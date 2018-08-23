Step Aside "Illiquid" Nigerian Prince: Here Comes The "Exploding Dedit Card" Phishing Scam

Highly-compensated 'bridge loans' for illiquid Nigerian princes are so 21st century.
The new-new thing in scams is exploding debit cards...
As the letter below shows, the scammer are targeting Barclays customers, claiming that and "URGENT safety recall" has been issued for customers' debit cards because they could explode.
"This is a matter of uppermost emergency as your card could create a pocket fire at any given moment, burning your legs and stomach terribly."
The fake letter went on to blame the exploding debt cards on "a fault in the factory process at the bank's debit card factory in Molton Keynes," which is a 'tell' since it does not exist and is close to the spelling o a midlands city called Milton Keynes.
And finally, having terrified the customer, there's the catch - the scammers instruct the debit cardholder to fill out a form requesting their personal information (including their PIN!) and tells them, to "return the debit card to the safety manager" who happens to be based in Bangalore, India.
Comments
Molotov Keynes?
Perfect description of the 21st century economy.
In reply to Molotov Keynes? by Killdo
Even the scammers are woke.
In reply to Perfect description of the… by e_goldstein
I was so ready for an exploding debt punchline that I had trouble reading the actual story that went in some other strange direction.
In reply to Even the scammers are woke. by Pairadimes
The scammers need to hire an International Studies snowflake intern to help them sort out the little cultural bugs that hint that the scammer is not from the USA.
In reply to I was so ready for an… by RAT005
Exploding debit cards....hmmm...perhaps a rumor should be started that: "Implantable RFID chips are prone to explode, especially when the 'wearer' is near certain kinds of electronics".
In reply to The scammers need to hire an… by RAT005
improving the species via darwinian selection of idiots to fleece, bankrupt, and ultimately consume.
In reply to Ex by Croesus
"Don't take my debit card. Take my wife...please." - The ghost of Rodney Dangerfield
In reply to improving the species via… by Automatic Choke
Every dumb fuck that is fucking dumb enough to fall for this nonsense... deserves it.
Same fools who have never heard of WTC7.
Extinguish them from our species... please.
Human locusts.
In reply to Don't take my debit card… by Cognitive Dissonance
Those damn communist Soviets are at it again.
In reply to Every dumb fuck that is… by Dame Ednas Possum
These folks need to brush up on
The LAW That Changed The World
In reply to Those damn communist Soviets… by bismillah
The Nigerians should target Tesla owners- much more believable.
In reply to Every dumb fuck that is… by Dame Ednas Possum
Wat iz WCT7 pliz?
In reply to Every dumb fuck that is… by Dame Ednas Possum
Not sure what WCT7 is... but ... WTC7 is World Trade Center Tower 7, an actual explosion, which you might want to examine if you still believe the official narrative about 9/11.
In reply to Wat iz WCT7 pliz? by Etteguj Guj
(((Wife))) is a local branch peon (yes, I ask her often what she plans to do on the "day of the rope," no answer). Customer, older women, roped in by one of these Nigerian scams. No one was able to convince her it was indeed a scam; old bag got defensive and accused everyone in the bank of wanting to "screw her out of her own money." Yeah...didn't end well financially for the old coffin-dodger
When you've been on this planet 7 decades, you'd think you would have figured out how the world works by now. Or at least how a fucking McDonald's works...NOPE
In reply to Every dumb fuck that is… by Dame Ednas Possum
Can't fix stupid.
Further, stupid people are unable to comprehend that they are in fact, stupid.
150 years ago in the age of manual labor, stupidity wasn't obvious as most people did simple tasks.
As technology and complexity increase, stupid people seem more prevalent.
Stupid people get to vote.
In reply to Wife is a local brach peon … by Wild Bill Steamcock
Are you referring to the certain kinds of electronics that the CIA has? If so, it may very well be that those implants can explode. Just like at the end of the movie Kingsman: The Secret Service. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZD24VY0YWdQ
I hope every member of the Deep State already has one.
In reply to Ex by Croesus
Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
****---- http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to Are you referring to the… by GeezerGeek
By the power vested in me by the State of Montana and some guy in the south of County Essex, I COMMAND THEE TO LEAVE THIS PLACE IN PEACE, you fuckstain!
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by ashumano92
Goddamned Russians duplicating my posts!
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by ashumano92
Actually they don't. They are simply playing a numbers game. Only a small portion of the US population can actually read English and spot grammatical errors or write intelligently.
They know that putting out a letter like this in Pidgeon English will obtain satisfactory results. Hiring someone to make it proper has probably already been tried and produced lesser results.
In reply to The scammers need to hire an… by RAT005
You can use any credit card to pay a nasty slut and a day ot two later you could be feeling a very harsh burning sensation in your pants as your genitals are slowly being eaten away by an incurable STD.
In reply to Perfect description of the… by e_goldstein
I guess if your stupid enough to fall for this RIDICULOUS scam, then you deserve to lose your money
That totally happened to me. Burns all up and down my backside.
The scammers really need to work out a few kinks on that one.
What kind of senile rube would actually fall for this banana in the tailpipe? There are at least enough dummies out there to pay for the postage. I see them and deal with a few daily. They are everywhere.
Can't believe there's still some dumb as a bag of hammers people out there who fall for this shit. The scammers, a bunch of welfare nigs, are laughing all the way to the crack house.
This is depressing. The fraudsters are now down to taking up managerial positions rather than moving up to Raja from prince.
I will pay for someone to send me a letter like this for each card I have. This is the only way I will be able to get get my wife to stop abusing my credit cards.
Goddamn credit card burned up all my money and I now have a godawful rash on my left leg too! Send your credit cards to the safety manager before it's too late.
A Burned Bank Customer.
My loins are always on fire already, do I still need to turn in my debit card?
Perhaps you should just stop eating spicy food.
In reply to My loins are always on fire… by saldulilem
Even if the Letterhead said BARCLEYS people would still fall for. To make it more truthfull the card should be return in a fireproof envelope and marked dangerous. Well gives a new meaning to burning a hole in your pocket
notice the letter is addressed to: "costumers".
In reply to Even if the Letterhead said… by Obamanism666
I do prefer the Nigerian prince emails over this new technique in terms of humor, but did laugh my ass off after reading this.
In reply to notice the letter is… by Truth Eater
Also "... as a precushion.." might be a tell .
In reply to notice the letter is… by Truth Eater
Makes you wonder how many idiots actually send them their cards :) :)
Those guys must by laughing and crying at the same time every time some idiots sends them their card :)
Highly-compensated 'bridge loans' for illiquid Nigerian princes are so 21st century.
I didn't know we were already in the 22nd century...
The way things are going, we may find ourselves in the 7th century if we're not careful. It pretty much sucked for everyone back then. No internet, no A/C, no KFC, no cat videos.
In reply to Highly-compensated 'bridge… by _ConanTheLiber…
Now I know how the fire started in my boat when it sank with all of my gold.
It would be altogether fitting that once authorities locate the nest of vipers that they detonate an incendiary device there.
I guess they have started making Pork pies at Milton Mowbray just outside bangalor
Or even Melton Mowbray.
In reply to I guess they have started… by Obamanism666
this is too funny to be an actual scam.
I'll help with my debit card from the Bank of Wakanda.
Certainly you don't expect me to feel sorry for people who fall for this one!
It's fun to fuck with these assholes whenever I get an email from them!
I got the call from the Pakistani IRS tax collector who told me I owed $8140 in back taxes and if I did't pay in the next 45 minutes the sheriff would come to my door and arrest me. I played with him for about 20 minutes and then told him I sure hoped he was getting paid by the hour because otherwise, "you just wasted 20 minutes of your time, you dumb fuck."
In reply to It's fun to fuck with these… by ZazzOne
The Nigerians are at it again. Can't we go in and use flame throwers to eradicate them?
And it's just that easy.