to any kind of gold standard is possible and more importantly, that nations really want it. China could not and can not fund its industrialization. There isn't even enough PM to fund it. All the gold that has ever been mined, still exists. In the end Rome could no longer fund the Empire based on its PM based currency, and debased until the bitter end.

Finally, you make your first intelligent post. Usually, it is Trumptardism. 

Total amount of gold ever mined in terms of US dollars today is $8 Trillion. Not much. 

Only 1% of global population trades in gold. That eliminates it as currency.

It must be stored and it can easily be stolen. Storage is not free. So the privilege of owning gold is you have to pay for storage or security. 

Lastly, it has intrinsic value only. If you were in the desert dying of thirst and I offered you a bottle of water for $10,000 or a kilo of gold for five bucks... which would you take? [Oh and if you die, I am taking your gold so it won't be going to Trump's re-election committee.]

 

A crypto may solve the problem if it were honest. The Bitcoin is not. There are untold bitcoins floating around from the original programmers so it is more of a Ponzi scheme. Though some aspects of it are quite useful to a crypto. Paying for transactions in the crypto is one way to handle the accounting. A good crypto would not be traceable. A person should have full freedom to spend their money as they wish as a fundamental right as an extension of their own labors. The US Gov with its misread of the Constitution thinks otherwise. They treat the Bill of Rights as an enumerated list of all the people's rights rather than the Founding Fathers view that the Fed Gov was given limited rights and the citizens retained all other rights. The US is in a very sad state of affairs with no politicians or judges fighting for the rights of individuals. 

One of the most bizarre examples of this is the hell-bent idea by gov that all ethanol must be poisoned unless it is taxed, other than corn you grew on your own. But you can't sell it. This is unimaginable and would have shocked Thomas Jefferson and George Washington's Conscientiousness. So it should not surprise anyone that since 1913 under the newly established watchful eye of the Fed that today's dollar has lost 95% of its buying power. Indeed dollars are quite transient in value and unacceptable for any form of long-term wealth storage. This is of course why people invest in land and stocks or other productive enterprises. 

So as long as you have this nasty assed Gov, you are going to be their serf and ultimately their fertilizer. 

I gave you an up vote for your post. Likely a gold bug idiot gave you the down vote. Gold on ZH is something of a sacred cow. Just like Trumptards are this year. A few years ago it was Obamatards. I see no difference between idiot followers of politicians of any strip. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

These sanctimonious Anglo Zionist sanctions have no international legal basis to be enforced. They are enforced by vassals only out of fear of upsetting the rogue regime in Vichy DC.

Anybody blindly following Uncle Sam's scams is an idiot.

Disobey the empire, revolt and break away.

America is like a sick dog with rabies being used as an attack hound by degenerate Zionist imperialists. To the rest of the world, never ever let Jews and their lovers infect your political system. Or their fake gods.

Exactly, this is typical of our means of PR attack... these 'RUssians' are probably on the wanted list in Russia for their ill gotten gains pushing our dope in the 90s as we worked with them to rape the country... so we go after 'our guys'... like Saddam... and so many others.

Russian money is safest in Russia.  End of story.  

The oligarchs should have listened to Putins warning.  You are all targets!   And most importantly, all Europeans are targets. Look what has happened. America sanctions Russia, and paints a target on Europe's forehead.   Good luck with that. Serves the EuroPuppets right. 

Hey Putin, you and your CB shoulda seen this coming.

In which case, you shoulda gone after ETC like a fiend, using those US T-bill fiats.

If you want moar advice, you'll have to pay. In ETC, of course.

p.s. As many here know, I'm a BTC HODLer. Used some of that 120x gain to swap for hard AU -- so basically Free Gold, ye gold-stacking crypto-hating mold-timers. Don't hate me, hate yourself for having gone zero-hedge instead of all-hedge - bitchez.

Oh yeah... Deep State... Did you read much Harry Potter as a kid? Deep State is the sinister world of spooks that the Orange starship trooper is fighting against day and night when he isn't appointing chumps like Bolton and Pompeo to set the world aflame or deploying his mindless sanctions and Tariffs in all directions. Yeah... that deep state... the one that is the dual personality of Agent Orange.  

The Suicidal Empire

https://cluborlov.blogspot.com/2018/08/the-suicidal-empire.html

The US has something like a thousand military bases, essentially garrisoning the entire planet, but to unknown effect. It claims the entire planet as its dominion: no matter where you go, you still have to pay US income taxes and are still subject to US laws. It controls and manipulates governments in numerous countries around the world, always aiming to turn them into satrapies governed from the US embassy compound, but with results that range from unprofitable to embarrassing to lethal. It is now failing at virtually all of these things, threatening the entire planet with its untimely demise.

Making enemies big time.

But Russians were incredibly naive to send their money offshore.

Russia is nowadays always referred to as an adversary or an enemy state by indoctrinated journalists so it should have been obvious that it's not smart to park your funds in what is enemy territory to Russians.  

Big mistake. You don't mess with rich people and not expect a nail gun accident. 
Credit Suisse is a private organization and will be found liable in Swiss court.

By the way, if it's not obvious that there is an open financial war going on, then what will it take to wake up bank depositors??

 

This surely is bullish for gold swaps, or cryptos in general. Learn your lesson and don't hold USD.

What's happened the past 10 years?  SA can mass murder an entire nation.  al-Assad can mass murder an entire nation...seems like the status quo to me.  Oil is still the difference between life and death for the entire planet...seems like the status quo to me.  When the empire crashes, the world will follow.  Militaries will be fed, and the populations will obey and die quietly, or die violently...seems like the historical status quo to me.