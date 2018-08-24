Seismic Shocker: The Number Of Global Earthquakes Over The Last 30 Days Is Over 50% Above Normal

Authored by Michael Snyder via The American Dram blog,
Why is the number of earthquakes happening around the world increasing so dramatically?
In recent days, we have seen very large earthquakes in Venezuela, Fiji, Italy and elsewhere. Here in North America, significant quakes have rattled Oregon, Alaska and the west coast of Mexico. As I reported on all of these important seismic events, it sure seemed like the number of earthquakes was rising, but I wanted to be sure. I once worked as an attorney, and I was trained to only come to conclusions that were warranted by the facts. So I decided to pull up the numbers, and what I discovered was extremely alarming. It turns out that the number of earthquakes that we have witnessed over the last 30 days is more than 50 percent above normal. Of course the Earth is constantly being pummeled by quakes, but this is a huge deviation from the norm.
Could it be possible that we have entered a time when major Earth changes are going to start happening on a regular basis? If so, what does that mean for the future of our society?
If you go to Earthquake Track, you will find the latest data on all earthquakes that have happened all over the planet.
According to their numbers, there have been 82,845 earthquakes of magnitude 1.5 or greater over the last 365 days. That is an enormous number of earthquakes, but most of them are so small that they can’t really be felt.
When you divide 82,845 earthquakes by 365 days, you get an average of about 227 earthquakes per day over the past year.
And when you multiply 227 earthquakes by 30 days, you get an average of 6,810 earthquakes per 30 days over the last 12 months.
But there have been a whole lot more than 6,810 earthquakes over the last 30 days. In fact, Earthquake Track tells us that there have been 10,901 earthquakesover the last 30 days.
That means that the number of earthquakes over the last 30 days is more than 50 percent above normal, and that is big news. Unfortunately, the mainstream media in the United States is almost entirely ignoring this story because they are preoccupied with other things at the moment.
Most of the earthquakes over the last 30 days have happened along the Ring of Fire, and a British news source tells us that over 90 percent of all quakes tend to happen along this seismic zone which roughly encircles the Pacific Ocean…
The Pacific Ring of Fire is the most geologically active region in the world.
More than 90 percent of earthquakes occur here, as well as 22 or the 25 biggest volcanic eruptions in history.
The entire west coast of the continental United States and the entire southern coast of Alaska fall directly along the Ring of Fire. Over the past several days Alaska has been hit by dozens of earthquakes, including a huge magnitude 6.3 shaker…
The eruption, which occurred in the remote Andrean of Islands region of Alaska, happened at around 4.30am BST and had a depth of 27 miles.
There has been a total of 35 earthquakes in Alaska in the last two days, ranging from 2.5 in magnitude to 6.3 according to the USGS.
There have also been some quakes off the west coast of the U.S., but so far California itself has been largely unaffected.
However, the experts assure us that California is “overdue” for a major earthquake…
Richard Aster, Professor of Geophysics at Colorado State University, warned recently California is in an “earthquake drought” and overdue a 7.0 quake.
He said: “Although many Californians can recount experiencing an earthquake, most have never personally experienced a strong one.
“For major events, with magnitudes of seven or greater, California is actually in an earthquake drought.”
The fact that there hasn’t been a very large quake in the region for a very long time may be a really bad sign, because tectonic stress along the Juan de Fuca plate is constantly building up.
At some point that stress must be released, and that is when we will see “the Big One”…
Geologist Erik Klemetti said: “The Big One will be generated by the stress built up as the Juan de Fuca plate off the coast of Oregon, Washington, California and British Columbia slides underneath North America.
“The plates can stick, creating stress that is sometimes released as giant earthquakes – and many smaller ones.
“The ‘snapping’ back of the plate can create tsunamis, just as we saw in 2004 off Indonesia and 2011 off Japan.”
The west coast of the United States is the center of the global tech industry. If the “Big One” were to hit, it would be absolutely crippling for the entire global economy.
And I don’t know if this is related to seismic activity, but ocean temperatures off of the California coast have been hitting unprecedented record highs in recent weeks. Experts are warning that millions of sea creatures are “in real peril” as temperatures rise to levels that may cause sea creatures to start dying off in massive numbers.
This is yet another story that the mainstream news is “too busy” to talk about.
Our planet is undergoing dramatic changes, and this is something that I have been writing about for a long time, but now those changes appear to be greatly accelerating. Earthquake swarms come and go, but for the total number of global earthquakes in a 30 day period to be more than 50 percent above normal is definitely unusual.
Hopefully all of this seismic activity will settle down in September, but what if it doesn’t?
What if our planet continues to become even more unstable and unprecedented seismic events begin devastating major cities all over the globe?
As I have previously warned, a dramatic rise in planetary instability could have very serious implications for the future of our society. We are already teetering on the precipice of global systemic collapse, and it definitely wouldn’t take too much to push us over the edge.
The increase in Earthquakes are at least partially due to the cyclical slowing of the Earth's rotation. It is known science that occurs regularly. We were warned it would happen last year as we approached the next slowing. There were plenty of scientific articles about it. Here is one: https://www.forbes.com/sites/trevornace/2017/11/20/earths-rotation-is-m…
And Mr. Universe's comment below, about the solar minimum and the effect of the increased cosmic rays on the viscosity of magma, is also part of the reason.
I do agree with the author that "the mainstream news is 'too busy' to talk about" it. The public is so ignorant about solar and Earth cycles, cosmic rays, CMEs, the magnetosphere, pole flips, and their effects on our climate and plate tectonics, etc.
And don't hold you breath waiting for schools to educate your kids. Self-education is your friend. You can start with Ben Davidson's solar series so you can understand the sun and the lingo. He does short, 2 to 3 minute daily broadcasts and updates, along with occasional longer videos. You don't have to be a scientist and have a PhD to understand. Here is his Youtube channel: https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHSoxioQtwZcJj_9clLz7Bggso7qg2PDj
I am not sure I believe them about the cause being earth slowing yet but we just had two super deep sevens in south America and things are likely to get froggy. If these two 600km deep quakes grow to 1.3 higher and go shallow (what potential is as they grow more shallow they magnify) it would be super bad. Chile should be on alert for potential catastrophic quake.
Plus now we are back to where we started after the deep ones in Fiji and pressure transferred out everywhere. More pressure heading towards west coast and everywhere else.
By the time this is over, probably a few weeks, you should see those uptick stats grow much higher.
I think these coronal holes and their solar winds in combination with our weakened shields are a factor. Seen this repeat too many times.
In reply to Slowing rotation by californiagirl
OOh, those slaps really hurt, but you still have my child bride.
Nothing except an outside force can slow the Earth's rotation due to the law of conversation of angular momentum, although I suppose some of that angular momentum could be temporarily transferred to the molten lava that the crust of the Earth sits on.
In reply to I am not sure I believe them… by Ms No
I dont remember what the mainstream says causes the rotation to slow anymore because I ascribe to electric universe theory, which is constantly predictive.
They say:
The activity of the sun is directly related to the rotational speed of the earth
The more energy that is produced by the sun, the faster the earth spins.
Low solar radiation (like since 08) means less positively charged protons reaching the upper atmosphere of the earth
The potential difference between the the positively charged upper atmosphere and the negatively charged earth decreases. Resulting a slowing down of the earth’s rotation.
In reply to Nothing except an outside… by TheEndIsNear
Not sure if this was answered yet: the world is always slowing down because the moon is pulling on the oceans, the displacement is dragged over the surface and acts like friction.
This also causes the moon to move further away moment by moment, to the the tune of an inch per year or so.
In reply to I dont remember what the… by Ms No
It is just that almost all of the planets are on one side of the solar system... rare, but not permanent...
Hopefully long enough to let the BIG one hit San Fransisco and LA.
In reply to Nothing except an outside… by TheEndIsNear
Michael Snyder contines his tour de force exposure of corruption and incompetance in professional seismology, to save us from drowning in a well of ignorance and fanciful hysteria.
In reply to Nothing except an outside… by TheEndIsNear
The earth's rotation slowing is known science. It happens regularly. There is a cycle.
Solar winds and coronal holes, where the solar winds are stronger, are normal. Solar winds help create the heliosphere, which protects us from cosmic radiation. The heliosphere is also weakening as solar activity declines, which is why more solar radiation is entering the solar system. All the planets are having climate changes right now, some much more dramatic than anything on Earth. Look into it. NASA and other scientists are studying it.
Let's just hope we are not hit by a major X-class solar coronal mass ejection (CME) while our magnetosphere is in such a weakened state. Look up the Carrington Event and then think about what it would do to our electrical grid as opposed to what it did to the grid in 1859.
In reply to I am not sure I believe them… by Ms No
We also have tens of thousands of years of solar cycle data correlated magma problems with cosmic rays which are confirmed to be rising. CNN etc., are covering that its the earths rotation and not mentioning the other known and huge factor, that's the problem. If the earth slows its as a result of this and another symptom, as opposed to the cause, almost certainly.
In reply to The earth's rotation slowing… by californiagirl
I guess what I'm trying to say is that its not the original cause. They are trying to skirt that. Its one of many cascading effects. You'll also probably notice that where they focus on rotation they also mention global warming. The two are almost never alone.
Example: https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/global-warming-changing-how-f…
In reply to We also have tens of… by Ms No
It has zero to do with anthropogenic global warming, which is B.S. The cycle of speeding up, with slowdowns, has been going on for millions of years, if not billions. It is a normal cycle of Earth, just like the Milankovitch cycles.
Nothing is constant and steady in the universe. If it was, that is when we should freak out.
Even our orbit around the sun and our distance from the sun varies. The sun also wobbles due to the timing of all planets' rotation cycles. The Earth's orbit cycle is approximately 100,000 years, and just happens to tie to the integlacial (the relatively short periods that we are not in an iceage) cycle of approximately 100,000 years.
In reply to I guess what I'm trying to… by Ms No
600km is seriously deep, and will have precious little effect at the surface.
As for this cluster of quakes, if Snyder did a little more digging he would discover:
1. events in nature do not conform precisely to a mean average. A mean is just that - a mean.
2. large earthquakes are accompanied by aftershocks. You get clustering. If you get one 7.0, you WILL get hundreds or thousands of aftershocks. My neighbours & I experienced 2 large shallow quakes, and I stopped counting aftershocks at 13,000.
3. If you are a little out on the bell curve, having a larger than mean average number of large quakes, then of course the after shocks will magnify the effect, particularly if you are basing your analysis on a simple count (even worse if you are counting down to 1.5s! Yes, Hillary probably registered at that magnitude).
4. big quakes happen all the time, sometimes deep, often in remote locations. But as humans move around and colonise and build bigger poorly constructed cities, of course more of us will be killed. Its a numbers game. Get over it. Its been happening for millennia, we just weren't there to witness it or spread the news at near lightspeed.
In reply to I am not sure I believe them… by Ms No
It might seem like it but this all destroys man made globull warming. That's why the coverage of all of its symptoms is stifled. Globalism needs the meme and this will destroy it.
People now call the USGS the downgrading service for example.
In reply to Last by Richard Chesler
The odds makers have a new favorite. The Grand Solar Minimum.
In reply to We're by toady
This is true, plus our shields have shrunk and weakened. Possibly as a result of the sun cycle and possibly as a result of magnetic poles converging. Probably some of both.
In reply to The odds makers have a new… by Mr. Universe
Can't wait to find out how this Birkland current they are calling "steve" plays into all of this. Why are we now getting perpendicular birkland currents to the aurora? How rare is this?
Birklands can transmit electricity through a magnetic sheath up to trillions of miles. Have they ever been seen on earth before? If so, when? Enquiring minds want to know.
https://www.everythingselectric.com/steve-birkeland/
In reply to The odds makers have a new… by Mr. Universe
Grand Solar Minimum will be a blockbuster now through the next several decades and maybe through 2100+. All the self-absorbed snowflakes are in for a rude awakening if they can emerge from their delusional dream state. Stack and grow bro's while you stay out of the way. Let the multi-cultural globalists eat each other.
In reply to Can't wait to find out how… by Ms No
