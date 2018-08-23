In The New "Multipolar World" The Globalists Still Control All The Players

Authored by Brandon Smith via Alt-Market.com,
The greatest tool at the disposal of globalists is the use of false paradigms to manipulate public perception and thus public action. The masses are led to believe that at the highest levels of geopolitical and financial power there is such a thing as “sides.” This is utter nonsense when we examine the facts at hand.
We are told the-powers-that-be are divided by “Left” and “Right” politics, yet both sides actually support the same exact policy actions when it comes to the most important issues of the day and only seem to differ in terms of rhetoric, which is meaningless and cosmetic anyway. That is to say, it's nothing but Kabuki theater.
We are told that corporate power must be balanced by government power and that government power must be balanced by “free markets,” when in reality corporations are chartered and protected by governments and free markets simply don't exist in today’s economy. In the case of social media “censorship,” we are told that the solution is to use government power to enforce "fairness" instead of simply launching our own alternative platforms. Yet, social media corporations exist in the form of monopolies exactly because of government power and intervention in business. The abuses of one “side” are being used to push us into the arms of the other side, which is just as abusive.
In terms of geopolitics, we are told that national powers stand “at cross-purposes;” that they have different interests and different goals, which has led to things like “trade wars” and sometimes shooting wars. Yet, when we look at the people actually pulling the strings in most of these countries, we find the same names and institutions. Whether you are in America, Russia China, the EU, etc., globalist think tanks and international banks are everywhere, and the leaders in all of these countries call for MORE power for such institutions, not less.
These wars, no matter what form they take, are a circus for the public. They are engineered to create controlled chaos and manageable fear. They are a means to influence us towards a particular end, and that end, in most cases, is more social and economic influence in the hands of a select few. In each instance, people are being convinced to believe that the world is being divided when it is actually being centralized.
The key to any magic show is to get the audience to participate in the lie; to get them to focus on the distracting hand, to assume that what they are seeing is actually what is really happening - to suspend their skepticism.
Make no mistake, what we are seeing in geopolitics today is indeed a magic show. The false East/West paradigm is as powerful if not more powerful than the false Left/Right paradigm. For some reason, the human mind is more comfortable believing in the ideas of division and chaos, and it often turns its nose up indignantly at the notion of “conspiracy.” But conspiracies and conspirators can be demonstrated as a fact of history. Organization among elitists is predictable.
Globalists themselves are drawn together by an ideology. They have no common nation, they have no common political orientation, they have no common cultural background or religion, they herald from the East just as they herald from the West. They have no true loyalty to any mainstream cause or social movement.
What do they have in common? They seem to exhibit many of the traits of high level narcissistic sociopaths, who make up a very small percentage of the human population. These people are predators, or to be more specific, they are parasites. They see themselves as naturally superior to others, but they often work together if there is the promise of mutual benefit.
The closest thing I can relate narcissistic sociopaths (and thus globalists) to in mythology would be vampires. I have often wondered if the concept of “vampires” was created as a way for the peasants of the dark ages to explain the soulless and monstrous behavior of the elites of their time. The notion that any person is capable of that kind if evil, let alone organized evil in the form of a cabal, is hard for people to accept to this day.
Vampires in mythology are usually depicted as elites, hiding in plain site as leaders of communities in the upper echelons of society. They seek out a village, insert themselves as upstanding patrons and aristocrats, then feed until that village is destroyed. Afterward, they move on to the next village. This is what they are. This is what they do, and they do it in organized fashion to make the process more efficient.
It takes a village to feed a vampire, or a narcissistic sociopath.
I relate this metaphor because I think it’s important for the average person to understand what we are really dealing with here. When some people recoil at the notion of a syndicate at the highest levels of finance and politics working towards nefarious purposes, they should know that this is easily explained not only in terms of historic myths and archetypes, but in well documented psychological study.
Analysts and activists within the liberty movement have proven impressively immune to many of the narratives and lies of conspiratorial globalists, which is why they are now the main target of multiple propaganda campaigns. Globalists don’t feel comfortable climbing into their coffins to sleep during the day while so many Van Helsings are lurking about exposing their activities.
The latest propaganda effort I have seen is the narrative of the “multipolar world” developing in the wake of what the IMF refers to as the “global economic reset.” In fact, the term “multipolar world” is being used in alternative media circles a lot these days, and this is once again a ploy designed to con us into believing that centralization is no longer a threat and that the divisions we see are real rather than fabricated.
Under the multipolar narrative, we are told that the shift away from the U.S. dollar as the world reserve is now happening and that this is being led by Eastern political powers seeking alternatives. This is true, to a point.
The lies surrounding this development are many, though. We are told that Eastern political powers are at odds with globalists and globalism — this is false. We are told that BRICS nations are seeking a decentralized system to replace dollar hegemony — this is false. We are told that Eastern leaders like Putin and Xi are countering the globalist power grab and are being targeted by the elites as if they are “rebelling” against the empire — this is also false. We are told that the trade war is a means for Donald Trump to disrupt globalization and throw a monkey wrench into the globalists plans — this is fantasy.
Liberty activists and analysts are particularly susceptible to the idea because it plays on our desire to see the longstanding dollar-based empire of the Federal Reserve fall into the oblivion it deserves. The problem is that the narrative is based on the fraudulent assumption that the globalist empire is rooted in the “American empire.”
Here are the facts:
Globalist influences are hyper-present in eastern nations. For example, Vladimir Putin, who is often depicted as some kind of anti-globalist hero in liberty movement discussions, is not anti-globalist at all. Putin was “discovered” by vocal new world order proponent Henry Kissinger decades ago in the early 1990s before he took on the role as acting president of Russia. Putin relates his first meeting with Kissinger and their longstanding friendship in the book First Person, his autobiographical account of his early career.
Contrary to popular belief in the liberty movement, Putin DID NOT kick out international banks or remove their power structures during his presidential rise. In fact, Rothschild banks still operate in Russia to this day, while Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan continue to act as the largest investment banks in the country.
The globalist presence in Russia is perhaps why the nation developed such a close relationship with the IMF after the fall of the Soviet Union, why they continue their ties to the IMF an the Bank for International Settlements to this day and why the Kremlin has in the past called for a new global currency system controlled by the IMF.
China has also called for the same new monetary system, not decentralized, but completely centralized under the IMF. China has been under the influence of the Rockefeller Foundationsince around 1915, when they opened a university in the country based on the University of Chicago. China continues its ties to the globalists through the BIS and IMF, and Goldman Sachsis heavily involved in Chinese government activities and business arrangements. Only last year, Goldman established a $5 billion deal with an arm of the Chinese government to make it easier to purchase companies and assets within the United States. Donald Trump praised the deal as beneficial to the U.S., which is not surprising considering the number of Goldman Sachs alumni Trump has involved in his cabinet.
Trump has also had extensive dealings with the globalists, including Rothschild connected banking elites for the past 25 years. Wilber Ross, an investment banker working for the Rothschilds, was the primary agent that bailed Trump out of his considerable debts surrounding his Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City. After Trump’s rise to the White House, he made Wilber Ross commerce secretary and Ross now heavily promotes the developing trade war.
Clearly, there is no “division” between the world’s political leaders when it comes to who they are allied with. International banks and globalist think tanks are involved with ALL of them. But what about the rest of the world in general? Isn’t the trade war causing division and decentralization among nations and economies? When you look at the very top of the pyramid, the divisions vanish.
Consider Russia’s ongoing oil pipeline deal with Germany, or Russia’s latest deal to allow China to farm over 2.5 million acres of Russian land, helping directly combat U.S. sanctions. Or what about the Caspian Sea deal between Russia, Iran and multiple other countries to end the dispute over the region? And how about China’s defiance of sanctions on Iranian oil? Or the EU's growing protests over US interference in their oil trade with both Iran and Russia?
These are just some of the latest examples of the rest of the world melding into a larger conglomerate in the wake of the trade war. The trade war is bringing all these supposedly disparate countries together in a way that is rather convenient for globalists. If we take into account the reality of globalist influence in all major economies, then we have to also take into account the possibility that the “global economic reset” is not about a “multipolar world,” but an even more centralized unipolar world. A world which sacrifices the U.S. model along with the dollar as world reserve and replaces it with something EVEN WORSE.
In the meantime, liberty activists are lately being told that they should rally around the death of dollar and the global reset as if it is the end of globalism. In other words, we are supposed to stupidly believe that the shift to the new world order is “decentralization” simply because they call it “multipolar.” Just because the U.S. is no longer the face of the beast does not mean the beast is gone.
Take out the Rothschild and Soros empires. Now we'd be talking progress
Get it through your thick skulls: It's (((Global-Lusts))).
In reply to Take out the Rothschild and… by Bigly
strange that the author didnt mention the EXPLOSION in nationalist movements, instead focusing on the now ebbing control of the globalists
farking shill for the globalists
In reply to Get it through your thick… by HRClinton
Whose the jew dictator in chief? -Trumpstein!
'Trump the Orange Jew Strikes Again' (this man trump is proving total bend over fodder for the jews)
Anti-NY Times / August 23
'Trump Deports 95-Year Old SS Man'
small excerpt:
"Apart from the false accusation that Mr. Palij played an “indispensable role” in the death of 6,000 Jews (we say false because the Holocaust story itself is a dad-gum fairy tale!);
the most disturbing and disappointing element of this travesty lies in the fact that President Trumpstein and Richard Grenell, his openly homosexual ambassador to Germany, were the ones responsible for finally deporting the previously un-deportable "war criminal."
We had hoped that this was carried out by lower levels of the bureaucracy without a busy Trumpstein's knowledge, but sodomite Grenell's revelations, summarized below by excerpts which Sugar dug up, make it impossible for any objective person to explain away or apologize for Trumpstein's role in this evil act:"
Full Here: http://www.tomatobubble.com/id1241.html
Remove all jew supremacists from all positions of power, both private & public-NOW!
When America?
While your at it, inoculate yourself and neighbors against the rabid lying warmongering supremacist jews:
https://holocaustdeprogrammingcourse.com/
In reply to so what. as long as their … by cheka
are you saying trump is the "orange" heifer?
In reply to Whose the jew dictator in… by MoreSun
In reply to are you saying trump is the … by putaipan
i tend to agree with B. Smith.
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by lucy.lena1234
Trump is a pacifier for masses.
In reply to are you saying trump is the … by putaipan
Nice analogy...... but not just a pacifier for the masses, but an agent provocateur against the OWO puppet show.... thus the anger of the puppets... and Trump doesn't have a clue about what's going on... same as most of these puppets... the script is by the SG... 'out with their OWO , in with their NWO'.... always building the new on top of the old... usually on its ashes.... and blaming the OWO for being so corrupt along the way.... how easy it is... and the real hidden hand of the SG isn't shown... like that 'man behind the curtain' in OZ..... representative of this SG.... always trying to get others/Dorothy to do their dirty work for them...
In reply to Trump is a pacifier for… by ClickNLook
Doesn't explain why the MSM and CIA are dead set on eliminating Trump.
In reply to Nice analogy...... but not… by gdpetti
Remarkable...without having seen nor read this article this morning, I used the Kabuki Theater to explain my point closely parallel to those points made here. https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-24/trump-urges-sessions-look-all… "Collective unconscious," indeed, Mr. Jung.
gdpetti...I tend to agree with you. However, as I implied in my comments under the above-referenced article, AG Sessions provides the necessary dipolar (hyper-duality is always produced these days) "thought=everyday reality" to Pres. Trump's "thought=everyday reality" so that the President can be seen as "on the side of the people." Why is this stance so necessary today? Just my opinion...too many people are beginning to see "the man behind the curtain."
How do you contain a growing "thought" (new "reality"=paradigm) from burgeoning out of control and creating more problems for you? As in some of the most successful plays in American football=misdirection. The QB rapidly takes three steps back with his arm pumping to throw a short slant to the TE and then, as the defensive line breaks and scrambles to defend a short pass, the QB (with offensive line pretending to defend the slant and then breaking into protecting the QB run) lowers his arm, puts the ball on his hip, and runs through the hole created down field for a 20+ yard gain (or, in extreme success, into the end zone). Misdirection. You think that you see a man behind the curtain? No, you don't. Polar/dipolar/polar/dipolar ad infinitum.
In reply to Nice analogy...... but not… by gdpetti
--->Cheka 8/24 @ 00:36: Agreed; I think the wakeup call is going out slowly, but definitively, and that anyone who understands is scared and cautious as they contemplate what is actually needed: a complete takedown of the global confetti printers' cartel in almost every country in the world.
In reply to so what. as long as their … by cheka
You mean the same "nationalist" movements that are attached at the hip to the banksters? Politicians saying they're nationalist doesn't mean jack when they're still sleeping with the enemy.
In reply to so what. as long as their … by cheka
Globalism is America's power base.
In reply to Get it through your thick… by HRClinton
Brandon Smith drags out this BULLSHIT from time to time - He basically says that we have NO hope and better just live with it !
He is a FUCKING shill !!
Half a million dead Syrians - All part of the ‘theatre’ Brandon ???
243 Dead Russian tourists blasted out the sky - ‘theatre’ ???
Russia has always stood up for the ‘wretched’ of this planet !!
Brandon is a FUCKING imbecile !!
Of course Russia and China have gone along with the FUCKING system - they had NO choice !!
It is NOW they are resisting total control of their finances !!
Zio/US brought this necessity on themselves !!
Brandon Smith will end up living in a tent - dribbling on to homeless folk !!
In reply to Take out the Rothschild and… by Bigly
You basically agreed with what he said in the article and then called him an "imbecile", LMAO! You think the banksters won't kill thousands or even millions of little people and maybe some politicians as a part of their theater to get their NWO? Are you that dense? They're psychopaths and pedos!
In reply to Brandon Smith drags out this… by Jack Oliver
Been ‘circle jerking’ with Brandon long ???
In reply to You basically agreed with… by runningman18
Just pointing out facts. Whenever people don't have a real argument to put forward they rely on sophistry and ad hominems. It stinks of desperation.
In reply to Been ‘circle jerking’ with… by Jack Oliver
I think the truth is not black or white, but grey. Smith has a point but so do the Putin fanboys. Putin is playing both sides and trying to balance globalism and nationalism. I think he's also playing the long game. But make no mistake, the globalists have their tentacles EVERYWHERE, there's just more of them in certain places i.e. the US.
In reply to Just pointing out facts. … by runningman18
I’m not attacking you - just your idiotic intellect !
You are a follower who offers no solutions !
Just like Brandon !
In reply to Just pointing out facts. … by runningman18
Smith writes all the time about solutions. And, I was referring more to your ad hominems against the author, but yes, you are attacking me too. But I think it's just because you're weak minded and unimaginative. I don't hold it against you, you're obviously a bit autistic.
In reply to I’m not attacking you - just… by Jack Oliver
one thing he points out that i agree with is they have common interests and goals.
since they ALL have narcissiststic/sociopathic traits, they march in harmony. sure there is conflicts
and some are archansided. that is what they do. the majority survive to rule over the ultra majority.
in the end this goes to a one world system controlled by a basket of currencies digitally issued.
the dark money will be ever present in the form of tax evading trade-that will never go away. that is where the struggle evolves to for the little guy. our only chance of freedom is trading around their digital system. cryptos are what they will embrace soon enough.
crypto currency is their form of control ultimately. crypto stupid fuks=CSF!!!!
In reply to Just pointing out facts. … by runningman18
Regarding psychopathy and the globalists, psychopathy can be causatively defined as the lack of empathy for fellow humans (and animals to some extent). Modern physiologists have traced the "empathy center" of the brain to a very specific sub-organ which positron emission tomography scans indicate is inactive with psychopaths. What this organ does is essentially transmit physical and emotional feelings into the subjective experience of people watching other people. A normal person cannot watch a torture/snuff film because they experience the pain and fear of the victim. This feedback mechanism prevents them from committing atrocities against others. Psychopaths do not have this "problem." They are very clinical in their observations of normal people and attempt to mimic their behavior to the outside world. This is a major reason why the Hollywood cesspool is full of them.
In early societies, psychopaths either became kings or were liquidated by the people, as you cannot hide that behavior indefinitely in a small village. Perhaps anyone running for public office or CEO should have their brain PET scan independently audited and published on the internet :-) As the sociopath, Freud, stated, biology is destiny.
As to Brandon Smith's article, I am still agnostic as to the true intentions of Putin, and I watch him carefully. As the Saker points our in great detail, in order to rise to power, the nationalists in Russia had to compromise with the globalist oligarchs to form a clandestine coalition. PM Medvedev represents the globalist side, referred to by Russian scholars as the "Atlanticists." Putin has weakened the Zionist oligarch influence, and it is certainly weaker than in the USSA, but it is still a formidable force in today's Russia.
In reply to one thing he points out that… by new game
Russia has always stood up for the wretched while killing 60 million Christians. There, fixed it for you.
In reply to Brandon Smith drags out this… by Jack Oliver
They don't control all the players.
Correct, I have a hard time accepting that Gaddafi, Hussein, Milošević or Assad were all in on the Kabuki theatre ;-)
Seems 'lil Kim might have been though.
In reply to They don't control all the… by Golden Showers
A good indicator being, three of those four are dead. Probably because they strayed off the reservation.
In reply to Correct, I have a hard time… by opport.knocks
Maybe you are right that they could not control them....maybe they controlled them in the past and later they lost control. Or, maybe they did control them...but, as with just about any piece on a chessboard...they can and will be sacrificed in order to set the stage for a win. Think of it as "The grand chessboard" Zbigniew Brzezinski
In reply to Correct, I have a hard time… by opport.knocks
They definitely control the most important players.
In reply to They don't control all the… by Golden Showers
Correct Showers... Russia for one faces existential threats, surrounded by NATO forces by land and sea in the West and brutal, extended economic warfare... The objective is Regime Change in Moscow. The Chinese are facing similar economic warfare assaults from the US.
In reply to They don't control all the… by Golden Showers
China and Russia = controlled opposition. Banksters own them, too. The facts show this is the reality.
In reply to Correct Showers... Russia… by Posa
Of course the banksters own them too.
In reply to China and Russia =… by runningman18
Not for much longer !!
In reply to China and Russia =… by runningman18
Doubtful when you look at the evidence.
In reply to Not for much longer !! by Jack Oliver
I would like to know why your comment got downvoted. It is entirely consistent with all that I hear.
...And for asking this question, the downvotes spread to me, but with no defense. Interesting.
In reply to Correct Showers... Russia… by Posa
Putin balances between the likes of Medvedev-Kudrin-Gref (globalists) vs Sergey Glazyev (nationalist).
In reply to Correct Showers... Russia… by Posa
I understand, now, why some countries shut down their borders and make it difficult for strangers to enter.
The New World Order will be Communistic, and run by (((you-know-who))). Bastards are just drooling to bring it in.
As Antony Sutton pointed out in his books, for 90% of the population there is no difference between Socialism or Communism and Monopoly Capitalism. Both are enemies of personal liberty.
The same global banking cabal finances them both because they both provide low risk ROI.
In reply to The New World Order will be… by Mad Muppet
Monopoly capitalism = fascism, ie was far left.
In reply to As Antony Sutton pointed out… by opport.knocks
They're all the same thing (oligarchies) with different system names, but the systems are actually nearly identical, taking care of the oligarchy, and screwing everybody else, but the difference is that in America the moronic masses believe they're free and for decades that has caused Americans to concentrate on working harder.
In reply to As Antony Sutton pointed out… by opport.knocks
Remind us about the part where Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot, and company had a judiciary investigation going on for years, comedians making fun of them, judges and local officials ignoring or openly defying them. We'll wait.
In reply to They're all the same thing … by MusicIsYou
Controlled opposition, division on every level, and theater for the masses. A necessary set of conditions for controlling a armed population that believes it is free. Historical and cultural differences of those countries allowed for the acceptability of tyrannical regimes.
In reply to Remind us about the part… by TBT or not TBT
Interesting program on western re-colonisation of China.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WxFSvPUY_oc
In reply to As Antony Sutton pointed out… by opport.knocks
It will be a hybrid system as to confuse the sheeple
Socialist/progressive social mores and some kind of oligarchic capitalism on top
In reply to The New World Order will be… by Mad Muppet
Oh. So then you're figuring out that they're creating a phony cold war because during the cold war it was easier to control the minds of the masses, and it was easier to control the mideast. Your only real hope for change in the world is for a comet strike or super volcano, because the lazy minded zombie population will never do anything.
My theory is that (((they))) know the current global U$D debt ponzi scheme has run its course and they will create a bigger crisis than 2008 in order to bring in a one world "settlement" currency under the IMF and/or BIS.
The $200 trillion question is do they need to start a big war to do it? A big financial (liquidity) crisis might do it if it caused enough hardship that the public begged for it. I think the jury is still out on that one.
In reply to Oh. So then you're figuring… by MusicIsYou
It could be a war, because occasionally tidbits of comments made by the demonic elite can be overheard in news stories here or there with them suggesting that Trump will have to have a war to get done what they want to do.
In reply to My theory is that (((they)))… by opport.knocks
War is a quick fix of the past (problems piled up) and of the futue issues (unavoidable total craash of economy sociology, finances, real estate, crash of the whole continents) for them.
Hillary was already on the war path.
Trump seems to be a small distraction
In reply to It could be a war, because… by MusicIsYou
No doubt global elites are scheming, plotting and preparing together. Thick as thieves they are. There isn't much left worth fighting each other over and more importantly they all face a common threat -- the approaching end of the system they've thrived in. They see that end approaching much more clearly than the masses, so they're busy dividing up what's left -- rerouting trade, forcing new economic alliances while breaking established ones, developing trade payment systems independent of the dollar, shuffling large quantities of gold around, and more -- basically trying to rearrange things on a global scale for what's coming next. In the meantime, it is bread and circuses for the masses on an epic scale, all financed with wealth borrowed from the future via massive debt.