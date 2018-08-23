Rand Rebounds As South Africa Strikes Back At Trump: "Reminds Us Of Colonial Past"

The rand has roundtripped - erasing overnight losses triggered by a Trump tweet - as South African authorities strike back at comments by the US President with regard the confiscation of white farmers' land, and the rising violence against them.
As we noted last night, President Trump tweeted that he's asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to look into "land farm seizures" and the "large scale killing of farmers" in South Africa after Fox News host Tucker Carlson aired a segment on the topic.
I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers. “South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers.” @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2018
Trump's tweet referenced a segment titled "Inside South Africa's racist land seizures." He quoted Carlson as saying the country is "now seizing land from white farmers." The Fox News host was critical of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
But, as The Hill reports, the South African government issued a series of tweets pushing back against Trump's comments, suggesting he was trying to stoke divisions in a country that continues to deal with the aftermath of apartheid.
"South Africa totally rejects this narrow perception which only seeks to divide our nation and reminds us of our colonial past," the government tweeted.
"South Africa will speed up the pace of land reform in a careful and inclusive manner that does not divide our nation," the government added in a subsequent tweet.
South Africa totally rejects this narrow perception which only seeks to divide our nation and reminds us of our colonial past. #landexpropriation @realDonaldTrump @PresidencyZA— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) August 23, 2018
South Africa will speed up the pace of land reform in a careful and inclusive manner that does not divide our nation. #landexpropriation @realDonaldTrump @PresidencyZA— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) August 23, 2018
And this has prompted traders to reverse the losses - seemingly shrugging off any fears of sanctions from Trump over the government's actions.
However, no matter what spin Ramaphosa and his cronies attempt to put in this (remember the vehement denials with regard Trump's comments about Sweden), white farmers are fleeing the country amid worries for their lives.
Rights groups said the initiative incites violence - there were 74 farm murders and 638 attacks, primarily against white farmers, in 2016-17 in South Africa - and while the government doesn't dispute the figures, officials say farmers are victims of crime like just other citizens of the country gripped by violence and that they are not targeted because they are white.
Adi Schlebusch, whose grandfather was murdered at his farm, confirmed to RT that roughly 15,000 Boers are ready to leave their country and begin a new life in Russia.
“The reason I’m considering immigration is honestly because I see dark clouds hanging over our future. The reality is that we do fear for our lives. And the reality is that a white farmer is attacked every day in South Africa. My grandfather was murdered on this farm. The government is certainly responsible for creating that climate of antagonism towards white farmers.”
The farmer said he visited Russia with his family to explore the possibilities of resettling in the area. “I know the growth of agricultural production is immense in Russia. So, I think it’s the right time to buy in into agriculture in Russia. And I think there’s a lot of potential.”
So far, Russia and Australia are offering asylum for white South African farmers. Will Trump follow?
Comments
Hurry! Get some water! The shithouse is going up in flames!!!
Remember Rhodesia.
In reply to Smash it by GoFuqYourself
sooner the better. is that smoke over there yonder?
In reply to Remember Rhodesia. by Killtruck
Rebound my arse. Currency is ALWAYS === confidence. His action said it all. He wants SA to be another Zimbabwe and takes on dictatorship.
In reply to Smash it by GoFuqYourself
DIVEST in South Africa. Murderers and thieves !
South africa is right.
All blacks in america need to be reunified/deported back to their homelands in africa. Thats their rightful home.
If Trump makes the same offer, it will result in the entire brigade of dim dems rising up with charges that "white supremacy" is on the march.
Both sides of the aisle are equally rotren.
In reply to If Trump makes the same… by bh2
What stars will be on "We Are The World 2?".
Sally Struthers should tell the Democrats to fuck off this time.
"So far, Russia and Australia are offering asylum for white South African farmers. Will Trump follow?" Lol and seek asylum? ;-)
Gonna be a lot of Weight loss in SA in the coming years, then the Libtards will call it a crises, and have a fund raiser, and launder all the funds..Oh wait that's been done already.
Haiti any one?
Some Dems will "save the children".
In reply to Gonna be a lot of Weight… by Bill of Rights
I left SA 2 months ago because of what the Marxists are doing to the beautiful country. Famine and War soon there...so sad
Any libtard dumbfcks in here still like gayboy hussein obama?
Another prime example of why liberalism is mental retardation.
Boers in Russia makes sense , one week with these f..k.hea.. they will all be transferred to new farms in Siberia worst bunch of entitled , back stabbing , unethical cock uc.ers .I ever ran across , hopefully more will move. Outside of their own cliche they are hated by whites and blacks!!
Don't care what color of the skin of the people in SA, if they had any brains they would be getting the hell out of that shithole as Grand Solar Minimum rips through crop production. If the currently operational farms are done for, it's going to be tribe vs tribe warfare for survival.
Putin doing gods work again
Let's see how South Africa deals with things. Denying division is being created for the purpose of maintaining the public perception that it isnt thinking its going to help the harmony of the whole - similar to misunderstood and improperly followed islamic principles - is a gregarious fallacy and hippocracy. The question is 1) Are they straight up lying to protect financial markets health? 2) Is it really not happening? or 3) how much of S.A. has decided to try becoming Muslim and is poorly applying the principles? I hope its 1. Africa is much greater than any foreign knock-off religions that try to suade its people. It will never last long. Africa will never give up the drums and they absolutely should not. Real authentic Africa is what Africa needs to become. I know there are some gold mine owners and what not employing tribal black African people and the discrepancy between quality of life for the two races is extreme. I dont know what I would choose but as a Scottish white middle aged man versed in economics and different religions and who has an appreciation for authenticity of many cultures I say give Africa back to the Africans. There are plently of other places to go. America, Australia.... both are WAY better than SA. I've eaten billtong in Cape Town and I get it, it's a nice life.... but it's cancerous to Africa as a whole. Let them do their own thing. The world might need it. It's just my personal opinion. I am no angel, so I can't judge. (and for the record... I think its a highly accurate assumption very little of Africa is newly toying with Islam, and knowing the nature of African people that fad would never last)
You'll be free of the white devils, and you'll be fucking hungry too!
Typical,
White industry and wealth attract blacks to area...Blacks take over and steal white's property. Country falls into collapse and starvation.
Living off the fruits of communism.
The tone deaf statement given to Tucker by the State Department shows Mike Pompeo hasn't fully cleansed the ranks.
Yeah, move the country towards currency default and starvation, while claiming that those opposed to the plan "remind us of colonial past".
Wait until after the currency is worthless and people are starving, then watch the 0.01-percenters (eg Soros et al) start really looting the mineral wealth.
The White farmers who leave South Africa because of persecution will, if they work hard, be blessed a thousand times over in their new homelands.
Those who remain and fight against (or with) what can only be termed an evil regime will face only hardship and slaughter.
It is better to leave penniless but physically and spiritually intact and go to a land that welcomes and supports you than to stay burdened under the weight of possessions that will soon no longer be yours in a land that has vowed to destroy you.
Don't worry, once the monkeys completely take over South Africa and genocide the only competent race on the continent it will be just as prosperous as when white people ran it....remember all races are equal !