S&P Tumbles Into Red As Yuan Weakness Returns

For the first time since headlines hit of US-China trade talks, PBOC fixed the Yuan weaker overnight and having surged ahead of the talks, offshore yuan appears to have resumed its collapse.
US equities were panic-bid at the open today but as Yuan slipped further and as the dollar strengthens so stocks reversed course...
And if history is a tell, the S&P will follow Yuan lower...
Bear in mind the massive decoupling between bonds and stocks since China levitated the Yuan ahead of the trade-talks - time for some reversion now that's over...
Comments
Perfectly correlated to the PMs. New cycle lows incoming.
Yeah. Whatever happened to PMs being a hedge against market corrections? Ah well.
In reply to Perfectly correlated to the… by Ward of the Squid
PMs are at their lows and markets are at their highs. How does that not look like a hedge? Not like many might have imagined it, but crash hasn't happened yet, so why would PMs be performing well if they are truly a hedge.
In reply to Yeah. Whatever happened to… by FullHedge1
And so it will continue until things change. We could see a truly astonishing thing in the next 6 years of endless stock market and USD appreciation. PMs could easily halve in that time.
In reply to PMs are at their lows and… by ZoroAustrian
Btfd!
In reply to Perfectly correlated to the… by Ward of the Squid
Stawks! are anticipating the Orange Dotard's imminent impeachment
In reply to Btfd! by TheSilentMajority
PRINT, PRINT, PRINT....time for national teams to step in and ON.
Thanks, Tylers. This is the type of article I come here for. Racist clickbait not so much...
In reply to PRINT, PRINT, PRINT....time… by Ban KKiller
WTF with the usd/jpy levitation all week? There's also a strong correlation with yen and gold, but not so much right now.
YC, Yen and Gold ?
That’s so 2017. It’s different this time.
/s.
In reply to WTF with the usd/jpy… by Yen Cross
Yawn! I meant yuan.
Same thing.
Old school Tyler always tries to link intraday swings with 'news', but in truth this move was in the works since late yesterday post-FOMC (i.e., big players shorting), a classic mean-revert from 2nd standard-deviation exponential Bollinger Bands down to the 1.0 SD chart lines (just completed on DOW, SPY and IWM).
Expect some short profit-taking for a spell as machines try to get back to VWAP or Unch, will be interesting to see if the move has bigger legs through the close (RUT volume yesterday on short levered ETFs suggests some are hoping for a bigger retrace, stay tuned ...)