"Not Commercially Viable" - British Airways, Air France, KLM Axe Flights To Iran

British Airways announced Thursday it plans to stop service to Tehran after its last scheduled flight on September 22.
A British Airways (BA) spokesperson announced the move, which comes after the latest round US sanctions went into effect against Iran this month: "We are suspending our London to Tehran service as the operation is currently not commercially viable."
“We are sorry for any disruption this may cause to our customers’ travel plans and we are in discussions with our partner airlines to offer customers rebooking options," the airline said further. “Alternatively, they will be offered a full refund or the opportunity to bring their flights forward," the BA representative said.
BA London to Tehran service was re-launched in September 2016 after a four-year absence due to worsening British-Iran relations, and now with the return of tensions over Washington's pullout of the Iran nuclear deal last May, it appears the airline's forward bookings have taken a significant hit.
Earlier this month the US warned Britain that it must back the Trump White House's tough stance on Iran or "face serious trade consequences".
Meanwhile Air France and KLM have also announced the cancellation all flights to Tehran, with the last Air France flight on Sept. 18. Air France had already drastically cut its operations to Iran as it transferred all connections to its low-cost airline Joon this summer, and was down to one flight per week from the prior usual of three.
And Dutch airline KLM had previously announced last month the suspension of all flights from Amsterdam, set to also take place in September.
They join a growing list of other major firms that have recently curbed or halted business in Iran include French energy giant Total, Germany’s Siemens, French and German automotive manufacturers PSA and Daimler, the world's largest shipping firm Maersk, French aircraft manufacturer Airbus, Germany’s engineering and rail consortium Deutsche Bank, as well as the German insurer Allianz..
On August 7 the US imposed Phase 1 of a series of sanctions against Iran.
At a glance, these cover:
Auto industry: Carmakers who also operate in the US market must pull out of Iran, currently the world’s 12th-largest car market.
Gold and precious metals: Ban on selling these substances to Iran, which will cause difficulty for the country’s investors looking to safeguard their wealth against the falling rial.
US banknotes: Stepping up pressure on Iran’s central bank as it attempts to stabilise its currency.
Aviation: Cancellation of US sales of civil aviation planes and parts to upgrade Iran’s ageing commercial fleet.
Other key industries: Ban on US imports of Iranian carpets, pistachios and farmed caviar.
And on November 7th phase 2 takes effect, mainly targeting Iran’s oil exports, which could prove the final death blow to Iran's already downward spiraling economy.
WINNING
Clinton & Obama's grift didn't work out so good, huh? Hope it's not too late to retrieve those palletloads of FRB c-notes...
All the airlines bailing probably means there's a significant risk of a multimillion dollar airline going boom halfway through it's flight.
Religion of peace, never forget that! /s
Religion of peace ?, is there such a thing ?, and which one do you mean ?, Christianity and Judaism are just as evil as Islam; ask the disenfranchised and persecuted by Judaism Palestinians and the sexually abused and murdered child victims of the Christian Churches if you dispute that ALL religions are BAD.
I agree that the Airlines have been leaned on though, MH17 and MH370 were warnings enough not to fuck with the CIA.
Economic warfare on a country that is no threat to the USA on behalf of Israel is your idea of winning?
If you have been taught that iRan = bad all your life, you will sure spout that bullshit proud and true.
What actually has Iran done to the US other than honor 100% the terms and conditions of JCPOA? But of course that isn't (((the point))), is it?
And another question, I bet 0 out of 100 in a poll would not be able to name one single thing that Yemen has done to anybody to deserve the genocide it is suffering?
Your research is suspect and you have your names all mixed up and incorrect. And you have become a bigger pain in the ass than the spammer (several spammers actually because these names you quote are NOT all the Biblicism Institute Spammer) you are counter-spamming. YOU deserve to be reported to @abuse for endlessly wasting column space.
The only thing Iran "did wrong" was resist the bullshit coming out of Tel Aviv and Washington.
Zionism is shameless political autism.
More Sun, Welcome to Zero Hedge and have fun your second month here before you need to find another sign in name.
Need to stop all flights to all the mid-east countries and all African countries next.
Iran is not the same as the rest of them. Have some sense of history, man.
This is the same kind of stupidity which backed Japan into a corner before WW2. The warmongers in the US and Europe are setting themselves up for some unintended consequences - from which we will all suffer.
Funny Tards usually tend to mix WHINING with WINNING
It's Trumptard syndrome
Not commercially viable means .... No Subsidy for You !!, come back one year.
Smells like a war coming soon. The west wants a war, needs a war, will push for a war. The financial system is already in the beginning stages of collapse, and the US does not want to lose reserve currency status that allows banks to create money out of thin air and exchange it for tangible goods. The hard push for war signals the end is not far off, so all you here that mocked all these guys saying three years ago that the end is near, well, you can let up on them a bit. I think the end actually is near now, and I don't think we have to wait another three years to see it. Good luck folks. Pull out some cash, put it in a safe place.
Final death blow? Surely the last lot were supposed to do that.
stop auto sales, they could just import some classics from Cuba
gold etc, well I think the horse has bolted on that one
us$, ditto
aviation parts withheld, slower than shooting them down.
what no caviar! that will have the Creosotes burning down Manhattan.
The Paycan car was based on the British Hillman Hunter. 1967-2005. 2015 if you include the pick-up version.
Iran will have to bring them back into production.
People always focus on the bad sides of war, like death, destruction & famine.
But on the plus side it creates more profits and jobs.
Living in Peace is just not Profitable.
I guess the Rial, doesn`t get the frequent flyer miles it used to.......
But, seriously, if you Iranians want my respect......Then come take back Valerie Jarrett, and the rest of her crime family, and let her build run down slum buildings in your country........
We are suspending our London to Tehran service as the operation is currently not commercially viable
The dogs are called off by the usual suspect
& their impending absence from work to their previous partner without bothering to come up with an excuse.
China/Russia: "good we take it from here?"
Great going Britain. Soon nothing at all may be viable. Nothing at all ...nothing at all ...stupid Flanders.
https://sputniknews.com/business/201808271067497517-britain-aircraft-no…
Meanwhile in India all the s**t lying around will soon be gold because
https://sputniknews.com/asia/201808271067503641-india-tests-bio-fuel-fl…
PS: Research reports (not released) suggest that SpiceJet was chosen because eating spicy food leads to the best biofuel in terms of energy density.
PPS: Q fans ...it was a Q400 as well so it is going WW? Hehehe