Norman: If Paul Manafort Is Going To Prison, Tony Podesta Should Be Joining Him

Authored by Duane Norman via Free Market Shooter blog,
Following a lengthy jury deliberation, former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was convicted on eight counts, including tax fraud, failure to disclose foreign bank accounts, and bank fraud – even though jurors were still hung on another ten counts:
“If we cannot come to a consensus for a single count, how can we fill in the verdict sheet?” the jurors asked in the note.
“It is your duty to agree upon a verdict if you can do so,” said Ellis, who encouraged each juror to make their own decisions on each count. If some were in the minority on a decision, however, they could think about the other jurors’ conclusions.
Notably, the case has nothing to do with “Trump, the Trump campaign or the 2016 US election” – it has to do with work Manafort did with former Ukranian President Victor Yanukovych from 2005-2014. The case was referred to the federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) by Special Investigator Robert Mueller… who also referred Democrat superlobbyist Tony Podesta for prosecution as part of similar work he did for Yanukovych.
All of this begs the question – if Tony Podesta committed the same crimes as Paul Manafort, why hasn’t the SDNY brought charges against him?
Last year, Tucker Carlson exposed just how close Tony Podesta and the Podesta Group were to the Ukranian and Russian governments...
Former Podesta Group Exec: Paul Manafort was in PG offices "all the time" representing Russian political and business interests. #RussiaGate pic.twitter.com/6dFB1MJRdP— ZeroPointNow (@ZeroPointNow) October 25, 2017
"Tony Podesta was basically part of the Clinton Foundation," Podesta Group may be concealing financial transactions through art collection. pic.twitter.com/yyyo57THMJ— ZeroPointNow (@ZeroPointNow) October 25, 2017
...which was summed up in the below list originally complied by iBankCoin – detailing Manafort’s close ties with the Podesta Group regarding Russian/Ukranian lobbying:
-
Lobbyist and temporary Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort is at the center of the Russia probe – however the scope of the investigation has broadened to include his activities prior to the 2016 election.
-
Manafort worked with the Podesta Group since at least 2011 on behalf of Russian interests, and was at the Podesta Group offices “all the time, at least once a month,” peddling Russian influence through a shell group called the European Centre for a Modern Ukraine (ECMU).
-
Manafort brought a “parade” of Russian oligarchs to congress for meetings with members and their staffs, however, the Russia’s “central effort” was the Obama Administration.
-
In 2013, John Podesta recommended that Tony hire David Adams, Hillary Clinton’s chief adviser at the State Department, giving them a “direct liaison” between the group’s Russian clients and Hillary Clinton’s State Department.
-
In late 2013 or early 2014, Tony Podesta and a representative for the Clinton Foundation met to discuss how to help Uranium One – the Russian owned company that controls 20 percent of American Uranium Production – and whose board members gave over $100 million to the Clinton Foundation.
-
“Tony Podesta was basically part of the Clinton Foundation.”
-
Believing she would win the 2016 election, Russia considered the Podesta Group’s connection to Hillary highly valuable.
-
Podesta Group is a nebulous organization with no board oversight and all financial decisions made by Tony Podesta. Carlson’s source said payments and kickbacks could be hard for investigators to trace, describing it as a “highly secret treasure trove.” One employee’s only official job was to manage Tony Podesta’s art collection, which could be used to conceal financial transactions.
Additionally, Zerohedge explained why this list is so significant:
…emails obtained by the Associated Press showed that Gates personally directed two Washington lobbying firms, Mercury LLC and the Podesta Group, between 2012 and 2014 to set up meetings between a top Ukrainian official and senators and congressmen on influential committees involving Ukrainian interests. Gates noted in the emails that the official, Ukraine’s foreign minister, did not want to use his own embassy in the United States to help coordinate the visits.
And this is where the plot thickens, because while the bulk of the press has so far spun the entire Ukraine lobbying scandal, which led to Manafort’s resignation, as the latest “proof” that pro-Moscow powers were influencing not only Manafort but the Trump campaign in general (who some democrats have even painted of being a Putin agent), the reality is that a firm closely tied with the Democratic party, the Podesta Group, is just as implicated.
As AP further adds, the European Center for a Modern Ukraine, a Brussels-linked nonprofit entity which allegely ran the lobbying project, paid Mercury and the Podesta Group a combined $2.2 million over roughly two years. In papers filed in the U.S. Senate, Mercury and the Podesta Group listed the European nonprofit as an independent, nonpolitical client. The firms said the center stated in writing that it was not aligned with any foreign political entity.
In other words, the Podesta Group was likely as much or even more complicit in any wrongdoing than Manafort was. Of course, none of this stopped Mueller from offering Podesta immunity – in exchange for testimony against Manafort:
BREAKING : Tucker Carlson announced that Robert Mueller offered Tony Podesta immunity to testify against Paul Manafort. pic.twitter.com/zNivVmqumN— Mike (@Fuctupmind) July 20, 2018
It is not as though Manafort is blameless or guilt-free in his conduct – and according to Corey Lewandowski, President Trump himself was not particularly fond of some of his conduct on the campaign trail, at one point lowering his helicopter to berate him via cell phone:
While were in the air, heading for Delaware, somebody—I think it was Ann Coulter—tweeted out a quote from Manafort saying that Trump shouldn’t be on television anymore, that he shouldn’t do the Sunday shows. And from now on Manafort would do all shows. Because he’s the fucking expert, right? Not Trump, who had already turned the whole primary race on its head…
“Yes, sir,” Hope said, “Paul said he doesn’t want you on TV.”
Trump went fucking ballistic. We were still over the New York metropolitan area, where you can get cell service if you fly at a low altitude.
“Lower it!” Trump yelled to the pilot. “I have to make a call.”
He got Manafort on the phone, “Did you say I shouldn’t be on TV on Sunday??” Manafort could barely hear him because of the helicopter motor. But Trump said, “I’ll go on TV anytime I goddamn fucking want and you won’t say another fucking word about me! Tone it down? I wanna turn it up! I don’t wanna tone anything down! I played along with your delegate charts, but I have had enough.”
He got Paul on the phone and completely decimated him again verbally. Ripped his fucking head off. I wish I’d recorded it, because it was one of the greatest takedowns in the history of the world.
“You’re a political pro? Let me tell you something. I’m a pro at life. I’ve been around a time or two. I know guys like you, with your hair and your skin…”
…and again, according to Lewandowski, Trump was unaware of Manafort’s connections when he took the job, but was seriously unhappy about them after they were released to the press:
“It’s all lies,” Manafort said. “My lawyers are fighting it.”
“But if it’s in the paper someone has to give Trump a heads-up, because if it’s in the paper, it’s reality.”
Just as Steve had thought, the story ran the next day, August 15, on Page One, above the fold.
“I’ve got a crook running my campaign,” Trump said when he read it.
However, in spite of his apparent misgivings for Manafort, Trump has decided to support him – ostensibly because he did not cave to the outrageous demands of the Mueller “investigation“:
I feel very badly for Paul Manafort and his wonderful family. “Justice” took a 12 year old tax case, among other things, applied tremendous pressure on him and, unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to “break” - make up stories in order to get a “deal.” Such respect for a brave man!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018
So what is the SDNY doing, if they’re not prosecuting Podesta? Simple – they’re using Cohen’s words to launch a new investigation:
New York investigators have subpoenaed Michael Cohen as part of a probe into the Trump Foundation -AP— Jeff Lewis (@ChicagoPhotoSho) August 22, 2018
Trump of course understands why the Podesta Group investigation has been effectively ignored...
....and why hasn’t the Podesta brother been charged and arrested, like others, after being forced to close down his very large and successful firm? Is it because he is a VERY well connected Democrat working in the Swamp of Washington, D.C.?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018
...the Podesta brothers are both well-connected swamp creatures, on the same political team as the uber-politicized SDNY assigned to levy charges against them.
Comments
Plus his brother and sister...
Tony should be going to jail for more than just this but as we know there is a clear Clinton double standard to keep in mind.
Pedophile spirit cooking "elites".
In reply to Plus his brother and sister… by korupt.ct
But but but.. Where's Hillary?
In reply to Tony should be going to jail… by JimmyJones
Can’t go there.
Podesta, just like the Hillwhore apparently can’t be prosecuted even though they are in the same bed as Manafort.
They are beyond reproach, regardless of obvious guilt.
In reply to But but but.. Where's… by Erek
Read www.neonrevolt.com today.
We had no idea.
In reply to Tony should be going to jail… by JimmyJones
FIRE MUELLER!
In reply to Plus his brother and sister… by korupt.ct
and Rick Davis....McCain's Campgain manager....who was Manafort's partner....when all this stuff was happening!
https://www.circa.com/story/2017/06/21/heres-the-russia-influence-contr…
In reply to Plus his brother and sister… by korupt.ct
Lois Lerner, R. Moiller, T. Comey, Brennan, Rice, Powers, Cohen, David Brock for not paying taxes and sedition of political process, Rosenstein's wife, McCabe's wife, page, strzock, rosenstein, McCabe, DNC law firm, DCN stregists, DNC obstructors of justice, Sessions, ...
In reply to Plus his brother and sister… by korupt.ct
Trump, Bottomless Mendacity
A man of constant deceit
overripe garbage starting to smell
he needs to go
I will vote for and continue to support the best president we have had for the last 20 years.
In reply to Trump, Bottomless Mendacity by Prehuman Insight
Again dip shit OBAMA IS NO LONGER PRESIDENT!
In reply to Trump, Bottomless Mendacity by Prehuman Insight
Fuck off Snorkel boy, try contributing something constructive; if you even can.
In reply to Trump, Bottomless Mendacity by Prehuman Insight
When you play loose with cash, the government will find out, but when it's based on political motives, I don't stand behind it.
Manafort got a raw deal.
PEDOsta? Going to jail? Not a chance. He is a member of a protected class... Democrat
The Department of Injustice is infested with Dems, avoiding investigations of their ilk, and when forced to investigate, hiding evidence and standing on the scales of Justice.
November. Vote.
In reply to PEDOsta? Going to jail? Not… by sleigher
"Shall I play dominoes on pizza or pasta" - John Podesta, WikiLeaks Podesta emails
In reply to PEDOsta? Going to jail? Not… by sleigher
The whole thing is a fucking disgrace and abomination of justice.
Release all the unredacted documents Mr. President. Time is running out.
Podesta, Gates, Hillary were working WITH CIA/NSA/DHS/FBI deep state.
Manafort, Flynn and by extension Trump were working WITH Putin et al.
therein is the difference albeit significant
You got the first part right, but then you fell off the cliff.
If Trump is the result of a Russian/Putin conspiracy against America, then why is the stock market surging higher and higher. If the Deep State isn't lying to us all about Trump and Putin, then a Trump/Putin/Russian conspiracy against America is the greatest thing that could have happened to America's capitalist elite.
Not only that, but one would think that the Deep State could have manufactured some sliver of proof by now. They've been promoting that line of crap for a long time now and still not one shred of proof. We're just all supposed to take the criminal, lying, murderous Deep State's word for it.
In reply to Podesta, Gates, Hillary were… by resistedliving
no cliff Condor. you're confusing the good Trump, ie policies like lower taxes, immigration reform, trade policies
w/ the tens of millions (maybe more) Trump took out of multiple bankruptcies when no bank would touch him, from Russian oligarchs and other sordid characters. His short lived Campaign Chair working for Putin in Ukraine against stated US policies and NSA nominee Flynn accepting Russian money and forgetting; and offered millions more from our other 'friend' Erdogan to work against stated US policy. For Trump to believe 'no interference in US elections' Putin over public and private proof is strange at best.
I have to believe ex CIA directer 'POTUS is treasonous' Brennan must know something or else he should at minimum be sued for slander.
Let the Mueller report get released and then decide.
In reply to You got the first part right… by Condor_0000
Trump probably isn't going to have to pardon Manafort, he has excellent grounds for an appeal. Jury Tampering. CNN threatening to doxx the un-sequestered jury members caused them undue concern for their lives if they didn't vote the way CNN wanted them to.
And least we forget the threatening the life of the judge..
In reply to Trump probably isn't going… by Animal Mother
Hi! I'm Tony! Unregistered Russian agent. What kind of kickback and influence peddling arrangements can we make today?!
They'll all walk in the end.
If Trump wins November, they will all walk... the plank.
In reply to They'll all walk in the end. by Manipuflation
Pedestal goes to jail ? Not on Trump's watch.
It is increasingly looking like Trump has something to fear and hence his inability to fight back. Why complain in public about Sessions not in control of the Department of Injustice when he can just fire him for incompetence. The deep state got Trump's ball (they let Tump know they know where his skeleton hides) but they are being coy. Notice how strange for them to repeatedly emphasis that Trump is NOT being investigated each time they hit those close to him to get to him.
All they have is Trump paid off a few Whores big fucking deal if that all THEY GOT I say go all in! Mr President!
In reply to Pedestal goes to jail ? Not… by soyungato
What about his tax returns ? May be he has something there ?
His inaction does not make any sense. He is suppose to have a very high IQ. Why is it that common folks can see that Sessions is a choke point for fighting back and Trump cannot ?
Seems to me both Trump and the deep state have their own nuclear option and they are dancing around trying not to trigger them.
In reply to All they have is tRUMP paid… by Bill of Rights
Of course, if that had been Bill Clinton paying off a few whores, you Christian conservatives would have been demanding immediate impeachment.
In reply to All they have is tRUMP paid… by Bill of Rights
Well, he is a whore, he was tried, he did lie, his lame ass was impeached; we tried but the whore did not step down,
All you libretarded pricks point out trite comments like yours, but have zero effect because of the blatant hypocrisy.
Where are you bitches when it came to the sexual deviant aka Bill? Where are the pound me too groups chasing bill? Crickets..
In reply to Of course, if that had been… by Condor_0000
Podesta getting a pass follows the same pattern of corruption and abuse of justice by the FBI and DOJ that we've seen the last few years.
Hillary's email server got a 'going through the motions' investigation by the FBI where there was actually never a target. Everyone was given immunity; there was never any chance any charges were going to be brought. Tony Podesta = ignored.
On the other hand, if you have any connection to Trump you got a home/office raid at 6am. It is a sham. This is the deep state sending a message saying if you ever try to run as an outside candidate like Trump did, good luck finding any qualified people for your campaign because we WILL come after everyone and we WILL use our army of paid prosecutors to bleed you dry defending yourself even if you did nothing wrong.
For you fuckers out there cheering this on, you should realize this cuts both ways and if you think it is a good idea to weaponize parts of the government for partisan purposes, realize the shoe can just as easily be on the other foot.
I've not been following this much, because I'm not a slave of the empire (well, not directly, anyway).
However, if Manafort was working hand-in-glove with The Podesta Group, then how and why did he ever get a gig working for Trump? Nothing like inviting the enemy in for a cup of tea and a rummage through your underwear drawer.
As for allowing the boss to have immunity in order to prosecute the employee, that's just surreal.
In reply to Podesta getting a pass… by CosmoJoe
HA HA suck it Trumptards. Fortunately nobody in this country goes to jail because the got convicted in the court of the Alt Right Trash Media. Something about inocent till proven guilty but most of your retards don't know what that means.
Ha ha.. that’s your reply?
Simpleton jerk off psudo intellectual commie rat bastard.
Did your commie ass even read the comment by cosmojoe above? You can’t address that can you commie?
In reply to HA HA suck it Trumptards. … by let freedom ring
the "real" story here that will never be told by anyone, anywhere, is the asset stripping of the ukraine and russia by people like "small, irritable pieces of shit" like podesta and manafort THEN the antics of Bill Browder and his hedge fund friends THEN the russian oligarchs.
that is part of the "crime of the century" and involves billions upon billions of dollars.
anyone even mentioning this is liable to be "offed" by the swamp in washington, the hedge fund industry globally and the russian oligarchs.
(checks door).
We needn't worry about Manafort and Cohen. Jail for the rich is like a tennis resort vacation for the underclass. They'll both get a nice, refreshing 18 month vacation and then it's right back to their tax-evading, gangster-capitalist, financial schemes.
They will. They are in Top 30 of the 45000+ indictments awaiting unfurling.
WINNING!
Pardon Manafort. Say no to the Witch Hunt.
John and Tony Pedo shut down their firm right before the Manafort investigation was kicked off. They were forewarned of the Manafort investigation for sure by Mueller and shut the doors. A two tiered justice system is not justice and it cannot survive.
all while Sessions takes another nap.
Manafort is well connected to Hillary vis a vis Podesta. What is the chance that he was part of their plan to subvert the Trump campaign all along?
It's hard to keep track of all of the liberal bias and hypocrisy. I need to keep a running total:
1. Tony Podesta getting immunity while Manafort goes to jail.
2. Awan brothers getting a sweetheart plea deal with no jail for fraud and embezzlement.
3. Comey pre-judging Clinton, yet tried to destroy Candidate and then President Trump.
4. FBI going out of their way to entrap Papadopoulos.
5. Using a spy against the Trump presidential campaign.
6. Using a BS dossier to destroy President Trump.
7. Weaponizing the IRS to slow-roll/stop conservative groups.
Liberals have obviously weaponized the education system, judiciary, government, IC, media, Federal Reserve, tech companies, etc. How does one slow or stop this progression towards socialism and defacto communism?