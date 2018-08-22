Saudi Arabia Calls Off Aramco IPO, Disbands Advisors

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/22/2018 - 12:56

Two years ago, when the Aramco IPO was first floated, bankers on Wall Street declared a week-long fee orgy: after all, the $1+ trillion IPO - the biggest in history - was going to result in an underwriting fee bonanza. However, it was not meant to be, and last October the first reports emerged that the IPO would likely not happen over Saudi concerns over financial transparency, venue of the listing, and how much information investors would demand from Saudi Arabia about its oil deposits.

Then, two months after the FT reported that the Aramco IPO "almost certainly wouldn't happen," moments ago Reuters' sources confirmed  that Saudi Arabia has called off both the domestic and international stock listing of state oil giant Aramco.

The financial advisors working on the proposed listing have also been disbanded, as Saudi Arabia shifts its attention to a proposed acquisition of a “strategic stake” in local petrochemicals maker Saudi Basic Industries as we reported one month ago.

“The decision to call off the IPO was taken some time ago, but no-one can disclose this, so statements are gradually going that way - first delay then calling off,” a Saudi source familiar with IPO plans.

WTI Crude reacted modestly lower on the news.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
taketheredpill Wed, 08/22/2018 - 12:59 Permalink

 

NO IPO = NO DISCLOSURE

HE DECIDED TO SCRAP THE IPO AND ASSET-STRIP THE PRINCES INSTEAD.

NO DISCLOSURE = INFO ON CAPACITY IS NOT GOOD FOR PRICE-SETTING REPUTATION = CAPACITY LOWER = BULLISH OIL

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Ban KKiller Wed, 08/22/2018 - 13:04 Permalink

Everyone knows that the Saudis can fuck ANYTHING up. Like an IPO, for instance. These lazy fucks can't make tea without someone helping them. Foreigners do ALL the real work. If the Philipinos pulled out their labor, Saudis would likely die not knowing how to cook. 

Well, ok, they do know how to fuck camels and underage kids like Mohamed, piss be upon him. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Hope Copy Wed, 08/22/2018 - 13:13 Permalink

You don't IPO something you stole..  and they are off and running to steal Yemman's oil too.  (War is a good business if you can avoid the lawsuits).

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
FORCE Wed, 08/22/2018 - 13:15 Permalink

The Saudi's are at peak production;It's all downhill to economic & social collapse from now on.Hence no IPO = no honest examination of oil reserves.

Matt Simmons pulled back the veil in "Twilight in the desert" written over a decade ago.