Pecker Flips? National Enquirer Boss Gets Immunity In Cohen Case

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/23/2018 - 12:53

Federal prosecutors have granted immunity to American Media Inc. CEO and longtime friend of President Trump, David Pecker, reports the Wall Street Journal

Pecker reportedly gave prosecutors details about the president's knowledge of payments former Trump attorney Michael Cohen made to women alleging affairs with Trump - including former Playboy model Karen MacDougal - was paid $150,000 by the National Enquirer, which is owned by American Media, for her story about an alleged affair with Trump. The Enquirer sat on the story in a practice known as "catch and kill."  

In exchange for immunity, Mr. Pecker, CEO of American Media, Inc., has met with prosecutors and shared details about payments Mr. Cohen arranged in an effort to silence two women who alleged sexual encounters with Mr. Trump, including Mr. Trump’s knowledge of the deals, some of the people said. Prosecutors have indicated that Mr. Pecker won’t be criminally charged for his participation in the deals, the people said. -WSJ

Pecker's input "appears to have informed the charging documents made public on Tuesday as part of Mr. Cohen's guilty plea to eight criminal charges, including campaign-finance violations tied to the payments." 

During his guilty-plea hearing, Mr. Cohen, Mr. Trump’s former personal lawyer, said that at Mr. Trump’s direction, he broke federal laws on campaign contributions by coordinating payments to the two women for the purpose of suppressing negative information about Mr. Trump and influencing the 2016 election.

American Media executives were involved in both hush-money deals that formed the basis of Mr. Cohen’s guilty plea to campaign-finance violations, prosecutors said. One was a $130,000 payment to Stephanie Clifford—a former porn actress who goes professionally by Stormy Daniels—to keep her from publicly discussing an alleged affair with Mr. Trump. 

The second was a $150,000 payment made to former Playboy model Karen McDougal for her exclusive story of an alleged extramarital affair with Mr. Trump, a story that was purchased by American Media in August 2016 at Mr. Cohen’s urging, and then never published. -WSJ

In a recorded conversation released in July, Trump and Cohen can be heard discussing purchasing the rights to McDougal's claim. Cohen can be heard telling Trump that he needs “to open up a company for the transfer of all of that info regarding our friend David," likely referring to American Media Inc. head David Pecker.

"I need to open up a company for the transfer of all of that info regarding our friend David," Cohen said in the recording, likely a reference to American Media head David Pecker.

Trump interrupts Cohen asking, "What financing?" according to the recording. When Cohen tells Trump, "We'll have to pay." Trump is heard saying "pay with cash" but the audio is muddled and it's unclear whether he suggests paying with cash or not paying. Cohen says, "no, no, no" but it is not clear what is said next.

Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, contested Cohen attorney Lanny Davis's interpretation and released the Trump team's version of the transcript, which contradicts Davis. While Davis said Trump was suggesting the two pay cash, Giuliani's version of the transcript says Trump is saying, "Don't pay with cash...check."

The search warrant carried out by the public corruption unit of the Manhattan federal attorney’s office seeks information about Karen McDougal, an ex-Playboy model who claims she carried on a nearly yearlong affair with Mr. Trump shortly after the birth of his son in 2006. Ms. McDougal was paid $150,000 by American Media Inc., the Enquirer’s parent company, whose chief executive is a friend of Mr. Trump’s. -NYT

Looks like the narrative will be that Trump's payment to keep these stories quiet affected the outcome of the 2016 election, as the left is sure to say the billionaire playboy's extramarital affairs, who bragged about grabbing pussy, would have damaged his reputation. 

ThinkerNotEmoter sandra.lpores Thu, 08/23/2018 - 13:22 Permalink

I'm glad to see that your pay went up, a$$hole spammer.  It was $90/hour earlier in the week.

This has to do with "Russian collusion," how?

If the republicans hold congress this Fall Trump must immediately fire Muller (who gives a shit if there is leftard blowback if Repubs are still in control of impeachment) and get an Attorney General who will PROSECUTE the felons Hillary(!), Comey, Strock, et al.

tmosley ThinkerNotEmoter Thu, 08/23/2018 - 13:36 Permalink

Cohen pleaded guilty to something that wasn't a crime, and even if it was, he was the one who advised his client to do it (paying off a whore is not illegal, but Cohen advised him to pay it the way he did, if it is illegal to do it that way, then he is the one that caused it). 

Pleading to something that isn't a crime and snitching on someone else as being behind that crime is some kind of fraud that I don't think we even have a name for.

eatthebanksters DingleBarryObummer Thu, 08/23/2018 - 13:45 Permalink

Isn't it amazing how fast the special counsel's office moves or the DOJ moves with respect to any allegation's negative to Trump, and how the news breaks immediately?

Yet there is no news regarding the prosecution of corrupt DOJ and FBI members, or Hillary and her cronies and so many more.

Alas, this all seems to be gaining steam before the midterm elections.  If you think that the Manafort verdicts and the Cohen plea broke on the same day are coincidence then you are delusional.  This is a highly orchestrated coup at the top levels of our Justice Department and IC, certainly guided by none other than Hillary, Obozo and Valerie Jarrett. 

Maybe its time for conservatives to quit complaining about a two tiered justice system and actually stand up and do something about it.

DosZap not-me---it-wa… Thu, 08/23/2018 - 14:02 Permalink

IMO,since these last two were OUTED, my $$$$$$$$ say's he hasn't seen Melania naked, nor will he again.

She's only shutting up until he loses the 2020 election.As for Porn stars, sheeeeesh, I would not do her for free(WTH did he ever pay a pole swinging skank) CLOSE to as much as a gorgeous Playmate.

Her I can see him doing(but not while married!).

Old biblical saying, "BE SURE YOUR SINS WILL FIND YOU OUT".(he's learned that in 100# bags full.

JimmyJones dirty fingernails Thu, 08/23/2018 - 13:11 Permalink

Well news flash, we don't care who a Billionaire paid off after sleeping with them while he wasn't the president.  I do care about the payoffs made to the Clinton Foundation and the Favors people got for those payoffs.

All I see is a relentless attack on someone that is actually trying to bring back well paying middle class jobs to this country and putting people back to the work of making actual things not just pushing paper and pretending that is wealth creation.

I see a President that actually wants to replace and update the road and bridges of this nation with RINO's blocking him.

Makes me sick and I know I am not alone.

So yeah I still support Trump now more than ever.

Also, remember this is all BS all the juicy little tid bits of stuff will come out in Sept around the mid to end of the month setting up the the Last two weeks of October, where all the good stuff comes flying out just in time to be within the two week memory period of people before election day. 

dirty fingernails JimmyJones Thu, 08/23/2018 - 13:55 Permalink

JFC, you might want to seek some professional help for your obsessive BS consumption. You actually think Trump wants to fix the infrastructure? The omnibus bill could have been used for such and instead it goes to the MIC and trying to topple Iran. Fuck, why are you MAGAts so fucking gullible? If your precious asshole cared about the middle class, he would have given them the permanent tax breaks. Instead ours sunset and his are permanent.

Actions vs words.

Actions vs words.

Actions vs words.

Actions, not band aids, not pillow talk promises. Actions, not half-truths, lies of ommision, and misdirection.

Did I make a big deal out of the infidelity? No, i could give a shit. The payments and coverup are the only potential issue. I could give a fuck, really.

Downvote away. The truth doesn't change because you have a temper tantrum and spit your Geritol in a fit of rage.

glenlloyd Manthong Thu, 08/23/2018 - 12:59 Permalink

So they've sunk low enough to talk to the National Enquirer?

It's one of those things where you just sit back and watch people destroy themselves...

Those who continue to believe that this sort of thing will make any difference are delusional. If anything people see through these veiled attempts to attack a constitutionally elected president by radical militant terrorist leftists who can't come to terms with the fact that their candidate was a piece of shit.

BTW these payments aren't in any way against the law, so all this flailing about by the left is just a bunch of nothing.

chunga Billy the Poet Thu, 08/23/2018 - 13:30 Permalink

I like the part about him not being Hill'rey. Aside from that I really don't care and have done too many line item like/dislike lists to do it again.

The blind infatuation is very weird and creepy and accomplishes nothing whatsoever. Why the hell should the maverick swayed by anything when his "core" doesn't give a crap about whatever he says or does and comes up with endless theories and excuses even alternating them back and forth when when he throws it reverse.

What the fuck good is that supposed to do?

Billy the Poet chunga Thu, 08/23/2018 - 13:34 Permalink

I don't see any blind infatuation. Trump is flawed and everybody everywhere always knew that.

Like most things in life it's a question of alternatives. Hillary is in the past. The new alternative is an intra-governmental coup which will give the already weakened Republic a fatal blow. I for one want to give the Republic one last chance before I have to fight in the streets for my life and my freedom.

chunga Billy the Poet Thu, 08/23/2018 - 13:59 Permalink

That's fine. Throw his character out the window, none of them are in good character. His personal character is nothing to be proud of and it's easy to rattle off a list of salty examples. Fine, who cares. Now the WH is mired in this raunchy garbage about adultery, porn actresses, NDAs, bribery, lies, his buddies in prison. Change the narrative and declassify, there's a lot more important shit on the plate than rolling around in the gutter with this trash. There will be more. A lot of the people who think this is funny are probably in church every sunday singing how bad this is. Just more strange hypocrisy.

The reason I haven't chosen impeach or whatever one way or another is I keep hoping he's gonna stop adding to the dislike column. You know what those things are I doubt you like them either. He keeps racking 'em up, mingled in with token gestures and outbursts about fake news. Not everybody has this big investment in this guy and they're glancing at it saying why the fuck should I even bother.

FreedomWriter Billy the Poet Thu, 08/23/2018 - 14:05 Permalink

But but but but ... Bill Clinton did all those disgusting things and MUCH more..... and he was so NICE (in a perverted kind of way). /s

 

 

Time for a story:

Of course, the loyal progressives knew that King Bill's wife would one day be crowned Queen of America. After all, it was her turn. 

Instead, the peasants revolted and a bad, bad Orange man ridiculed her and stole her crown.  

All so unfair......

But then a fair prince name Pecker rode in on a white steed. He and his loyal man servant slayed the evil Orange ogre with a leather briefcase and forged affidavits.

The evil witch Hillary finally become rightful ruler and proceeded to lay waste to her enemies.

And everyone lived miserably ever after.

THE END

Alright leftards, that's enough story time. Time to go to sleep.