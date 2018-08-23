Australia PM Turnbull Ousted, To Be Replaced With Morrison; Aussie Dollar Spikes

One day after Australia slumped into a leadership crisis, when prime minister Malcolm Turnbull found that his support has collapsed, moments ago Liberal party lawmakers voted to oust Malcolm Turnbull, deepening political instability that’s seen six changes of prime minister in little more than a decade, Sky News reported. Turnbull will be replaced with Treasurer Scott Morrison, a far more market-friendly alternative than the more right-wing Peter Dutton, who had been cited as Turnbull's most likely replacement.
Morrison won 45 votes to 40 over former Cabinet minister Peter Dutton in a closed-door meeting of lawmakers, Sky said. Foreign Minister Julie Bishop was eliminated in the first round of voting.
As Bloomberg notes, Morrison’s victory represents a defeat for the party’s right-wing, which advocated conservative policies similar to those that led to the rise of U.S. President Donald Trump and the vote for Brexit. He has a narrow window to unite the party and make up ground against the main opposition Labor party, which has benefited from the government’s inability to enact coherent policies from taxation to energy.
News of Morrison's ascent to the prime minister chair send the Aussie dollar higher by 0.5% to 0.7290 from 0.7250 before the news. The AUD dropped 1.4% on Thursday, the steepest slump since May 2017, as the political turmoil damaged sentiment toward the nation’s currency.
Annette Beacher, head of Asia-Pac research at TD Securities issued the following note:
"PM Morrison is the most market-friendly option, having successfully negotiated through multiple portfolios such as Social Security, Border Security, and more recently presiding over a substantial improvement in the budget balance as Treasurer.''
"Parliament and the markets will be closely watching post-vote polls to gauge if Morrison can even up the balance towards the Liberal-National coalition and away from the Labor Party under Bill Shorten. The skew towards the Labor Party at this stage ensures they they will form government at the next election.''
According to Bloomberg, Morrison has a narrow window to unite the party and boost its poll ratings, which slumped as Turnbull failed to craft coherent policies from taxation to energy. The government is trailing the main opposition Labor party by such a wide margin that defeat seems inevitable in elections due by May.
The rotation at the top will hardly come as a shock: the change in leadership extends 11 years of political turmoil in Australia, with no prime minister serving a full term since 2007 (Australia has been lucky not to fall into a recession for the duration of time since then). This week’s crisis has infected the nation’s financial markets and prompted a string of business leaders to demand the government provide policy certainty.
Some background on Australia's new prime minister:
The 50-year-old Morrison entered parliament in 2007, at the election that ended the Liberal’s 11-year rule under John Howard. After the party returned to power in 2013, Morrison was appointed immigration minister and charged with enacting ‘Operation Sovereign Borders’ aimed at stopping asylum seekers arriving in Australia by boat.
Morrison was promoted to Treasurer in 2015, one of the most high-profile and powerful roles in government. While he has overseen a hiring boom and managed to shrink the budget deficit, the government has received little credit as wages stagnate and housing prices soar beyond the reach of many Australians.
Market friendly. So in the pockets of the CB's
Aussies Lead the Way for the US ...
In reply to Market friendly. So in the… by Krink26
Scott Morrison is just another globalist shitbag who now has to pretend he isn't a climate change alarmist fuckwit, and soft on immigration in order to try to appease conservatives in Australia. It won't work because his IQ is almost room temperature, and so we will get a fucking Labor party government next election. Fuck me. I'm flying to Mexico and smuggling myself over the border.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
Most of that is entirely wrong.
He is the opposite of soft on immigration.
In fact he used to get in trouble for being too hard.
No, he is not a globalist as far as I know.
Fuck - if you are going to slag somebody please use more accurate knowledge.
In reply to Scott Morrison is just… by Zero Point
He's hand picked by Turnbull dickhead. Keep some tomato sauce handy for next year when you're eating your words. Edit: Legal immigration from Sudan is at record levels under your "tough on immigration" guy numb nuts. Maybe YOU should check your fucking facts before opening your sewer.
In reply to Most of that is entirely… by Thom Paine
Replaced one front hole with another front hole.
In reply to He's hand picked by Turnbull… by Zero Point
With a bit of luck, Morrison will throw out all of these immigrants who have arrived in the last 250 years, and their children. What I hear is that most of these, especially the earliest ones, were criminals and followers of mideast religions which until then never set a foot on Australian ground.
In reply to Replaced one front hole with… by Al Gophilia
Maybe, with luck, your mother will have a very late term abortion.
In reply to . by Teja
And part of the deal... Australia's first jewish deputy leader AND treasurer, Josh Frydenberg... Libs just went odds on to win the next election.
In reply to Maybe, with luck, your… by Zero Point
Sudan FFS. Why would anyone allow anyone to immigrate from Sudan. Like their cousins, Somalis, they have absolutely nothing to offer the world and yet are arrogant about it.
In reply to He's hand picked by Turnbull… by Zero Point
Dutton would have stopped the Sudanese while saving the lives of thousands of white South African farmers! This is not good for Australia!
In reply to Sudan FFS. Why would anyone… by jcbudmo
Culcha, mate, culcharal diversity. It promotes unity, apparently; it's an uplifter.
In reply to Sudan FFS. Why would anyone… by jcbudmo
If you work at a Walmart in Minnesota you must certainly realize the value they bring (Somalis). Doesn't everyone need fresh fertilizer (shit) on the floor of aisle 7?
In reply to Sudan FFS. Why would anyone… by jcbudmo
PM: "you mean we suppress it?"
Sir Humphrey: "No, we just don't publish it."
PM: "What's the difference?"
Sir Humphrey: "All the difference in the world! Suppression is the instrument of dictatorships and we don't talk of that sort of thing in a free country, no, we simply take a democratic decision not to publish it..."
In reply to He's hand picked by Turnbull… by Zero Point
Even if theyre not globalist before they get promoted they quickly embrace the NWO. Previous prime minister Abbott got booted out of the job soon after the deputy of the US Foreign Affairs Council wrote a scathing piece about him!
In reply to Most of that is entirely… by Thom Paine
He's lucky. Didn't you have a PM go swimming and never come back? Like Don Juan says, don't be predictable. Only the prey is predictable. Carol Rosenbloom who used to own the LA Rams, but had huge football gambling debts used to go for a swim ever morning at 6AM in front of his Miami condo. The same thing happened to him but there were witnesses.
In reply to Even if theyre not globalist… by pluto the dog
Turnbull was ex goldman sachs chairman australia. Morrison is a tyrant who pushes pharmaceuticals. it's Morrisons turn to make some cash. Turnbulls got his share. Government my arse. It's a crime syndicate working for the elite who control us all.
In reply to Most of that is entirely… by Thom Paine
So is he going to cut immigration? Cut subsides to 'renewable' energy schemes?
In reply to Most of that is entirely… by Thom Paine
Well, they are entirely confused on the issue of parliamentary politics so why listen to them any how.
The Prime Minister is not the leader of a country, they are just the person temporarily picked by the rest of Parliament to head the government administration.
Where the leader and the heads of each area of government are elected members of parliament, who get selected by the rest of parliament to take up those roles and form the government administration. They only last as long as they please the majority of members of parliament.
So who is or who is not the prime minister, is only the bell weather of the plans, plots and schemes of the majority of members of parliament. The prime minister run nothing and only pretends to and in reality does what the majority of other elected members of parliament decide is appropriate, fail and get fired that very day, no muss, no fuss.
So the Prime Minister is more like the front man of a music band, who they select to represent the party before the electorate and what kind of message you want them to sell. Does not matter one fuck, what they want or do not want as an individual, they either agree with the majority in parliament or they quit or are fired, as simple as that.
Trying to sell a massive tax cut for the richest, damaged Turnbull's reputation, along with the mess of the NBN and hanging around to closely with a suspect American government, made Turnbull a hard sell, hence the change. Dutton lost out, lets be honest because he looks like he would be more at home in the Adams family than as prime minister of Australia and again would fail at selling the party to the electorate.
The inept corporate main stream media calls the prime minister the leader of the country like it means something, it really doesn't beyond being the pollie, the rest of their pollie mates picked to front them to the public, nothing more than that in reality.
The Australian political system is nothing what so ever like the US political system, especially with compulsory voting and massive voter turn outs and no Prime Minister is ever safe in parliament, unless those other ministers around them do a go job. They will still lose the next election, the only question now is how badly and that is down to how badly the NBN continues to perform and it looks really, really bad at this time.
In reply to Most of that is entirely… by Thom Paine
Well said sir.
PS I love that we change PMs like underwear.
In reply to Well, they are entirely… by rtb61
you'd be better off flying to the US and smuggling yourself over the border wouldn't you? Or not yet...
In reply to Scott Morrison is just… by Zero Point
lol, Fuck me, might as well go full retard and try to emigrate to China.
In reply to you'd be better off flying… by ItsAllBollocks
pmsl
In reply to lol, Fuck me, might as well… by Zero Point
To Mexico or Canada?
In reply to you'd be better off flying… by ItsAllBollocks
So who would you have preferred lead the LP?
In reply to Scott Morrison is just… by Zero Point
Humphrey B. Bear
In reply to So who would you have… by Surrealist
Scott Morrison is the guy who "Stopped the Boats" - that was Morrison's slogan.
Morrison set-up offshore processing for asylum seekers and STOPPED THE BOATS.
That was Morrison - who do you think it was in your fantasy land?
What are you talking about?
Morrison would also be the guy who brandished a piece of coal on the floor of the Australian Parliament discussing the benefits of cheap coal-fired energy. Seems sensible to me - and doesn't seem like someone who buys into the global warming BS.
A typical comment on Morrison.
Terri T pointed to his record on refugees:
In reply to Scott Morrison is just… by Zero Point
Just watching the ABC interviewing some creepy lib, room temperature IQ is right. No answers just so so stupid.
No talk about mal come turnbull and his corruption, last I saw was the 500 million just handed over to some private small group to fix the barrier reef,not to csiro the govt scientific organisation with huge track record and credibility. Vile.
Owns so many neg geared homes and has supported money laundering in Aust the top money laundering country.
In reply to Scott Morrison is just… by Zero Point
Even more liberal, I like that. The whacky Aussies never stop entertaining me. Good job it's an island right at the far corner.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
China puppet governement.
In reply to Market friendly. So in the… by Krink26
"Holy SHIT! It's Her Majesty on line 1..."
Oz is screwed as they are under the lizard queen and are cucked enough embrace migrants and insane socialist ideals. They are also unarmed.
So who would you recommend for the top job?
Surely not a politician!
The Crown represents the Constitution.
There is a natural alliance between the top and the bottom against the middle. Between the Crown and the Plebs against the aristocracy. Aka, the Swamp.
The motives of the anti-monarchists puzzle me. I suspect that each and every one of them have a god complex and thinks "If only I were King!"
Well, you're not. Get used to it.
In reply to Oz is screwed as they are… by Bigly
I would recommend a Republican based Constitution. I would underpin that with a Bill of Rights to protect each citizen against the tyranny of career politicians and banking dictators alike; one of whom was just given the boot. Turnbull was just another Goldman Sachs front hole.
I would include in the constitution a clause that ONLY gold and silver be used for settlement of debt. Oh, wait a minute, that's already in your constitution as Section 115 clearly stipulates. That has never been voted on through a referendum to change that clause and we don't have a well armed militia to forcibly throw these theiving front holes out of our house of representatives. Oops! We've been denied that information from our school's curriculums and don't have a philosophy for being Australians, other than some ditty that they keep shoving down our kid's throats, "I am, you are, we are Australians". Bullshit. We're plantation workers with ever decreasing private wealth. Politicians and banking families (the royal family you are so enamored with) as well as their financial centers, have ridden in on the sheep's back and we're the sheep.
So Fuck you and your leader fetish and monarchy subservience. Answer this one question; Other than dancing to that little jingle, what is it philosophically, that underpins your pride of being Australian?
Being girt by sea and having wealth for toil (cough- bullshit- cough) is not a philosophy.
In reply to So who would you recommend… by Is-Be
that worked out well for America didn't it....
In reply to I would recommend a… by Al Gophilia
Don't blame a document. Have you considered whose fault the death of liberty resides with? Power through treachery and tyranny. The yanks were warned about it at its ratification.
Sure, it has its flaws but can you deliver any other form of government that attempts to deliver liberty and sovereignty to the individual over government. Try as you might, there isn't one.
Shit, nobody considers how much of government we want involved our lives and it will stay that way until they have stripped us of all our common wealth. Look at how they treat our resources, such as natural gas as an example. All the resources and profits get shipped overseas. Put a fork in our bums, 'cos we're done.
In reply to that worked out well for… by ItsAllBollocks
Where do you people come up with this shit?
Migrants?
Socialist ideals?
do you know the slightest about Aust politics. Morrison is certainly none of that ffs. Jesus, he is even a practicing Christian, the opposite of socialist leftard.
If you want migrants and socialist ideals aka Europe - then the Labor party and Shorten are you men.
In reply to Oz is screwed as they are… by Bigly
Here in Oz no matter who you vote for you get more third world invasion - not less. Christians are amongst the worst offenders. Jesus never said whites need to be minoritized out of existence - or did he?
All three judaeic religions are poison for white people
In reply to Where do you people come up… by Thom Paine
On condition you take these Bedouin bleifs on face value, up to you.
In reply to Here in Oz no matter who you… by pluto the dog
that's because we never get a change of government we only get a change of party and who called it a party in the first place? There's never even been a DJ in parliament ffs...
In reply to Here in Oz no matter who you… by pluto the dog
socialism is just jew controlled christianity - without jesus. christians and socialists are interchangeable, just change the descriptive label. you dont need to change anything else lol
In reply to Where do you people come up… by Thom Paine
Fuck me, mate. You live in a socialist system and you're too myopic to even recognize it. Welfare is socialism. The monetary yoke that you have had unconstitutionally forced upon you with the creation of the RBA, is a hallmark of socialism. (See section 115 of the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Australia)
Under this illegal debt induced currency, you all get to share the social debt of governments because they borrow the money into existence to pay for the shit you asked you government to provide, not thinking who is it they borrow from and who's got to pay for it. I forgive you your shortcomings in monetary theory because it's not mentioned in school's and only a few short paras on it at uni. You get your degree in fiat manipulations and distortions. But your politics?. Fuck mate, It's the age of the internet for shit's sake. Do some research into something other than democracy, being as that it is known as the precursor to full blown socialism. Just quietly: REPUBLICANISM!!!!
Democracy is a government auction house. They bid for your vote and then bill you for their spending. They are buying you with your own money to provide "social" benefits.
Labour is red and Liberals are blue
And neither one gives a fuck about you.
In reply to Where do you people come up… by Thom Paine
and i thought all ozzies wanted to welcome global socialism (glazi) with open arms.
stone me, there are still some smart bastages around in oz.
well said sir.
i doubt oz will evict moslems unless they renounce islam and promise to drink beer and serve pork at barbies, though.
In reply to Fuck me, may. You live in a… by Al Gophilia
US rules Australia and what's the difference between being unarmed and armed but unwilling to use them?
In reply to Oz is screwed as they are… by Bigly
Access The US gov's business register, called CEDRIC and you will find Australia registered in the United States with its own mark of the beast, a corporate business number. I read somewhere that it has a $50 TRILLION line of credit to play with. Don't quote me on that number cos it's from the way back memory hole. As for the ABN, I looked it up and sure as shit stinks, there it was.
In reply to so what's the difference… by ItsAllBollocks
Unarmed? Most people in rural areas are licensed firearm owners, do your research. My small town has a gun and pistol club.
In reply to Oz is screwed as they are… by Bigly
Better it was ScoMo than Dutton. Now loser Dutton can go with his tail between his legs.
All theatre... Turnbull was bound to lose the coming election... Dutton plays the Judas role to remove him and get crowd favorite Sco Mo promoted and looking like the saviour now odds on to win ... and Australia's only jewish MP moves into powerful position as deputy leader AND treasurer... also one step away from the top job ...well played Zion.
In reply to Better it was ScoMo than… by Surrealist
Morrison will be interesting. From the moment he finished university he was appointed government roles (in order) as manager, deputy chief executive, general manager, director, state director and managing director. In other words, he's never had a job outside of politics and has zero knowledge of the real world. As Abbott's longterm lackie, he's sure to be a willing puppet for the Dark Left (Australia's Dark Right) that has successfully infiltrated Australian politics.
The guys that have never worked in the private sector are good for the puppeteers. Not so good for the people. You have my sympathy.
In reply to v by ItsAllBollocks