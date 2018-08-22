Bolton Again Warns Assad "We Will Respond" If Chemical Weapons Used In Idlib Offensive

Here we go again. Did Bolton just give jihadists facing imminent final defeat under Assad and Russian bombs an open door invitation to initiate a chemical provocation?
As CNN and others warned this week that Syrian and Russian forces are closing in on the "last rebel stronghold" in Syria in the country's northwest pocket of Idlib province, US National Security Advisor put Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on notice, saying the United States would respond "very strongly" if pro-government forces use chemical weapons in their campaign to retake Idlib.
Bolton spoke at a press conference Wednesday while in Jerusalem, where he met with Israeli officials.
"We now see plans for the Syrian regime to resume offensive military activities in Idlib province," he said. "We are obviously concerned about the possibility that Assad may use chemical weapons again."
Bolton warned, "Just so there's no confusion here, if the Syrian regime uses chemical weapons we will respond very strongly and they really ought to think about this a long time."
This month Syrian and Russian air attacks and shelling began targeting al-Qaeda held Idlib in what is likely a prelude to a full-scale ground offensive.
The "rebel" coalition in control of this major "final holdout" is but the latest incarnation of al-Qaeda, calling itself Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and has held the province, the capital city of which is Idlib city, since a successful Western and Gulf ally sponsored attack on the area in 2015.
During Bolton's comments before reporters in Jerusalem, he appeared to boast about prior US airstrikes on Syrian government forces, referencing Tomahawk missile strikes over the past two Aprils — the first of which was in response to sarin gas attack claims made by HTS and the White Helmets in Khan Sheikhoun, which is in Idlib.
Till this day the international chemical investigative body and watchdog, the OPCW, has yet to visit the site due to its being controlled by al-Qaeda forces.
No wonder the west continues to fund the #WhiteHelmets. They need them for the false flag chemical attacks that they will use as a pretext to bomb #Syria. Here's US Nat'l Security Advisor John Bolton today in Jerusalem threatening to do just that. pic.twitter.com/kWsVCgiMBh— Walid (@walid970721) August 22, 2018
At the time, as in other cases like Douma in April 2018, the White House simply relied on the word of both HTS and the White Helmets, who produced social media videos purporting to show the aftermath of an alleged chemical attack.
Considering the al-Qaeda and Islamist coalition in Idlib is now facing imminent total annihilation in the face of overwhelming Syrian Army and Russian air power, it is highly likely that jihadist insurgents and their partners like the White Helmets are already in the process of preparing for some kind of claimed "chemical event".
Indeed, Bolton's words on Wednesday of "we will respond very strongly" positively invites just such a scenario.
This is the clearly observable pattern that seems to repeat both whenever the administration announces it is content with Assad staying in power and seemingly every time the Syrian Army is on a trajectory of overwhelming victory: an ill-timed and strategically nonsensical mass chemical attack on civilians supposedly ordered by Assad — inevitably giving the West an open door for military intervention, new rounds of crippling sanctions, and yet more international media condemnation heaped on Damascus.
Bolton is currently in Israel to discuss the key issues of Iran and Syria, and further addressed Iran during the press conference. While he noted that "Regime change in Iran is not American policy but what we want is massive change in the regime's behavior," he also said the US supports Israel's recent attacks on Iranian targets within Syria.
"Every time that Iran has brought missiles or other threatening weapons into Syria in recent months Israel has struck those targets," Bolton said, and added, "I think that's a legitimate act of self-defense on the part of Israel."
The other observable pattern on the seven-year long conflict in Syria is this: every time the war seems to have receded from international media attention, with the momentum clearly being with Assad and the Syrian Army, a mass attention-grabbing event or massacre happens to yank the world's (and the White House's) focus right back on Damascus.
Comments
Thanks fuckhead for projecting your plans in advance.
Who would have thought Zionists have a soft spot for Al Qaeda.
Why isn't this guy in an asylum wearing a straightjacket yet?
In reply to Thanks fuckhead for… by Brazen Heist II
Fuck Bolton. Trump's worst hire. Worse than Sessions. Firing him yesterday wouldn't be soon enough.
In reply to Why isn't this guy in an… by beemasters
The unprincipled Partisan political Hacks Avoid all the bolton threads
In reply to Fuck Bolton. Trump's worst… by carni
They also avoid the fact that trump the orange joo was not given a choice when hiring bolton..the orange joo obeys Adelson.
In reply to The Partisan Hacks Avoid all… by DingleBarryObummer
Every time we need an excuse the US draws a line in the sand, and "Assad" crosses it.
Cue chemical attack in 3, 2, 1...
In reply to They also avoid the fact… by 07564111
In reply to Every time the US points out… by Kokulakai
My cousin is an operations manager with Google and he said that you are full of shit.
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by sandra.lpores
So the idf or mossad or some other functionary of so-called israel finances and coordinates with their own personnel or that of any cooperative agent, set off a few gas attacks or fake them, and as planned by the jew neocons we bomb Syria- the jews score.
Brought to you by your local jew supremacists in charge of jewmerica.
Remove all jew supremacists and zionists from all positions of power, both private & public-NOW!
Start with bolton the zionist!
In reply to My cousin is an operations… by Ajax-1
It's funny but I didn't yet hear any apology from Washington for the last "retaliatory" attack on Syria now that the OPCW has officially concluded that there was no CW "attack" in Douma by the "tyrant" Assad? And Washington never explained why in "response" it would target (what it knew NOT to be) CW manufacturing facilities in Syria, which would amount to the same thing as a CW attack because the CW within would be released into the atmosphere and kill thousands of local residents.
And the OPCW has also given Syria a clean bill of health and declared Syria to be completely free of CW.
Still, who needs facts...
Goebbels would be extremely proud of Washington's application of his art?
In reply to So the idf or mossad or some… by MoreSun
"Bolton Again Warns Assad "We Will Respond" If Chemical Weapons Used In Idlib Offensive"
Which of course means that the USA's surrogates are going to use chemical weapons.....
Geeze.
In reply to It's funny but I didn't yet… by philipat
"Goebbels would be extremely proud of Washington's application of his art?
Everything spot on except for that last sentence.
It's not Goebbels that would be proud, as they (the Good German People) fought a righteous war against an worldwide conglomeration of jew supremacist/zionists and their goyim lackeys.
The jews of the world declared official Jew WarII upon the Good German People on March 24th 1933.
And (((they))) successfully agitated & fomented through every insipid means possible to bring the goyim brothers of the Germans into that jew war of theirs, and they did.
So the jews once again got goyim brothers to slaughter fellow brothers, all so the jews could sit back and say "we had a good day"
Edward the jew Bernays propagandized for roosevelt to get the American People to go to war.
It is the jew Edward Bernays the father of 20th century propaganda and spin that you would be right in saying:
Edward Bernays would be extremely proud.....
Take a read of:
"The Father of Spin"
and "Propaganda" by Edward the jew Bernays, by the way, he was the jew sigmund freuds nephew.
Goebbels actually studied Eddie the jews work, he had a copy of Edward Bernays book "Propaganda" in his personal library. The book was published in 1928.
Remove all jew supremacists from all positions of power, both public & private-NOW!
When America?
In reply to It's funny but I didn't yet… by philipat
Actually Goebbels would have laughed at the incompetence, nobody believes this shite, not even corporate military industrial complex controlled main stream media, when they spread it. Everybody knows it is a lie, I could not imagine people stupid enough to believe the same lie, what, the fourth time around.
Basically US trying to start a conflict on purpose to shut down as much competing oil as possible to maximise profits from fracking, woo hoo, 2 decades of production, 2 centuries of worsening pollution and 2 millennia of reduced life expectancy but privative the profits and socialise the losses.
In reply to It's funny but I didn't yet… by philipat
My coworker used Silent but deadly chemical weapon on me. Please Mr. Bolton. Get him for me.
In reply to So the idf or mossad or some… by MoreSun
A self-driving Land Rover Range Rover just flew over my house, streaming money from the sunroof. Your move.
In reply to My cousin is an operations… by Ajax-1
Alright, that's it. Your turn to get wacked you she devil !
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by sandra.lpores
Oh no! Not dastardly Assad using chemical weapons in Syria?
Oh no! Not the US citizens falling for this bullshit the third time?
In reply to Alright, that's it. Your… by Giant Meteor
Fool me once.......?!
In reply to Oh no! Not dastardly Assad… by ItsAllBollocks
Both Bolton and Mattis have a track record of being the most outspoken and influential advocates for war against Iran - simply because the US-led Anglo-Zio axis wants to control their oil and gas resources and Bolton and Mattis are Ziocon puppets. Our leaders and most of the people in our Western nations because they do not denounce these two warmongering idiots who are willing to kill millions more innocent people in the Middle East will be as guilty of the atrocities and crimes as they are.
Except for a few sites on the internet where you find a protest, there is none from the left or from the politically correct liberals and the corporate MSM. It is now nothing but corruption which comes from our capitals and the US leads the world in manufacturing, consuming, and exporting corruption. If power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely then it stands to reason that, as the US has become the most powerful nation the world has ever seen that it is also has become the most corrupt nation the world has ever seen. That power is concentrated right in the Pentagon which gets over 3/4 of the US annual budget and dangles and jerks US Presidents around like they were toy manikins.
To start their war against Iran the military will no doubt use another false flag attack likely to rekindle hostilities in Syria and then use that as a pretext to go after the Iranians, which false flag again will be so obviously fake that they will be able to arrogantly demonstrate to Russia and the rest of the world that the people in our nations are so stupid and controlled that they can be led into any war the military wants on any pretext they choose.
The Zio led military runs the US and it is bent on war after war in their bid for world hegemony.
In reply to Fool me once.......?! by philipat
Novichok me twice...
In reply to Fool me once.......?! by philipat
When was the last time he crossed the line?
In reply to Every time the US points out… by Kokulakai
Maybe someone should draw a line on the US killing innocent school children!!!!!
Who the fuck do we thing we are?
In reply to Every time the US points out… by Kokulakai
A: The Chosen People.
That's who they think they are.
In reply to Maybe someone should draw a… by USA USA
More than anyone else inside or outside the Trump administration, Bolton a Hawk has already influenced Trump to tear up the Iran nuclear deal. Bolton parlayed his connection with the primary financier behind both Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump himself—the militantly Zionist casino magnate Sheldon Adelson—to get Trump’s ear last October, just as the president was preparing to announce his policy on the Iran nuclear agreement, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). He spoke with Trump by phone from Las Vegas after meeting with Adelson.
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/why-a-john-bolton-appo…
One may ask what was the role of Cheney and Bolton on 9/11
In reply to They also avoid the fact… by 07564111
Bolton, give it a fucking rest already.
In reply to The Partisan Hacks Avoid all… by DingleBarryObummer
Ambassador John Bolton to Receive the 2017 Guardian of Zion Award
In reply to Bolton, give it a fucking… by spanish inquisition
When are we going to launch cruise missiles at Lockheed Martin which produced the WMDs that killed dozens of Yemeni kids?
In reply to Ambassador John Bolton to… by DingleBarryObummer
But Billy this is YOUR Donald Trump, certainly he wouldnt do anything EVIL?
In reply to When are we going to launch… by Billy the Poet
Dolten
In reply to But Billy this is YOUR… by gatorengineer
But Billy this is YOUR Donald Trump, certainly he wouldnt do anything EVIL?
The lesser of evils is still evil. Where have you been? It's as if you've never understood a word I've said.
In reply to But Billy this is YOUR… by gatorengineer
Absolutely. We should do something really rash because the orange zionist is an asshole. I mean, the other assholes are being assholes to the asshole for being an asshole. Wolverines!
Lets just pretend the growing mountain of zionist/neocon BS coming out of the WH isn't really happening. Lets just pretend everyone is out to get him for no reason at all. Lets pretend he doesn't have the power, anuthority, and document reasons for dealing with Sessions lack of criminal prosecutions against the revealed criminal behaviors. Lets just pretend the resistance is giving it everything they've got, yet they ignore the low hanging fruit like the moron Don Jr and his dad lieing about writing the statement. Lets just play make believe and ignore anything that doesn't justify our victimhood and belligerence.
In reply to But Billy this is YOUR… by gatorengineer
Lets just pretend the growing mountain of zionist/neocon BS coming out of the WH isn't really happening. Lets just pretend everyone is out to get him for no reason at all
So it's your contention that Mueller is planning to indict Trump for Zionism?
In reply to Absolutely. We should do… by dirty fingernails
Mueller's job is to either goad Trumpo into complete Zionist subservient conformance or to give cover for Trumpo's total Zino subservience conformance.
American people own this freak show .
In reply to Lets just pretend the… by Billy the Poet
WMDs? Nuclear, Biological, Chemical (NBC)?
In reply to When are we going to launch… by Billy the Poet
Blowing up dozens of kids in a school bus is mass destruction.
In reply to WMDs? Nuclear, Biological,… by falconflight
And this is Lockheed Martin’s fault, QED. The Arab who released the weapon, apparently lacks moral agency, per Billy.
In reply to Blowing up dozens of kids in… by Billy the Poet
It was the supposed chemical weapons facilities which the US bombed in Syria -- the means of production. All I'm asking for is some consistency.
In reply to And this is Lockheed Martin… by TBT or not TBT
Chemical weapons(indiscriminate) are banned full stop. LM weapons(guided) are not.
In reply to It was the supposed chemical… by Billy the Poet
So our Saudi allies intentionally targeted the school bus?
In reply to Chemical weapons… by TBT or not TBT
No idea, but blaming LM seems pretty reaching, among the likely culpable actors. Did a LM product malfunction?
In reply to (guided) So our Saudi… by Billy the Poet
If the LM product was supposed to discriminate and it did not discriminate then it either malfunctioned or was inadequately engineered. So yes, that would indicate that there is a defect with the LM product.
Indiscriminate is as indiscriminate does.
In reply to No idea, but blaming LM… by TBT or not TBT
Billy, it doesn't matter. The US supplies the weapons and does target selection.
U.S. 'Fine Tuning' Of Saudi Airstrike Target List Creates Results
U.S. Deepens Role in Yemen Fight, Offers Gulf Allies Airstrike-Target Assistance - Wall Street Journal - June 12, 2018
www.moonofalabama.org/2018/08/us-fine-tuning-of-saudi-airstrike-target-…
In reply to If the LM product was… by Billy the Poet
It's just collateral damage.
"There is no limit to the greatness of America" (George W.)
Bolton talks with raised index finger - ill mannered or muslim?
In reply to Blowing up dozens of kids in… by Billy the Poet
The World According To John Bolton, In 11 Remarkable Statements
In 2013, Bolton recorded a video encouraging the Russian government to loosen gun laws. The video was used by a Russian gun rights group called the Right to Bear Arms that was founded by a Putin ally.
In the video, he hails a “new era of freedom" under Putin.
"Were the Russian national government to grant a broader right to bear arms to its people, it would be creating a partnership with its citizens that would better allow for the protection of mothers, children, and families without in any way compromising the integrity of the Russian state. That is my wish and my advice to your great people."
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/verabergengruen/the-world-accordin…
In reply to Ambassador John Bolton to… by DingleBarryObummer
Uh what Bolton was saying was “we will stage another gas attack, perhaps real, and blame it on Assad, to further the goals of the neocons in the USA along with the Jews of Israel”. Fix the title please.
In reply to Bolton, give it a fucking… by spanish inquisition
He can't. The warehouses of Lockheed Martin and Raytheon are full again. Should they cease production or encourage someone to use them to make way for new production?
In reply to Bolton, give it a fucking… by spanish inquisition
Bolton forgot that the White Helmets moved to Canada.
In reply to The Partisan Hacks Avoid all… by DingleBarryObummer
No they just went home to Tel Aviv for holiday.
In reply to Bolton forgot that the White… by Unknown User
Now, now, the White Helmets are a British outfit and as such are funded and equipped from the Zionist branch office in London.
In reply to No they just went home to… by gatorengineer
Circumsisor and The White Helmets new release - Votes for Goats.
Bolton has a white helmet up the "back" hole.
Sorry thread. ( fred) !!!!! get it?
In reply to Bolton forgot that the White… by Unknown User