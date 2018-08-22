Yield Curve Collapses After US Denies NAFTA Deal: "Major Issues Remain Outstanding"

Late on Tuesday night, in a move which we said could be related to Trump-related tumult, Politico reported that the Trump administration is planning to announce Thursday that it has reached a breakthrough in NAFTA talks with Mexico.
Citing three unidentified people close to the talks, Politico said that this "handshake" deal announcement on Thursday, would clear the way for Canada to rejoin negotiations to revise the free trade pact. The news promptly sent the loonie and peso higher.
However, shortly after the announcement, both Mexico and Canada pushed back against the report, and on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the US Trade Representative confirmed that "there is no deal yet" as "major Nafta issues remain outstanding."
Predictably, the latest denial hit both the MXN and CAD lower...
... while US 10Y futures jumped to highs, rising as high as 120-22+, sending yields to session lows of 2.812%, the lowest level since July 6, and slammed the yield curve even flatter, pushing the 2s10s curve to 21bps, the flattest level all the was back to August 2007.
Comments
The guy with the eye brow issue must be disappointed.
ANYTHING to keep yields below 3%......are stocks ok? they are? whew.....then who cares about all these other asset classes.
imo the reason spreads are so tight is because short end interest rates are artificially high thanks to the fed. on top of that long end rates are artificially high due to treasury shorts. the fed is insane. if "the market" doesn't respond when they raise rates even while speculators short the long end wtf makes them think it will respond when they lower them again?
In reply to ANYTHING to keep yields… by spastic_colon
yes all the classic signs in the yield curve have been mitigated by what you mention above; and since all stats have been manipulated and goal-seeked "markets" only respond positively to bad news, whether its stealth bad economy or in your face crappy earnings or econ reports because EVERYONE now expects bailouts are on auto-pilot.
In reply to imo the reasons spreads are… by buzzsaw99
In reply to yes all the classic signs in… by spastic_colon
Thee 11th commandment, thy 10 year yields shalt never beest allowed to cross the 3 percent barrier ever again. Now etched in stone.
In reply to ANYTHING to keep yields… by spastic_colon
In reply to Thee 11th commandment, thy… by The Real Tony
http://schrts.co/Dg2m9G
Take the 20 week moving average rising back above the 50 as a recession warning signal. We're still 2 years away from that. DOW actually could hit 30K within that timeframe.
"Deal secured"
Interest rates follow cycles of 30-40 years…. Each tightening cycle burst at a lower rate.
Maybe the Whitehouse is plumbing for leakers?
Is it me or is the media continually getting the news wrong? I know the narrative, but it seems like this is just getting to the point of ridiculousness.
ridiculousness? you mean like when owebomber won the peace prize? or like when hitlary was nominated for sainthood?
In reply to Is it me or is the media… by Jaymorpheus
OK TRUMPTARDS PAY ATTENTION. FIRST NAFTA can be renegotiated but it MUST be approved by Congress. Whoops...
To date the only change in NAFTA is the change by the US also a GM BAILOUT that would require all NAFTA tariff free cars to have 70% North Merian parts v. 64% with the old NAFTA. That will raise the cost of GM cars by 16%. GM opposes this.
Other than that nothing has changed in this Terrific Fantastic deal which is going noplace.
Further, the TRUMP HANDSHAKE deal is worth a Trump handshake which is worth nothing. The claim is that Canada can join the talks LOL.
NAFTA is a congressionally approved trade agreement and therefore cannot be broken down into single country negotiations and any changes must be approved by Congress. Fat chance. This also suggests that the Trump Tariffs are illegal and Canada or Mexico can bring the US to court for this. More simply, not only is the Trump Terrific Trade agreement essentially the same with a few stupid percentage alterations, it is entirely worthless.
It reminds me of those Terrific fantastic health insurance policies that Trump was touting... cheaper, better, mandate free and across state lines. LOL. What do you have? OBAMACARE. TRUMPCRAPCARE was identical to Obamacare except for a Gov bailout of Insurance companies.
You dopes have been had not once but over and over and over again. Get a whiff... Trump is a self serving grifter con artist and the whole NAFTA charade is about to splinter apart just like his legal problems. He played you like suckers.
BTW... wasn't Mexico going to pay for the wall with NAFTA? LOL. DOA. And exactly where is that Wall?
Illegal crossing higher than Obama. NO gang deportations. Double the number of Sanctuary cities under Trump. 1 Million in Dreamer Amnesty signed by Trump. 36 million Mexican squatters tossing off 1600 anchors a day! Deportations below Obama levels. So Trumptards where is the competence here? Where is the wall. The Wall is a phony campaign stump to sucker in the idiots over and over again. Trump is playing you dopes over and over again and will do so as long as you let him.