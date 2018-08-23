Tesla Sales In The Netherlands Soar As EV Incentive Set To End

Amid all the dismal news and Musk smoke and mirrors, there is a very modest silver-ling (at least in the very short-term), as OilPrice.com's Tsvetana Paraskova reports that sales of Tesla in the Netherlands have been surging this year as a tax incentive on electric vehicles is set to expire at the end of the year.
So far in 2018, Tesla has sold more than 3,000 vehicles in the Netherlands, one of its most important European markets for sales per capita, Electrek reports, citing vehicle registration data. The number of Teslas sold between January and July jumped more than twofold compared to the same period last year.
Model S has been a star sale during the period and accounted for around two-thirds of all Tesla sales in the Netherlands. Model S sold 1,927 units out of Tesla’s total 3,046 Model S and Model X sales. Model S sales in the Netherlands have also surpassed sales of the Model S in Norway, which is Tesla’s strongest market in Europe and the EV maker’s third-biggest market worldwide after the United States and China.
One of the reasons for Tesla’s stellar performance in the Netherlands is the end of a generous tax break at the end of this year, according to Electrek. Model S is a popular company car in the Netherlands, due to the tax break on the Benefit-in-kind (or BIK) for vehicles priced over US$58,000 (50,000 euro), like Model S or Model X. Under the current incentives, the tax is 4 percent, but it will rise to 22 percent beginning in 2019.
In Europe, Norway is Tesla’s the best per-capita market. It is also Tesla’s third-largest market worldwide in terms of revenues after the United States and China, according to Tesla’s annual report for 2017. Tesla’s revenue in Norway jumped to US$823 million last year from US$336 million in 2016.
In Norway, the purchase of electric vehicles is not currently subject to import taxes, taxes on non-recurring vehicle fees, the 25-percent value-added tax, or the purchase taxes that apply to the purchase of gas-powered vehicles, Tesla says.
* * *
ZH: The problem, of course, is what happens next. As we noted previously, the end of Hong Kong's EV tax incentive led to a total collapse in sales The decline in sales was staggering: After 2,078 new electric vehicles were registered between April and December 2016, that number dropped to 99 last year - though reports that the waiver could be reinstated helped sales rebound in March.
“Scaling down Tesla’s operation in Hong Kong is a natural and logical consequence if the number of customers has dwindled prompted by a reduction of government incentives,” the source said. “Without government support, who is willing to invest in green technology?”
Coming to a European nation soon.
Comments
The reason is simple: the Dutch are incredibly naive.
They LOVE paying taxes, they LOVE refugees, and they LOVE government interference despite what this bullshit poll suggests: https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-22/72-spaniards-support-governme…
Basically the whole country is run as a MASSIVE web of government subsidy franchises; subsidized media, subsidized housing, subsidized multicultural society, subsidized e-cars, subsidized left wing 'think tanks,' subsidized public health notices (remember, this is for your own good!), subsidized 3rd world aid, subsidized PO Box companies filing 2% income tax returns (the ordinary Dutch taxpayer pays the difference of course, but is too stupid and brainwashed to realize, see below) etcetera.
The Dutch turned a MASSIVE blind eye against hard core crime (except speeding and tax evasion of course) so it's a free heaven for international criminals and terrorists, are brainwashed into thinking that they are "highly educated" 24/7 by their TAX PAYER FUNDED media, and in 2007-2008 they piled MASSIVELY into IceSave.
Oh, and did I already mention the Tulip Bubble Mania...? 🙄
In reply to Dutch are mnaive. by Klassenfeind
Business Opportunity!
Kits to convert TSLA's to gas/diesel!
Once TSLA shuts the doors, these cars will be worthless...people may even pay you to take them due to the hazardous waste aspect of those batteries.
In reply to The Religion of Peace is at… by Bill of Rights
Still government subsidized parking for e-vehicles in The Netherlands. Parking is hideously expensive, so it still counts as a big subsidy.
P.s. guess why there has not been a major terrorist attack in the Netherlands: the coward Dutch give them a free pass in exchange for no attacks.
In reply to gggg by FireBrander
Get your cheap tent-made Teslas before the subsidy goes off.
Now if sales drop and there is no infrastructure to support it later on ...
Don't worry. Musk will convert them to the solar power he will bring back from the sun using his rockets.
In reply to Dutch are mnaive. by Klassenfeind
How’s your country doing with Merkel? Please, just be fair. We are on the same boat. We’re fucked, not only the Dutch, the Germans as well.
In reply to Dutch are mnaive. by Klassenfeind
Great, Tesla is selling more Model S and Model X that lose them thousands of $ per vehicle. Go, Musk! Go! Roflmao. So which will be worse for Tesla, selling more vehicles each at a loss or selling none once the tax incentive ends at the end of the year?
Good luck taking delivery of your Tesla you dirty scandis
“Without government support, who is willing to invest in green technology?”
tesla is not fucking green. mining the lithium alone is an ecological nightmare. eventually it will end up in a landfill.
Thoughtless regurgitation of this highly politicised 'green' trope is one of the more infuriating pervasive fallacies surrounding these hunks of shit, that's for damned sure.
In reply to tesla is not fucking green. … by buzzsaw99
Yup, mining Li is hellatious on the environment. This is further proof that Musk is a retard. The future of EVs is Hydrogen and NOT Li batteries. With Hydrogen, you make the electricity you need to power the electric motors (no need for the 500lb battery pack). If Musk was NOT a retard, he would have invested in ocean water desalinization to generate his Hydrogen infrastructure. He could have been the JP Getty of his time (build the Hydrogen infrastructure for EVs) and had a monopoly on Hydrogen fuel stations and the related infrastructure.
In reply to tesla is not fucking green. … by buzzsaw99
Not to mention all those emissions when they crash and catch fire.
In reply to tesla is not fucking green. … by buzzsaw99
Tesla Fanboy: The demand for these cars is huge!!! Tesla stock is going to the moon!
Normie: Well if the government is paying for damn near half the car, of course there is demand...what happens when that ends?
Tesla Fanboy: Stupid Racist! Rockets, Solar...Mars!!!!
It amazes me that Norway is one of the best markets. It's one of the last places I'd want to own an electric car in. Probably OK if you're pootling between Oslo and the airport, but getting stuck up a mountain with a flat battery sounds pretty dangerous.
Hey, nobody ever said virtue signalling was going to be cheap or easy...
In reply to It amazes me that Norway is… by medium giraffe
You just have to look at how Tesla is suing the Ontario .gov for getting rid of the tax incentives. lol. Mercantilist capitalism at its best.
its not enough they tax fossil fuels 1000% they have to go and give rich folks tax breaks on 2nd/3rd car purchases, unreal
So a major pull forward of future demand, no more incentive subsidies, and a large number of Teslas hitting the road all at once insuring that sightings of a somewhat rare and desired luxury good become much more common and uneventful...future sales never looked brighter.