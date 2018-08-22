Small Business Ownership Among Black Americans Jumps 400% Since Trump's Election

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/23/2018 - 20:45

As black unemployment remains at historic lows, The number of small businesses owned by African Americans in the United States has exploded by 400% year-over-year, according to a survey of more than 2,600 small business owners and entrepreneurs by Guidant Financial. 

The survey reveals that in 2018, 45% of small business owners were minorities - up from just 15% three years ago, with the majority of them belonging to African American owners. 

Following African Americans, Hispanics were the next largest group of minority small business owners representing 14% of the business owners interviewed for the survey. Meanwhile, Asians made up 8% of the business owners surveyed while Native Americans made up 4%. -Small Business Trends

Looking more closely at the data, we find that the majority of black business owners are between 40-49 years of age, while the #1 state for the demographic is Texas, followed by Georgia, California, Florida and North Carolina. 

Meanwhile, 46% of black-owned businesses have just one employee, while 41% employ 2-5 people. Industries information is a bit sparse, with 13% providing "business services," 9% providing health/beauty/fitness as well as food or restaurant, 7% general retail and 28% "other." 

In terms of motivation, most respondents said they were "ready to persue my passion," followed by "ready to be my own boss" and "opportunity presented itself." 

Perhaps this is one of the reasons why support for President Trump among black voters doubled to 36% according to Rasmussen

Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don't check it

::◕✾Good★Luck◕✾:: http://www.todaysfox.com

"according to a survey of more than 2,600 small business owners and entrepreneurs by Guidant Financial"

What a bunch of propaganda bullshit. 

Guidant Financial is a small business financing company offering self-directed IRAs and alternative small business financing solutions.[1] The company specializes in 401(k) rollovers.[1] Based in Bellevue, Washington, the company helps clients use retirement funds to invest in or finance a business.[1] Guidant Financial serves over 10,000 customers in the U.S.[2]

Guidant Financial is a known "third-party" administrator of alternative asset IRAs.[3] The company facilitates the process of rolling over individual 401(k) funds for real estatemortgagestax liens, and small business financing.[4] In 2011, it made headlines for supporting veterans with a dozen of entrepreneurial scholarships to start businesses.[5]