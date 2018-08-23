"Not Commercially Viable" - British Airways, Air France, KLM Axe Flights To Iran

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/27/2018 - 02:45

British Airways announced Thursday it plans to stop service to Tehran after its last scheduled flight on September 22. 

A British Airways (BA) spokesperson announced the move, which comes after the latest round US sanctions went into effect against Iran this month: "We are suspending our London to Tehran service as the operation is currently not commercially viable."

Tehran, Iran. Via Business Traveler

“We are sorry for any disruption this may cause to our customers’ travel plans and we are in discussions with our partner airlines to offer customers rebooking options," the airline said further. “Alternatively, they will be offered a full refund or the opportunity to bring their flights forward," the BA representative said. 

BA London to Tehran service was re-launched in September 2016 after a four-year absence due to worsening British-Iran relations, and now with the return of tensions over Washington's pullout of the Iran nuclear deal last May, it appears the airline's forward bookings have taken a significant hit

Earlier this month the US warned Britain that it must back the Trump White House's tough stance on Iran or "face serious trade consequences"

Meanwhile Air France and KLM have also announced the cancellation all flights to Tehran, with the last Air France flight on Sept. 18. Air France had already drastically cut its operations to Iran as it transferred all connections to its low-cost airline Joon this summer, and was down to one flight per week from the prior usual of three. 

And Dutch airline KLM had previously announced last month the suspension of all flights from Amsterdam, set to also take place in September. 

They join a growing list of other major firms that have recently curbed or halted business in Iran include French energy giant Total, Germany’s Siemens, French and German automotive manufacturers PSA and Daimler, the world's largest shipping firm Maersk, French aircraft manufacturer Airbus, Germany’s engineering and rail consortium Deutsche Bank, as well as the German insurer Allianz..

* * *

On August 7 the US imposed Phase 1 of a series of sanctions against Iran.

At a glance, these cover:

  • Auto industry: Carmakers who also operate in the US market must pull out of Iran, currently the world’s 12th-largest car market.

  • Gold and precious metals: Ban on selling these substances to Iran, which will cause difficulty for the country’s investors looking to safeguard their wealth against the falling rial.

  • US banknotes: Stepping up pressure on Iran’s central bank as it attempts to stabilise its currency.

  • Aviation: Cancellation of US sales of civil aviation planes and parts to upgrade Iran’s ageing commercial fleet.

  • Other key industries: Ban on US imports of Iranian carpets, pistachios and farmed caviar.

And on November 7th phase 2 takes effect, mainly targeting Iran’s oil exports, which could prove the final death blow to Iran's already downward spiraling economy.

Comments

Greed is King Last of the Mi… Mon, 08/27/2018 - 08:33 Permalink

Religion of peace ?, is there such a thing ?, and which one do you mean ?, Christianity and Judaism are just as evil as Islam; ask the disenfranchised and persecuted by Judaism Palestinians and the sexually abused and murdered child victims of the Christian Churches if you dispute that ALL religions are BAD.

I agree that the Airlines have been leaned on though, MH17 and MH370 were warnings enough not to fuck with the CIA.

 

philipat More-Sun Mon, 08/27/2018 - 05:07 Permalink

What actually has Iran done to the US other than honor 100% the terms and conditions of JCPOA? But of course that isn't (((the point))), is it?

And another question, I bet 0 out of 100 in a poll would not be able to name one single thing that Yemen has done to anybody to deserve the genocide it is suffering?

philipat More-Sun Mon, 08/27/2018 - 05:11 Permalink

Your research is suspect and you have your names all mixed up and incorrect. And you have become a bigger pain in the ass than the spammer (several spammers actually because these names you quote are NOT all the Biblicism Institute Spammer) you are counter-spamming. YOU deserve to be reported to @abuse for endlessly wasting column space.

silverer lisar6467 Mon, 08/27/2018 - 07:40 Permalink

silverer JailBanksters Mon, 08/27/2018 - 07:36 Permalink

Smells like a war coming soon. The west wants a war, needs a war, will push for a war. The financial system is already in the beginning stages of collapse, and the US does not want to lose reserve currency status that allows banks to create money out of thin air and exchange it for tangible goods. The hard push for war signals the end is not far off, so all you here that mocked all these guys saying three years ago that the end is near, well, you can let up on them a bit. I think the end actually is near now, and I don't think we have to wait another three years to see it. Good luck folks. Pull out some cash, put it in a safe place.

simulkra Mon, 08/27/2018 - 04:21 Permalink

Final death blow? Surely the last lot were supposed to do that.

stop auto sales,   they could just import some classics from Cuba

gold etc, well I think the horse has bolted on that one

us$,  ditto

aviation parts withheld,  slower than shooting them down.

what no caviar! that will have the Creosotes burning down Manhattan.

JailBanksters Mon, 08/27/2018 - 07:55 Permalink

People always focus on the bad sides of war, like death, destruction & famine.

But on the plus side it creates more profits and jobs.

 

Living in Peace is just not Profitable.

 

surf@jm Mon, 08/27/2018 - 08:17 Permalink

I guess the Rial, doesn`t get the frequent flyer miles it used to.......

But, seriously, if you Iranians want my respect......Then come take back Valerie Jarrett, and the rest of her crime family, and let her build run down slum buildings in your country........

africoman Mon, 08/27/2018 - 08:26 Permalink

 

We are suspending our London to Tehran service as the operation is currently not commercially viable

 

The dogs are called off by the usual suspect

& their impending absence from work to their previous partner without bothering to come up with an excuse.

 

China/Russia: "good we take it from here?"

Captain Nemo d… Mon, 08/27/2018 - 08:52 Permalink

Great going Britain. Soon nothing at all may be viable. Nothing at all ...nothing at all ...stupid Flanders.

https://sputniknews.com/business/201808271067497517-britain-aircraft-no…

Meanwhile in India all the s**t lying around will soon be gold because

https://sputniknews.com/asia/201808271067503641-india-tests-bio-fuel-fl…

PS: Research reports (not released) suggest that SpiceJet was chosen because eating spicy food leads to the best biofuel in terms of energy density.

PPS: Q fans ...it was a Q400 as well so it is going WW? Hehehe