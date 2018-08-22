Millennials Say America Was "Never That Great"

Authored by Cabot Phillips via Campus Reform,
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo found himself in hot water after claiming that President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan is inaccurate because it implies that America was great to start with.
“We’re not going to make America great again; it was never that great,” Cuomo contemptuously remarked.
Wanting to know what young Americans thought of these comments, I went to Washington Square Park in New York City to talk with Governor Cuomo’s constituents about those comments.
When asked if there was ever a time in America’s history when we were great, the majority of the people I spoke with made it clear: they were siding with Governor Cuomo.
“I don’t believe America has been great for all folks, ever. Even today,” said one respondent, while another added simply, “I would have to agree with Governor Cuomo.”
One person elaborated on their reasoning for saying America was never great, saying,
“The idea that there was this once great America is pointing towards this false sense of nationalism…What, it’s talking about white America? Yeah, it’s not great.”
Another respondent cited similar points, declaring that:
“America has been great... for straight white men.”
Wondering if this thought process stemmed from what was being taught in the classroom, I followed up by asking if they’d ever been taught American Exceptionalism in school.
Just one person said it was a concept they’d been taught in class.
“I’ve never heard of it before,” conceded one, while another explained that “I personally wasn’t taught American Exceptionalism because I went to a very forward thinking liberal school…”
What else did they have to say? Did anyone say America is great? Watch the full video to find out!
Comments
You're tax dollars at work for the liberal entrenched school systems of America.
Never that great... horrible now... can't wait for the future!
In reply to You're tax dollars at work… by algol_dog
I guess White men made a mistake freeing the slaves and dying in mass to do it, giving women the right to vote and eliminating the need to own land to vote. All other jobs they do that serve others are also a mistake and need to stop immediately. Almost for got, #ItsOKToBeWhite
In reply to Never by toady
Fucking fags and soy boys. Anyone normal get interviewed for this? Oh right, they don't exist in NYC.
In reply to I guess White men make a… by JimmyJones
They exist they are too busy busting their behinds working while the pencil neck paper pushers look at them with smirk until something in the real world breaks and needs to be fixed.
In reply to Fucking fags and soy boys. … by StackShinyStuff
Wow, a bunch of kids that grew up in artificial wealth think the country was never great.
Can we get the demographic breakdown of these kids?
In reply to They exist they are too busy… by JimmyJones
What is called "white" is just a shitty grindstone to sharpen an ignorant ANTIFA axe against. It's essentially a fiction to deflect attention from where it belongs. Less than 2% of "whites" ever owned slaves in America. And you can guess which 2% that was: mostly the mega land owner variety, you know, the same ones who hold real power today.
In reply to They exist they are too busy… by JimmyJones
Infiltration by Chinese Communists is omnipotent. Education must be re-started from zero. Media will fall on it's own eventually.
In reply to What is called "white" is… by Ignatius
The Rockefellers created the "Chinese Communists." And the same Rockefellers conspired with other tax free foundations to insure that our compulsory public schooling was shitty, too.
In reply to Infiltration by Chinese… by JRobby
I have 45 years under my belt post college working my way of the ladder-mostly over 50 or 60 hours a week, lots of travel, to make a life for family.
Now people expect that at a snap of a finger.
Funny, my kids do not have te same view as the milleanials referred to hear and their husbands have their own businesses and also work long hours loaded down with too much to do and not enuf time
thats capitalism-work hard and successfully you can have a great life except you put in a lot--if you want an easy , no risk 40 hour week, do not expect the good things in life.
But overall, how many of those complaining millenials have been in the military, much less a war or war zone.
How many have TVs/cable and PC or smart phones and have indoor plumbing with air conditioning. these kids complain too fucking much.
They need to disconnect or reduce their time from FB and other social media and get a life.
In reply to Fucking fags and soy boys. … by StackShinyStuff
They all went through their teens during the pre 2008 bust, the generation under them is way different, teens post the bust.
In reply to I have 45 years under my… by Hal n back
America was never that great?? I guess those chinese immigrants got the wrong boat ending up in San Franc. Those blacks can't play piano with the right keys ending up in New Orleans. Armstrong was lucky landed on the moon. Caltech is just a liberal college.
In reply to Fucking fags and soy boys. … by StackShinyStuff
Every American high school junior should be required to live with an average family in the third world for a month before they can graduate. They'll get the true perspective then. These opinions are rooted in ignorance.
In reply to Fucking fags and soy boys. … by StackShinyStuff
Dear Millennials,
FUCK YOU ! You're a bunch of ignorant, lazy pussies. Instead of getting trophies for everything and acting like petulant children always throwing tantrums about everything, how about learning the history of the great nation and the people who died for you freedoms to speak and act like such assholes. Get your heads outta your asses. Look up from your phones once in awhile and learn what is going on around the world. And if you don't think this country is so great, then get the fuck out now. Pack your crap and just leave. Nobody wants you a-holes here anyway !
Sincerely,
America
In reply to Fucking fags and soy boys. … by StackShinyStuff
At this point, I like to say, "Make America Great" just to cut the whiners a little slack and stay on topic. "Again" refers to a very wide range depending on age. For some it's the 50's and earlier, others 60's or 80's, 90's etc. The whole topic is so yesteryear I just want to focus on America for Americans getting great in the future. That's difficult enough for some people to accept :-(
In reply to I guess White men make a… by JimmyJones
Weird that you left out the 70's, my "great American decade".
In reply to At this point, I like to say… by RAT005
Agreed, it just pisses me off that for some reason its ok for everyone else to be proud of who they are and what their ancestors accomplished except for the "White man". Notice I didn't have to put anyone down in my statement of FACTS. Everyone should be able to be proud of who they are without some type of "back lash" and the fact that these kids have been brainwashed into being shammed of who they are is disgusting.
In reply to At this point, I like to say… by RAT005
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-0L73Kd9k4
OT, but very important. Pizza related
the journalist interviewed in this video died a week after giving it. listen before it's taken down. she details the accounts of 'yacht parties' in new england. the subject of her journalistic investigation was viciously abused by bill clinton and other grand poobahs of the perfidious cabal maintaining a strangle-hold on our country's most important institutions. this stuff is so sick it turns my stomach. let us all pray that the young man (whistle blower) does not succumb to the same fate. we are up against raw and unrepentant evil here ZHealots.
janus
In reply to At this point, I like to say… by RAT005
Antibiotics (white man) Internet (white man), computer processor (white man), suspension bridge (white man), CAT scan machine (white man), radio (white man) AC and DC electricity (white Men), Toilet (white man), Sanitation (roman White man). All electronic components (white man). Modern Farming techniques that feed the world (White man) Perma Culture that can build the soil while feeding the world (White Man) Wind power (white man) Hydro Electricity (white man) Solar Power (White Man) Steam Ship (White Man) combustion engine (White Man).
What would the world be like if the White man was truly racist and didn't share ?
In reply to You're tax dollars at work… by algol_dog
And what great invention came out of Africa?
In reply to I guess White men make a… by JimmyJones
Well if you count Egypt you could say irrigation for farming. If you speak of sub-Sahara Africa I have no idea
In reply to And what great invention… by bucksnorter
Chariot?
In reply to And what great invention… by bucksnorter
Free labour
In reply to And what great invention… by bucksnorter
It would be better here, anyway. Not so good for the rest of the world.
In reply to I guess White men make a… by JimmyJones
Abolition of slavery; (white man).
In reply to I guess White men make a… by JimmyJones
Currently being brought back by the Arabs but lets not talk about that. No need to look at Libya.
In reply to Abolition of slavery; (white… by Spaced Out
"""Brainwash education to create a fool""
Bob Marley
In reply to You're tax dollars at work… by algol_dog
Obama's fundamental transformation is complete.
The End.
In reply to You're tax dollars at work… by algol_dog
From regular people to fags and fag-lovers. Yep, transformation complete.
In reply to Before Obama After Obama by Mercury
Pushing all of these good people to the edge with all of this irrational behavior from the left will one day cause a huge out of control backlash and it will be long overdue.
In reply to You're tax dollars at work… by algol_dog
Oy vey!!! Meshuggah goyim, this is the greatest most generous country we've ever had the pleasure of assisting.
In reply to Pushing all of these good… by Everybodys All…
Your. Our tax dollars at work in the school system.
In reply to You're tax dollars at work… by algol_dog
Meanwhile your spelling is off the charts.
In reply to You're tax dollars at work… by algol_dog
Time to melt these fucking snowflakes!!!
"another explained that “I personally wasn’t taught American Exceptionalism because I went to a very forward thinking liberal school…”
Incredible. They actually think they are educated.
Please explain "American Exceptionalism" in 20 words or less. And you can't say "Blessed By GOD".
In reply to "another explained that “I… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
America's founding stated that the INDIVIDUAL was the cornerstone of liberty. Doing that unleashed an economic force unmatched in history.
In reply to Please explain "American… by taketheredpill
Perfect
In reply to America's founding stated… by Nunyadambizness
Common Law as the foundation, completely corrupted by statutory law today. In common law if there is no injured party no crime was committed, If you were injured or property was damaged you sued in Civil court or Criminal court. Statutory is Nanny State Law.
In reply to Perfect by 11b40
The U.S. constitution and founding fathers.
The civil war and equal rights movement. (Woman's rights, right to vote for nearly everyone)
oops... 21 words.... left out a bunch of stuff too...
Another 20;
Industrial revolution, child labor laws, 40 hour work week with beni's
Saved the world, WWI
Saved the world, WWII
Only 19 That time, so now we're even!
In reply to Please explain "American… by taketheredpill
The five freedoms of the first plus the second amendment is fucking amazing as is the entire constitution. So was defeating the third Reich and the Commies who wiped out 100 million in the gulags and killing fields. Did I mention 12 white guys on the moon or how 2 billion people would come here tomorrow if we let them or how we have spent trillions on housing, education and welfare for our poorest citizens and gave the world rock and roll. You are welcome.
In reply to Please explain "American… by taketheredpill
DEFINE "GREAT".
Like porn, inflation, etc the devil is in the definition ;-)
In reply to DEFINE "GREAT". by taketheredpill
White men make the world literally go around.
“America has been great... for straight white men.”
Well yeah, that kinda was the point.
But if you can show me a country that is great and built by black men, I’m willing to look.
The way these people think, any country built by black men is by definition great, because whiteness is violence and blackness is the opposite of violence which means black countries are paradises of peace and love and it's such a white male bourgeois standard to complain about them being miserably poor when you should be helping them to not be poor.
In reply to “America has been great… by Debt Slave
Except in Chicago of course.
In reply to The way these people think,… by rf80412
you have to watch the movie "Blackpanther" to see it... never happened and never will in real life
In reply to “America has been great… by Debt Slave
Wakanda is pretty cool. So is Fantasy Island for that matter....... <s>
In reply to “America has been great… by Debt Slave
What do you expect? It's NYC. You'll probably find the same thing in SF, Chicago, and most Democrap-held strongholds. Try it in Cheyenne Wyoming, or maybe Missoula MT. or 1,000 other places in the US, and my bet is you'll find a different answer.