"I Laughed Quite A Lot": Trump Offered To Help Italy By Buying Its Bonds

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/24/2018 - 07:19

One week ago, Goldman published a report in which it warned that the Italian bond market faces a "huge structural shift" unless a "marginal buyer" of last resort emerges to replace the ECB as the backstop of Italian government bonds.

Well, overnight one did emerge: a very unexpected and, as it turns out, "comical" one.

According to a report in Italy's Corriere della Sera, President Trump told Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte that the U.S. is willing to help the country by buying government bonds next year as Italy seeks to refinance its debt.  Conte then told Italian officials about the offer after returning from his meeting with Trump at the White House three weeks-ago, Bloomberg reported.

Which probably assumes that Trump won't be busy trying to help the US find buyers for its own debt first, which considering the trillions in new issuance coming down the pipeline to fund Trump's fiscal stimulus and which have to be digested without sending yields higher, may be a generous assumption.

The initial market reaction to the news saw Italian Treasury futures gap higher, with 2Y bond yields dropping. However, the move quickly reversed after readers focused on the key parts of the report, namely that Conte didn’t give any details on the plan or say whether it’s feasible.

Then came the humor: "I laughed quite a lot, when I saw the report,” Jan von Gerich, chief strategist at Nordea Bank told Bloomberg. "I am not aware of any portfolios that he has direct control over." Trump could probably use his clout to try to persuade domestic investors or public pension funds to buy "but that would most likely amount to something nominal rather than significant amounts."

Trump's enthusiasm is understandable: the US president has frequently "expressed his support for anti-immigration movements in Europe and political leaders who challenge the established European Union order."

League Party leader Matteo Salvini and his populist ally, Luigi Di Maio of the Five Star Movement, have been demanding the EU bend its rules on deficit targets to allow them to boost spending and cut taxes. They have also tied Italy’s EU contributions to the immigration issue, a stand that has also roiled Italian bonds.

Italy’s bonds have been slammed recently by the Five Star Movement-League coalition and its plans to boost spending while cutting taxes in their September budget.  In August, the 10Y yield has blew out hitting its prior May highs....

... as a result of a record liquidation of Italian bonds by foreign investors in two consecutive months as reported overnight.

According to Bloomberg, "lo spread" (i.e., the 10-year yield spread over Germany) could blow out to 470 bps, the highest level since the euro area debt crisis, from 275bps, should the budget break the EU’s deficit limit of 3%. The spread was little changed Friday.

Trump market intervention comedy aside, what was more disturbing is that Salvini took a page right out of Erdogan's playbook when he told Corriere that he "sees signs of an economic attack against the country." As a reminder, that line of reasoning did not end up well for Ankara or Turkish capital markets.

BigWillyStyle887 Fri, 08/24/2018 - 07:20 Permalink

Sounds like a ponzi scheme

 

We will buy their debt by taking out more debt valued in a currency that is manufactured out of thin air. Winning has never felt so good boyz.

Endgame Napoleon man from glad Fri, 08/24/2018 - 08:17 Permalink

He is just trying to help Italy since they are standing up to the EU’s open-borders policy, particularly since the US Congress has done absolutely nothing about the central issues of [1] the open southern border and [2] welfare-boosted immigration, in general, that elected Trump.

Unless the US does what Japan does—serving as its own bank—US leaders will always have to get down on bended knee, begging some country to help sustain its debt, the last installment of which was incurred to give stock-buyback tax cuts to the rich, tax breaks to heirs and more child tax credits for dual-earner parents in their above-firing, absenteeism-friendly, family-friendly, crony-parent jobs to spend on babyvacations.

PT new game Fri, 08/24/2018 - 08:01 Permalink

I think I have found the answer to all my problems.  I think I shall issue some bonds.  And when those bonds come due, I'll issue some moar bonds to pay for them.  Or perhaps I shall issue some 200 year bonds to start with.  Who will buy?  Who will buy my beautiful bonds?  It sounds like there are some buyers out there somewhere.  Why would they not buy from me?

Silly unemployed, homeless people - Why don't you just issue some bonds?

wmbz Fri, 08/24/2018 - 07:24 Permalink

"Trump "market intervention" comedy aside"

"market intervention" As if this a "new thing", as if Trump came up with it.

Screw off, this BS has been going on for decades! The only good news is these assholes will have to start running faster, the day of reckoning is right on their heels.

Infinite QE Fri, 08/24/2018 - 07:24 Permalink

It's time to rollout the Nigger Free Bonds of soon to be Nigger Free countries!

 

Imagine the turn out! LOL. Imagine the heads exploding on MSM!

 

Crusades 2.0 on deck as the civilized people of the world unite to drive the muzzie and talmud savages into the sea.

 

Mewa Fri, 08/24/2018 - 07:30 Permalink

trump should just keep his damned mouth shut for a change...the world is getting very tired of this idiot. The Italians should be running screaming from the building after any offer coming from the US. They only ever try to benefit themselves over their partners...Watch for the knife in the back. 

Harry Lightning Fri, 08/24/2018 - 07:36 Permalink

Jan von Gerich, chief strategist at Nordea Bank, is a total fucking loser. Has he never heard of Brady Bonds, the bonds the Mexicans used in the mid-1990's that were guaranteed and bought to some degree by the US Treasury to help Mexico re-finance its debt ?

So von Gerich, keep laughing, the joke of the matter is you. And add a "t" after the first two letters of your surname, it will be an excellent marketing gimmick.

hooligan2009 Fri, 08/24/2018 - 07:51 Permalink

ah. inter-government loans.

in existence for thaousands of years.

any more ridiculous that QE printed by central bank bureaucrats?

this has to be illegal in europe. any assistance outside the money printing by the ECB reduces its influence and that can't be tolerated.

china, saudi arabia and the US should help Italy before it gets the same kind of "rescue" package from the troika that contracts its gdp by 40% so it can celebrate a dead cat bounce of 2% after ten years.

greece is the lesson for the whole of mediterranean economies.

https://tradingeconomics.com/greece/gdp

greek gdp down from 350 billion to 200 billion in ten years- a fall of 40%

amount spent in ten years on greek infrastructure double O, triple O fuck all blank. amount needed to get to the same standard as nordics? probably 100 billion over three years.

italy faces the same existential crisis. greece maybe a transit for illegal immigrants, but italy faces a bill of around 50 billion a year to pay for its illegals.