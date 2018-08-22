Rand Slumps As Trump Questions "South Africa Land Expropriations" From White Farmers

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/22/2018 - 23:08

Just days after the first 'Zimbabwe-fication' actions of South African President Ramaphosa's plan to confiscate white farmers' land with no compensation and hand them to the black population begins, President Trump - seemingly following a story by Fox News' Tucker Carlson - has asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations” raising concerns that the U.S. might target South Africa with possible sanctions next.

The reaction was swift in the Rand...

Here is the Tucker Carlson segment that appears to have triggered President Trump.

*  *  *

By way of background, we have written extensively on South Africa's 'Zimbabwe-fication' plans, most recently here.

South Africa’s white farmers have been desperately trying to sell their lands at record pace ahead of planned government land seizures, according to a local farmer’s union. However, there are no buyers.

As Ryan Martinez writes for PlanertFreeWill.com, tensions among the country’s white farming community have been rising since the election of Cyril Ramaphosa who assumed office earlier this year and committed his African National Congress (ANC) to land expropriation.

ANC chairman Gwede Mantashe sparked panic last week when he said:

“You shouldn’t own more than 25,000 acres of land. Therefore, if you own more it should be taken without compensation.”

“People who are privileged never give away privilege as a matter of a gift,” he continued.  “And that is why we say, to give you the tools, revisit the constitution so that you have a legal tool to do it.”

Mantashe comments were condemned by both white and black farmers, with unions predicting such a move would lead to job losses and a situation in which South Africa may no longer be able to feed itself.

Omri van Zyl, head of the Agri SA union, which represents mainly white commercial farmers, said:

“The mood among our members is very solemn. They are confused about the lack of any apparent strategy from the government and many are panicking.

So many farms are up for sale, more than we’ve ever had, but no one is buying.”

“Why would you buy a farm to know the government’s going to take it?”

The National African Farmers’ Union (Nafu), which represents the country’s black farmers, said the scheme would lead to job losses.

Nafu president Motsepe Matlala said:

“From a practical and economical point of view it will not work.”

“Land will be a central issue in the looming 2019 election year, and rhetoric is always easier than transformative action.”

AfriForum, an influential lobby group, recently warned the government its plans would be “catastrophic”.  Ian Cameron, the group’s spokesman, said: “We’re really heading for a state of anarchy if something doesn’t change drastically.”

Local newspaper City Press is reporting that two game farms in the northern province of Limpopo were the first to be targeted for unilateral seizure after negotiations with the owners to purchase the properties stalled.

Analysts warn the move could undermine property rights and deter investment.

In Zimbabwe, violent land seizures which were authorized by Robert Mugabe in the 1990s which sent the country into a spiral of decline from which it has never recovered.

“Markets are sensitive to anything perceived to be ‘Zimbabwe-fication’ on the land-reform front,” market analyst Henrik Gullberg noted.

Agri SA states 20% of South Africa’s farms produce 80% of the food that feeds millions of people in southern Africa, and many of those properties would be affected by a 25,000-acre cap.

Comments

helltothenah Overfed Wed, 08/22/2018 - 23:13 Permalink

When in doubt, go to war or sound the race dog whistle

Trump has no other options

too bad he isn't this fucking tough on Banksters, the FED, the MIC, the Saudis, or Zionists....

you know, the real fucking threats and those fleecing and literally killing Americans.....

are we there yet Overfed Wed, 08/22/2018 - 23:28 Permalink

2000 years ago the greek philosopher Epictetus who was born a slave, but because of his strange brilliance became central to greek philosophy and culture in his own lifetime, made a statement 'inferior people blame others for their problems, ordinary people blame themselves for their problems, and superior people just solve problems'....that was 2000 years ago and just as true today. South Africa is filled with inferior people filled with envy and hate, and profound stupidity....Epictetus was freed by a caring master who paid for his education and helped him start a school. In many ways his master was a caring servant to his slave. The message is, do not blame others for your stupidity, or station in life.

COSMOS Nexus789 Thu, 08/23/2018 - 00:01 Permalink

Only problem is that he did it after Putin offered the farmers a way out to Russia.  Seems like Putin upstaged him and he felt the need to do something especially given the support Lauren Southern has among many conservatives in the USA.

Its a good thing he is doing it dont get me wrong.  But instead of looking into it how about calling the ANC for what it is.  A TERRORIST organization and going after it.  So calls for kill the Boer and even making a song and dance routine is surprisingly not Terrorism or genocide in the eyes of most western politicians and the media.

I am disgusted that this issue has been kept under the rug by the main stream media.  Not to mention that youtube is hounding folks like Lauren Southern that champion the cause of getting the word out.

FUCK that POS Mandela too.  That SOB should and most of the ANC should of been sent to face a firing squad a loooong time ago.

A lesson to be learned for white folks, never give up your guns or control of your country to colored folks no matter what a bunch of fucking white liberals keep telling you.

keep the basta… wee-weed up Wed, 08/22/2018 - 23:42 Permalink

Trump has no right by international law to interfere with anther country. What South Africa does domestically is its business.

He could offer citizenship in USA but those people would arrive a refugees with nothing like the 5million Syrians displaced out of their country by destruction and war who will return once the USA gets out tho  USA refuses to give money to rebuild and is blocking the un from helping.

if he altered /broke his agreement to train, supply planes and missiles and bombs and targets to Saudis killing Yemeni that is a different matter. That is legal.

quesnay ArmchairQB Thu, 08/23/2018 - 00:01 Permalink

These are usually business with several shareholders. So not what you think (i.e. multi-millionaires) ...

Even in the case of a single owner they will likely have a dozen workers and also a huge mortgage. What they actually own outright may be very little.

25k acres is about 40 square miles, or 40 sections. Its a lot for one person, but for a business it's only the equivalent of a few sections of land each.

SergeA.Storms Wed, 08/22/2018 - 23:27 Permalink

First no water, next no food, run out or kill the whites, then they turn on each other.  I’d pack up the fam and head to Russia.  The USA (we) would be smart to extend help to the white farmers and bring them as refugees here, I know, skilled, anglo, immigrants, what an oxymoron.

Cardinal Fang Wed, 08/22/2018 - 23:42 Permalink

Anybody remember the good old days of 'Soldier of Fortune' magazine?

It was all about the communist insurgencies in Africa at the time.

Hell, if you are old enough to remember, there were scenes Worldwide of people being evacuated by air and hanging off landing gear and flying choppers out to sea and shit...

Guess what? That's the shit you are gonna start seeing again.

God help us.

https://youtu.be/wRWCK9zGynA

Yars Revenge Wed, 08/22/2018 - 23:43 Permalink

Thank goodness Trump is acknowledging what's happening to those poor farmers.

Now let's see what actually gets done (hopefully USA citizenship for all farmers who wish to immigrate).