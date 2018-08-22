Rand Slumps As Trump Questions "South Africa Land Expropriations" From White Farmers

Just days after the first 'Zimbabwe-fication' actions of South African President Ramaphosa's plan to confiscate white farmers' land with no compensation and hand them to the black population begins, President Trump - seemingly following a story by Fox News' Tucker Carlson - has asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations” raising concerns that the U.S. might target South Africa with possible sanctions next.
I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers. “South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers.” @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2018
The reaction was swift in the Rand...
Here is the Tucker Carlson segment that appears to have triggered President Trump.
* * *
By way of background, we have written extensively on South Africa's 'Zimbabwe-fication' plans, most recently here.
South Africa’s white farmers have been desperately trying to sell their lands at record pace ahead of planned government land seizures, according to a local farmer’s union. However, there are no buyers.
As Ryan Martinez writes for PlanertFreeWill.com, tensions among the country’s white farming community have been rising since the election of Cyril Ramaphosa who assumed office earlier this year and committed his African National Congress (ANC) to land expropriation.
ANC chairman Gwede Mantashe sparked panic last week when he said:
“You shouldn’t own more than 25,000 acres of land. Therefore, if you own more it should be taken without compensation.”
“People who are privileged never give away privilege as a matter of a gift,” he continued. “And that is why we say, to give you the tools, revisit the constitution so that you have a legal tool to do it.”
Mantashe comments were condemned by both white and black farmers, with unions predicting such a move would lead to job losses and a situation in which South Africa may no longer be able to feed itself.
Omri van Zyl, head of the Agri SA union, which represents mainly white commercial farmers, said:
“The mood among our members is very solemn. They are confused about the lack of any apparent strategy from the government and many are panicking.
So many farms are up for sale, more than we’ve ever had, but no one is buying.”
“Why would you buy a farm to know the government’s going to take it?”
The National African Farmers’ Union (Nafu), which represents the country’s black farmers, said the scheme would lead to job losses.
Nafu president Motsepe Matlala said:
“From a practical and economical point of view it will not work.”
“Land will be a central issue in the looming 2019 election year, and rhetoric is always easier than transformative action.”
AfriForum, an influential lobby group, recently warned the government its plans would be “catastrophic”. Ian Cameron, the group’s spokesman, said: “We’re really heading for a state of anarchy if something doesn’t change drastically.”
Local newspaper City Press is reporting that two game farms in the northern province of Limpopo were the first to be targeted for unilateral seizure after negotiations with the owners to purchase the properties stalled.
Analysts warn the move could undermine property rights and deter investment.
In Zimbabwe, violent land seizures which were authorized by Robert Mugabe in the 1990s which sent the country into a spiral of decline from which it has never recovered.
“Markets are sensitive to anything perceived to be ‘Zimbabwe-fication’ on the land-reform front,” market analyst Henrik Gullberg noted.
Agri SA states 20% of South Africa’s farms produce 80% of the food that feeds millions of people in southern Africa, and many of those properties would be affected by a 25,000-acre cap.
Comments
Trump! At last, a president who actually gives a shit.
When in doubt, go to war or sound the race dog whistle
Trump has no other options
too bad he isn't this fucking tough on Banksters, the FED, the MIC, the Saudis, or Zionists....
you know, the real fucking threats and those fleecing and literally killing Americans.....
In reply to Trump! by Overfed
Good for Trump!
And how do you think Obozo would have handled this?
I think maybe with a cheer and a shout-out...
To the racist SA gov't.
And then he'd probably even commit...
American taxpayer money...
To help with the seizure effort!
In reply to when in doubt go to war or… by helltothenah
O'bomb-a would deliver a speech running down white people and tell them that they are getting what they deserve for all of the "oppression" that they have inflicted upon everyone else.
What I was gonna say is that we have a president who actually gives a shit about all people, even the white ones.
In reply to Good for Trump! And how do… by wee-weed up
Well... Half the country thinks that. Obama is only representing.
In reply to O'bomb-a would deliver a… by Overfed
Sadly, I'm afraid you are right. Here's one thing I wish for: all whites who hate white people to kill themselves. Preferably on the same day, at the same time. So as to make a statement.
In reply to Well... half the country… by Gaius Frakkin'…
2000 years ago the greek philosopher Epictetus who was born a slave, but because of his strange brilliance became central to greek philosophy and culture in his own lifetime, made a statement 'inferior people blame others for their problems, ordinary people blame themselves for their problems, and superior people just solve problems'....that was 2000 years ago and just as true today. South Africa is filled with inferior people filled with envy and hate, and profound stupidity....Epictetus was freed by a caring master who paid for his education and helped him start a school. In many ways his master was a caring servant to his slave. The message is, do not blame others for your stupidity, or station in life.
In reply to Sadly, I'm afraid you are… by Overfed
Double plus good. BS aside thanks for the name.
In reply to Something weird by are we there yet
Obama and Moosechelle should move there, as this is now their proudest moment for South Africa.
In reply to Double plus good. BS aside… by Umh
They just waiting for transgender bathrooms.
In reply to Obama and Moosechelle should… by DaiRR
Why is the Orange Asshole (OA) wasting my tax dollars defending white assholes in Africa?
We have white assholes in the US that need defending.
Why hasn't anybody shot that fucker through the head yet?
In reply to Do theg have by Richard Chesler
Not just South Africa. Africa as a whole.
In reply to Something weird by are we there yet
Only problem is that he did it after Putin offered the farmers a way out to Russia. Seems like Putin upstaged him and he felt the need to do something especially given the support Lauren Southern has among many conservatives in the USA.
Its a good thing he is doing it dont get me wrong. But instead of looking into it how about calling the ANC for what it is. A TERRORIST organization and going after it. So calls for kill the Boer and even making a song and dance routine is surprisingly not Terrorism or genocide in the eyes of most western politicians and the media.
I am disgusted that this issue has been kept under the rug by the main stream media. Not to mention that youtube is hounding folks like Lauren Southern that champion the cause of getting the word out.
FUCK that POS Mandela too. That SOB should and most of the ANC should of been sent to face a firing squad a loooong time ago.
A lesson to be learned for white folks, never give up your guns or control of your country to colored folks no matter what a bunch of fucking white liberals keep telling you.
In reply to Not just South Africa… by Nexus789
Wise words, ignored by those who blame it on god.
In reply to Something weird by are we there yet
Had he lived today, he would add that (((chosen))) people create other people's problems.
In reply to Something weird by are we there yet
Well that little (white) chica from Ohio who hates white people got herself raped and murdered by an illegal mexican.
Such fucking irony.
https://dailystormer.name/lol-dreamer-murders-childless-slut-that-tweet…
In reply to Sadly, I'm afraid you are… by Overfed
Liberals will call Trump a racist for this!
In reply to O'bomb-a would deliver a… by Overfed
Trump has no right by international law to interfere with anther country. What South Africa does domestically is its business.
He could offer citizenship in USA but those people would arrive a refugees with nothing like the 5million Syrians displaced out of their country by destruction and war who will return once the USA gets out tho USA refuses to give money to rebuild and is blocking the un from helping.
if he altered /broke his agreement to train, supply planes and missiles and bombs and targets to Saudis killing Yemeni that is a different matter. That is legal.
In reply to Good for Trump! And how do… by wee-weed up
But US law requires that the US do business with countries that enforce property rights laws.
Try and stay on topic and focus. I know it's hard for a goat fucker like you.
In reply to Trump has no right by… by keep the basta…
Not sure i get you?
Sanctions do not break international law.
Think...
Fighting for the right thing is good. Trump has a good mind. Leading by example is what leaders do.
In reply to Trump has no right by… by keep the basta…
The amount of stupidity and cuntiness to this comment is baffling.
It’s like a word salad with diarrhea for dressing.
Edit: then he adds MIC and banksters for “legitimacy” as if anyone in control will ever do that to ensure the JFK treatment.
In reply to when in doubt go to war or… by helltothenah
sounds like you set the bar real fucking low.
no wonder you think trump is awesome.
a true hallmark of a cult member
ps- fuck obozo too
In reply to The amount of stupidity and… by IridiumRebel
Actually, I think Trump has exposed a lotta shit but you’re clearly too fucking dumb to know the difference.
Throw in a couple more ZH approved musings to help....mention something about Zion or the joos. Up voting yourself with your shareblue multiple accounts doesn’t make what you said any less dumb
In reply to sounds like you set the bar… by helltothenah
Go back to MuffPo and choke on a front hole shill.
As usual Trump is showing he's legit /our guy.
Now watch millions get red pilled as the twatter mob and MSM goes overdrive into anti-white hysterics.
In reply to when in doubt go to war or… by helltothenah
Did Trump got the memo that he is the president of US of A and not South Afica, Venezuela or Syria?
In reply to Trump! by Overfed
Awesome. Very good.
In reply to Trump! by Overfed
Fcking ey...trump has a lot of flaws, but he has his heart in the right place.
In reply to Trump! by Overfed
Not our business.
Funny how everything in the Middle East is though.
Actually fighting for people who are compatable with my children. Imagine that.
In reply to Not our business. by bshirley1968
That's none of our business either. Neither the ME or your children.
In reply to Funny how everything in the… by Gaius Frakkin'…
In a country you have no business with. The best you can do its GTFO!!
In reply to Funny how everything in the… by Gaius Frakkin'…
No, the ME isn't our business either.
If it's wrong for us to be in Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan, then we have no business in S Africa.
If the farmers aren't willing to kill and die to ke r p their land, then they don't need help....they just need to leave.
Not our problem.
In reply to Funny how everything in the… by Gaius Frakkin'…
going to start a gofundme for all the "farmers" that own over 25K acres of land...
Owned!
In reply to going to start a gofundme… by ArmchairQB
These are usually business with several shareholders. So not what you think (i.e. multi-millionaires) ...
Even in the case of a single owner they will likely have a dozen workers and also a huge mortgage. What they actually own outright may be very little.
25k acres is about 40 square miles, or 40 sections. Its a lot for one person, but for a business it's only the equivalent of a few sections of land each.
In reply to going to start a gofundme… by ArmchairQB
It's going to bad .. for S.Africa ...
Let’s see how many years it takes after confiscation until the land becomes a literal uninhabited wasteland. My guess is only several.
I’d ruin the land if I owned it. Just turn it into a toxic mess and leave a steaming shit as I rolled up to the first gov building and blew the fucker up.
GO WITH A SMILE
In reply to Let’s see how many years it… by Saddam Miser
If that long.
In reply to Let’s see how many years it… by Saddam Miser
reniggerz
I was hoping that Donny was watching Tucker tonight.
Planet of the Apes. South Africa version.
First no water, next no food, run out or kill the whites, then they turn on each other. I’d pack up the fam and head to Russia. The USA (we) would be smart to extend help to the white farmers and bring them as refugees here, I know, skilled, anglo, immigrants, what an oxymoron.
It's a no brainer. They should all be allowed to come to the USA.
In reply to First no water, next no food… by SergeA.Storms
Anybody remember the good old days of 'Soldier of Fortune' magazine?
It was all about the communist insurgencies in Africa at the time.
Hell, if you are old enough to remember, there were scenes Worldwide of people being evacuated by air and hanging off landing gear and flying choppers out to sea and shit...
Guess what? That's the shit you are gonna start seeing again.
God help us.
https://youtu.be/wRWCK9zGynA
Thank goodness Trump is acknowledging what's happening to those poor farmers.
Now let's see what actually gets done (hopefully USA citizenship for all farmers who wish to immigrate).
Have YOU signed the petition to grant white South African farmers refugee status in the U.S?
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/immigration-priority-south-af…
That petition needs to be restarted.
In reply to Have YOU signed the petition… by StreetObserver
We could use a few million whites who are grateful to Trump. Drive the left nuts. Possibly suicides daily if not hour.
White Refugees welcome!
In reply to We could use a few million… by MuffDiver69