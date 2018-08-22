Bolton Again Warns Assad "We Will Respond" If Chemical Weapons Used In Idlib Offensive

Here we go again. Did Bolton just give jihadists facing imminent final defeat under Assad and Russian bombs an open door invitation to initiate a chemical provocation?
As CNN and others warned this week that Syrian and Russian forces are closing in on the "last rebel stronghold" in Syria in the country's northwest pocket of Idlib province, US National Security Advisor put Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on notice, saying the United States would respond "very strongly" if pro-government forces use chemical weapons in their campaign to retake Idlib.
Bolton spoke at a press conference Wednesday while in Jerusalem, where he met with Israeli officials.
"We now see plans for the Syrian regime to resume offensive military activities in Idlib province," he said. "We are obviously concerned about the possibility that Assad may use chemical weapons again."
Bolton warned, "Just so there's no confusion here, if the Syrian regime uses chemical weapons we will respond very strongly and they really ought to think about this a long time."
This month Syrian and Russian air attacks and shelling began targeting al-Qaeda held Idlib in what is likely a prelude to a full-scale ground offensive.
The "rebel" coalition in control of this major "final holdout" is but the latest incarnation of al-Qaeda, calling itself Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and has held the province, the capital city of which is Idlib city, since a successful Western and Gulf ally sponsored attack on the area in 2015.
During Bolton's comments before reporters in Jerusalem, he appeared to boast about prior US airstrikes on Syrian government forces, referencing Tomahawk missile strikes over the past two Aprils — the first of which was in response to sarin gas attack claims made by HTS and the White Helmets in Khan Sheikhoun, which is in Idlib.
Till this day the international chemical investigative body and watchdog, the OPCW, has yet to visit the site due to its being controlled by al-Qaeda forces.
No wonder the west continues to fund the #WhiteHelmets. They need them for the false flag chemical attacks that they will use as a pretext to bomb #Syria. Here's US Nat'l Security Advisor John Bolton today in Jerusalem threatening to do just that. pic.twitter.com/kWsVCgiMBh— Walid (@walid970721) August 22, 2018
At the time, as in other cases like Douma in April 2018, the White House simply relied on the word of both HTS and the White Helmets, who produced social media videos purporting to show the aftermath of an alleged chemical attack.
Considering the al-Qaeda and Islamist coalition in Idlib is now facing imminent total annihilation in the face of overwhelming Syrian Army and Russian air power, it is highly likely that jihadist insurgents and their partners like the White Helmets are already in the process of preparing for some kind of claimed "chemical event".
Indeed, Bolton's words on Wednesday of "we will respond very strongly" positively invites just such a scenario.
This is the clearly observable pattern that seems to repeat both whenever the administration announces it is content with Assad staying in power and seemingly every time the Syrian Army is on a trajectory of overwhelming victory: an ill-timed and strategically nonsensical mass chemical attack on civilians supposedly ordered by Assad — inevitably giving the West an open door for military intervention, new rounds of crippling sanctions, and yet more international media condemnation heaped on Damascus.
Bolton is currently in Israel to discuss the key issues of Iran and Syria, and further addressed Iran during the press conference. While he noted that "Regime change in Iran is not American policy but what we want is massive change in the regime's behavior," he also said the US supports Israel's recent attacks on Iranian targets within Syria.
"Every time that Iran has brought missiles or other threatening weapons into Syria in recent months Israel has struck those targets," Bolton said, and added, "I think that's a legitimate act of self-defense on the part of Israel."
The other observable pattern on the seven-year long conflict in Syria is this: every time the war seems to have receded from international media attention, with the momentum clearly being with Assad and the Syrian Army, a mass attention-grabbing event or massacre happens to yank the world's (and the White House's) focus right back on Damascus.
Thanks fuckhead for projecting your plans in advance.
Who would have thought Zionists have a soft spot for Al Qaeda.
Why isn't this guy in an asylum wearing a straightjacket yet?
In reply to Thanks fuckhead for… by Brazen Heist II
Fuck Bolton. Trump's worst hire. Worse than Sessions.
In reply to Why isn't this guy in an… by beemasters
The unprincipled Partisan political Hacks Avoid all the bolton threads
In reply to Fuck Bolton. Trump's worst… by carni
They also avoid the fact that trump the orange joo was not given a choice when hiring bolton..the orange joo obeys Adelson.
In reply to The Partisan Hacks Avoid all… by DingleBarryObummer
Every time we need an excuse the US draws a line in the sand, and "Assad" crosses it.
Cue chemical attack in 3, 2, 1...
In reply to They also avoid the fact… by 07564111
In reply to Every time the US points out… by Kokulakai
My cousin is an operations manager with Google and he said that you are full of shit.
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by sandra.lpores
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by sandra.lpores
Bolton, give it a fucking rest already.
In reply to The Partisan Hacks Avoid all… by DingleBarryObummer
Ambassador John Bolton to Receive the 2017 Guardian of Zion Award
In reply to Bolton, give it a fucking… by spanish inquisition
When are we going to launch cruise missiles at Lockheed Martin which produced the WMDs that killed dozens of Yemeni kids?
In reply to Ambassador John Bolton to… by DingleBarryObummer
But Billy this is YOUR Donald Trump, certainly he wouldnt do anything EVIL?
In reply to When are we going to launch… by Billy the Poet
In reply to But Billy this is YOUR… by gatorengineer
But Billy this is YOUR Donald Trump, certainly he wouldnt do anything EVIL?
The lesser of evils is still evil. Where have you been? It's as if you've never understood a word I've said.
In reply to But Billy this is YOUR… by gatorengineer
WMDs? Nuclear, Biological, Chemical (NBC)?
In reply to When are we going to launch… by Billy the Poet
Blowing up dozens of kids in a school bus is mass destruction.
In reply to WMDs? Nuclear, Biological,… by falconflight
The World According To John Bolton, In 11 Remarkable Statements
In 2013, Bolton recorded a video encouraging the Russian government to loosen gun laws. The video was used by a Russian gun rights group called the Right to Bear Arms that was founded by a Putin ally.
In the video, he hails a "new era of freedom" under Putin.
"Were the Russian national government to grant a broader right to bear arms to its people, it would be creating a partnership with its citizens that would better allow for the protection of mothers, children, and families without in any way compromising the integrity of the Russian state. That is my wish and my advice to your great people."
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/verabergengruen/the-world-accordin…
In reply to Ambassador John Bolton to… by DingleBarryObummer
Uh what Bolton was saying was "we will stage another gas attack, perhaps real, and blame it on Assad, to further the goals of the neocons in the USA along with the Jews of Israel".
In reply to Bolton, give it a fucking… by spanish inquisition
Bolton forgot that the White Helmets moved to Canada.
In reply to The Partisan Hacks Avoid all… by DingleBarryObummer
No they just went home to Tel Aviv for holiday.
In reply to Bolton forgot that the White… by Unknown User
Now, now, the White Helmets are a British outfit and as such are funded and eqipped from the Zionist branch office in London.
In reply to No they just went home to… by gatorengineer
In reply to Fuck Bolton. Trump's worst… by carni
Worse than hiring Michael Cohen as his personal lawyer for a decade?
In reply to Fuck Bolton. Trump's worst… by carni
In reply to Worse than hiring Michael… by Jayda1850
A walrus mated with a jackass , and shazaam .... Bolton . Such a tough talker , but imagine this geek standing in a room in only his boxer shorts .Almost as goofy as Mike Morell .
In reply to ...I am the Walrus. Goo, Goo… by 1982xls
Its always the draft dodgers and the women that are the worst.
Maybe Bolt On should do a tour in the Kush,his diapers will barely show in combat gear.
In reply to A walrus mated with a… by 4Celts
Bolton is just an irrelevant FUCKING asshole !
To get to his position you have to be an emotionally unattached CUNT !
And he is !!
In reply to Thanks fuckhead for… by Brazen Heist II
The World According To John Bolton, In 11 Remarkable Statements
Admitting refugees can threaten national security
“We have no obligation to bring them into this country,” Bolton said about Syrian refugees in a Fox News interview in 2015, adding that the US can refuse them entry “without in any way violating our humanitarian obligations.”
Like Trump, he also criticized the Obama administration’s assertions that the refugees coming into the US were being thoroughly vetted.
“I don’t know who else believes this other than the White House,” he said.
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/verabergengruen/the-world-accordin…
In reply to Bolton is just an irrelevant… by Jack Oliver
It's almost a certainty now that chemical weapons will be used in conjunction with a couple of freshly minted Syrian passports
In reply to Thanks fuckhead for… by Brazen Heist II
They already did a false flag attack in Idlib (Khan Sheikhoun) a year ago. That was done in tandem with Turkish intelligence. All the smuggling was done via Turkey. Western MSM lapped up the story without question. Just like Aleppo and Douma.
Soulless purveyors of lies working for Satan.
Soulless purveyors of lies working for Satan.
In reply to Thanks fuckhead for… by Rusticus2.0
Exactly. As good as done .. A major wag the dog operation comin right up !
In reply to Thanks fuckhead for… by Brazen Heist II
Meanwhile, the US is supporting (and has been supporting for many years) ISIS with weapons, money, and various other essentials so they can kill Christians with no regard.
Is the U.S. Ramping up its Military Presence in Syria and Preparing to Attack Iran for Israel?
Col. Lawrence Wilkerson 2018 May
Huge US Weapons Cache Found in al-Qaeda Base in “Rebel”-Held Syria July 7, 2018
This has been going on for a long, long time and NOTE VP PENCE in the list of AIPAC Congresscritters. Rachel Corrie was a girl from Oregon, naive as hell, and yet she was CRUSHED TO DEATH by a Caterpillar vehicle driven by IDF soldier. HE CLEARLY SAW HER.
She was trying to block the demolition of the Palestinians homes.
She was trying to block the demolition of the Palestinians homes. Silly girl Jews can MURDER any goy they want to and the USSA stands with (((THEM)))
Is Syria Next on the Neocons' Hit List?—Two Views—Robert Novak, Uri Avnery Washington Report on Middle East Affairs, June 2003, pages 20-23
In reply to Meanwhile, the US is… by navy62802
He-She was a smegma stinking, Burqa donning, tranny-Bacha Bazi in drag. Thought everyone knew that.
In reply to Is the U.S. Ramping up its… by Skip
In reply to Meanwhile, the US is… by navy62802
Why is this guy still involved in US policy?
Because Itzalie loves their bitch made neo cunts.
In reply to Why is this guy still… by Umh
"Bolton Again Warns Assad"
False flag scheduled.
In reply to Because Itzalie loves their… by FreeShitter
The World According To John Bolton, In 11 Remarkable Statements
Bolton has long disdained the institution where he served as the US ambassador from August 2005 to December 2006. “There’s no such thing as the United Nations,” he declared in 1994. “If the UN secretary building in New York lost 10 stories, it wouldn’t make a bit of difference.”
In 2013, his view hadn't changed, as an interview published by the American Enterprise Institute showed: “America has to defend its own interests in the United Nations, because you can be sure no one else will. Acting like a well-bred doormat gets us nothing but more pressure to conform in an environment that it is often far from conducive to our values and interests. That can be done politely and graciously, but we should never confuse being friendly with making substantive concessions.”
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/verabergengruen/the-world-accordin…
In reply to Why is this guy still… by Umh
So CIA will be deploying chemical weapons in Idlb?
Russia has dealt with this BULLSHIT before and they will do so again !!
In reply to So CIA will be deploying… by Chad Thunderfist
Washington still is under the premise that this is the old fold and cave Soviet Union. The Neocons will have a big surprise. Putins in a corner, and that is a very dangerous thing.
In reply to Russia has dealt with this… by Jack Oliver
"So CIA will be deploying chemical weapons in Idlb?"
That's who the warning is intended for - Whatever rogue CIA / deep state group that pulled off the last false flag.
Both sides are playing the same game.
Deep state cabal pulls off FF gas attack and blames Assad, goal being to prevent Trump pulling troops out of Syria.
Trump plays along and says he's gonna punish Assad, but the targets he hits belong to the actual perpetrators.
THAT is why there were no more gas attacks after the last one. If Trump actually struck Assad in any meaningful way (what they wanted to happen) there would have been more and bigger FF attacks in the following weeks. That did not happen because their ploy did not produce the desired result, actually the opposite.
Trump is moving forward with pulling out of Syria and letting Putin and Assad mop up the remaining "moderate rebels". This is a warning to any remaining cabal players in Syria that a FF gas attack will bring a heavy response on THEM with a public cover claiming it is directed at Assad - just like the last time.
In reply to So CIA will be deploying… by Chad Thunderfist
Yes,done Deal,followed by more severe sanctions of course but what they really want is a hot war with Russia.there is money to be made.something tells me Vlad has contingency plans in place so the deep state war mongers (bolton,mcstain) better be real careful where they are going here. same for you Donald,in case you are still in charge of this ship,ARE YOU? is there ONE journalist in this country left to question the made up "Russian collusion" fabrication ? even Drudge is turning into a deep state mouth piece lately. so thank you Tyler for keeping hope alive,a rock in the ocean of the brain dead...
In reply to So CIA will be deploying… by Chad Thunderfist
The article's first sentence NAILED IT!
So he's planning to bomb the pentagon?