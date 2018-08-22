Loan Demand Suddenly Tumbles As Companies Revolt To Rising Rates

After a period of surprisingly strong growth following the near contraction in early 2017, commercial bank C&I lending tumbled during the period July 11th to August 8th by $15bn, or 0.68% - the biggest 4-week decline since March 2017 and before that the aftermath of the financial crisis.
That period mostly follows the relevant time frame of reference for the most recent Senior Loan Officer survey, which as we noted previously, showed banks loosening lending standards and small increases in loan demand just as the loan bubble - which has grown to a $1 trillion size and is rapidly closing in on the entire US junk bond market - showed first signs of popping.
What is causing the unexpected slump? According to Bank of America, it appears that - despite such favorable survey results - commercial banks are having an unusually slow summer in terms of lending activity to companies.
As we would think that banks are unlikely to have suddenly decided to flip and tighten lending standards, the reduction in C&I lending activity is likely driven by demand.
This is troubling, and probably indicates that companies this year are finally responding to the increase in the relative cost of debt by using less of it, especially when M&A activity is subdued as we are seeing right now.
And if rates continue to rise - as they most likely will absent an unexpected dovish turn by the Fed in coming months - it would indicate that for the majority of US corporations the clearing level of rates has finally been hit, with loan demand expects to accelerate to the downside, hitting not only bank interest income, but also the broader economy as the average US company hits a growth plateau, with significant consequences for both corporate earnings growth and the broader economy.
Comments
Just pour more gasoline on it!
If they think that there is only 1T of bad corporate paper, thats fucking hillarious...
In reply to Just pour more gasoline on… by Clock Crasher
Fedpaper! It's what a shit ton of Americans are going to end up eating for a long long time.
In reply to If they think that there is… by gatorengineer
Quick cut rates to negative and turn those qe spigots back on!!! Suck a chode banks
In reply to Fedpaper! It's what a shit… by Last of the Mi…
Companies have been revolting against higher wages for decades. Guess it's time for the same with rates.
Furious against anything that might put a dent in their buybacks.
Even after the big corporate tax cut.
In reply to If they think that there is… by gatorengineer
Let's face it, the banks are using somebody else's money. The interest should be paid to their depositors.
In reply to Just pour more gasoline on… by Clock Crasher
Those loans are not money from other people's deposits. Every loan is newly created debt
In reply to Let's face it, the banks are… by silverer
Rehypothecate this...... So few people here understand fractional reserve lending.
In reply to Those loans are not money… by JimmyJones
PennyMac called me about a 100% cash-out refi as my house has equity. They are starting to call more frequently. I said "no" and hung up. Not interested.
Banks in the U.S. have a problem - they simply can't find enough customers to lend money too. The loan to deposit ratio and liabilities to assets ratio are at historic lows:
https://thistimeitisdifferent.com/us-bank-lending-august-2018
In reply to PennyMac called me about a… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
My bank has a high rate on their CD's.....almost .005%
AmEx savings bank is paying 1.75% on a SAVINGS account. And it is tracking the Fed hikes. My main bank is still only paying .01% Not a bad deal considering.
In reply to My bank has a high rate on… by charlewar
let's face it Aquitaine's role is to diverge the interest and condone the views, others are just debacles/commentsunderlined, it's the same person.
I only have one account and my comments are spontaneous. I don't have anything pre written that I copy and paste. Strictly stream of consciousness. Fucktard.
In reply to if we can prove that indeed… by tac_for_tac
Green was mine
In reply to I only have one account and… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0