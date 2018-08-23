Venezuelans Resort To Buying Spoiled Meat As Electricity Fails

As Venezuelans deal with a historic currency devaluation and the aftermath of a massive 7.3 earthquake which hit the northern coast on Tuesday, residents of Maracaibo have been forced into long lines to buy spoiled meat - as worsening rolling blackouts have caused refrigerators across the country fail, according to AP.
Some people fall ill eating the rotten beef, but at bargain prices, it’s the only way they can afford protein as the country’s crisis hits bottom.
...
A pungent tray of the ground meat and other graying cuts on display one day at his counter collected flies — and a steady flow of customers. Some feed it to their dogs, said Prieto, yet others cook it for their families.
...
Across the way in another stall, a butcher — shirtless and smoking a cigarette — offers up trays of blackened cuts.
“People are buying it,” said Jose Aguirre who was unloading spoiled chicken. -AP
"Of course they eat the meat — thanks to Maduro," Prieto said. "The food of the poor is rotten food."
"It smells a little foul, but you rinse it with a little vinegar and lemon,” said Yeudis Luna, who bought darkened cuts of meat to feed his three young boys in Venezuela’s second largest city. "I was afraid that they would get sick because they are small," he said. "But only the little one got diarrhea and threw up."
The rolling blackouts have affected Maracaibo for the last nine months - however things turned dire on August 10 when a fire destroyed the city's main powerline - affecting over 1.5 million people.
Refrigeration units fell idle and meat began turning. At least four butcher shops have been selling spoiled meat in Las Pulgas, Maracaibo’s central market.
Butcher Johel Prieto said the outage turned an entire side of beef rotten. He ground up much of it and mixed it with a fresh, red meat in an attempt to mask the spoilage. -AP
Perhaps all the zoo animals have already been butchered?
Comments
End the Fed
End the IMF
End the BIS
the joys of socialism
The gubment provided goodies can't last forever. And the career freeloaders are too dumb to know any better. They voted for it.... let 'em eat it.
Sympathy gauge reads ZERO
Well, they should have bought spoiled meat before the electricity failed (facepalm).
Maduro gets the good meat.
The pesants will eventually welcome soylent green.
I got nasty habits, I take tea at three
...and the meat I eat for dinner
Must be hung up for a week
My best friend, he shoots water rats
...and feeds them to his geese.
mmmmmmmmmmm..... rotten meat.....
Damn, I don't know what's worse...what those poor people are going through, or the fact that some of us are joking about it. Seriously people, have a heart. That could be your family members suffering at the hands of corrupt, idiotic socialist political decisionmaking.
The takeaway for me? Never give up the guns. If the Venezualans were armed like the American public, Maduro's decapitated corpse would have been laying in a ditch by now.
Come on now honey, don't you want to live with me?
Reminds me of this old movie "Quest for fire" You keep the guy around and just hack off a limb or two as you need them (to eat). Desperate times call for desperate measures.
Eating spoiled meat and the unbelievable smell of cooking it is one of those paradigm shifts in humanity that makes you look up and around at everyone else and you begin to wonder. Just how far will this go?
Why eat rotten meat when you can have soylent green.
Heh, I'm in venesuala, Don't you want to live with me?
Damn
funny, just the other day someone mentioned that crypto coin would be fine in Venezuela because power doesn't go out when i said it would be useless in exactly this scenario. HODL and eat virtual meat
I sometimes start to feel sympathy for these poor people... then I remember that this is exactly what they voted for...Enjoy!
Socialism always ends is starvation and genocide...
It isn't funny when the shit hits the fan. Is it?
Prepare.
You assume, ass. I am not a socialist but if every country didn't have to deal with the globalists they might not be in this dire situation. If it weren't for the globalists socialism wouldn't exist. It would be like it has been throughout human history, survival of the fittest.
make jerky.
Throw into the vita-mix with some vodka and tobasco sauce.
Or biltong. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biltong
Still better than TacoBell.
Dam, that's disgusting. No one thought to set up a smoker? Or start salting the hell out of it?
If there's any CONSERVATIVES there, that's probably what they did.
Maybe can’t afford the salt. A bit gross, but I wonder if a super high salinity barrel of brine could maybe be reusable and better than what they got going on now.
Make soup from the bones and thin slice, salt / vinegar solution in a smoker or low oven to dry out the meat. If they have enough kidney fat (suet) and some dried fruit and a grain they could always make pemmican. I have read about it, and seen recipes, and there is a channel that shows how to make stuff like that on You Tube (with the old-style traditional recipe).
Here it is, Townsends channel: https://youtu.be/x_vLuMobHCI (shows what pemmican is)
This video shows how to make it: https://youtu.be/HQZj1-lSilw
This video shows how to make hardtack: https://youtu.be/FyjcJUGuFVg
How to make portable soup with 18th century recipe: https://youtu.be/2fE5KzvOZRk
6 ways to preserve eggs without refrigeration: https://youtu.be/yUYgguMz1qI
Another way to preserve fresh eggs with pickling lime: https://youtu.be/bTlcCvvUjl0
How to make an earthen oven with mud, straw, and some bricks: https://youtu.be/i0foHjPVbP4
It's maddening to realize how these people are so dumbed down and useless with no skills. You would have thought the butcher would have had the skills to do this so at least he would have something to sell. There are advantages to knowing how to do more than one thing.
As for a brine, a mix of salt and vinegar, that sounds like a type of fermentation. Asians have been fermenting stuff for several thousand years. Fermented meat sounds horrible, to me.
I watched bizarre foods and he was in Italy and it showed this guy that layered sardines and salt in a small wood barrel with a rock on top of a floating top. The fish inside fermented and dissolved and this liquid stuff is the end product after a year or two. But that isn't exactly food it's a condiment. I don't remember the name of it.
tylers ? Russian Central Bank building goes up in flames https://www.rt.com/news/436786-central-bank-moscow-fire/
where is chat server ?
should've cooked it immediately...but seems many Venezuelans not too smart as they put up with nicky maduro.
" Does your pooch eat poo? If it’s any consolation, he’s in extremely good company. " https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/animalia/wp/2018/01/19/why-do-dogs-…
Laptops batteries will work for awhile.... trading Bitcoins for meat.
Then they can eat the laptop batteries.
How much does spoiled long pig go for in Caracas?
Check out monthly caloric intake in Syria.
Now do the same in Venezuela.
Protein intake is downright scary. These people are starving.
In the States we call it "aged".
Where'd they get the vinegar and lemons?
"as the country’s crisis hits bottom..."
Raw, spoiled meat. One price in the bin, everyone there has incubating parasites in their guts right now.
This is just getting started.
Did you say Puerto Rico?
Where's Bernie? (He could probably feed a small community for a day or two - like a good whale should.)
WTF are you talking about. There is not enough meat on Bernie to feed a small family...never mind a small community.
This train wreck has been well over a decade in the making and it is really hard to watch it all unfold given the growing humanitarian crisis. There has been a massive brain drain over that time which is debilitating and will hamper any recovery that could happen, assuming there is a regime change in the foreseeable future. Iran, Greece, Venezuela...so many of these places that move towards socialism and non-democratic rule end up being basket cases for decades.
The French did it and as a result developed some great sauces
Koreans too ... but they developed Kimchee
ThevSwedes developed Sour Herring and it is a New Years’ staple to this day.
Last stop on the gravy train is in Bartertown folks. Best have your shit ready for it. Like it or not thats where it must go.
Not spoiled meat, aged beef in Madurine's paradise, with a little additional unsolicited help from the CIA.
Look, the IMF, BIS, FED are only parts of the issues...
Maduro is plain stupid...
And Venezuelans voted for that fagdriver!
Then the whole country gets sick as dogs.
Cooking times need to get much longer too.
The joys of socialism.
Just make sure you are fermenting it real good. Have you heard of salting and soaking meat in vinegar? Then again you probably ran out of salt. Could even dry it on a fire. Even damn Injuns are more ingenious.
But this is a good experiment. I want to see Venezuela in a few years. They should have scientist observing that shithole. We'll see if survival of the fittest applies to humans.
Fuck that is gross. They need to at least adopt a strategy of the Indians and put some extremely spicy peppers in the spoiled meat to try and kill any bacteria before it sickens the person. That or as others say smoke it or salt it.
This is what us country folk have all over you city chumps.
1 ounce of ordinary crickets has as much protein as a 3.5 ounce hamburger, but without the fat and cholesterol.
https://youtu.be/NvEJxnpC7Uw