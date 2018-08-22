Swiss Bank Freezes $5 Billion In Russian Money

For years, Russian oligarchs and robber barons seeking to park their "unsourced" capital offshore and away from the sticky fingers of the Kremlin, treated Swiss bank accounts (preferably anonymous) with their "no questions asked" customer policies as, well, Swiss bank accounts.
No more.
One of Switzerland’s largest banks, Credit Suisse, has frozen roughly 5 billion Swiss francs ($5 billion) of money linked to Russia to avoid violating U.S. sanctions, according to its accounts, further increasing pressure on Moscow which today saw the ruble tumble to the lowest level in over two years.
The crackdown on Russian funds by the second largest Swiss bank, which owned aircraft surrendered by Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska and had lent money to Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg before the sanctions, is indicative of the widespread fear among European banks of retaliation by Washington for working with targeted Russian individuals and entities.
“Credit Suisse works with international regulators wherever it does business to ensure compliance with sanctions, including compliance with sanctions involving Russia,” a bank spokeswoman told Reuters. The bank is complying with the latest round of anti-Russia sanctions announced in April by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin meant to penalize Russia for its annexation of Crimea, involvement in the war in Syria and “attempting to subvert Western democracies”.
And more is expected to follow, as Trump scrambles to prove to Robert Mueller that he did no collude with Putin.
A popular financial and tourist hub for wealthy Russians with its combination of bank secrecy, political stability and glitzy ski resorts such as Zermatt and St. Moritz, Switzerland has become one of the most important destinations for money leaving Russia. Which is why, for Russia’s elite, such steps will close off an important avenue for finance as well as a safe haven for billions of rubles of their wealth.
Roughly $6.2 billion, or 14% of total Russian cross-border outflows, went to Switzerland in 2017: three times as much as went to the United States, according to the Russian central bank.
That money could now be blocked after earlier this month, members of Congress called for more action, including introducing new sanctions legislation “from hell”, to punish the Russian "menace."
And while the U.S. sanctions do not apply to neutral Switzerland, its banks are obliged to comply because they depend on access to the dollar and could be blackballed by the United States for any missteps, a demonstration of the implied US veto power on global financial transactions that use "neutral" Swift as an intermediary and the reason behind yesterday's call by Germany’s foreign minister Heiko Maas for the creation of a new payments system independent of the US.
Going back to Switzerland, the Credit Suisse asset freeze took place in the second quarter, according to Reuters, a rare event for a Swiss bank to reveal such details. Two of the bank's biggest rivals, UBS and Julius Baer said they also respected international sanctions, but declined to say whether they had taken similar steps.
“UBS ... implements worldwide at least the sanctions currently imposed by Switzerland, the U.N., the EU and the U.S.,” said a spokesman for UBS. A spokesman for Julius Baer told Reuters that it “cooperates with international regulators ... in the field of sanction regulations”.
Understandable, Credit Suisse's caution is the result of earlier bad experiences, most recently with the Trump administration when in 2009 the bank reached a $500 million settlement with U.S. authorities over dealings with sanctions-hit Iran.
Other European banks have also been punished for ignoring US dominance in global fund flows: in 2014, France’s BNP Paribas agreed to pay a record $8.9 billion for violating U.S. sanctions against Sudan, Cuba and Iran.
Meanwhile, the Swiss banking regulator FINMA does not require Swiss banks to enforce foreign sanctions, but has said they have a responsibility to minimize legal and reputational risks. In other words, it is the US which continues to call the shots even in "neutral" Switzerland.
As for what venue rich Russians will pick to park their wealth next, we are confident that China will be delighted to hold their billions "safe and sound." That, or they rediscover that when it comes to avoiding capital controls, few currencies are as effective as cryptos.
Comments
That's gonna piss a few people off.
"You can attack my country, you can take my wife. But don't you touch my money." - Russian proverb via Roger Dangerfield
And this is exactly why Bitcoin, Crypto will win the war. You can't stop someone's payment. You can't freeze someone's funds. Nations, investors, individuals who keep their funds in the legacy banking system deserve to lose it all.
In reply to That's gonna piss a few… by Cognitive Dissonance
Uh, if you want to be considered neutral in the next war....
In reply to Adn by Cryptopithicus Homme
1 ) they won't be .. 2 ) soon
In reply to Uh, if you want to be… by SoilMyselfRotten
Uh, yeah...looks like Swiss banks are really US Banks in disguise.
Russian money would be safer in a Venezuelan bank than Switzerland.
In reply to 1 ) they won't be 2 ) soon by 07564111
So the Swiss colluded with the US.
There are Russians and there are US:sians...know who to collude with.
In reply to Tttt by FireBrander
The basic takeaway is that DC no longer trusts all that military hardware it's spent trillions on over the decades. Nor does it believe it can close the technological gap in a timely matter.
If it did, it wouldn't be relying on Dollar warfare to save its ass.
In reply to Did Switzerland collude with… by JungleCat
The Bus Driver would whole heartedly agree, but a Russian wouldn't be that dull.
In reply to Tttt by FireBrander
It should be obvious why Russia sold off its US tbonds and bought 800,000oz of gold.
In reply to The Bus Driver would whole… by falconflight
I don't know that a return to any kind of gold standard is possible and more importantly, that nations really want it. China could not and can not fund its industrialization. There isn't even enough PM to fund it. All the gold that has ever been mined, still exists. In the end Rome could no longer fund the Empire based on its PM based currency, and debased until the bitter end.
In reply to It should be obvious why… by Baron von Bud
Finally, you make your first intelligent post. Usually, it is Trumptardism.
Total amount of gold ever mined in terms of US dollars today is $8 Trillion. Not much.
Only 1% of global population trades in gold. That eliminates it as currency.
It must be stored and it can easily be stolen. Storage is not free. So the privilege of owning gold is you have to pay for storage or security.
Lastly, it has intrinsic value only. If you were in the desert dying of thirst and I offered you a bottle of water for $10,000 or a kilo of gold for five bucks... which would you take? [Oh and if you die, I am taking your gold so it won't be going to Trump's re-election committee.]
A crypto may solve the problem if it were honest. The Bitcoin is not. There are untold bitcoins floating around from the original programmers so it is more of a Ponzi scheme. Though some aspects of it are quite useful to a crypto. Paying for transactions in the crypto is one way to handle the accounting. A good crypto would not be traceable. A person should have full freedom to spend their money as they wish as a fundamental right as an extension of their own labors. The US Gov with its misread of the Constitution thinks otherwise. They treat the Bill of Rights as an enumerated list of all the people's rights rather than the Founding Fathers view that the Fed Gov was given limited rights and the citizens retained all other rights. The US is in a very sad state of affairs with no politicians or judges fighting for the rights of individuals.
One of the most bizarre examples of this is the hell-bent idea by gov that all ethanol must be poisoned unless it is taxed, other than corn you grew on your own. But you can't sell it. This is unimaginable and would have shocked Thomas Jefferson and George Washington's Conscientiousness. So it should not surprise anyone that since 1913 under the newly established watchful eye of the Fed that today's dollar has lost 95% of its buying power. Indeed dollars are quite transient in value and unacceptable for any form of long-term wealth storage. This is of course why people invest in land and stocks or other productive enterprises.
So as long as you have this nasty assed Gov, you are going to be their serf and ultimately their fertilizer.
I gave you an up vote for your post. Likely a gold bug idiot gave you the down vote. Gold on ZH is something of a sacred cow. Just like Trumptards are this year. A few years ago it was Obamatards. I see no difference between idiot followers of politicians of any strip.
In reply to I don't know that a return… by falconflight
And who did you vote for?? Some asswipe that had no chance of winning?? If you have no horse in the race you can just sit in the peanut gallery and yell for nothing
In reply to Finally, you make your first… by CashMcCall
These sanctimonious Anglo Zionist sanctions have no international legal basis to be enforced. They are enforced by vassals only out of fear of upsetting the rogue regime in Vichy DC.
Anybody blindly following Uncle Sam's scams is an idiot.
Disobey the empire, revolt and break away.
America is like a sick dog with rabies being used as an attack hound by degenerate Zionist imperialists. To the rest of the world, never ever let Jews and their lovers infect your political system. Or their fake gods.
In reply to It should be obvious why… by Baron von Bud
They are enforced by the most solid, stable , oldest law in the world. Self interest. Swiss banks are interested in the US. Russia, pffft. Even the Puti's Russian oligarchs aren't interested in Russia except sucking the place dry and getting their swag, money the fk out of Dodge.
In reply to These sanctimonious Anglo… by Brazen Heist II
Occam's Razor
In reply to They are enforced by the… by Offthebeach
America is the whore house where any international criminal can pay to play, purchase influence and lay low with ill-gotten gains stolen from their nations. Russia and China, not so much. Many criminals, Russian and Chinese ones included, prefer to run to the whore house for obvious reasons.
In reply to They are enforced by the… by Offthebeach
Exactly, this is typical of our means of PR attack... these 'RUssians' are probably on the wanted list in Russia for their ill gotten gains pushing our dope in the 90s as we worked with them to rape the country... so we go after 'our guys'... like Saddam... and so many others. Putin is probably calling now to thanks us for doing this, and letting other real Russians know that, like the Kurds, you can't trust the White Man from the West... just ask the Native 'Americans'.
In reply to America is the whore house… by Brazen Heist II
Work on your geopolitical geography:
Tel Aviv = New Rome
In reply to These sanctimonious Anglo… by Brazen Heist II
Yeah but Merkel is sucking right into them along with all of Europe. Sickening. Vassal serfs. That orange criminal warned Europe two days ago that he was going to raise the Tariff on cars to 25%. Today the Europeans and Swiss rolled over like a two dollar Trump ho.
In reply to These sanctimonious Anglo… by Brazen Heist II
Russian money is safest in Russia. End of story.
The oligarchs should have listened to Putins warning. You are all targets! And most importantly, all Europeans are targets. Look what has happened. America sanctions Russia, and paints a target on Europe's forehead. Good luck with that. Serves the EuroPuppets right.
In reply to Tttt by FireBrander
Hey Putin, you and your CB shoulda seen this coming.
In which case, you shoulda gone after ETC like a fiend, using those US T-bill fiats.
If you want moar advice, you'll have to pay. In ETC, of course.
p.s. As many here know, I'm a BTC HODLer. Used some of that 120x gain to swap for hard AU -- so basically Free Gold, ye gold-stacking crypto-hating mold-timers. Don't hate me, hate yourself for having gone zero-hedge instead of all-hedge - bitchez.
In reply to Adn by Cryptopithicus Homme
Putin warned oligarchs to repatriate to Russia a while back. Whoever didn't do that, well, missed the boat. It was clear in 2012-2013 already that the West is going after Russian money in various jurisdictions (and it has little to do with Syria, Ukraine or Skripal's).
In reply to Hey Putin, you and your CB… by HRClinton
Yes u can, and just as easy.
This is why gold will win the day... mined in the milkyway.
In reply to Adn by Cryptopithicus Homme
If I was a Russian dictator I would declare the Swiss non neutral and tell them to start cleaning out their mountain shelters.
In reply to That's gonna piss a few… by Cognitive Dissonance
Deep state.
Oh yeah... Deep State... Did you read much Harry Potter as a kid? Deep State is the sinister world of spooks that the Orange starship trooper is fighting against day and night when he isn't appointing chumps like Bolton and Pompeo to set the world aflame or deploying his mindless sanctions and Tariffs in all directions. Yeah... that deep state... the one that is the dual personality of Agent Orange.
In reply to Deep state. by Mendax
Hopefully Switzerland will get nuked. Finally. It's been over thousand years since last war due their banking schemes.
Operation Tannenbaum
In reply to Hopefully Switzerland will… by opsyn
The Suicidal Empire
https://cluborlov.blogspot.com/2018/08/the-suicidal-empire.html
In reply to Hopefully Switzerland will… by opsyn
America was New Zion, but fading...
Tel Aviv = New Rome ;]
In reply to The Suicidal Empire https:/… by chunga
Washington DC is Israeli occupied territory. This empire is really a Jewish empire.
In reply to The Suicidal Empire https:/… by chunga
Currency Exchange Rate
1 Magic Shekel = $1,000,000 USD
Those trillions in PetroDollars flowing into and from the ME are no match for Magic Shekels.
In reply to Washington DC is Israeli… by chestergimli
Making enemies big time.
But Russians were incredibly naive to send their money offshore.
Russia is nowadays always referred to as an adversary or an enemy state by indoctrinated journalists so it should have been obvious that it's not smart to park your funds in what is enemy territory to Russians.
In reply to The Suicidal Empire https:/… by chunga
The BIS is the FUCKING ‘Head of the Snake’ !!
Sooner China and Russia nationalise their banks ( and judging by the Swiss reaction - that is not too far off ) the better the world will be !!
In reply to Hopefully Switzerland will… by opsyn
Just nationalise the Rothschild ones. The others can continue as they are... as long as the respect local law.
In reply to The BIS is the FUCKING ‘Head… by Jack Oliver
What!!!!
Another Cyprus!!!!
That's not right.
The West likes stealing. They stole our land when democracy broke out in East Berlin.
In reply to That's not right. by smallbedbug
Big mistake. You don't mess with rich people and not expect a nail gun accident.
Credit Suisse is a private organization and will be found liable in Swiss court.
By the way, if it's not obvious that there is an open financial war going on, then what will it take to wake up bank depositors??
This surely is bullish for gold swaps, or cryptos in general. Learn your lesson and don't hold USD.
Gold is, and always has been, the only currency in war,or barter.Nobody is interested in paper promises when the
guns start firing.Sorry fonestar, the same will apply for crypto's when we get to that point.There won't be
an international internet to move them anyways.
In reply to Big mistake. You don't mess… by whitedragon
.
Sadly, I'm afraid you are right. Russia is largely self-sufficient and will just wait. US debt keeps growing, rates will rise, and our debt will be seen as worthless. Sanctioning so many nations will reduce credit and world trade. Bad for everybody. Russia will suffer greatly and, in the end, America will be a shambles. John Bolton is on the job.
In reply to Just buy puts on RUSL… by USofAzzDownWeGo
Buy gold, hide it in your ass, tell no one......
If memory serves me the Swiss use to be excellent bankers. ...
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-25/ex-ubs-metals-trader-found-no…
God I'm fucking old!
Cyprus now this. The world is turning on the Russians...
Regarding that "part of the World" you've mentioned "turning on them"... How's it going?
Think you'll be needing your camel fucker disciples to re-engage wit that ARAMCO IPO to cover the costs given what is happening to your "team" the last 10 years!
In reply to Cyprus now this. The world… by falconflight
What's happened the past 10 years? SA can mass murder an entire nation. al-Assad can mass murder an entire nation...seems like the status quo to me. Oil is still the difference between life and death for the entire planet...seems like the status quo to me. When the empire crashes, the world will follow. Militaries will be fed, and the populations will obey and die quietly, or die violently...seems like the historical status quo to me.
In reply to Regarding that "part of the… by Son of Captain Nemo
Considering the source(s)
(https://iacenter.org/warcrime/lfoerstl.htm), (https://www.wikispooks.com/wiki/9-11/Israel_did_it)
Your point?...
In reply to What's happened the past 10… by falconflight
Not worthy of a response, except:
Tel Aviv = New Rome (Just as ridiculous as your drumbeat)
In reply to Considering the source(s) … by Son of Captain Nemo
New Rome (inside a Russian mushroom cloud)
LMFAO!...
In reply to Not worthy of a response,… by falconflight