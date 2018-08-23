Step Aside "Illiquid" Nigerian Prince: Here Comes The "Exploding Dedit Card" Phishing Scam

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 08/25/2018 - 11:00

Highly-compensated 'bridge loans' for illiquid Nigerian princes are so 21st century.

The new-new thing in scams is exploding debit cards...

As the letter below shows, the scammer are targeting Barclays customers, claiming that and "URGENT safety recall" has been issued for customers' debit cards because they could explode.

"This is a matter of uppermost emergency as your card could create a pocket fire at any given moment, burning your legs and stomach terribly."

The fake letter went on to blame the exploding debt cards on "a fault in the factory process at the bank's debit card factory in Molton Keynes," which is a 'tell' since it does not exist and is close to the spelling o a midlands city called Milton Keynes.

Source: @DGWBirch

And finally, having terrified the customer, there's the catch - the scammers instruct the debit cardholder to fill out a form requesting their personal information (including their PIN!) and tells them, to "return the debit card to the safety manager" who happens to be based in Bangalore, India.

Wild Bill Steamcock Dame Ednas Possum Sat, 08/25/2018 - 12:14 Permalink

(((Wife))) is a local branch peon (yes, I ask her often what she plans to do on the "day of the rope," no answer).  Customer, older women, roped in by one of these Nigerian scams.  No one was able to convince her it was indeed a scam; old bag got defensive and accused everyone in the bank of wanting to "screw her out of her own money." Yeah...didn't end well financially for the old coffin-dodger

When you've been on this planet 7 decades,  you'd think you would have figured out how the world works by now.  Or at least how a fucking McDonald's works...NOPE

ATM RAT005 Sat, 08/25/2018 - 12:03 Permalink

Actually they don't. They are simply playing a numbers game. Only a small portion of the US population can actually read English and spot grammatical errors or write intelligently.

They know that putting out a letter like this in Pidgeon English will obtain satisfactory results. Hiring someone to make it proper has probably already been tried and produced lesser results.

Maj Sat, 08/25/2018 - 11:04 Permalink

The old exploding bank card gag. 

 

What kind of senile rube would actually fall for this banana in the tailpipe?  There are at least enough dummies out there to pay for the postage.  I see them and deal with a few daily.  They are everywhere.

Bobzilla. Do n… Sat, 08/25/2018 - 11:05 Permalink

Can't believe there's still some dumb as a bag of hammers people out there who fall for this shit. The scammers, a bunch of welfare nigs, are laughing all the way to the crack house.

HorseBuggy Sat, 08/25/2018 - 11:06 Permalink

I will pay for someone to send me a letter like this for each card I have. This is the only way I will be able to get get my wife to stop abusing my credit cards. 

 

 

Snordster Sat, 08/25/2018 - 11:07 Permalink

Goddamn credit card burned up all my money and I now have a godawful rash on my left leg too! Send your credit cards to the safety manager before it's too late.

A Burned Bank Customer.

 

Obamanism666 Sat, 08/25/2018 - 11:12 Permalink

Even if the Letterhead said BARCLEYS people would still fall for. To make it more truthfull the card should be return in a fireproof envelope and marked dangerous. Well gives a new meaning to burning a hole in your pocket

Sudden Debt Sat, 08/25/2018 - 11:12 Permalink

Makes you wonder how many idiots actually send them their cards :) :)

 

Those guys must by laughing and crying at the same time every time some idiots sends them their card :)

Harry Paranockus ZazzOne Sat, 08/25/2018 - 11:53 Permalink

I got the call from the Pakistani IRS tax collector who told me I owed $8140 in back taxes and if I did't pay in the next 45 minutes the sheriff would come to my door and arrest me. I played with him for about 20 minutes and then told him I sure hoped he was getting paid by the hour because otherwise, "you just wasted 20 minutes of your time, you dumb fuck."