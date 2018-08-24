Massive Russian-Chinese Joint War Games Will Feature Nuclear Exercises

Over the past half year the West has increasingly taken note of the significantly heightened pace of both Chinese and Russian military spending and surprising leaps forward in terms defense tech advances.
Even when Chinese or Russian systems fail, as with recent news of a nuclear-powered cruise missile touted by Putin as having "unlimited range" but now apparently lost at the bottom of the sea, Western press takes notice, and a number of Pentagon officials have also warned especially of rapidly advancing Chinese systems.
Increasingly, the two powers are cooperating more directly as with Russia's upcoming military games, said to be the largest such exercise since the Soviet Union, where China is set to participate my sending a mass contingency of elite troops.
According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP) the People's Liberation Army (PLA) will participate by sending about 3,200 elite forces troops, along with 30 fix-wing aircraft and helicopters to the Russian-hosted exercises.
Russia's biggest military games in 35 years, called the Vostok 2018 exercises, are set to begin at the Tsugol training range in Russia’s Far East Trans-Baikal region on September 11, and are scheduled to go through the 15th.
Crucially, one major element to the games sure to attract the attention of Washington military planners is the inclusion of simulated nuclear weapons attacks. Both countries are among the world's major longtime nuclear armed powers, and both happen to be in the midst of soaring tensions with the United States — Russia the target of sanctions and wide-ranging accusations of election meddling, and China in a trade war that sees no signs of abating.
The SCMP cites one Beijing based military expert, Zhou Chenming, to explain that the PLA is seeking to gain greater military experience as its last major combat theater stretches all the way back to the Vietnam War.
Additionally, Zhou told the SCMP, “China also wants to show its support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is facing various diplomatic challenges, especially criticism from the US Secretary of State [Mike Pompeo] over Moscow’s annexation of Crimea.” The Chinese military expert further cited that the games' site location was chosen carefully and deliberately with this in mind.
“Putin wants to use the Russian military’s war games with the PLA to show its military muscle, but he doesn’t want to irritate the United States too much and raise the possibility of a misjudgment by the Trump administration, so he chose the less sensitive Trans-Baikal region in the Far East, far from US allies in Europe,” Zhou said.
In response to the impending Vostok-18 games Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon said, "We urge Russia to take steps to share information regarding its exercises and operations in Europe to clearly convey its intentions and minimize and potential misunderstanding."
The US defense official further indicated the games will be closely watched by U.S. intelligence agencies due to Russia's willingness to simulate nuclear combat. "It's their strategic messaging," the Pentagon official said of both Russia and China.
There's also reports that both countries are experimenting with the development of smaller, tactical nuclear weapons, which of further concern for US defense preparedness.
Earlier this week Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu announced the exercises would be the largest since the Soviet Union conducted its Zapad-81 maneuvers, which saw the deployment of hundreds of thousands of Soviet troops and logistics staff.
"This is the largest armed forces training event since the Zapad-81 maneuvers, it has acquired the status of an international exercise and is of unprecedented scale both in terms of spatial scope as well as the strength of military command and control entities, troops, and forces involved," Shoygu said, while also announcing the Chinese PLA would participate, as well as auxiliary units from the Mongolian armed forces.
Comments
"Islam" has been the bogeyman created beginning with 9/11 false flag to help with the expansion Israhell, invasions of the Middle East and erosion of Europe. Credits given to the axis of evil - KSA, Israhell and US gubbermint.
It's time Russia and China help stop the nonsense and show the bullies they mean business.
Hillary Clinton: 'We Created al-Qaeda'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WnLvzV9xAHA
Agree.
China & Russia, please accelerate
the DOWNFALL of APARTHEID Israhell.
if you have gotten so rich, why are you here on ZH? Anyone coming to this website sees you get nothing but down arrows...so, they will not trust you...your marketing skills need much improvement, maybe take all that money you made and go on a vacation? All you are doing is shooting yourself in the foot. Why would I trust you when you obviously have ZERO marketing skills...Try going to a CNN or MSNBC website and tell them "Trump hates this"...you would make billions cause they always would do what Trump promotes...your marketing skills are awful, wake up.
This China-Russia military cooperation reminds me of the Soviet-Nazi Germany cooperation prior to the WW2.
As with the WW1 and WW2, once again mad and arrogant Zionist Banking Mafia is pushing the world to a WW3 nuclear Holocaust (this time, it will indeed be the Final Solution).
They don't plan on defeating Islam.
They plan on anhilating the US in a first strike.
NATO is a Potato compared to this. I am American and I have no doubt that if China and Russia team up they can take over the US in a few hours (the few hours it takes them to get there).
We are so divided here in America, so hateful of anyone that does not agree with our point of view, society here is collapsing.
#PrayForUS
The idea I think is to make the price of conflict so high, so utterly devastating for all concerned that it becomes unthinkable, even for psycopathic entities like the US government.
However, on the positive side, the Progressives will welcome them with open arms and still get killed.
I'm an American and I hope that my country gets better, but America is sick, and perhaps terminally so. We are like a 20 year old that gets a dreadful cancer: so much potential, yet there is a struggle that the body must go through. We could disintegrate or we could come out a bit stronger....at least for awhile.
Oddly, I wouldn't mind being a Russian and I would gladly say Zdrastvutya should we find ourselves occupied by those wonderful Slavic capitalists who are proud of their heritage. Oh how I long to have a heritage that is celebrated!!! I say that even as an American Pole (4 generations removed from the homeland of course), but the Poles have become neurotic and fearful of neighbors who do not have to be enemies.
I want America to become a country where people are not ashamed for having beautiful White skin. I want us to be a country not afraid to embrace our penises and our dangly-bits. I want men to be MEN and for women to be ladies, even if some want to be a bit gruff.
You better double up on your meds!
Ah. Would your profession happen to be that of a psychiatrist, and do you get kickbacks from the pharmaceutical companies every time you dope some suc...er, I mean "patient" up on their expensive med$$$?
Yeah, good luck with that shit. The US is the most armed nation in the world. 310 million guns and over a trillion rounds of ammo. I think you meant they could take over Europe. They're a bunch of unarmed, muslim loving cucks.
Shame Russia and the US aren't performing joint exercises.
Two nations with a common heritage, working together to help preserve Christendom.
Aye. There's the rub.
And the rabble and M.I.C. talk about fighter jets and carriers; the cavalry of 1914.
Submarines and space is the new battlefield. Rods of God & nukes from space.
The "enemy" certainly isn't Russia.
America's only enemies are within. The primary enemy of course are the Ashkenazim. It is they who give license to every disruptive element to grow, develop, and fester and to find every niche and hole with which to take sanctuary. It is the jew who funds our enemies and it is he who gives our enemies courage and permission, praise and sanctuary!
America is becoming the New Babylon (ever more anti-Christ)
I hate to agree but I do.
We don't have a common heritage , at all.
Russia, slaves.
Russia, end of the dirt road country .
US, in the middle of world trade.
Russia , Tsars, Commies and Putin
US, Greek/Roman/English polity.
US, chafe at rulers.
Russia, loves a gloved fist.
Russia, mono church joinded at the hip, and slave of the state.
US, always under religious discussion .
Russia, people flee
US, people crime to get in.
I could go on
So they're going to practice spontaneous combustion then floating off on the winds? I've heard you need to get that right the first time 'cause that's all you're gonna get.
Canada won't let them get away with it! Doom 2019!
chinese cant drive
Conveniently timed to coincide with the US mid-term elections. Interesting ...
The US smells blood when they see weakness. Russia and China know this. Peace thru strength is compulsory to maintain peace :) This is probably the reason John McCain stops his medication :)
It is worse.
We don't care.
Every country with nukes just Vaseline them and shove them up your motherfucking assholes you no good war mongering pieces of shit.
I wasn't created on this planet to take orders from low-life fear mongering assholes like you!
Wake up HUMANITY!!
There are only 1,000,000 of those detestable over lording holier than thou power hungry cocksuckers running our lives into the fucking ground and they laugh while they're doing it and close to 3,000,000,000,000 of us
Let's take these slimeball narcissistic fuckers out!!!
Don't take this comment lightly.
Yen is mostly agnostic, but after almost (8) years of eye opening usury.
Yen is NOT fond of the Jewish faith!
U̶.̶S̶.̶ ̶R̶u̶s̶s̶i̶a̶ ̶C̶h̶i̶n̶a̶ three stooges with a lot of deadly stuff in non-existent nation/countries with the same PoS space logo now doing even more stupid crap What was that last comment about a danger to themselves and all others?
Yup we’re all gonna die...
we have reached critical mass in terms of geopolitical tensions.
how about this for a new campaign slogan?
Trump in 2020…
if we make it that long.
right now it’s really not looking all that promising.
You'll have more flexibility when i roger your ass.
Batten down the hatchs................this is going to be gross.
Hillarys whole life has been about this whole moment.
She will watch millions die while munching on human infant parts.
This human/demon must be killed asap.
Fuck all of you human jackoffs who dont understand this basic fact.
Billy-Bob's the brains behind that outfit, Hillary's simply deranged.
let me guess...Operations Re...Im gonna shut my mouth....
Poor Poles. Thought they would be battling the Russians on the Russian soil. Instead, they may be battling the Chinese and the North Koreans on their own.