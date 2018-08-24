""One Minute To Midnight: Latest US Sanctions Propel Nations Towards Risk Of War""

Authored by Martin Sieff via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
The State Department’s announcement on August 8 that the US government was going to impose sweeping new economic sanctions on Russia over the still mysterious and unresolved Skripal Affair was a truly fateful one. The famous Doomsday Clock of The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists should have immediately been moved forward to one minute to midnight on receipt of the news. (It already is set at only two minutes to the midnight that signifies catastrophic global thermonuclear war.)
For the lesson of history is a clear one: Such sanctions do far worse than prevent constructive dialogue and efforts to settle major differences of policy and interest between great nations. When they are seen as an existential threat to the very existence of that nation, they drive the targeted country’s government to consider all-out war.
That is exactly how the trans-oceanic total war between the United States and Japan – the very first and so far thankfully only war that has seen the use of nuclear weapons against cities and human populations – began. And it was the United States that triggered it.
Japan had been remorselessly expanding into China and across the Pacific Theater for a decade and its ferocious war of conquest against China was already four years old and had claimed millions of lives by the summer of 1941.
It was then that US code breakers learned of Japan’s plans also to occupy the French colonial territories of Indochina – today the nations of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.
In response therefore, and at the insistent urging of his assistant secretary of state for economic affairs Dean Acheson, President Franklin D. Roosevelt imposed a devastating embargo on the US export of raw materials that Japan could use for war.
This left the governing classes of Japan and its military chieftains with the choice of either ending their policies of ferocious imperialist aggression or of accelerating them and seizing the resource –rich territories of the United Kingdom, France and the Netherlands in Southeast Asia to sustain their war economy. They chose the path of continued and intensified aggression.
That decision in turn led Tokyo’s war masters to adopt Combined Fleet Commander Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto’s daring plan to launch a surprise preemptive attack to destroy the US Navy’s Pacific Fleet at its base in Pearl Harbor. That strike launched the total war that destroyed Japan.
Roosevelt clearly understood – and said so at the time – that the new economic embargo could lead directly to war with Japan. As talks to resolve the crisis between Washington and Tokyo went nowhere and clearly deadlocked over the following six months, US Navy and Army chiefs in Washington, with Roosevelt’s knowledge and approval warned their forces in the Pacific to be prepared for war.
Nevertheless, the daring and effectiveness of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor took all US policymakers entirely by surprise. The Japanese sank all eight battleships of the Pacific Fleet (Six of them, remarkably were salvaged of which five participated with devastating effect in the 1944 Battle of Leyte Gulf).
Roosevelt ironically had been seeking to provoke a naval war with Nazi Germany in the Atlantic. He regarded the Nazis as a far greater strategic threat to the United States than the Japanese. But both Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill catastrophically underestimated the capabilities of the Japanese army, navy and naval air force. Had they not made that mistake, they would not have been so ready to carelessly provoke Tokyo into a full scale war.
The lesson for all the armchair hawks who dominate the Republican and Democratic sides of both chambers of Congress today should be clear. US politicians and policymakers and pundits see their endless rounds of sanctions on Russia as a risk free, safe way to weaken, humiliate and eventually to undermine a country and economy whose capabilities they grossly underestimate and despise.
They could not be more wrong. Up to now, Russia has thrived in the face of all the sanctions Washington can muster against it and this state of affairs could well continue.
But if it does not, then Moscow policymakers and the Russian public will both look upon the sanctions as a deliberate attempt to re-inflict on them the collapse of society, chaos, corruption and suffering that followed the disintegration of the Soviet Union.
President Vladimir Putin rescued the Russian people from that nightmare almost immediately on taking office first as prime minister in 1999 and then as president. But everyone over the age of 30 in Russia today remembers that awful decade of the 1990s all too well.
I visited Russia often during those years, saw the suffering of the Russian people and ached for their plight.
If the new, supposedly “super” sanctions to be imposed this November do threaten to plunge the Russian people back into that awful time of nightmare, they will therefore be seen as an existential threat to national survival.
If that happens, the clueless poseurs and policymaking clowns in Washington will risk setting off a terminal catastrophe for their own people and the entire world.
U.S. propels toward civil war https://truepundit.com/feds-scramble-after-las-vegas-shooters-girlfriend-lists-fbi-as-place-of-employment-on-loan-application-she-might-have-been-an-asset/
Tariffs are one thing... I can see that working to level out trade issues, but this sanction shit is just totally bogus.
Using the dollar as a weapon, with no real recourse, is just guaranteeing the demise of the petro dollar.
""One Minute To Midnight: Latest US Sanctions Propel Nations Towards Risk Of War""
Wot? Sorry I'm drinking. Normally I would say curses against Iran, Russia, Syria, North Korea, China... would be the threat to USA/UK/EU. Am I wrong. Did I forget the topic of the article?
Yes. I agree sanction are an act of war and they are huge detriment on the common poor or people of these so called enemy nations. Really devastating on poor people. Even QE is inflationary on Egypt and their food prices. So yes. And your other point too is good.
- Dollar as a weapon, Empire, Projecting Empire by the Dollar/currency... yes, it comes back to kick you in the ass... Inflated dollars can be brought back to purchase like... $35.5 Trillion in US Assets by Foreigners... as compared to US households who don't have squat... but it is linked and true...
Liabilities for International Investments = $35.5 Trillion, see table B of IIT
https://www.bea.gov/newsreleases/international/intinv/intinvnewsrelease…
Yes. I have malady that prevents me from listening to club music, visiting clubs, listening to people at a club... I share some what of a problem... when sober or partly sober.
The OJ is a fucking Zionist and has been bought by Sheldon Adelson.
BB is pleased considering our GOY Soldiers are expendable and ready to die for Israhell. Remeber the US General in Tel Aviv announcing the US is ready to die for BB.
And today the OJ decided to suddenly stop the $200M in aid to the Palestinians on Satanyahoo's orders.
Do you see a pattern here?
Complete bullshit article. I quit when it reported that the attack on Pearl Harbor was a "surprise". What a load to digest.
The USA government, it has been categorically proven, knew about the mission weeks before it happened. FFS everyone except Americans know this fact.
Roosevelt, the murderous traitor, knew of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in advance. He sacrificed innocent troops to satisfy his puppetmasters.
Not only did FDR know about the mission weeks beforehand, but he created the situation by sinking Japanese merchant ships, thus starving the Japanese people, since they were dependent upon imports for almost everything, including food. Please read Day of Deceit: The Truth About FDR and Pearl Harbor by Robert Stinnett. Furthermore, he ordered the General of the Pacific fleet to bottle up our battleships in Pearl Harbor so as to maximize the damage (which resulted in the deaths of almost 3000 American naval personnel) in order to bring the USA into WWII. The General refused, so FDR fired him and appointed a more amenable General to the Pacific command, who did as FDR asked and bottled up most of our Pacific Fleet into Pearl Harbor. That General who obeyed FDR's orders was later disgraced and discharged from the navy with a dishonorable discharge. Pretty much everything we were taught in our history classes was a lie.
CORRECT. Years earlier FDR commissioned a memo with about 10 steps to provoke a Japanese attack. For their part the Japanese had a well known battle plan issued in the Twenties that involved an attack on Pearl Harbor... such an attack by scary Orientals was needed to stampede the US into wars they (and FDR) heretofore had promised never to fight... that's why the neoCons refer to 911 as the "new Pearl Harbor" ... same stampede effect in operation.
Meyer is correct as well that all sorts of intelligence flooded into Washington about an imminent attack, including interception and decoding of Japanese cables on the pending attack... there was no "surprise" to people in DC... BTW all the most modern naval assets were safely evacuated from PH long in advance on the Japanese attack... a maneuver that was hardly accidental... AND PH naval commanders were never warned the attack was about to start even though Washington knew for sure the Japanese were about to appear over the horizon at any moment. Many details in "Day of Deceit" ... a sad, but thorough account of the contrived run up to the Pearl Harbor attack..
There is no way it will be a ground war !
They would be picked off like flies !
Only way there will be a WAR is if the Zio/US starts it at the bequest of Israel !
Just like Libya, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Sudan, Lebanon, Yemen and the newest victim will be Iran. According to the Zio Menu.
$4.5 Trillion wasted and 1 Million Iraqis maimed and killed, including regime changes just because of the greater Israhell Project must go on. And our tax $$ pay for all this on top of the $3Billion a year BB gets for free.
FFS martin's musing's on the cause of WWII in europe are nothing like what we at ZH have been indoctrinated with during the past month of Hess parachuting instructions.
Just to be on the safe side. I'm going with option #2
I'm waiting to LMAO, when Putin says "our American partners" again.
Don't mistake diplomatic speech with impotence. From what I understand, the Russians make a habit of keeping talks open until the last second.
I am good with it. Only by threatening war can the USA have peace. We just need the McCain/Clinton/CNN axis to die, so we can stop invading countries, whilst we are being invaded.
The only way to preserve the USD dominance as a reserve currency is WAR!!!
" One Minute To Midnight: Latest US Sanctions Propel Nations Towards Risk Of War. The clueless poseurs and policy-making clowns in Washington risk setting off a terminal catastrophe for their own people and the entire world..."
Actually America is currently impervious to war. Any enemy would be foolish to attack us now, we are doing too good a job of destroying ourselves.
Yep, and that's why everyone keeps turning a cheek and avoiding/neutralizing DC's provocations. Time is on their side, they just have to wait.
Title fail -- the so-called doomsday clock is still set at 2 minutes to midnight. It even states that in the first section of the article. Why headline a lie?
https://thebulletin.org/doomsday-clock/
Bolton comes out saying, We'll respond to any chemical weapon attack by Assad, when Idlib is about to be liberated from the CIA/Mossad backed allies? or are they terrorists? I forget. Then he does a press conference with BiBi about "maximum pressure on Iran". After all of this, Graham/McCain bill is designed cut off ALL INTERNATIONAL TRANSACTIONS to Russia over the still alleged Skirpal poisoning and alleged hacking. Meanwhile all our peripheral vassals are questioning their allegiance.
We used to be a beacon of liberty, freedom and sound money long ago. Now we've become the banker's bully.
And who signs those bills? Trump the stooge!
How come nobody ever mentions that the embargo on Japan was due to their invasion of Vietnam -which was a colonial possession of Vichy France.
the senate and the house are not fit to govern and should be tried as "agents provocateurs" in crimes against humanity.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Criminal_Court
they have lost all sense of proportion, reality and cannot distinguish between fact and fiction, seeking only to make money out of conflict.
They sure as fuck don't represent or serve us and haven't for a long time.
The structural problems in America are becoming a lot greater very quickly. No wonder why ordinary people are preparing for civil war.
Oh shove your stupid doomsday clock up your ass, it's actually 10 seconds to midnight. Something's going to happen even if it's the earth that does it. What was that one story, the last 30 days of earthquakes are 50% above normal.
Lets rock and roll...I've been prepped for this since 2008! Stop the doom porn and pull the trigger!!! Shit should have hit the fan years ago!
I've got a really good bottle of single malt I've been saving for the occasion. Let's get the party started...
These are not clowns.................they are anti-human satanists who must be killed if we true humans are to survive.
Quit being nice to your enemies..................these are evil people.
The Brackets always push until it breaks. Whatever the "it" might be. Money, politics, culture, including religion, excess of all sorts, drugs, sex, crime, terror ,etc. That is the only thing they know - destruction. And, as always, they are the only ones blamed for it. The breakdown is however not a bad thing. On the contrary. Schumpeter loved his "Creative Destruction". It's about making the lemon juice out of a "lemon". Clearly, it is not the Brackets that should be blamed, right?
So my point is this : if you missed the BTFD in 2009 , you will surely get your chance in a few years. Systemically speaking, it should even be bigger than anything before it. Get yer cash ready.
I stopped reading when after the author said the US started the war with Japan, it was Japan that had the choice of continuing on aggressively or non-aggressively. That means it was Japan that decided to start the war with the US.
That being said, sanctions are stupid and a waste of time. Everyone knows this but still our politicians love them.
Good. Japan set out to emulate Great Britain with the aim of creating a similar island based empire but they were simply too weak- economically weak and not enough people, resources, etc.
Plan One was to take over China by invasion in 1937 and that failed with Japan bleeding to death in China> loss #1. Plan Two was invade Russia > wrecked in 1939 Battles of Khalkyn Gol as Mongolians actually skinned them> loss #2. Plan #3: Attack Pearl Harbor to buy time and seize S.E. Asia out to Burma > loss #3.
The Japanese Army was led by irrational people who took grossly unhedged risks and lost over and over culminating with 2 atomic bombs and a long long occupation.
Author wants us to believe that Putin is really this stupid and irrational- okay I believe him.
If the Pentagon thinks Putin is as stupid as the witless Japanese Generals then they would incinerate Russia today, 10 years ago, 20 years ago but I do not believe they think Putin is as stupid as the author believes.
Thank you, Robert Mueller, you asshole. That rat fucker helped the Bush regime lie us into the Iraq War and he's now almost single-handedly responsible for launching Cold War II and World War III worst case scenario. Rand Paul has been the only one in the US Senate who's been of real help trying to bring back diplomatic normalcy.
The game is getting very dangerous now, when Russia (Vladimir Gutenev, the first deputy head of the economic policy committee of the State Duma) suggests deploying tactical nukes to Syria in response to new sanctions. US cannot beat Taliban guerillas, but wants a nuclear confrontation as it had means to protect itself from consequences.
http://tass.com/politics/1018605