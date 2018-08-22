"Thanks Mr.Trump": China Media Mocks US President For Helping Make China Great Again

Authored by Kinling Lo via The South China Morning Post,
Broadcaster’s English-language video lists all the ways Donald Trump’s trade war has helped China improve itself
China’s biggest state broadcaster has produced a short, satirical video mocking the US president that opens with the line: “Thanks Mr Trump, you are GREAT!”
The English-language footage, uploaded on YouTube on Monday night, takes the form of a letter to Donald Trump that thanks him for all the things he has done for China, and highlights many of the country’s concerns in the ongoing trade dispute.
The film by China Global Television Network (CGTN) sarcastically thanks Trump for helping the rest of the world to “bond” and galvanising China into making economic reforms that helped it lure major foreign investors such as Tesla.
The clip has since been removed from YouTube and Twitter.
It is one of the few occasions that state media has personally targeted the US president since the start of the trade war, with most reports taking a less confrontational tone.
The footage, released before Trump was embroiled in the latest controversy concerning the guilty plea of his personal lawyer Michael Cohen and conviction of former campaign chief Paul Manafort, appears designed to promote China’s cause before the latest round of US tariffs are expected to take place on Thursday.
“Dear Mr Trump, Thank you for the shock therapy about how far apart China and the US are and why it’s imperative they get on the same page,” the letter, read out by CGTN business anchor Cheng Lei, says.
“Thank you for re-instilling in the Chinese a sense of HUMILITY. How can there be enough gratitude for highlighting the foibles of overconfidence and self-congratulation, never a virtue except in your case,” Cheng, a former reporter for the US CNBC network, continues.
The letter covers a number of issues the trade war has brought into focus and explains how China has benefited from the situation.
At one point it even argues that China’s retaliatory tariffs on US food and drink imports will help improve the nation’s health, saying:
“On behalf of doctors, thank you for pointing out the need to wean off American goods like bourbon and bacon.”
Cheng expressed “agreement” with Trump’s stance that the “WTO needs reform”, and went on to thank the US government for reports that spelt out “China’s shortcomings” that had helped it to make “tough reforms” that helped bring in new investors, adding: “Hello, Tesla”.
Last month the US electric car maker announced plans to build a new plant in Shanghai, the first in China that will be wholly owned by a foreign company.
CGTN, which is broadcast in more than 100 countries from the US to Kenya, is an offshoot of the state broadcaster CCTV.
It was rebranded in 2016 as a news channel designed to cater to a foreign audience’s tastes.
It is also active on social media platforms – including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube – all of which are banned in China.
CGTN is part of a growing arm of state media designed to “tell China stories” as it make a global push to improve its soft power.
In June it started recruiting more than 350 journalists ahead for its first European hub, which will open in London later this year.
The Chinese state media outlet offered its own take on media ethics in the letter to Trump.
“Most of all, thank you for discrediting news media at large, so we need to be doubly sure that we’re not producing fake news. You are GREAT!,” Cheng said, signing off the letter with her “love”.
"China was never that great." Bruce Lee
Great, a quote from 1973
In reply to China by ???ö?
If state media is attacking, China is being hurt. You can always tell who is hurting the most by who is the loudest.
If the US was being hurt, MSM would be on it non-stop.
In reply to Great, a quote from 1973 by Calvertsbio
Maybe they can still muster some laughs now but let’s see if she can still laugh after the extraordinarily fucked up Chinese ‘developing nation’ shipping subsidies for packages they send to America that we pay for via highly asymmetrical costs get fixed. Maybe we’ll get lucky and there will be a big show of salty tears and outrage.
In reply to If state media is attacking,… by cankles' server
I think that is number two on the list after fixing the extraordinarily fucked up Amazon "developing company" shipping subsides for packages, that ship Chinese crap around Amerika get fixed.
In reply to Maybe they can still muster… by tion
While what she's said maybe true, it's very unlike China to rub it in. However, the reporter being a product of American media (CNBC), this should probably not come as a surprise.
In reply to I think that is number two… by gatorengineer
This may be a shock but the Chinese media actually communicate with the Chinese people in Chinese not English. This was likely made in a soundstage at Langley.....
In reply to While what she's said maybe… by beemasters
Im sure they will be thanking extra much for the 25% on 250bn tariff.
Maybe they will self-implode as a thankyou.
In reply to This may be a shock but the… by gatorengineer
No, nobody appreciates the tariffs, but when imposed, they do seek and tend to find avenues that they had not explored in the past. Essentially, either way, they are not losing. There are many roads that lead to Rome.
The US government, on the other hand, would have lost their trust, thus friendship.
In reply to Im sure they will be… by random999
She's right, Trump is an ASSHOLE.
I can't argue with her, Trump is definitely a pathetic piece of shit.
She makes a good point, somebody really should shoot that mother fucker through the head.
You know, she nailed it, Trump really needs a dose of Polonium 210.
Well lets just hope she gets what she wants!
In reply to No, nobody appreciates the… by beemasters
If anybody has come out of this ahead, its the Chinese.
The US hangs its head in shame. We elected this fat motor-mouthed crooked asshole as our leader, and he immediately went around attacking other countries for no reason, and we just watched.
The US deserves to be shamed.
She's right, Trump has done a huge favor to China, and tremendous damage to the US.
He's lucky I'm not in charge, no torture would be too cruel for that mother fucker if I were sentencing him.
In reply to She's right, Trump is an… by PitBullsRule
In reply to She's right, Trump is an… by PitBullsRule
Yeah that was one vicious Tweet.... Like most he didnt follow through.... Google it.
In reply to Im sure they will be… by random999
If China can not sell to US then perhaps China can sell to the Chinese. Then Chinese slaves will be grateful for extra prosperity from all the things they can buy.
No sale in US? Sell in China.
Excess supply in China? Lower prices for Chinese.
Now in order to afford to buy all this loot, will Chinese wages have to go up or down?
Yes, PT is ignorant - I truly do not know: What does China NEED to import from the US which it can not find anywhere else in the world? Cheaper?
In reply to Im sure they will be… by random999
They're not hurt, along with many others they're laughing at you and the oranage joo.
In reply to If state media is attacking,… by cankles' server
Just as we all laugh at you.
In reply to but they're not hurt, along… by 07564111
Well, lets do more of it then, and see how it goes.
In reply to but they're not hurt, along… by 07564111
Come on we hit them hard, we put tariffs on 60B of 1.2T in trade, and put 25% tariff on that, so we have a 15B tax on 1.2, or 1.25% on their imports, that should crush anyone shouldnt it..... / SNARC....
In reply to but they're not hurt, along… by 07564111
wake up sheeple. china already owns US. 傻瓜。
Go away Xi!
In reply to wake up sheeple. china… by This is it
sum ting wong with u? just had to put that in
In reply to Go away Xi! by DarkPurpleHaze
lol...love it! :-)
In reply to sum ting wong with u? just… by This is it
Nice try China but reverse psychology won't work on The Donald.
"Thank you great white emperor for showing us coolies how to MCGA!"
China just can't catch a break lately. Without the one-belt plan China has no way to challenge the blue water U.S. navy
https://www.wsj.com/amp/articles/malaysia-cant-afford-22-billion-beijin…
In reply to "Thank you great white… by JoeTurner
Here's what's going on around the other side of the globe:
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/
"CHINESE COLLUSION!!!" - Dems
China, you don't need Trump to make you great - you have intellectual property theft.
china was never that great. [/cuomo]
In reply to China, you don't need Trump… by oromae
i hate it when the chinks make fun of me. waa!
lulz
In reply to i hate it when the chinks… by buzzsaw99
check out the flat chested, bad teeth, spackle faced chink bitch making fun of trump. talk about LOLZ.
In reply to lulz by Lost in translation
Thinking you can play Trump right now is not very smart China. He's not Mitch McConnell or John Boehner who can be bought off when it comes to trade policy.
China is kicking our ass, only people posting here that china sucks are those that put flag waving, disgruntled opinion before FACT, and China's Humility... We can't just blast everyone out of the water because one real estate investor backed by 30M knuckleheads says so.
It dont work that way, trying it will get us punished around the WORLD. That is what is happening and ruining things for our kids. Don't be stupid !
Calm down. Here have another soy shake.
In reply to China is kicking our ass,… by Calvertsbio
if our ass is to be kicked then it will be kicked. however, i doubt it will be china doing the kicking.
In reply to China is kicking our ass,… by Calvertsbio
it is a shame the media has to reduce themselves to such a low level that they have to mock people.
But if they don't show us their true colours then how will we know how pathetic they are?
In reply to it is a shame the media has… by Idiocracy's Not Sure
And you know what... I'd applaud the treasonous scrotum-less bastard if he were ever to summon the courage to call China out for hauling away the crime scene (http://911research.wtc7.net/wtc/groundzero/cleanup.html) of ground zero along with India in exchange for the export of IT sector labour from the U.S. by the Bush Administration all those years ago!...
To President "L'Orange" Yeltsin!
Thanks for making good on what you said would get investigated (https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2016/11/14/trump-im-reopening-911-inve…) once you entered the White House!
Imagine if you will, a world without Bourbon and Bacon...
welcome to, The Twilight Zone!
Aaaaaaah!!!
Well Done Fang!
In reply to Imagine if you will, a world… by Cardinal Fang
Trump: China we need 10 million Wigets
China : Twump is a Gweat man..
China duped again...
In tune with President Macri's words, Xi Jinping thanked Argentina "the support they have given us for our claim of a single China as we support theirs for the Falkland Islands." (Telam 17 May 2017).
Falklands - Argentina's Imaginary Territory (1 pg):- https://www.academia.edu/35715281/Falklands_Argentinas_Imaginary_Territory
Hey Bob, is Buster Crabb your personal hero?
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lionel_Crabb
In reply to China duped again... In tune… by BritBob
Just drop your punitive tariffs on American goods and dumping your below cost cheap metals on the world.
Yeah that IP theft is another thing but vampire US profiteers are giving it away so I don't really care if you screw them.
This saving face shit is getting out of hand and you need to move that overproduction somewhere or start laying the peasants off. Good luck with that, China.
More evidence that free and unfair trade is a detriment to all involved. Even the Chinese admit now that making bilateral trade more equitable to importer and exporter alike benefits both countries.
Thanks, China, for helping to make America great again.
This isn't likely to help China. Did Trump commission it?
This must hurt villagers in Trumpville haha :)
Good. Anything that helps destroy Globalism is good in my book. If it's good for China, well, I can live with that, at least for the moment...
First, they ignore you.
Then, they mock you. <- We are here.
Then, they fight you.
Finally, they accept you.