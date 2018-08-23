How Elon Musk Could Get Away With It

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/23/2018 - 10:57

Amid reports that pressure is mounting on the Securities and Exchange Commission to act on Elon Musk's "funding secured" Tweet, there is also another camp making the argument that Musk "might not have to worry" at all about the SEC.

One of the main reasons offered in a recent Bloomberg article is the fact that the Securities and Exchange Commission's San Francisco office is reportedly understaffed and "often outgunned". That is, they often pursue companies that have more talent, more capital and more resources.

The San Francisco office of the SEC is also tasked with competing for employment with the same "disruptive" technology companies that they are supposed to supervise. The article suggests that the best and the brightest in Silicon Valley don’t aspire to work for the SEC - many would rather work at tech companies and start ups offering the allure of getting in on something big.

“There’s not quite as much trepidation about the SEC” in Silicon Valley, Yale Law Professor Jonathan Macey told Bloomberg. 

There also have been examples in the past of the SEC failing to make any type of meaningful difference when going after technology companies. For instance, the company went after two Apple executives in 2007 for backdating stock options and for Steve Jobs not fully disclosing the extent of his medical leave, when he stated he was getting a "relatively simple" treatment, but was really undergoing a liver transplant. The SEC did nothing.

Or how about the massive data breach at Yahoo while the company was in the midst of its excruciatingly long process of selling itself to Verizon? Back then, the data breach was a major headline that some people thought could jeopardize the deal. The resolution, years later, was likely only reported in a small print headline somewhere on the back pages of the financial news. The SEC settled with Yahoo/Altaba this year for just a $35 million fine.

Everybody also famously remembers when, back in 2013, the SEC went after Mark Cuban for alleged insider trading. Cuban, with exponentially more capital and resources went out, hired a top-notch legal team, and beat the SEC in court at trial.

The SEC’s response to some of the bigger frauds in history – names like Theranos, Enron and Madoff - all generally came after the fraud had already been exposed to the mainstream. The SEC was not the first to act, and some would argue didn’t act preemptively at all, in all three of these cases.

While the field of technology has grown and evolved at an exponential rate, companies have pushed boundaries on how they are allowed to report material information. In a couple of well known cases, the SEC appeared to bend the rules in favor of companies, versus taking enforcement action against them.

One such example was when the SEC changed its corporate communication rules in 2005 in response to Salesforce.com needing to delay its IPO due to comments its CEO made:

In 2005 the SEC passed rules to ease restrictions on corporate communications during an SEC-imposed “quiet period” before an initial public offering. The changes were put in place after Salesforce.com Inc. had to delay its IPO in 2004 because its CEO gave extensive comments to the New York Times. Google also ran into trouble that year for an interview co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page gave to Playboy magazine that was published after the company registered to sell shares.

Another is the famous "Reed Hastings" example where, back in 2013, the SEC approved making corporate disclosures through social media, as long as investors were made aware that these avenues would be used for disclosure. The change came after Netflix CEO made a post that the market deemed material on his personal Facebook page. In that case, the SEC did not pursue enforcement against Hastings. 

Instead of trying to pursue enforcement actions against these executives, the SEC revised the rulebook to "normalize" executives' behavior. It isn’t often that securities laws, some initially written in the 1930s, get meaningful updates. The last of these updates relating to technology came after the Reed Hastings incident, which was nearly 10 years ago.

If you're an Elon Musk supporter, you need to hope that the delta between these arcane laws and how technology has evolved could be a middle ground where he finds some leniency. However, as Yale Law Professor Jonathan Macey told Bloomberg, “That doesn’t mean you can just say anything.”

Comments

FBaggins Manthong Thu, 08/23/2018 - 11:22 Permalink

Every bazaar thing this crook has been doing is meant to depress confidence and the Tesla share price for his planned takeover of the company with his tribal investors. Ever major invention and prospect belongs to the  same elect and not to the common investors used to get projects going.  That is the true history of the US following the Civil War. 

Space_Cowboy natxlaw Thu, 08/23/2018 - 11:19 Permalink

It certainly is. 

When I began to learn how to invest/trade in stocks and then in crypto I received a first-hand education on how that "club" does everything in it's power to keep you from becoming wealthy because then you'd be economically free, and no longer a wage slave for one of their monopolized organizations.

A few points I have observed:

  • The stock market is pumped up, and most logical investors would never have tied their money in this long, yet the "club" did and used the Rothschild Central Bank money as a cover to exit stage left.
  • Gold and silver are heavily manipulated by paper contracts for the sake of the Petro-Dollar, and to let the "club" and China accrue physical tonnage at ridiculously cheap prices, no surprise here.
  • The SEC and IRS are corrupt, and puppets of the "club".  Just the fact that Peter Strzok's wife gets promoted to SEC Director of Enforcement hours after Hilary's emails were found on the Weiner laptop, so basically Pete and the Deep state's insurance: https://truepundit.com/insurance-hours-after-fbi-found-classified-hilla…
  • The IRS declared that crypto to crypto trades were taxable, which royally screwed American investors/traders over, since many were new to the market, and kept their funds in crypto, which dropped like a rock when tax time came, which put even more "average Joe's" in debt.  I do think this was timed.
  • Of course, the crypto market is heavily manipulated, and much smaller than the stock market; and was more likely used by the "club" to fool physical asset holders to sell their PM's and/or morgtage to buy Bitcoin at $20,000 (ouch.); meanwhile the "club" does the opposite.
  • Unless you can get past the strangulation of tax rules, have at least over a million USD to hire the best tax accountants/lawyers to perform financial wizardry for you the "club" will make sure to keep you down.
  • Anyone with over Billion USD that's American/Western is more than likely in on it, such as Warren Buffet, Mark Cuban, and anyone else the Mockingbird media parades as "successful".  What a load of shit when it's all insider trading/information.
  • Most of the participants, if not all of them in this club have bunkers and/or back up places to run and hide in that's mostly outside the US, just in case the outbreak of another economic crisis/WWIII, yet they're the main drivers and the people suffer for it.

What a racket....

 

Side note:

If you're interested, there's a lady on YouTube (Psychic Utsava), who has been banned by TPTB before who speaks about all the stuff going on, and yes she is psychic, but I'll let you the viewer decide.  She is quite good in my humble opinion:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AC_Md2rBoc4

biker_trash you_are_cleared_hot Thu, 08/23/2018 - 12:09 Permalink

They are tenacious and dedicated at extracting money and identifying penalties because that have no actual creative talent and are deeply jealous of those that do. Their role in the government provides cover for their insecurities and validates their petty existence. The SEC is a toothless organization and SpaceX is important to national security. Musk will be slapped on the nose like a puppy who's pee'd on the carpet. 

GodEmperorNanner Philo Beddoe Thu, 08/23/2018 - 11:32 Permalink

Yeah I was thinking the same thing. As a someone who too suffers from a bit of schizophrenia, his current behavior is perfectly in-line with someone who refuses to accept "treatment" and worked/fucked/ran it off. Lots of sweating, carrying heavy things, and a good diet can fix a suite of mental issues. Seems like his overwork and stress are getting the best of him and believe me, it's a vicious cycle and once you start the tailspin, it's damned difficult to pull up.

Brazen Heist II Thu, 08/23/2018 - 11:00 Permalink

Treating all insiders, especially executives, as guilty until proven innocent may set a more realistic paradigm in line with the true nature of man operating within the current system.

GoyimUprising Thu, 08/23/2018 - 11:02 Permalink

What he did was blatant securities fraud for the sole purpose of squeezing shorts, because he's a crybaby little boy with too much butthurt built up. Send him to jail like Martha Stewart.

Salsa Verde Thu, 08/23/2018 - 11:02 Permalink

If enough holier than thou gazillionaires are in on it; yeah, Musk will get away with everything.  This has nothing to do with law, or any concept of fairness; just membership in the private club.

Al Huxley Thu, 08/23/2018 - 11:03 Permalink

I think everyone knows that market manipulation is an accepted practice on all exchanges, particularly by very wealthy insiders with access to inside information and political influence, so maybe this whole 'What's going to happen to Elon/Tesla' where everybody wrings their hands and pretends to 'figure out what should be done' could just be dropped.  Fuck it, the guy's obviously unstable, a complete loose cannon, probably ultimately bad for Tesla, but he's rich and connected and nothing's going to happen.

tangent Thu, 08/23/2018 - 11:08 Permalink

Stockholders should demand the SEC be replaced with a private enterprise alternative seeing as how the SEC has never done anything except help corporations since communist FDR put it in place. As it turns out, communist control over the stock market fails at every turn. 2008 proved its complete uselessness and the fact it should be disbanded.

nsurf9 Thu, 08/23/2018 - 11:10 Permalink

Just reported:  Elon says no, no, no not $420?  What I really meant to blurt out was $500, er  . . .  $1,000.  That the ticket!

Ward of the Squid Thu, 08/23/2018 - 11:10 Permalink

Elon will get away with it. TSLA, AAPL and the markets will roar to new ATHs. The USD will climb like a Space-X rocket. PMs will fall to new cycle lows. You must face the truth and acknowledge there is absolutely NOTHING you as an individual can do about it except hedge accordingly.

Lmo Mutton Thu, 08/23/2018 - 11:12 Permalink

Bread and circuses. What’s next?  

 

X tried to put a square block in a round hole. 

Y says it was intentional and X needs to be Z’d. 

X says it was a round block and acceptable. 

Y says.....

X says.....

Y says....

X says the block was not made of wood and it does not matter whether it was square or round as it would have fit. 

Y says damage was done and feelings have been hurt. 

X says...

Y says...

Can you even hedge for this type of scripted bull$h!t?

Goodsport 1945 ElTerco Thu, 08/23/2018 - 11:29 Permalink

So far, Warren is all bark.  What has she ever done to drain the swamp?  Reminds me of the way wrestling exhibitions are held.  They rehearse beforehand, snarl at each other, the winner is predetermined and they go backstage after the event holding hands, smiling and laughing that they succeeded in conning another audience

Goodsport 1945 Thu, 08/23/2018 - 11:24 Permalink

Thinking of other reasons for a free pass.   Is he a Democrat?  Is the word out that each SEC regulator will receive a free Teslar?  Does he have nude photos of Mueller?  Does he have any dirt on the Clintons?

Khan Bodin Thu, 08/23/2018 - 11:31 Permalink

Isn't it interesting how westerners and other fraudulent, degenerate individuals like to play entrepreneurs while being hooked on state budget(s) or regional budget(s), as if it's not enough that capitalist parasites exploit the masses for enriching themselves, jack up the prices whenever possible to increase their gain, they have to be hooked on state budget to leech from there too! Parasites! All things financed from budgets while being run like some kind of businesses must be state owned. All monopolies regardless of type of exploitation must be state owned! All strategic businesses must be state owned! All natural resources can only belong to states and thus only state owned! All natural resource extraction businesses must be state owned! All parasitoid horrors which are in business of lending currency for interest must be state owned! All central banks must be state owned! None of this is true in degenerate lands of parasitic western trash.