Turkey Prepares For First Batch Of Russian S-400 Air Defense Missiles

Rosoboronexport’s Director General Alexander Mikheev said that the defense company would begin implementing a contract for the supply of its advanced S-400 missile defense systems to Turkey in 2019, the RIA Novosti reported.
“The contract [on the S-400 supplies to Turkey] will be implemented within the agreed time limits. In 2019 we will start implementing the contract,” the company’s director general and CEO Aleksandr Mikheev told reporters on Tuesday.
Washington has expressed great concern that NATO member Turkey’s upcoming deployment of the Russian S-400s could pose a serious security risk for U.S.-made weapons used by Turkey, including the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, a fifth-generation combat aircraft.
Rosoboronexport told Turkey it would switch to the Lira, instead of using the dollar to complete the transaction, the RIA news agency reported.
In April, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to expedite the delivery of the missile systems for 2019.
The S-400 system also called the Triumph Mobile Multiple Anti-Aircraft Missile System (AAMS), is an advanced Russian missile system designed to detect, track, and destroy aircraft, drones, missiles as far as 402 kilometers (250 miles) away. Moscow had previously sold the missile systems to China and India. The Economist described the S-400 in 2017 as “one of the best air-defense systems currently made.”
Ankara’s decision to acquire the missile systems stems from last year after Moscow and Turkey signed a $2.5-billion deal for the transfer of the technology.
Washington immediately threatened to halt delivery of the F-35 stealth jets if Ankara finalized the agreement with Russia. With the recent passage of the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act (passed by the Senate earlier this month), it warned about the US supplying fifth-generation fighters to Turkey amid declining diplomatic relations.
President Erdogan told Washington that it did not want to depend on Western technology, which is why the country had been turning towards Russia.
“We will not just buy the S-400s and place them in a storehouse. We will use them if need be,” Erdogan said in June.
President Trump’s response was to sign a Pentagon bill into law restricting the delivery of F-35 jets. The bill also called for the US Secretary of Defense to submit a report within three months addressing the impacts of Turkey’s purchase of S-400s on US-made weapon systems in the region.
Both NATO allies have discussed various ways on how to resolve this dispute but it seems that has failed with Turkey migrating towards Russia.
Diplomatic ties between Turkey and the US have plummeted in the last month over the detention of US evangelical pastor Andrew Brunson, which could likely be a front for a much larger issue: Washington wants to destroy the Eurasia integration via economic warfare.
The first victim? Well, of course, it was Turkey, as President Trump launched economic and political sanctions on the country, which collapsed the Turkish Lira against the US dollar.
As to why Turkey is buying the world’s most advanced missile system, well, it is preparing for military conflict.
There is a strong likelihood that we haven't been able to buy any of the passive IFF systems on the black market yet (just a matter of time) so the real worry on the part of the US is the recorded telemetry the S400 will provide to Russia on current generation assets operating from Incirlik.
In reply to Go on. The moare you say,… by Panic Mode
Could someone explain how this could arise? Will the F35s get jealous if they’re in the same military as the S400s? Are the S400s expected to set a honey-trap for the F-35s? Try to impress and then seduce them with the length of their shafts? Get them to reveal their design secrets after getting them drunk on av-gas?
Or could it be that the US MIC will go bankrupt if exposed to too much competition? The horror!! Hah...unlikely! Poor Lockheed ...it can’t always rely on US presidents and Sec of Defense/State doing the job of its salesmen.
Do you think this technology is insulated from whom it created it?? The advanced radar and receivers of the S-400 can reveal a lot to Russia when operated near working F-35.
In reply to S400s could pose a security… by risk.averse
Probably right, but he same goes for American systems.
In reply to Do you think this technology… by ZeroPorridge
