Existing Home Sales Tumble As Home-Buying Sentiment Hits Lehman Lows

After June's dismal US housing data, hope was high for a rebound in July but it was crushed as existing home sales tumbled 0.7% MoM (against expectations of a 0.4% jump). This is the longest streak of declines since the taper tantrum in 2013.
Single-family home sales fell 0.2% MoM (-1.2% YoY) to annual rate of 4.75 million
Purchases of condominium and co-op units dropped 4.8% MoM (-3.3% YoY) to a 590,000 pace
As lower-priced home sales collapsed...
This is the weakest SAAR existing home sales (5.34mm) since Feb 2016...
The median sales price increased 4.5% YoY to $269,600, but dipped MoM (seasonal norm)
Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist, says the continuous solid gains in home prices have now steadily reduced demand.
“Led by a notable decrease in closings in the Northeast, existing home sales trailed off again last month, sliding to their slowest pace since February 2016 at 5.21 million,” he said.
“Too many would-be buyers are either being priced out, or are deciding to postpone their search until more homes in their price range come onto the market.”
“In addition to the steady climb in home prices over the past year, it’s evident that the quick run-up in mortgage rates earlier this spring has had somewhat of a cooling effect on home sales,” said Yun.
“This weakening in affordability has put the most pressure on would-be first-time buyers in recent months, who continue to represent only around a third of sales despite a very healthy economy and labor market.”
Total housing inventory at the end of July decreased 0.5 percent to 1.92 million existing homes available for sale (unchanged from a year ago). Unsold inventory is at a 4.3-month supply at the current sales pace (also unchanged from a year ago).
And finally a glance at the following chart shows that the US housing market is in freefall - not what record high stocks would suggest...
Perhaps this helps explain it - Sentiment for Home-Buying Conditions are the worst since Lehman...
Comments
Since Lehman bitchez!
But Cramer said Lehman was a buying opportunity....
Will the first major out this time be Wells or Douche?
What does Gartman think? Is he long housing?
Estate sale nearby....house listed at $30k below market...rough shape....1982 inside and out...siding falling off...shingles looking tired...if you did the work yourself, you'd have ~$40k in materials bringing the house up to date...within 3 days there were 7 offers and the house sold AT MARKET VALUE of a "move in ready up to date" home!
I'm just speechless...I was going to let is sit for a few months and offer them $60K below market...lol...I'm such a fool.
Had they listed it at Market Value, I bet it would have taken forever to find an idiot...but price it at a bargain and "take bids" and the idiots pour out of the woodwork...geesh, this world is a fucking mess.
Location, location, LOCATION. I suspect from your comment that you never considered that. You can sell a dog turd for an outrageous money asking price in 2 days if it's in the right place.
Housing and Jack Daniel's.
Douche
Wells should be seized under the RICO statutes and dismantled.
Hit it Mr. Powell, throw us a half next time.... Finish HIM......
You can't sell them, but when you do, the prices are as high as they've ever been.
I dont believe that its mutually exclusive as I would imagine the $2MM plus market is still going strong, as the homes for the people sales dry up the high end is disproportionately contributing..... at least from a historical perspective.....
THE HOUSING BUBBLE IS OBVIOUS
HEYYYYYY, haven't seen a LEHMAN in a title on ZH for awhile....
The debt slaves cannot cover rent, utilities, healthcare, food...
what the fuck makes you think they can afford a house?
Working hard and working to learn more, solves most debt slave boot to neck issues...
We are all slaves, but some folks gave up struggling a long time ago.
Interesting quote:
The reason most people do not recognize an opportunity when they meet it is because it usually goes around wearing overalls and looking like Hard Work
Anything resembling hard work will be made illegal, if it hasn't been already. Wake the fuck up, this is about maintaining power and control over the remaining resources, including the human kind.
Yeah LOP, I loved the line:"...only around a third of sales despite a very healthy economy and labor market.”
I want what he's smokin'. Lessee, about $1.2 trillion out there on student debt now? Them young college grad newlyweds ain't jumpin at the chance to buy a pre-owned house? Who woulda thunk it?
nobody actually thought that there was going to be GOOD econ numbers going into november did they?? who do you think still pulls the stat levers?? "they" know any more evidence that rates need to rise is a death knell to stocks AND bonds....the recession we are in cannot be reported until next march.
and just look at that disgusting....totally normal.....median price graph since 2010 lol
They are building on the empty lots that have sat for 10 years but no developers are paving over hundreds of acres of farmfields for subdivisions like they used to.
See how quickly shit can appear in a tiny 4 month run-up to November...?
can a playa get a heloc up in heya?
Good. This is the only way to force some sanity into the real estate market. Don’t buy this inflated market
That's why there's so many phony millionaires and billionaires. They artificially inflate bubbles for real estate and then print a $million dollars from out of thin air for a home loan, and do that all across the U.S adds up to $trillions printed out of thin air. So, if it wasn't for all that phony asset $trillions in cash floating around there would not be as much for the rich to suck away from everybody. No rich people are really creating themselves and they literally bring nothing of value to the table (they're no Thomas Edisons). It is the phony asset bubbles created by banks and corporations that is minting the phony rich. There is a lot of valueless people getting filthy rich and it does not make sense. So there must be something the phony rich are losing, hmm?
3 more hikes Mr. Kaplan... Git that sucker up to 3% so you can slash & burn 6%...
6% is a historic norm.
People don't need a home, they're in the Social media concentration camps.
Lots of price cuts in my neck of the woods.
Still lots of houses being scooped up within a week in my neck of the woods.
I'm not in the market for a new house, but I have noticed a lot of signs going up recently and staying up. Apartments, townhomes and senior living communities / high rises seem to be going up non-stop, but the For Sale signs in the basic residential neighborhoods are still there. Maybe people are just getting even lazier and don't want to mow the lawn .. I don't know. Makes no sense to me.