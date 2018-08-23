Lanny Davis Destroys CNN's "Bombshell" Report On Trump Tower 'Collusion' Meeting

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/23/2018 - 11:40

In an odd disturbance in the 'resistance' farce, Michael Cohen's lawyer, longtime Clinton friend and Bill Clinton's special counsel, Lanny Davis crushed CNN's hopes and dreams of a smoking gun over Trump's awareness of the Trump Tower meetings and blew up the Russia collusion narrative by confirming that the Steele dossier was entirely false with regard Cohen's alleged trip to Prague.

As The Daily Caller's Chuck Ross details, a CNN report in July that Michael Cohen has information that President Donald Trump was aware of the infamous Trump Tower meeting before it occurred got “mixed up” and was inaccurate, Cohen attorney Lanny Davis said Wednesday night.

“So Michael Cohen does not have information that President Trump knew about the Trump Tower meeting with the Russians beforehand or even after?” CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked Davis.

“No, he does not,” replied Davis, a longtime Clinton insider who started representing Cohen earlier this summer.

Davis’s bombshell statement severely undercuts a July 27 CNN report that Cohen was willing to tell special counsel Robert Mueller that he was in a meeting when Donald Trump Jr. told his father about an offer to meet with a group of Russians who wanted to provide dirt on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

According to CNN’s anonymous sources, Trump approved the meeting, which took place on June 9, 2016. Democrats seized on the CNN report as evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government.

The report also opened up the possibility that Trump and Trump Jr. publicly lied about the Trump Tower meeting. Trump has said publicly that he did not know about the meeting until a year after it occurred. Trump Jr. told the Senate Judiciary Committee in September 2017 that his father did not know about the meeting.

Davis said that the initial report was “mixed up” and that Cohen’s legal team was unable to correct it because of an ongoing criminal investigation into the longtime Trump fixer. Cohen pleaded guilty on Tuesday in federal court in New York to tax evasion, bank fraud and making excessive campaign finance donations by arranging hush payments to two women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump.

“Well, I think the reporting of the story got mixed up in the course of a criminal investigation. We were not the source of the story. And the question of a criminal investigation, the advice we were given, those of us dealing with the media is that we could not do anything other than stay silent,” Davis told Cooper.

Davis was asked about the Trump Tower report because of a statement issued on Tuesday by North Carolina GOP Sen. Richard Burr and Virginia Democratic Sen. Mark Warner, the leaders of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. The senators said in the statement that Cohen told the committee in October 2017 that he was not aware of the Trump Tower meeting until it was reported in July 2017. Burr and Warner said Cohen’s legal team confirmed that the testimony was accurate.

Davis dealt another major blow to the allegations of Trump campaign collusion when he said in an interview with Bloomberg News that the Steele dossier’s allegations about Cohen are “false.”

“Thirteen references to Mr. Cohen are false in the dossier, but he has never been to Prague in his life,” Davis said.

The dossier, which was funded by the Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee, alleged that Cohen visited Prague in August 2016 as part of a “clandestine” operation to collude with Kremlin insiders to influence the 2016 election. Dossier author Christopher Steele claimed that Cohen arranged payments to hackers to carry out the scheme.

“Never, ever, ever in Prague,” Davis reiterated in an interview on MSNBC later Wednesday.

 

Tags
Politics
Law Crime

Comments

Vote up!
 23
Vote down!
 0
nope-1004 Jim in MN Thu, 08/23/2018 - 11:47 Permalink

I can't follow this any more.  I can pay attention and understand pretty good, but the bush that these journalists have been beating around to try to invent something is just way too tiring.

And I know if I'm tired of trying to figure out the illusionary claims, at least 80% of Americans have already checked out.

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
bowie28 NotTiredOfWinning Thu, 08/23/2018 - 12:15 Permalink

Starting to wonder about this...

We all know there are some "alt-media" personalities that are controlled opposition or limited hangouts.  They appear to be against the establishment but are really nothing more than pied pipers leading people away from the real truth under the guise of "fighting the system".   Intel agencies have been doing this forever.

What if Trump and his Intel gang were to employ the same tactic against his enemies?  It's a very effective tactic so it would make sense they would do this.  So what would it look like?

It may be someone who came from nowhere and suddenly rose to national prominence.   Someone who all the anti-trumpers could look to as a fearless crusader on a mission to take down Trump but who is not actually a real threat.  A pied piper for the snowflakes to keep their hope alive that their team will prevail and Trump will be driven from office.

Someone like Michael Avenatti?

His arguments and attacks are completely absurd and he is smart enough to know it.  It's like he is a parody of the resistance, like he is intentionally throwing the game.

Here he is criticizing Trump for his remarks on the Tibbetts murder which is a topic the left and MSM would rather not discuss at all - an innocent young girl killed by an illegal alien.  Ostensibly it appears to be an attack on Trump but you could argue it only raises awareness of this case which will help Trump.

https://iowastartingline.com/2018/08/22/avenatti-trump-inflaming-racial…

And then Avenatti awkwardly used the "Alice in Wonderland" phrase twice in a recent interview with Andersen Cooper.  This is a reference Q has made in numerous drops so I found it curious that Avenatti is now throwing this into his rhetoric.

https://twitter.com/AC360/status/1032431594143854592

With all the craziness going on anything is possible and I wouldn't be surprised if we eventually find out Avenatti is not at all what he appears to be.  Keep an eye on him...

 

Vote up!
 18
Vote down!
 0
JRobby nope-1004 Thu, 08/23/2018 - 11:53 Permalink

It was established 2 years ago that Cohen's passport proved that he was not in Prague unless he has more than one passport.

It was established more than 2 years ago that CNN is not a news reporting entity unless there are more than one CNN's

It was established more than 20 years ago that Lanny Davis is a muncher of scraps that fall from the Clintonista banquet of souls table.

Where is the story here?

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
chubbar nope-1004 Thu, 08/23/2018 - 12:01 Permalink

I agree, which means that CNN has won the war to confuse the public, which was their plan all along.

They can't win on facts, all they can do is confuse the public enough so that the libtard talking heads can talk in circles on the talk shows and be considered factual.

It's pretty typical for these back holes. Hopefully enough people have figured out how corrupt the libtards in the FBI, DOJ, et al., have been and vote for Trump supporters in the next election.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
chunga nope-1004 Thu, 08/23/2018 - 12:04 Permalink

The whole thing is so stupid it's insulting. Just two days ago, the exact same day both Cohen and Manafort are found guilty of bank fraud, Imran Awan officially receives zero punishment for his bank fraud.

Please recall, among his charges was a fraudulently obtained loan from the Congressional Federal Credit Union who wired the fraudulent loan money to Pakistan.

He walked right out the front door with the blessings of the judge and the DOJ.

That's a true story, look it up.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
FreedomWriter hedgeless_horseman Thu, 08/23/2018 - 12:16 Permalink

“Thirteen references to Mr. Cohen are false in the dossier, but he has never been to Prague in his life,”  but the rest of it is gospel truth, so help me God.

The lucky lawyers are beginning to realize their latest scam may cause some serious legal issues, very soon. Pleading guilty to a non-crime could be viewed with a very dim eye in future proceedings.

The legal weasels may need to take their foot off the pedal for now.

Their lies are becoming a little too grotesque even for the MSM.

Perjury and suborning to commit perjury are extremely serious charges, particularly for members of the "legal" profession.

I would love to see both of these fucks disbarred and up on felony charges. Please Lord.

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
farflungstar tmosley Thu, 08/23/2018 - 12:19 Permalink

Jewing intensifies beyond normal means. Must confuse and confound the Goyim...

Would Weimerica engage in pogroms and broken shop/car windows first or move straight on to shootings and ovenings? We have a serious jew infestation problem here, an openly subversive element undermining all of our institutions.

We'll have a civil war like the Russians if we don't do something  

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 3
BritBob Thu, 08/23/2018 - 11:44 Permalink

'Russians who wanted to provide dirt on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.'

In Buenos Aires in 2010, when she was Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton made the mistake of saying that the United Kingdom and Argentina should talk about the sovereignty of the Malvinas. Now if she was better informed she would not have fallen for that mythical Malvinas' deception.

Falklands - Argentina's Imaginary Territory (1 pg):- https://www.academia.edu/35715281/Falklands_Argentinas_Imaginary_Territory

 

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
MrBoompi Thu, 08/23/2018 - 11:49 Permalink

So what if Trump or his camping workers wanted dirt on Clinton from Russians?  Didn't Clinton, the FBI, the CIA, and the DOJ actually do that?  

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
adonisdemilo Thu, 08/23/2018 - 11:54 Permalink

I commented yesterday that the idiots were going to finish up with a whole lot of egg on all their respective faces.

It sure looks like Cohen is going to reveal all he knows, which is a big fat ZERO.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
NumberNone Thu, 08/23/2018 - 11:55 Permalink

I'm still scratching my head over how the hell Lanny Davis became the 'go-to lawyer' for Cohen. 

In this crazy shit world of an establishment hell-bent to take down Trump you have to think that some promise or threat was made to get that access to Cohen in place.  They want to know what he knows and having Lanny there makes it easy.

However, with this admission by Lanny, by being Cohen's attorney he is also in a situation that he can no longer 'spin' and 'lie' about what Cohen knows.  He's an unimpeachable source by Dem standards so this comment cannot be questioned.  