Brazilian Real Plunges As Jailed Lula's Presidential Poll Lead Increases

The political confusion and chaos around the globe grows with each passing day, and one day after Australia suffered a leadership crisis which could result in the premature exit of prime minister Turnbull, attention turns again to Brazil, where former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva - who remains in prison on a corruption conviction, and is potentially barred from standing in October's presidential election - is enjoying a growing advantage against his opponents in the polls ahead of October's presidential election.
According to the latest poll by Datafolha released on on Wednesday, the former president's share of the vote has risen to 39% from 30% last month, as the local working class demand a return to a past when life seemed better (a frequent lament these days).
Lula's lead means he now has more than double the number of his nearest challenger, far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro, who is up to 19% from 17% last month with none of the other 11 registered candidates polling in the double figures in the sample of almost 8,433 people asked who they intended to vote for in the October 7 election.
Environmentalist Marina Silva took 8%. Business favorite center-right candidate Geraldo Alckmin remained stuck in single digits with 9%, up from 7% in June. The latest figures are in line with other polling organizations that gave Lula a 37% share earlier this week.
If Lula’s name is excluded, Bolsonaro leads with 22% and Marina Silva jumps to 16%.
The 72-year-old leader of the Workers' Party (PT) is aiming for a third term in the top job having led Brazil from 2003 to 2010. However, as discussed previously, Lula could be barred from running as he serves a 12-year sentence for corruption.
And while Brazil's Attorney General Raquel Dodge asked the country's top court for electoral matters to invalidate Lula's candidacy, the United Nations Human Rights Committee ruled that he cannot be disqualified "until his appeals before the courts have been completed in fair judicial proceedings." Brazil is obliged to abide by the committee's findings.
According to Reuters, the PT’s strategy is to keep Lula’s candidacy alive for as long as possible, then work to transfer his support to his running mate, former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad, who polled just 4% in the Datafolha survey.
The poll found that 31% of respondents said they would definitely vote for Lula’s handpicked successor if Lula is barred from running, while another 18% said that “perhaps” they would vote for a Lula-backed candidate.
In Brazil's presidential election system, the top two candidates from the first round head to a second round run-off, with Datafolha putting Lula ahead of Bolsonaro by 52% to 32% in that vote.
Needless to say, a Lula victory and the return of a socialist regime would be the worst outcome from a capital markets standpoint, with investors fearing the return of a state-led economy and with no attempt to continue the economic reforms that deeply unpopular President Michel Temer has partially pushed through Congress.
The result is the continued weakening of the Brazilian real, which today has tumbled another 1.5% to 4.1040 against the dollar, taking out recent lows, and sliding to the lowest level in 3 years.
As Bloomberg's Sebastian Boyd writes today, Alckmin is still the market favorite and his poll numbers are still stuck in single figures.
One headline that does stand out though is that, according to O Estado, Fernando Haddad, the likely Workers' Party candidate has been doing the rounds of Brazilian banks. The newspaper reported he has already met with JPMorgan, BTG Pactual and Morgan Stanley.
As Boyd adds, "perhaps the collapse in the currency is an indication of how well those meetings went."
And while the BRL has some more to go before it hits its next major level of 4.15-4.17 which was hit during the crisis and Chinese currency devaluation of 2015 - and is back to levels it hit when Lula was first elected in 2002 - we remind readers that 4.00 for the USDBRL is the line in the sand for Bank of America which historically tends to trigger an "emerging market crisis" virtually every time.
#Bolsonaro2018
MAKE BRAZIL GREAT FOR ONCE
notice how every article about Bolsonaro starts by mentioning how he is a "huge racist/ homophobe/ hates blacks" blah blah.. "extreme right" trope is the overplayed leftwing dog whistle attack because the guy is conservative and pro-life.. that's all you need to know.
coverage against him has been a FARCE
it's almost like the strong dollar is starting to hurt every other currency on the planet. no worries though, what could possibly go wrong? just issue some more imf debt, problem solved /sarc
And yet people bitch about how bad we have it. (YES LIBTARDS I AM LOOKING AT YOU)
Clearly he's not Goldmans pick!
So if I understand, Lula got gifted a condo and now, he's in prison? Despite all he did for Brazil? And here, we have folks pocketing millions without consequence, sigh..
Free Lula!...
HELLO ! McFLY !
Lula da Silva is a convicted felon and is now serving a TWELVE YEAR prison term (read life).
The PT has NO CHANCE getting him on the ballot.
This will be the first Presidential Election cycle that shall be covered by Brazil's 2010 enacted Clean Record Law. Convicted felons will never again be permitted to be put on the ballot, as Lula was in 2004 despite being a bank robber (w/Dilma) back in the 1970's.
Paul Manafort has a greater chance of being elected President of the United States, as we have no such law, and HRC almost became POTUS very recently.
it was a poorly executed plan to take out Lula that backfired and turned him into a martyr
That's not all you need to know.
You also need to know he has been 27 years in Congress and passed - wait for it - TWO law projects. He never held an Executive position. His biggest vote count was 460,000 votes in Rio de Janeiro. In order to win in Brazil you need over 50 million votes nationally.
He said he "didn't need to know about economy", because he would "hire economists". He backtracked after enormous backlash and is now "taking classes" on economy with Paulo Guedes. However, he was unable to explain basic aspects of government funding in the last debate. He's now saying he won't participate in the debates.
His comments on women, indigenous people, LGBTs aren't the worst part by far.
His party, PSL, has 8 out of 513 seats in the national Congress. He will have a hard time passing anything, unless he concedes to all the parties he says are corrupt. His followers think he's a miracle man who will wipe out corruption and end violence by giving everyone the right to own guns.
He has repeatedly praised a torturer called Col. Carlos Alberto Brilhante Ulstra, as well as the military dictatorship that lasted a couple of decades. His Vice-President is a General. He's not "conservative" - he wants to go back a century or more. He wants to leave the UN - and join North Korea, I suppose.
Also check out his push up skills:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jjZUzGmxWKw
He's trying to present himself as a sort of Brazilian Trump (as evidenced by HUGE_gamma "Make Brazil Great for Once" reference), an outsider who's going to "drain the swamp". However, it doesn't fit, as he has been a politician his entire adult life. He also doesn't have Trump's skill in debates, in fact as I said, he has came out with a statement today that he will not go to the next debate.
Brazilian Trump ?
When do the polls open ???
I will support Bolsonaro for one simple reason. The Royal Family is behind him.
And come on... Don't spread misinformation about the faggotry. I would think you study in Brasília.
What is misinformation in what I said?
those "debates" are a joke.. a bunch of idiots polling at 2% talking like they have any real support
Not this article though.
Some how portugal and their colonies are especially prone to the socio-marxist disease.... why is that?
Why, to make the British ones look good of course.
O/T but now the N.Y. Fed. has q-3 gdp @ 2.39%
https://www.newyorkfed.org/research/policy/nowcast
So when the assholes on the MSM try and pimp how awesome everything is, shove this in their faces. Then show them all the financial macro misses over the last month.
Those polls are meaningless regarding the election, what they do is spook capital markets.
Let's be clear here. Pools are faking it.
What is crazy now is that a term, called "Union of Socialist Republics of South America (URSAL) came to light. The so called Forum of São Paulo, an organization that was till some years ago in the field of conspiracy theory came to light and proud of being comunist in its essence. And a bunch of libtards, endorse this URSAL, and say commies will win.
Last year, there was a separatist movement willing to separate the southern states from the rest of the country. It did not take too long for the media to label the movement as racist and ists and ists.
It sucks. Sounds like Brazil does not have a single chance. Who needs natural disasters when you have brazilians?
URSAL was a joke invented by a history teacher. No libtards take it seriously. And Forum of Sao Paulo was never "shadowy", they're very public about their goals and their meetings.
If it was invented, now it is real. I see several idiots claiming that URSAL it was we need. If you don't see the problem, maybe you are the problem.
I see people jokingly talking about it. If you think a fictitious plan for a socialist unification of South America is a threat, I think you're a bit paranoid.
That's yesterday's news, bro
Unless gold bounces here its doomed
People have not much to lose there it seems:
