Small Business Ownership Among Black Americans Jumps 400% Since Trump's Election

As black unemployment remains at historic lows, The number of small businesses owned by African Americans in the United States has exploded by 400% year-over-year, according to a survey of more than 2,600 small business owners and entrepreneurs by Guidant Financial.

The survey reveals that in 2018, 45% of small business owners were minorities - up from just 15% three years ago, with the majority of them belonging to African American owners.

Following African Americans, Hispanics were the next largest group of minority small business owners representing 14% of the business owners interviewed for the survey. Meanwhile, Asians made up 8% of the business owners surveyed while Native Americans made up 4%. -Small Business Trends

Looking more closely at the data, we find that the majority of black business owners are between 40-49 years of age, while the #1 state for the demographic is Texas, followed by Georgia, California, Florida and North Carolina.

Meanwhile, 46% of black-owned businesses have just one employee, while 41% employ 2-5 people. Industries information is a bit sparse, with 13% providing "business services," 9% providing health/beauty/fitness as well as food or restaurant, 7% general retail and 28% "other."

In terms of motivation, most respondents said they were "ready to persue my passion," followed by "ready to be my own boss" and "opportunity presented itself."

