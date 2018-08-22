Tanker With 19 On Board Disappears In Pirate-Infested Waters Off Africa

Wed, 08/22/2018 - 13:30

A tanker with 19 crew members on board is feared to have been hijacked after it went missing in pirate-plagued waters off Gabon in West Africa and no word has been heard from it for a week, the ship’s managers and the crew agency said on Wednesday.

Communication was lost with the Panama-registered Pantelena at about 2 a.m. local time on Aug. 14, at which time it was about 17 miles from the port of Libreville, in Gabon, Athens-based Lotus Shipping said in a statement.

According to Reuters, the head of the Georgian crew agency Ialkani, Anzhela Oganesyan, said two Russian nationals and 17 Georgians were aboard the tanker. She said she had no news so far about the vessel’s fate. Lotus gave no further details on the cargo and crew, and did not say if it believed the Pantelena had been hijacked by pirates. The vessel is a dual purpose oil or chemicals tanker.

“We at Lotus Shipping, acting on behalf of the vessel’s owners...have set as our first and foremost priority to safeguard the safety of the crew and with their interest in mind we cannot provide any additional media comments at this point in time,” it said.

The Pantelena was on route from Lome to Libreville and was last seen nearing the Gabon coast at 9 p.m. on Aug. 13, according to ship tracking data on Reuters, which lists the ship as a double-hulled oil tanker managed by Lotus.

The Gulf of Guinea has become an increasing target for pirates who steal cargo and demand ransoms. Piracy-related issues were a decade ago focused off the East African coast, particularly Somalia’s unpoliced waters.

Ships in the Gulf of Guinea were the target of a series of piracy-related incidents last year, according to a report in January by the International Maritime Bureau (IMB), which highlighted the waters off West Africa as an area of growing concern.

Ten incidents of kidnapping involving 65 crew members took place in or around Nigerian waters, the IMB said. Globally 16 vessels reported being fired upon, seven of which were in the Gulf of Guinea.

cougar_w pods Wed, 08/22/2018 - 13:54 Permalink

There is no blip, these pirate craft ride not much higher than the waves. Usually, the pirates get close, shoulder a rocket-propelled grenade aim it at the con, and demand to be brought onboard. Easy peasy.

Ships should go to sea with at least a dozen AR-15 and maybe a Browning at the bow. Light up anything closer than 300 yards. Dead men tell no tales.

ShrNfr Oldguy05 Wed, 08/22/2018 - 13:43 Permalink

Only if the tanker has its tracking junk turned on. I suspect the first thing that these merry fellows did was to turn it off.

 

What I can't figure out is why they didn't dial 911 like all the wackjobs say you should. I mean you would have gotten a cop and some donuts to the scene in under an hour.

Utopia Planitia Wed, 08/22/2018 - 13:36 Permalink

That area needs to become a free-fire zone. Any decent person who wants to hunt pirates should have license to use any weapon and take as many scalps as they can.  The area is so huge even a major nation like the USA would be hard pressed to deploy enough naval vessels to provide meaningful security.  Therefore the rules should be modified to enable private sources of protection.  An industry would no doubt start overnight where you could rent a slot on a protection vessel for a week and see how many scalps you can collect.  Russia, India, and Japan in particular should rush training vessels there today so their naval crewmen can practice.  What a carnival it would be!

cougar_w Wed, 08/22/2018 - 13:44 Permalink

We read here last week on ZH that pirates are working hard off Venezuela. Getting to where you can't sail your super yacht anywhere anymore.

