CIA's Kremlin Spies Suddenly Go Dark

CIA spies operating within the Kremlin have suddenly "gone to ground" according to the New York Times, citing American officials clearly abusing their security clearances.
The officials do not think their sources have been compromised or killed - rather, they've been spooked into silence amid "more aggressive counterintelligence by Moscow, including efforts to kill spies," according to the Times, pointing to the still-unsolved March poisoning of former Russian double-agent Sergei Skripal in the UK.
Curiously, the Times immediately suggests that the lack of intelligence is "leaving the CIA and other spy agencies in the dark about precisely what Mr. Putin's intentions are for November's midterm elections."
But American intelligence agencies have not been able to say precisely what are Mr. Putin’s intentions: He could be trying to tilt the midterm elections, simply sow chaos or generally undermine trust in the democratic process. -NYT
There it is. Of course, buried towards the end of the article is this admission:
But officials said there has been no concrete intelligence pointing to Mr. Putin ordering his own intelligence units to wade into the election to push for a certain outcome, beyond a broad chaos campaign to undermine faith in American democracy.
Meanwhile, "current and former officials" tell the Times that the outing of FBI spy Stefan Halper, who infiltrated the Trump campaign, had a "chilling effect on intelligence collection."
In other words; the Daily Caller's March report and subsequent confirmations by the New York Times and the Washington Post of the FBI's so-called mole within the Trump campaign were harmful to national security, according to the Times - offering zero evidence of this except mysterious finger-wagging government sources.
That said, the United States "continues to intercept Russian communication, and the flow of that intelligence remains strong," according to the current and former officials, while Russian informants are still able to meet their CIA handlers outside of Russia.
The Times spends the rest of the article discussing Russian meddling, citing testimony by former CIA director John Brennan, who testified to Congress that he was "convinced in the summer [of 2016] that the Russians were trying to interfere in the election. And they were very aggressive."
Not aggressive enough for then-President Obama to do anything about it, but then again nobody thought Trump would win.
US intelligence officials, meanwhile, continue to warn of Russian threats.
Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence, have warned that Russians are intent on subverting American democratic institutions.
...
This year, Mr. Coats issued a series of warnings saying the Russian government, and Mr. Putin in particular, is intent on undermining American democratic systems.
At an appearance this month at the White House, Mr. Coats said intelligence agencies “continue to see a pervasive messaging campaign by Russia to try and weaken and divide the United States.” He added that those efforts “cover issues relevant to the elections.”
The Times notes that informants close to Putin are "very rare," according to their sources - as the United States has had "only a few" in recent years, and "at times been reliant on only one or two for the most important insights on Mr. Putin."
We wonder if these are the same high level "Kremlin officials" cited as major sources in the largely unverified Steele Dossier paid for in part by Hillary Clinton before the DOJ/FBI used it to spy on a member of the Trump campaign?
Former Obama administration official and Russia expert, Michael Carpenter, pointed to "fake social media accounts created as part of Russian intelligence operations" that have "drummed up support for white nationalists and the Black Lives Matter movement," and are now supporting "far right, far left and pro-Russian candidates in the United States and Europe."
“Clearly Russia is playing both sides of controversial issues precisely to sow chaos. But that said it is not just chaos, there are certain candidates Russia prefers to see in office,” said Carpenter, now at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement. “The Russians are trying to support anti-establishment and pro-Russian candidates, not just in the U.S. but everywhere.”
On the other hand, Facebook VP of advertising, Rob Goldman, admitted in February that "the majority of the Russian ad spend happened AFTER the election," and "I have seen all of the Russian ads and I can say very definitively that swaying the election was *NOT* the main goal."
Most of the coverage of Russian meddling involves their attempt to effect the outcome of the 2016 US election. I have seen all of the Russian ads and I can say very definitively that swaying the election was *NOT* the main goal.— Rob Goldman (@robjective) February 17, 2018
The majority of the Russian ad spend happened AFTER the election. We shared that fact, but very few outlets have covered it because it doesn’t align with the main media narrative of Tump and the election. https://t.co/2dL8Kh0hof— Rob Goldman (@robjective) February 17, 2018
Goldman was forced to recant his opinions, despite the fact that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein admitting that Russian efforts did not affect the outcome of the 2016 election.
That said - while fierce debate exists over Russian election meddling, there is no question that Russia - at least in the 1980's - had an active campaign to subvert the west.
In a 1985 interview with ex-KGB agent Yuri Bezmenov, who defected to the West in 1970, Bezmenov very clearly outlines that the KGB's primary goal is not covert intelligence; it's a long-term campaign of ideological subversion, or "active measures."
In summary; the KGB, for decades, has had a goal of altering the average American's perception of reality in order to confuse and divide the US population, while reducing men of fighting age to feminized soy boys.
There are four basic stages:
1) Demoralization: This will take 15-20 years (which would bring us to around 2000-2005), which is enough time to educate a generation of students and indoctrinate them into a Marxist-Leninist ideology as "useful idiots." The result of this stage of subversion is that the "useful idiots" will be "contaminated" through ideological and irreversible brainwashing. According to Bezmenov, the demoralized person is unable to assess fact-based information. You can shower him with documents, facts and other solid evidence, and he will refuse to believe it until kicked in his "fat bottom" by troops."
Bezmenov said (in 1985), that the demoralization campaign had been active for 25 years.
2) Destabilization: Once the population has been programmed and "contaminated," the subverter does not care about your ideas, the patterns of your consumption, whether you eat junk food and get fat and flabby. It doesn’t matter anymore. This time, and it only takes from two to five years to destabilize a nation, what matters is essentials, economy, foreign relations, defense systems.
3) Crisis: Once destabilization has occurred, "It may take only six weeks to bring a country to the verge of crisis. You see it in Central America now."
4) Normalization: "And after crisis, with a violent change in power, structure, and economy, you have the period of so-called normalization will last indefinitely. Normalization is a cynical expression borrowed from Soviet propaganda"
Perhaps it's dangerous to conflate Russia's goal of slowly subverting Western culture into self-destruction with unlitigated claims of election meddling?
I miss 'The Americans' on FX.
The New York Times
Lying about telling the truth.
This is exactly the situation we have with Blue Brain Numb Skulls beginning with their indoctrination in kindergarten and going all the way to jobs in the Executive Branch.
And it wasn’t just the Russkies who have been working that side of the street. The Progs are the ones doing it here quite successfully.
Hitler knew:
The Big Lie - The Foundation of today’s Democratic Party
“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”
- Joseph Goebbels
All this was inspired by the principle—which is quite true within itself—that in the big lie there is always a certain force of credibility; because the broad masses of a nation are always more easily corrupted in the deeper strata of their emotional nature than consciously or voluntarily; and thus in the primitive simplicity of their minds they more readily fall victims to the big lie than the small lie, since they themselves often tell small lies in little matters but would be ashamed to resort to large-scale falsehoods.
It would never come into their heads to fabricate colossal untruths, and they would not believe that others could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously. Even though the facts which prove this to be so may be brought clearly to their minds, they will still doubt and waver and will continue to think that there may be some other explanation. For the grossly impudent lie always leaves traces behind it, even after it has been nailed down, a fact which is known to all expert liars in this world and to all who conspire together in the art of lying.
—Adolf Hitler, Mein Kampf 1925
In reply to I miss 'The Americans' on FX. by The Swamp Got Trump
Joomanji Rule #3
If you roll doubles, you get another turn
In reply to x by macholatte
Or Putin could be just sitting back with a wry grin on his face as he feeds on popcorn... knowing Uncle Sam is well placed to destroy himself with zero intervention from elsewhere.
In reply to Joomanji Rule #3 If you roll… by WTFRLY
Maybe Putin doesn't have a plan. This whole Russia thing is absurd. This idea that somehow Russia is hacking into the voting machines at every voting location, or targeting just the right precincts, or states, or whatever ... does anybody ever think about the essential impossibility of that?
It's a bulls- world, and too many people apparently don't care, aren't paying attention, and/or they really are as dumb as Mueller and his gang think they are.
In reply to Or Putin could be just… by Dame Ednas Possum
'Maybe Putin doesn't have a plan'
His plan is self- and national preservation.
OTOH, in the above article substitute 'NWO' for 'Putin' and it all makes sense.
In reply to Maybe Putin doesn't have a… by inosent
Full court libretarded press for midterms.
In total desperation, they are trying every trick in the book to attempt to retain some control. They overestimated the influence they have while simultaneously underestimating the average American that has had enough of them.
When they go down in the midterms, the coming shock, anger, and deranged desperation will go off the charts. Brace for impact after November.
In reply to 'Maybe Putin doesn't have a… by Not Too Important
Look.., over there..,
A flying squirrel.., or sumptin.
In reply to Full court libretarded press… by BlackChicken
This article is about people lying to each other and others believing it.
In reply to Look.., over there... by gmrpeabody
This article relying on the JOO YORK TIMES is pure misdirection and unadulterated BS, with the SOLE PURPOSE of fanning the flame against Russia by Israhell's minions in the West - which The Times are.
You see, without Russia, ASSAD would be long gone and IRAN would have been bombed to oblivion, and Greater Israhell would have been fulfilled and ruling over the MidEast.
Therefore, Russia must be made into the BAD GUYS since it is an IMPEDIMENT to Apartheid Israhell's design for the region.
In reply to This article is about people… by Baron von Bud
"leaving the CIA and other spy agencies in the dark about precisely what Mr. Putin's intentions are for November's midterm elections."
FAKE NEWS
In reply to yep by loop
Yes, because there is NO QUESTION that Pjtin is up to something. They will just never be able to tell us what it was.
In reply to "leaving the CIA and other… by SickDollar
It turns out apartheid is a good thing. Whoda thunk?
In reply to yep by loop
apartheid shlapartheid, this reads like something out of protocols of zion
In reply to It turns out APARTHEID is a… by King of Ruperts Land
if info like this is made public via MSM branch of the CIA, then 100% chance that it is pure propaganda
In reply to This article is about people… by Baron von Bud
Of course, this would have nothing to do with the entire world finally realizing Brennan is an out of control troll who would sell his own mother out.
In reply to Full court libretarded press… by BlackChicken
Nothing at all N. ;-)
In reply to Of course, this would have… by nmewn
OTOH - With the Defense budget a slam dunk, the CIA probably needs to justify 'moar spies'.
Or... did they just go on strike?
In reply to Nothing at all N. ;-) by BlackChicken
Even for national preservation the plan is very useful. Minimizes expense and maximizes results. Pls see the interview with Bezmenov.
In reply to 'Maybe Putin doesn't have a… by Not Too Important
"Clearly Russia is playing both sides of controversial issues precisely to sow chaos."
Russia hasn't been communist for decades and Marxism is no longer imprinted on its calling card.
That does not mean *somebody* may not be operating a program to undermine the US by promoting Marxism.
If Mr. Brennan's known past political persuasions are any indication, perhaps that phrase should read:
"Clearly the CIA is playing both sides of controversial issues precisely to sow chaos."
In reply to Maybe Putin doesn't have a… by inosent
Lots of Communists here causing problems:
'The Communist Who Launched Keith Ellison’s Career'
'Keith Ellison's political career began with controversy over his links to the Nation of Islam's Louis Farrakhan, connections that continues to dog him to the present day despite his repeated disavowals. But less commonly known is another radical association of Ellison's: a decade-long relationship with Marxist University of Minnesota professor and 1974 Communist Party gubernatorial candidate in Minnesota, Erwin Marquit. Marquit helped launch Ellison's national political career in 2006 using Marquit's political connections, anti-war associations, personal donations, and hosting at least four fundraisers over the years for Ellison in the Marquit home near Cedar Lake in the Bryn Mawr section of Minneapolis.'
https://www.weeklystandard.com/jeryl-bier/the-communist-who-launched-ke…
Not to mention Obama's lifelong affiliation with Communists, starting with Frank Davis, then the Weather Underground crew...
In reply to "Clearly Russia is playing… by bh2
Russia hacking voting machines lol. 10 year old can do it in 8 minutes. Maybe focus on that you think? Whole article is lipstick bs. Anyway to repeat "Russia did it" .
As if any real statements about usa spies Inn the Kremlin exist!. National security is used as an excuse to refuse to talk about everything else, but blabbing about spies...I've got a unicorn to sell
In reply to Maybe Putin doesn't have a… by inosent
" Maybe focus on that you think?"
Yes! I think! The companies that make the voting machines recently admitted that there are a lot of older machines with known security issues still in use!....Never mind the newer machines that have probably been knowingly compromised.
In reply to Russia hacking voting… by pablozz
Its called chumming the waters, hoping to cause confusion and start a witch hunt for nonexistent spies.
The US gave up on HUMINT long ago.
In reply to Or Putin could be just… by Dame Ednas Possum
Or is Moscow finally acting on the intel from Hillary's server? Or did Moscow possibly buy what the Awans had to sell?
Lord knows what Feinstein's office manager's handlers had to sell or trade.
A government of traitors and seditionists, and we are all going to pay the price.
In reply to Its called chumming the… by Winston Churchill
Plus, we frig with them, they frig with us. It has always been thus. And the sun also rises. It only became a thang when Trump ran for president. Why is that? Or is it that it only became a thang after Hillary was SOS? What? Was the uranium she sold them defective? Did they save the receipt? Or was it due to a Communist CIA director?
In reply to Or is Moscow finally acting… by Not Too Important
Can confirm, if a beach of sand was considered intelligence:
In reply to Its called chumming the… by Winston Churchill
Just an idea here
What would happen if these Cramlane spies that allegedly work for us we’re really working for the deep state, And have basically been carbon copying Israel on everything they come across. Wouldn’t the thing with John Brennan and his security clearance be enough to put the fear of God into them.
In reply to Or Putin could be just… by Dame Ednas Possum
Losing Brennan is just a speed bump. There's plenty more.
In reply to Just an idea here What… by natxlaw
A wry grin or a dry gin.
In reply to Or Putin could be just… by Dame Ednas Possum
" citing American officials clearly abusing their security clearances. "
I thought Brennan lost his security clearance!
In reply to Joomanji Rule #3 If you roll… by WTFRLY
"precisely what are Mr. Putin’s intentions: He could be trying to tilt the midterm elections, simply sow chaos or generally undermine trust in the democratic process."
Uh, "undermining trust in the democratic process" is EXACTLY what the DIM/LIBs and their MSM have been trying to do since Trump kicked their asses in the election in Nov 2016!
So it's not just Putin, it's the DIM/LIBs AND Putin!
And they're saying Trump colluded with the Russians.
Geez! Gimme a friggin' break!
In reply to " citing American officials… by Oldguy05
True... and Time magazine has become nothing more than a seditious propaganda arm of the far-left... wouldn't be shocked to hear the vilest of the maggots, Soros, has a monetary interest in it.
In reply to "precisely what are Mr… by wee-weed up
There is this:
'MEMO REVEALS SOROS-FUNDED SOCIAL-MEDIA CENSORSHIP PLAN'
https://www.wnd.com/2018/08/mask-off-social-media-censor-king-revealed/
In reply to True... and Time magazine… by loveyajimbo
MSM has a lot to answer for
In reply to "precisely what are Mr… by wee-weed up
Here's why Trump is so dangerous to the establishment - he either doesn't realize or is unwilling to accept the extent to which the CIA, FBI and MSM are the tail that wags the dog.
In reply to "precisely what are Mr… by wee-weed up
“leaving the CIA and other spy agencies in the dark about precisely what Mr. Putin's intentions are for November's midterm elections."
Oh, that quote is absolute knee slapping humor... better than a live comedy club act!
In reply to " citing American officials… by Oldguy05
Trump needs to immediately remove all personnel hired by Brennan, Clapper, and Comey... even those hired my Mule-face Mueller.
Remove then to Gitmo and waterboard them. Let's see what is what.
In reply to "leaving the CIA and other… by Carl Spackler
Add Hillary, Kerry, Obama, both Clinton's, and everyone in the SES.
In reply to Trump needs to immediately… by loveyajimbo
That would be torture.....I like it.
In reply to Trump needs to immediately… by loveyajimbo
I will just put this out there... NYT = KGB.
In reply to Joomanji Rule #3 If you roll… by WTFRLY
Russia is not the enemy... the progressive left is.
In reply to I will just put this out… by ThunderbirdXXI
NYT=NWO
In reply to Russia is not the enemy… by loveyajimbo
Agreed. They are a scourge upon our nation and the world. How many failed nation states must occur for humanity to rid itself of a disillusioned utopian pack of animals?
In reply to Russia is not the enemy… by loveyajimbo
still pushing that whole "turn the elections" narrative? if our elections really are so fragile and can be so easily turned, maybe it's time to fire all those whose job it is to keep us safe and protect our government so that more capable people can fill their positions. and how is a country who's entire year's gdp is less than what we spend on "defense" a threat to us? are they really that much more efficient? if they can be a threat to us at such a tiny fraction of cost, maybe we need to reconsider out "defense" strategy. or if they really are that much more efficient, maybe we could outsource our "defense" services so that americans could keep more of their hard earned money in their pockets. just an idea
In reply to x by macholatte
That is what it looks like to a NY Times traitor just before he realizes a black bag has been placed over his head.
In reply to still pushing that whole … by ted41776
Who could have known the MSM had so many field offices/operatives in Moscow?
Oh, wait...
#journalistLivesDontMatter...
In reply to This is what it looks like… by King of Ruperts Land
One wonders how they identified those aggressive russian agents... probarbly by expressed opinions such as that the current political crop is nohing to weenies and venal corrupt shitheads, damn i wish putin was in charge here.... etc.
And thus 40% of the us internet users are indeed russian agents in a multitude of seeming disguises.
In reply to x by macholatte
Anyways, russia would have previously left identified spies alone. Then followed up on their complete organizational structure, informants, along with methods etc. And proceeded to feed them a mixture of bullshit and horsecrap along with steamy invented rumors.
Now tho, well, us stepped a few steps too far and thus a masskilling of those dunno 800 spies in one long night of the long knife.
Smert shpioniam
In reply to One wonders how they… by zob2020
You turn them, and feed disinfo with just enough truth to make the crap credible.
That's what the Brits did with ALL the German spies during WWII.
In reply to Anyways, russia would have… by zob2020