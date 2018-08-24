""One Minute To Midnight: Latest US Sanctions Propel Nations Towards Risk Of War""

Authored by Martin Sieff via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
The State Department’s announcement on August 8 that the US government was going to impose sweeping new economic sanctions on Russia over the still mysterious and unresolved Skripal Affair was a truly fateful one. The famous Doomsday Clock of The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists should have immediately been moved forward to one minute to midnight on receipt of the news. (It already is set at only two minutes to the midnight that signifies catastrophic global thermonuclear war.)
For the lesson of history is a clear one: Such sanctions do far worse than prevent constructive dialogue and efforts to settle major differences of policy and interest between great nations. When they are seen as an existential threat to the very existence of that nation, they drive the targeted country’s government to consider all-out war.
That is exactly how the trans-oceanic total war between the United States and Japan – the very first and so far thankfully only war that has seen the use of nuclear weapons against cities and human populations – began. And it was the United States that triggered it.
Japan had been remorselessly expanding into China and across the Pacific Theater for a decade and its ferocious war of conquest against China was already four years old and had claimed millions of lives by the summer of 1941.
It was then that US code breakers learned of Japan’s plans also to occupy the French colonial territories of Indochina – today the nations of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.
In response therefore, and at the insistent urging of his assistant secretary of state for economic affairs Dean Acheson, President Franklin D. Roosevelt imposed a devastating embargo on the US export of raw materials that Japan could use for war.
This left the governing classes of Japan and its military chieftains with the choice of either ending their policies of ferocious imperialist aggression or of accelerating them and seizing the resource –rich territories of the United Kingdom, France and the Netherlands in Southeast Asia to sustain their war economy. They chose the path of continued and intensified aggression.
That decision in turn led Tokyo’s war masters to adopt Combined Fleet Commander Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto’s daring plan to launch a surprise preemptive attack to destroy the US Navy’s Pacific Fleet at its base in Pearl Harbor. That strike launched the total war that destroyed Japan.
Roosevelt clearly understood – and said so at the time – that the new economic embargo could lead directly to war with Japan. As talks to resolve the crisis between Washington and Tokyo went nowhere and clearly deadlocked over the following six months, US Navy and Army chiefs in Washington, with Roosevelt’s knowledge and approval warned their forces in the Pacific to be prepared for war.
Nevertheless, the daring and effectiveness of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor took all US policymakers entirely by surprise. The Japanese sank all eight battleships of the Pacific Fleet (Six of them, remarkably were salvaged of which five participated with devastating effect in the 1944 Battle of Leyte Gulf).
Roosevelt ironically had been seeking to provoke a naval war with Nazi Germany in the Atlantic. He regarded the Nazis as a far greater strategic threat to the United States than the Japanese. But both Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill catastrophically underestimated the capabilities of the Japanese army, navy and naval air force. Had they not made that mistake, they would not have been so ready to carelessly provoke Tokyo into a full scale war.
The lesson for all the armchair hawks who dominate the Republican and Democratic sides of both chambers of Congress today should be clear. US politicians and policymakers and pundits see their endless rounds of sanctions on Russia as a risk free, safe way to weaken, humiliate and eventually to undermine a country and economy whose capabilities they grossly underestimate and despise.
They could not be more wrong. Up to now, Russia has thrived in the face of all the sanctions Washington can muster against it and this state of affairs could well continue.
But if it does not, then Moscow policymakers and the Russian public will both look upon the sanctions as a deliberate attempt to re-inflict on them the collapse of society, chaos, corruption and suffering that followed the disintegration of the Soviet Union.
President Vladimir Putin rescued the Russian people from that nightmare almost immediately on taking office first as prime minister in 1999 and then as president. But everyone over the age of 30 in Russia today remembers that awful decade of the 1990s all too well.
I visited Russia often during those years, saw the suffering of the Russian people and ached for their plight.
If the new, supposedly “super” sanctions to be imposed this November do threaten to plunge the Russian people back into that awful time of nightmare, they will therefore be seen as an existential threat to national survival.
If that happens, the clueless poseurs and policymaking clowns in Washington will risk setting off a terminal catastrophe for their own people and the entire world.
Comments
Putin for Potus. :-)
Nevertheless, every EMPIRE has its Achilles's heel.
America is NO different.
U.S. propels toward civil war https://truepundit.com/feds-scramble-after-las-vegas-shooters-girlfriend-lists-fbi-as-place-of-employment-on-loan-application-she-might-have-been-an-asset/
In reply to Putin for Potus by loop
Iron Maiden - 2 Minutes To Midnight https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=21gYohM-Cz8
In reply to U.S. propels toward civil… by bamawatson
Tariffs are one thing... I can see that working to level out trade issues, but this sanction shit is just totally bogus.
Using the dollar as a weapon, with no real recourse, is just guaranteeing the demise of the petro dollar.
In reply to Iron Maiden - 2 Minutes To… by TeethVillage88s
""One Minute To Midnight: Latest US Sanctions Propel Nations Towards Risk Of War""
Isn't it obvious with all his "friends" Flipping, A Woar may be the only thing that can save Thump Butts???
The whirld is The Pawn...
In reply to Tariffs by toady
More never Trump fake news. When the kenyan nigger was prez russia santions were fine. Now it's suddenly not. Hmmm.
These clock fags have been screaming for 60 years. War is always 2-3 minutes away. But it's really not likely at all. Both sides can destroy the other, so there is peace.
I'd say an honest clock would be a week or two to this bullshit midnight.
In reply to One Minute To Midnight:… by BaBaBouy
They can't move it to one minute for the same reason judges in olympic sports don't hand out the 10's until the last competitor. If they hand them out to the first great thing they see, there's no room to give someone a higher score. They got all excited and handed out the 9.9's too early, and now they have no option but to keep it where it is, or move it back, and lose face by admitting they were wrong.
In reply to More never Trump fake news. … by mkkby
If there was a threat from Russia, why would they not attack now, while the west is reeling from the fact that we are out-gunned and unable to defend ourselves?
With China as an ally, they have a massive advantage.
It would be a double blow, with the physical attack and a concomitant financial attack.
There is no threat or it would be happening.
It's all to put fear into your hearts and allow the deep state to control you, more!
In reply to They can't move it to one… by jin187
The more things change, the more they stay the same. We've been fighting proxy wars for ages. We'll continue to kill off our young men over bullshit. It's just the sad state of our politics.
In reply to One Minute To Midnight:… by BaBaBouy
Wot? Sorry I'm drinking. Normally I would say curses against Iran, Russia, Syria, North Korea, China... would be the threat to USA/UK/EU. Am I wrong. Did I forget the topic of the article?
In reply to Tariffs by toady
Nevermind me... one too many rum-n-cokes!
In reply to Wot? Sorry I'm drinking. … by TeethVillage88s
Yes. I agree sanction are an act of war and they are huge detriment on the common poor or people of these so called enemy nations. Really devastating on poor people. Even QE is inflationary on Egypt and their food prices. So yes. And your other point too is good.
- Dollar as a weapon, Empire, Projecting Empire by the Dollar/currency... yes, it comes back to kick you in the ass... Inflated dollars can be brought back to purchase like... $35.5 Trillion in US Assets by Foreigners... as compared to US households who don't have squat... but it is linked and true...
Liabilities for International Investments = $35.5 Trillion, see table B of IIT
https://www.bea.gov/newsreleases/international/intinv/intinvnewsrelease…
In reply to Nevermind me... one too many… by toady
Too much noise, Too much pain, silence is music for the sane.
In reply to Iron Maiden - 2 Minutes To… by TeethVillage88s
Indeed
In reply to Too much noise, Too much… by IDESofMARCH
What is the Music or Chant of Berserkers? Berserkers (or berserks) were champion Norse warriors who are primarily reported in Icelandic sagas to have fought in a trance-like fury, a characteristic which later gave rise to the English word...https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Berserker . Well, I heard 2 other versions: 1) that they were Irish Tribes 2) that they were Germanic Tribes
- What is my point, There is a language of War, Chants, Songs, Drum Beats,.. you should be wary of them.. Civil war is Dirty War.. Don't fall for the propaganda for a civil war.. Stand Fast.. Hold Fast.. Ask for Audits, Ask for IG Inspections, ask for FOI documents before,... long before,.... asking for war... Ask for Independent Auditing,... before war
In reply to Indeed by Giant Meteor
Yes, there is a language of war and we're getting
it 24/7 from the dishonest MSM. But there are
more superlative actions in that language than
sanctions and tariffs.
Sabotage, Assassinations, and False Flags. And
they have been used by the West against Russia
since before Viktor Bout was entrapped in
Thailand. Putin knows the West is trying to
provoke a response. The best this president has
to offer are tariffs and sanctions.
As I have often said, the skirmishing between
Trump and Putin can go either way, we just
have to patiently munch our popcorn until the
momentum of our destiny comes to a halt and
the pendulum either stops on the side of war
or on the side of reset.
Reset in my mind means the total and complete
crash of all the global markets and the ultimate
redistribution of wealth. Followed by the intense
pain that obviously will accompany such a
never-before-seen and devastating an event.
Slowly and fairly the global economy will return
and the lowest price will win.
It is the only way to proceed from where we are
now to a virtual battlefield, encamped
with the three states that Orwell predicted would
survive into the future.
Oceania is the basket case of the trio having
fallen from a much greater height.
The MSM, whose false and fake reporting
that we have started to see recently, will
make sure the Oceania's citizens have
absolutely no clue as to how much worse
off and unhappier they are than the
citizens of Eastasia and Eurasia.
FALSE COMPARISONS BETWEEN YOUR
LIVES AND THE LIVES OF YOUR
ENEMIES IS THE PENULTIMATE TASK
OF THE PROPAGANDA MACHINE OF
TOMORROW.
WHY WE SHOULD DRINK THE KOOL-AID WILL
BE PROPAGANDA'S ULTIMATE ASSIGNMENT.
In reply to What is the Music or Chant… by TeethVillage88s
Yes. I have malady that prevents me from listening to club music, visiting clubs, listening to people at a club... I share some what of a problem... when sober or partly sober.
In reply to Too much noise, Too much… by IDESofMARCH
Beat me to it!
In reply to Iron Maiden - 2 Minutes To… by TeethVillage88s
The OJ is a fucking Zionist and has been bought by Sheldon Adelson.
BB is pleased considering our GOY Soldiers are expendable and ready to die for Israhell. Remeber the US General in Tel Aviv announcing the US is ready to die for BB.
And today the OJ decided to suddenly stop the $200M in aid to the Palestinians on Satanyahoo's orders.
Do you see a pattern here?
In reply to U.S. propels toward civil… by bamawatson
Complete bullshit article. I quit when it reported that the attack on Pearl Harbor was a "surprise". What a load to digest.
The USA government, it has been categorically proven, knew about the mission weeks before it happened. FFS everyone except Americans know this fact.
In reply to The OJ is a fucking Zionist… by Truther
Roosevelt, the murderous traitor, knew of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in advance. He sacrificed innocent troops to satisfy his puppetmasters.
In reply to Complete bullshit article. I… by Meyer Bauer
Not only did FDR know about the mission weeks beforehand, but he created the situation by sinking Japanese merchant ships, thus starving the Japanese people, since they were dependent upon imports for almost everything, including food. Please read Day of Deceit: The Truth About FDR and Pearl Harbor by Robert Stinnett. Furthermore, he ordered the General of the Pacific fleet to bottle up our battleships in Pearl Harbor so as to maximize the damage (which resulted in the deaths of almost 3000 American naval personnel) in order to bring the USA into WWII. The General refused, so FDR fired him and appointed a more amenable General to the Pacific command, who did as FDR asked and bottled up most of our Pacific Fleet into Pearl Harbor. That General who obeyed FDR's orders was later disgraced and discharged from the navy with a dishonorable discharge. Pretty much everything we were taught in our history classes was a lie.
In reply to Complete bullshit article. I… by Meyer Bauer
CORRECT. Years earlier FDR commissioned a memo with about 10 steps to provoke a Japanese attack. For their part the Japanese had a well known battle plan issued in the Twenties that involved an attack on Pearl Harbor... such an attack by scary Orientals was needed to stampede the US into wars they (and FDR) heretofore had promised never to fight... that's why the neoCons refer to 911 as the "new Pearl Harbor" ... same stampede effect in operation.
Meyer is correct as well that all sorts of intelligence flooded into Washington about an imminent attack, including interception and decoding of Japanese cables on the pending attack... there was no "surprise" to people in DC... BTW all the most modern naval assets were safely evacuated from PH long in advance on the Japanese attack... a maneuver that was hardly accidental... AND PH naval commanders were never warned the attack was about to start even though Washington knew for sure the Japanese were about to appear over the horizon at any moment. Many details in "Day of Deceit" ... a sad, but thorough account of the contrived run up to the Pearl Harbor attack..
In reply to Complete bullshit article. I… by Meyer Bauer
There is no way it will be a ground war !
They would be picked off like flies !
Only way there will be a WAR is if the Zio/US starts it at the bequest of Israel !
In reply to The OJ is a fucking Zionist… by Truther
Just like Libya, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Sudan, Lebanon, Yemen and the newest victim will be Iran. According to the Zio Menu.
$4.5 Trillion wasted and 1 Million Iraqis maimed and killed, including regime changes just because of the greater Israhell Project must go on. And our tax $$ pay for all this on top of the $3Billion a year BB gets for free.
In reply to There is no way it will be a… by Jack Oliver
I bet Iran will not fall like Libya and Iraq.
In fact, Iran's terrain will be the US's demise if boots are sent!
The only way to make Iran gives up is to make Iran's terrain a flat plane using Nuks.
In reply to Just like Libya, Iraq, Syria… by Truther
Likely the Chinese, Russians and Turks will have something to say if Iran is attacked... and furthermore Iran can inflict damage... it won't take much to seize up tanker shipments from the whole Middle East... and don't be surprised if at least one US naval vessel is sunk and Saudi oil fields attacked...
Don't expect a Coalition of the Willing to show up, least of all from Israel. An attack on Iran will finish off Drump for good... throw him to Mueller and his dogs... see if bibi leaps to his rescue.
In reply to I bet Iran will not fall… by JibjeResearch
I hope Israel attacks Iran.... I'm gonna enjoy watching the Israeli soldiers get raped!
BWaha hahahhaaha..... they are fucken cowards!
In reply to Likely the Chinese, Russians… by Posa
Nukes have already been used all over the middle east and Afghanistan, low yield ones. Every time there's a big crater it's probably a nuke.
Iran is a BIG land area, nukes are only good for cities - Iran is reasonably nuke proof.
Also as others have said, it's not just got good friends with nukes, but it's own conventional missiles could wipe the Israel parasite off the back of Palestine in about 10 minutes.
Modern zio war is all about a 'limited' war of attrition and that's also where the chaos and profits that they seek lie. Being suddenly blown out of the war is something they are unprepared for, but if you look at Stalin's last few attacks on the German army you see it's a tactic the Russians will be considering if it comes to all out war.
A scenario in which all US navy assets end up resting on the sea bed in 20 minutes is not unrealistic, and basically what the zio-moron is asking for.
In reply to I bet Iran will not fall… by JibjeResearch
What will Rothschild do after his Israel project is demolished?
In reply to The only way to make Iran… by PrivetHedge
Not OJ Simpson. Man, I really should read the newspaper...
Oh Trump... it is complicated since he must play both sides! He must please Zionist, Neocons, demo-repubs who want war, but also big pharma, big ag, big oil, big chemical, big finance... and we are nothing if not financialization country...
In reply to The OJ is a fucking Zionist… by Truther
I wonder why that bit of news was not on CNN? Maybe Trump is right the MSM is fake news?
In reply to U.S. propels toward civil… by bamawatson
FFS martin's musing's on the cause of WWII in europe are nothing like what we at ZH have been indoctrinated with during the past month of Hess parachuting instructions.
somebody is fucking lying.
everybody is fucking lying.
In reply to Putin for Potus by loop
Just to be on the safe side. I'm going with option #2
In reply to FFS martin's musing's on the… by just the tip
Same here
In reply to Just to be on the safe side… by Giant Meteor
I'm waiting to LMAO, when Putin says "our American partners" again.
Dickless front hole. To scared to say it as it is, as if that would make things worse. Used to cheer for him, but now I'm just disappointed at his impotence and hand wringing.
In reply to Putin for Potus by loop
Don't mistake diplomatic speech with impotence. From what I understand, the Russians make a habit of keeping talks open until the last second.
In reply to I'm waiting to LMAO, when… by HRClinton
Putin is taking a lot of shit from the US because he's aligning with right-wing parties and soon right-wing governments taking over in Europe that are sympathetic to Russia... Putin doesn't want to start snarling and scare off EU voters who despise Drump and think Putin is a statesman... a very shrewd and disciplined strategy
In reply to Don't mistake diplomatic… by dirty fingernails
Putin is winning the game. The two minute
warning is a minute old. Trump has time for
one more play. A Real Hail Mary.
A preemptive nuclear first strike
Trump is pushing all his chips onto
The "Putin Is Bluffing" bet.
In reply to Putin is taking a lot of… by Posa
Exactly. Classic Judo move, using the enemy's weight against him.
The US is running about like a mad bull, bumping into everything and sustaining damage, why stop them now?
All China and Russia have to do is wait, already US sanctions are not worth half what they were a few years ago: there has been much 'sanctions inflation'.
In reply to Putin is taking a lot of… by Posa
Might work .. we could easily get him a Hawaiian birth certificate!
In reply to Putin for Potus by loop
Might work! We could easily get him a Hawaiian birth certificate!
In reply to Putin for Potus by loop
I am good with it. Only by threatening war can the USA have peace. We just need the McCain/Clinton/CNN axis to die, so we can stop invading countries, whilst we are being invaded.
The only way to preserve the USD dominance as a reserve currency is WAR!!!
Yes..., but...
Will the US MIC wants to take 6K Russian Nuks?
Will the UK island able to withstand Nuks?
There most likely be a proxy war... as usual...
In reply to The only way to preserve the… by kurwamac
Under Barack the deep state hinted at Germany being the proxy against Russia. Then ZH folk wonder why Angela took in the refugees?
In reply to Yes..., but... Will the US… by JibjeResearch
Well.... then, Russia and Germany exchanged a drink now ...
If Germany creates an anti-SWIFT, the USD will take a big hit.
I bet Trump will try to convince Italy to break away from French-German alliance.
It feels like WW3 will start in the EU ...
I guess let's make it 3 in a row in the EU and take the opportunity to kill Muslims?
What if the Muslims go against Italy....
Man, the whole EU will be a mess...
lolz ahahahhaa
In reply to Under Barack the deep state… by caesium
Sounds reasonable.
" One Minute To Midnight: Latest US Sanctions Propel Nations Towards Risk Of War. The clueless poseurs and policy-making clowns in Washington risk setting off a terminal catastrophe for their own people and the entire world..."
Actually America is currently impervious to war. Any enemy would be foolish to attack us now, we are doing too good a job of destroying ourselves.
Yep, and that's why everyone keeps turning a cheek and avoiding/neutralizing DC's provocations. Time is on their side, they just have to wait.
In reply to Actually America is… by jmack