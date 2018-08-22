Millennials Say America Was "Never That Great"

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/22/2018 - 14:39

Authored by Cabot Phillips via Campus Reform,

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo found himself in hot water after claiming that President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan is inaccurate because it implies that America was great to start with. 

“We’re not going to make America great again; it was never that great,” Cuomo contemptuously remarked.

Wanting to know what young Americans thought of these comments, I went to Washington Square Park in New York City to talk with Governor Cuomo’s constituents about those comments. 

When asked if there was ever a time in America’s history when we were great, the majority of the people I spoke with made it clear: they were siding with Governor Cuomo. 

“I don’t believe America has been great for all folks, ever. Even today,” said one respondent, while another added simply, “I would have to agree with Governor Cuomo.”

One person elaborated on their reasoning for saying America was never great, saying,

“The idea that there was this once great America is pointing towards this false sense of nationalism…What, it’s talking about white America? Yeah, it’s not great.”

Another respondent cited similar points, declaring that:

“America has been great... for straight white men.”

Wondering if this thought process stemmed from what was being taught in the classroom, I followed up by asking if they’d ever been taught American Exceptionalism in school. 

Just one person said it was a concept they’d been taught in class. 

“I’ve never heard of it before,” conceded one, while another explained that “I personally wasn’t taught American Exceptionalism because I went to a very forward thinking liberal school…”

What else did they have to say? Did anyone say America is great? Watch the full video to find out!

JimmyJones toady Wed, 08/22/2018 - 14:43 Permalink

I guess White men made a mistake freeing the slaves and dying in mass to do it, giving women the right to vote and eliminating the need to own land to vote.  All other jobs they do that serve others are also a mistake and need to stop immediately.  Almost for got, #ItsOKToBeWhite

Ignatius JimmyJones Wed, 08/22/2018 - 15:02 Permalink

What is called "white" is just a shitty grindstone to sharpen an ignorant ANTIFA axe against.  It's essentially a fiction to deflect attention from where it belongs.  Less than 2% of "whites" ever owned slaves in America.  And you can guess which 2% that was:  mostly the mega land owner variety, you know, the same ones who hold real power today.

Hal n back StackShinyStuff Wed, 08/22/2018 - 14:57 Permalink

I have 45 years under my belt post college working my way of the ladder-mostly over 50  or 60 hours a week, lots of travel, to make a life for family.

 

Now people expect that at a snap of a finger.

Funny, my kids do not have te same view as the milleanials referred to hear and their husbands have their own businesses and also work long hours loaded down with too much to do and not enuf time

thats capitalism-work hard and successfully you can have a great life except you put in a lot--if you want an easy , no risk 40 hour week, do  not expect the good things in life.

But overall, how many of those complaining millenials have been in the military, much less a war or war zone.

How many have TVs/cable and PC or smart phones and have indoor plumbing with air conditioning. these kids complain too fucking much.

They need to disconnect or reduce their time from FB and other social media and get a life.

 

I am Groot StackShinyStuff Wed, 08/22/2018 - 15:03 Permalink

Dear Millennials,

FUCK YOU ! You're a bunch of ignorant, lazy pussies. Instead of getting trophies for everything and acting like petulant children always throwing tantrums about everything, how about learning the history of the great nation and the people who died for you freedoms to speak and act like such assholes. Get your heads outta your asses. Look up from your phones once in awhile and learn what is going on around the world. And if you don't think this country is so great, then get the fuck out now. Pack your crap and just leave. Nobody wants you a-holes here anyway !

Sincerely,

 

America

RAT005 JimmyJones Wed, 08/22/2018 - 14:53 Permalink

At this point, I like to say, "Make America Great" just to cut the whiners a little slack and stay on topic.  "Again" refers to a very wide range depending on age.  For some it's the 50's and earlier, others 60's or 80's, 90's etc.  The whole topic is so yesteryear I just want to focus on America for Americans getting great in the future.  That's difficult enough for some people to accept :-(

JimmyJones RAT005 Wed, 08/22/2018 - 14:58 Permalink

Agreed, it just pisses me off that for some reason its ok for everyone else to be proud of who they are and what their ancestors accomplished except for the "White man".  Notice I didn't have to put anyone down in my statement of FACTS.  Everyone should be able to be proud of who they are without some type of "back lash" and the fact that these kids have been brainwashed into being shammed of who they are is disgusting.

janus RAT005 Wed, 08/22/2018 - 15:09 Permalink

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-0L73Kd9k4

OT, but very important.  Pizza related

the journalist interviewed in this video died a week after giving it.  listen before it's taken down.  she details the accounts of 'yacht parties' in new england.  the subject of her journalistic investigation was viciously abused by bill clinton and other grand poobahs of the perfidious cabal maintaining a strangle-hold on our country's most important institutions.  this stuff is so sick it turns my stomach.  let us all pray that the young man (whistle blower) does not succumb to the same fate.  we are up against raw and unrepentant evil here ZHealots. 

janus

JimmyJones algol_dog Wed, 08/22/2018 - 14:42 Permalink

Antibiotics (white man) Internet (white man), computer processor (white man), suspension bridge (white man), CAT scan machine (white man), radio (white man) AC and DC electricity (white Men), Toilet (white man), Sanitation (roman White man).  All electronic components (white man).   Modern Farming techniques that feed the world (White man) Perma Culture that can build the soil while feeding the world (White Man) Wind power (white man)  Hydro Electricity (white man) Solar Power (White Man) Steam Ship (White Man) combustion engine (White Man).

 

What would the world be like if the White man was truly racist and didn't share ?  

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Wed, 08/22/2018 - 14:42 Permalink

"another explained that “I personally wasn’t taught American Exceptionalism because I went to a very forward thinking liberal school…”

Incredible. They actually think they are educated.

JimmyJones 11b40 Wed, 08/22/2018 - 15:07 Permalink

Common Law as the foundation, completely corrupted by statutory law today.  In common law if there is no injured party no crime was committed,  If you were injured or property was damaged you sued in Civil court or Criminal court.  Statutory is Nanny State Law.

toady taketheredpill Wed, 08/22/2018 - 14:50 Permalink

The U.S. constitution and founding fathers.

The civil war and equal rights movement. (Woman's rights, right to vote for nearly everyone)

oops... 21 words.... left out a bunch of stuff too...

Another 20;

Industrial revolution, child labor laws, 40 hour work week with beni's

Saved the world, WWI

Saved the world, WWII

Only 19 That time, so now we're even!

 

delmar Jackson taketheredpill Wed, 08/22/2018 - 14:53 Permalink

The five freedoms of the first plus the second amendment is fucking amazing as is the entire constitution. So was defeating the third Reich and the Commies who wiped out 100 million in the gulags and killing fields. Did I mention 12 white guys on the moon or how 2 billion people would come here tomorrow if we let them or how we have spent trillions on housing, education and welfare for our poorest citizens and gave the world rock and roll. You are welcome.

Debt Slave Wed, 08/22/2018 - 14:43 Permalink

America has been great... for straight white men.”

Well yeah, that kinda was the point.

But if you can show me a country that is great and built by black men, I’m willing to look.

rf80412 Debt Slave Wed, 08/22/2018 - 14:44 Permalink

The way these people think, any country built by black men is by definition great, because whiteness is violence and blackness is the opposite of violence which means black countries are paradises of peace and love and it's such a white male bourgeois standard to complain about them being miserably poor when you should be helping them to not be poor.

Nunyadambizness Wed, 08/22/2018 - 14:43 Permalink

What do you expect?  It's NYC.  You'll probably find the same thing in SF, Chicago, and most Democrap-held strongholds.   Try it in Cheyenne Wyoming, or maybe Missoula MT. or 1,000 other places in the US, and my bet is you'll find a different answer.