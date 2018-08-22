Saudi Arabia Calls Off Aramco IPO, Disbands Advisors

Two years ago, when the Aramco IPO was first floated, bankers on Wall Street declared a week-long fee orgy: after all, the $1+ trillion IPO - the biggest in history - was going to result in an underwriting fee bonanza. However, it was not meant to be, and last October the first reports emerged that the IPO would likely not happen over Saudi concerns over financial transparency, venue of the listing, and how much information investors would demand from Saudi Arabia about its oil deposits.
Then, two months after the FT reported that the Aramco IPO "almost certainly wouldn't happen," moments ago Reuters' sources confirmed that Saudi Arabia has called off both the domestic and international stock listing of state oil giant Aramco.
The financial advisors working on the proposed listing have also been disbanded, as Saudi Arabia shifts its attention to a proposed acquisition of a “strategic stake” in local petrochemicals maker Saudi Basic Industries as we reported one month ago.
“The decision to call off the IPO was taken some time ago, but no-one can disclose this, so statements are gradually going that way - first delay then calling off,” a Saudi source familiar with IPO plans.
WTI Crude reacted modestly lower on the news.
Comments
More dry holes than you can shake a stick at.
Exactly. What you want to bet there is a lot less oil still remaining under those sands than they claim?
In reply to More dry holes than you… by Stan Smith
KSA didnt want to reveal their no reserves to the world. Hard to list and value an IPO when you wont say what your selling.
Thats why they are Shitte-kicking Yemen for its reserves.
In reply to Exactly by The First Rule
An Arabian Peninsula saying ...
My grandfather rode camels,
My father drove cars,
I fly in jet planes,
My children will ride camels.
In reply to K by strannick
It’s not what they claim, it’s what we can detect.
I don’t care what you think Saudi, we are friends not family.
In reply to Exactly by The First Rule
You have interesting taste in 'friends'. I guess for some oil is much thicker than blood.
In reply to It’s not what they claim, it… by NidStyles
Surprise of the week. I would never have foreseen that.
In reply to Exactly by The First Rule
I never joined.
In reply to Exactly by The First Rule
why else would you IPO anything?? after the IPO you could create accounting magic and make those dry holes look like gold <cough> tesla <cough>
In reply to Exactly by The First Rule
NO IPO = NO DISCLOSURE
HE DECIDED TO SCRAP THE IPO AND ASSET-STRIP THE PRINCES INSTEAD.
NO DISCLOSURE = INFO ON CAPACITY IS NOT GOOD FOR PRICE-SETTING REPUTATION = CAPACITY LOWER = BULLISH OIL
Tens of billions left for Elon.
When the oil runs out at least they'll still have their TSLA shares to fall back on. /s
The Saudis operate much differently than Musk.
They prefer Glenfidich and hashish to acid
In reply to The Saudis operate much… by ToSoft4Truth
Because with IPO or without IPO their reserves are almost nigh finished forcing the oil glut that they have in order to force Russia' and Iran's production "handle"!... And to maintain their presence and control for the Anglo-American banking establishment they lost their biggest prize (https://southfront.org/russian-defense-ministry-releases-own-video-summ…)...
F-A-I-L-U-R-E with no equal!!!
Everyone knows that the Saudis can fuck ANYTHING up. Like an IPO, for instance. These lazy fucks can't make tea without someone helping them. Foreigners do ALL the real work. If the Philipinos pulled out their labor, Saudis would likely die not knowing how to cook.
Well, ok, they do know how to fuck camels and underage kids like Mohamed, piss be upon him.
So they're not desperate for money anymore. Could this be related to the asset seizures bringing in more than they hoped for?
Iran sanction are coming back and price of oil should spike, so no need for additional funds
What if they found a SHITLOAD more oil (I know, crazy right?) since announcing the IPO idea..... that would be another good reason to cancel, no?
You don't IPO something you stole.. and they are off and running to steal Yemman's oil too. (War is a good business if you can avoid the lawsuits).
The Saudi's are at peak production;It's all downhill to economic & social collapse from now on.Hence no IPO = no honest examination of oil reserves.
Matt Simmons pulled back the veil in "Twilight in the desert" written over a decade ago.
Bottomline...Trump doesn't want China buying a huge stake.
Now they can't.