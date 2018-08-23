Venezuelans Resort To Buying Spoiled Meat As Electricity Fails

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/24/2018 - 19:25

As Venezuelans deal with a historic currency devaluation and the aftermath of a massive 7.3 earthquake which hit the northern coast on Tuesday, residents of Maracaibo have been forced into long lines to buy spoiled meat - as worsening rolling blackouts have caused refrigerators across the country fail, according to AP

Some people fall ill eating the rotten beef, but at bargain prices, it’s the only way they can afford protein as the country’s crisis hits bottom.

...

A pungent tray of the ground meat and other graying cuts on display one day at his counter collected flies — and a steady flow of customers. Some feed it to their dogs, said Prieto, yet others cook it for their families.

...

Across the way in another stall, a butcher — shirtless and smoking a cigarette — offers up trays of blackened cuts.

“People are buying it,” said Jose Aguirre who was unloading spoiled chicken. -AP

"Of course they eat the meat — thanks to Maduro," Prieto said. "The food of the poor is rotten food."

"It smells a little foul, but you rinse it with a little vinegar and lemon,” said Yeudis Luna, who bought darkened cuts of meat to feed his three young boys in Venezuela’s second largest city. "I was afraid that they would get sick because they are small," he said. "But only the little one got diarrhea and threw up."

The rolling blackouts have affected Maracaibo for the last nine months - however things turned dire on August 10 when a fire destroyed the city's main powerline - affecting over 1.5 million people. 

Refrigeration units fell idle and meat began turning. At least four butcher shops have been selling spoiled meat in Las Pulgas, Maracaibo’s central market.

Butcher Johel Prieto said the outage turned an entire side of beef rotten. He ground up much of it and mixed it with a fresh, red meat in an attempt to mask the spoilage. -AP

Perhaps all the zoo animals have already been butchered?

Croesus toady Fri, 08/24/2018 - 19:43 Permalink

Damn, I don't know what's worse...what those poor people are going through, or the fact that some of us are joking about it. Seriously people, have a heart. That could be your family members suffering at the hands of corrupt, idiotic socialist political decisionmaking.

The takeaway for me? Never give up the guns. If the Venezualans were armed like the American public, Maduro's decapitated corpse would have been laying in a ditch by now.

Last of the Mi… TeamDepends Fri, 08/24/2018 - 20:32 Permalink

Reminds me of this old movie "Quest for fire" You keep the guy around and just hack off a limb or two as you need them (to eat). Desperate times call for desperate measures. 

Eating spoiled meat and the unbelievable smell of cooking it is one of those paradigm shifts in humanity that makes you look up and around at everyone else and you begin to wonder. Just how far will this go? 

 

charwoman ???ö? Fri, 08/24/2018 - 19:43 Permalink

You assume, ass.  I am not a socialist but if every country didn't have to deal with the globalists they might not be in this dire situation.  If it weren't for the globalists socialism wouldn't exist.  It would be like it has been throughout human history, survival of the fittest.  

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 tion Fri, 08/24/2018 - 20:14 Permalink

Make soup from the bones and thin slice, salt / vinegar solution in a smoker or low oven to dry out the meat. If they have enough kidney fat (suet) and some dried fruit and a grain they could always make pemmican. I have read about it, and seen recipes, and there is a channel that shows how to make stuff like that on You Tube (with the old-style traditional recipe).

Here it is, Townsends channel: https://youtu.be/x_vLuMobHCI (shows what pemmican is)

This video shows how to make it: https://youtu.be/HQZj1-lSilw

This video shows how to make hardtack: https://youtu.be/FyjcJUGuFVg

How to make portable soup with 18th century recipe: https://youtu.be/2fE5KzvOZRk

6 ways to preserve eggs without refrigeration: https://youtu.be/yUYgguMz1qI

Another way to preserve fresh eggs with pickling lime: https://youtu.be/bTlcCvvUjl0

How to make an earthen oven with mud, straw, and some bricks: https://youtu.be/i0foHjPVbP4

It's maddening to realize how these people are so dumbed down and useless with no skills. You would have thought the butcher would have had the skills to do this so at least he would have something to sell. There are advantages to knowing how to do more than one thing.

As for a brine, a mix of salt and vinegar, that sounds like a type of fermentation. Asians have been fermenting stuff for several thousand years. Fermented meat sounds horrible, to me.

I watched bizarre foods and he was in Italy and it showed this guy that layered sardines and salt in a small wood barrel with a rock on top of a floating top. The fish inside fermented and dissolved and this liquid stuff is the end product after a year or two. But that isn't exactly food it's a condiment. I don't remember the name of it.

Duc888 Fri, 08/24/2018 - 19:39 Permalink

 

 

Check out monthly caloric intake in Syria.

Now do the same in Venezuela.

 

Protein intake is downright scary.  These people are starving.

ToSoft4Truth Fri, 08/24/2018 - 19:40 Permalink

"as the country’s crisis hits bottom..."

 

Raw, spoiled meat.  One price in the bin, everyone there has incubating parasites in their guts right now. 

This is just getting started. 

khakuda Fri, 08/24/2018 - 19:50 Permalink

This train wreck has been well over a decade in the making and it is really hard to watch it all unfold given the growing humanitarian crisis.  There has been a massive brain drain over that time which is debilitating and will hamper any recovery that could happen, assuming there is a regime change in the foreseeable future.  Iran, Greece, Venezuela...so many of these places that move towards socialism and non-democratic rule end up being basket cases for decades.

Grandad Grumps Fri, 08/24/2018 - 19:54 Permalink

The French did it and as a result developed some great sauces

Koreans too ... but they developed Kimchee

ThevSwedes developed Sour Herring and it is a New Years’ staple to this day.

Cohen-cide-nce Fri, 08/24/2018 - 20:11 Permalink

Just make sure you are fermenting it real good. Have you heard of salting and soaking meat in vinegar? Then again you probably ran out of salt. Could even dry it on a fire. Even damn Injuns are more ingenious.

Cohen-cide-nce Fri, 08/24/2018 - 20:14 Permalink

But this is a good experiment. I want to see Venezuela in a few years.  They should have scientist observing that shithole. We'll see if survival of the fittest applies to humans.

GotGalt Fri, 08/24/2018 - 20:21 Permalink

Fuck that is gross.  They need to at least adopt a strategy of the Indians and put some extremely spicy peppers in the spoiled meat to try and kill any bacteria before it sickens the person.  That or as others say smoke it or salt it.