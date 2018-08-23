S&P Tumbles Into Red As Yuan Weakness Returns

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/23/2018 - 11:12

For the first time since headlines hit of US-China trade talks, PBOC fixed the Yuan weaker overnight and having surged ahead of the talks, offshore yuan appears to have resumed its collapse.

US equities were panic-bid at the open today but as Yuan slipped further and as the dollar strengthens so stocks reversed course...

And if history is a tell, the S&P will follow Yuan lower...

Bear in mind the massive decoupling between bonds and stocks since China levitated the Yuan ahead of the trade-talks - time for some reversion now that's over...

Tags
Business Finance
Banks - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
Keltner Channel Surf Thu, 08/23/2018 - 11:54 Permalink

Old school Tyler always tries to link intraday swings with 'news', but in truth this move was in the works since late yesterday post-FOMC (i.e., big players shorting), a classic mean-revert from 2nd standard-deviation exponential Bollinger Bands down to the 1.0 SD chart lines (just  completed on DOW, SPY and IWM).

Expect some short profit-taking for a spell as machines try to get back to VWAP or Unch, will be interesting to see if the move has bigger legs through the close (RUT volume yesterday on short levered ETFs suggests some are hoping for a bigger retrace, stay tuned ...)