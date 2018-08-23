Rand Rebounds As South Africa Strikes Back At Trump: "Reminds Us Of Colonial Past"

The rand has roundtripped - erasing overnight losses triggered by a Trump tweet - as South African authorities strike back at comments by the US President with regard the confiscation of white farmers' land, and the rising violence against them.

As we noted last night, President Trump tweeted that he's asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to look into "land farm seizures" and the "large scale killing of farmers" in South Africa after Fox News host Tucker Carlson aired a segment on the topic.

I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers. “South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers.” @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2018

Trump's tweet referenced a segment titled "Inside South Africa's racist land seizures." He quoted Carlson as saying the country is "now seizing land from white farmers." The Fox News host was critical of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.



But, as The Hill reports, the South African government issued a series of tweets pushing back against Trump's comments, suggesting he was trying to stoke divisions in a country that continues to deal with the aftermath of apartheid.

"South Africa totally rejects this narrow perception which only seeks to divide our nation and reminds us of our colonial past," the government tweeted. "South Africa will speed up the pace of land reform in a careful and inclusive manner that does not divide our nation," the government added in a subsequent tweet.

Both tweets tagged Trump.

South Africa totally rejects this narrow perception which only seeks to divide our nation and reminds us of our colonial past. #landexpropriation @realDonaldTrump @PresidencyZA — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) August 23, 2018

South Africa will speed up the pace of land reform in a careful and inclusive manner that does not divide our nation. #landexpropriation @realDonaldTrump @PresidencyZA — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) August 23, 2018

And this has prompted traders to reverse the losses - seemingly shrugging off any fears of sanctions from Trump over the government's actions.

However, no matter what spin Ramaphosa and his cronies attempt to put in this (remember the vehement denials with regard Trump's comments about Sweden), white farmers are fleeing the country amid worries for their lives.

Rights groups said the initiative incites violence - there were 74 farm murders and 638 attacks, primarily against white farmers, in 2016-17 in South Africa - and while the government doesn't dispute the figures, officials say farmers are victims of crime like just other citizens of the country gripped by violence and that they are not targeted because they are white.

Adi Schlebusch, whose grandfather was murdered at his farm, confirmed to RT that roughly 15,000 Boers are ready to leave their country and begin a new life in Russia.

“The reason I’m considering immigration is honestly because I see dark clouds hanging over our future. The reality is that we do fear for our lives. And the reality is that a white farmer is attacked every day in South Africa. My grandfather was murdered on this farm. The government is certainly responsible for creating that climate of antagonism towards white farmers.” The farmer said he visited Russia with his family to explore the possibilities of resettling in the area. “I know the growth of agricultural production is immense in Russia. So, I think it’s the right time to buy in into agriculture in Russia. And I think there’s a lot of potential.”

So far, Russia and Australia are offering asylum for white South African farmers. Will Trump follow?