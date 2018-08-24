Seismic Shocker: The Number Of Global Earthquakes Over The Last 30 Days Is Over 50% Above Normal

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/24/2018 - 21:05

Authored by Michael Snyder via The American Dram blog,

Why is the number of earthquakes happening around the world increasing so dramatically? 

In recent days, we have seen very large earthquakes in Venezuela, Fiji, Italy and elsewhere.  Here in North America, significant quakes have rattled Oregon, Alaska and the west coast of Mexico.  As I reported on all of these important seismic events, it sure seemed like the number of earthquakes was rising, but I wanted to be sure.  I once worked as an attorney, and I was trained to only come to conclusions that were warranted by the facts.  So I decided to pull up the numbers, and what I discovered was extremely alarming.  It turns out that the number of earthquakes that we have witnessed over the last 30 days is more than 50 percent above normal.  Of course the Earth is constantly being pummeled by quakes, but this is a huge deviation from the norm

Could it be possible that we have entered a time when major Earth changes are going to start happening on a regular basis?  If so, what does that mean for the future of our society?

If you go to Earthquake Track, you will find the latest data on all earthquakes that have happened all over the planet.

According to their numbers, there have been 82,845 earthquakes of magnitude 1.5 or greater over the last 365 days.  That is an enormous number of earthquakes, but most of them are so small that they can’t really be felt.

When you divide 82,845 earthquakes by 365 days, you get an average of about 227 earthquakes per day over the past year.

And when you multiply 227 earthquakes by 30 days, you get an average of 6,810 earthquakes per 30 days over the last 12 months.

But there have been a whole lot more than 6,810 earthquakes over the last 30 days.  In fact, Earthquake Track tells us that there have been 10,901 earthquakesover the last 30 days.

That means that the number of earthquakes over the last 30 days is more than 50 percent above normal, and that is big news.  Unfortunately, the mainstream media in the United States is almost entirely ignoring this story because they are preoccupied with other things at the moment.

Most of the earthquakes over the last 30 days have happened along the Ring of Fire, and a British news source tells us that over 90 percent of all quakes tend to happen along this seismic zone which roughly encircles the Pacific Ocean…

The Pacific Ring of Fire is the most geologically active region in the world.

More than 90 percent of earthquakes occur here, as well as 22 or the 25 biggest volcanic eruptions in history.

The entire west coast of the continental United States and the entire southern coast of Alaska fall directly along the Ring of Fire.  Over the past several days Alaska has been hit by dozens of earthquakes, including a huge magnitude 6.3 shaker

The eruption, which occurred in the remote Andrean of Islands region of Alaska, happened at around 4.30am BST and had a depth of 27 miles.

There has been a total of 35 earthquakes in Alaska in the last two days, ranging from 2.5 in magnitude to 6.3 according to the USGS.

There have also been some quakes off the west coast of the U.S., but so far California itself has been largely unaffected.

However, the experts assure us that California is “overdue” for a major earthquake…

Richard Aster, Professor of Geophysics at Colorado State University, warned recently California is in an “earthquake drought” and overdue a 7.0 quake.

He said: “Although many Californians can recount experiencing an earthquake, most have never personally experienced a strong one.

“For major events, with magnitudes of seven or greater, California is actually in an earthquake drought.”

The fact that there hasn’t been a very large quake in the region for a very long time may be a really bad sign, because tectonic stress along the Juan de Fuca plate is constantly building up.

At some point that stress must be released, and that is when we will see “the Big One”

Geologist Erik Klemetti said: “The Big One will be generated by the stress built up as the Juan de Fuca plate off the coast of Oregon, Washington, California and British Columbia slides underneath North America.

“The plates can stick, creating stress that is sometimes released as giant earthquakes – and many smaller ones.

“The ‘snapping’ back of the plate can create tsunamis, just as we saw in 2004 off Indonesia and 2011 off Japan.”

The west coast of the United States is the center of the global tech industry.  If the “Big One” were to hit, it would be absolutely crippling for the entire global economy.

And I don’t know if this is related to seismic activity, but ocean temperatures off of the California coast have been hitting unprecedented record highs in recent weeks.  Experts are warning that millions of sea creatures are “in real peril” as temperatures rise to levels that may cause sea creatures to start dying off in massive numbers.

This is yet another story that the mainstream news is “too busy” to talk about.

Our planet is undergoing dramatic changes, and this is something that I have been writing about for a long time, but now those changes appear to be greatly accelerating.  Earthquake swarms come and go, but for the total number of global earthquakes in a 30 day period to be more than 50 percent above normal is definitely unusual.

Hopefully all of this seismic activity will settle down in September, but what if it doesn’t?

What if our planet continues to become even more unstable and unprecedented seismic events begin devastating major cities all over the globe?

As I have previously warned, a dramatic rise in planetary instability could have very serious implications for the future of our society.  We are already teetering on the precipice of global systemic collapse, and it definitely wouldn’t take too much to push us over the edge.

Tags
Disaster Accident
Environment

Comments

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 2
californiagirl Stu Elsample Fri, 08/24/2018 - 21:16 Permalink

The increase in Earthquakes are at least partially due to the cyclical slowing of the Earth's rotation. It is known science that occurs regularly.  We were warned it would happen last year as we approached the next slowing.  There were plenty of scientific articles about it.  Here is one:   https://www.forbes.com/sites/trevornace/2017/11/20/earths-rotation-is-m…

And Mr. Universe's comment below, about the solar minimum and the effect of the increased cosmic rays on the viscosity of magma, is also part of the reason. 

I do agree with the author that "the mainstream news is 'too busy' to talk about" it. The public is so ignorant about solar and Earth cycles, cosmic rays, CMEs, the magnetosphere, pole flips, and their effects on our climate and plate tectonics, etc.

And don't hold you breath waiting for schools to educate your kids.  Self-education is your friend. You can start with Ben Davidson's solar series so you can understand the sun and the lingo.  He does short, 2 to 3 minute daily broadcasts and updates, along with occasional longer videos. You don't have to be a scientist and have a PhD to understand.  Here is his Youtube channel:  https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHSoxioQtwZcJj_9clLz7Bggso7qg2PDj

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 2
Ms No californiagirl Fri, 08/24/2018 - 21:29 Permalink

I am not sure I believe them about the cause being earth slowing yet but we just had two super deep sevens in south America and things are likely to get froggy.  If these two 600km deep quakes grow to 1.3 higher and go shallow (what potential is as they grow more shallow they magnify)  it would be super bad.  Chile should be on alert for potential catastrophic quake.

Plus now we are back to where we started after the deep ones in Fiji and pressure transferred out everywhere.  More pressure heading towards west coast and everywhere else.

By the time this is over, probably a few weeks, you should see those uptick stats grow much higher.

I think these coronal holes and their solar winds in combination with our weakened shields are a factor.  Seen this repeat too many times.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
californiagirl Ms No Fri, 08/24/2018 - 21:54 Permalink

The earth's rotation slowing is known science. It happens regularly. There is a cycle.

Solar winds and coronal holes, where the solar winds are stronger, are normal. Solar winds help create the heliosphere, which protects us from cosmic radiation. The heliosphere is also weakening as solar activity declines, which is why more solar radiation is entering the solar system.  All the planets are having climate changes right now, some much more dramatic than anything on Earth.  Look into it. NASA and other scientists are studying it. 

Let's just hope we are not hit by a major X-class solar coronal mass ejection (CME) while our magnetosphere is in such a weakened state. Look up the Carrington Event and then think about what it would do to our electrical grid as opposed to what it did to the grid in 1859.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Ms No californiagirl Fri, 08/24/2018 - 22:01 Permalink

We also have tens of thousands of years of solar cycle data correlated magma problems with cosmic rays which are confirmed to be rising.  CNN etc., are covering that its the earths rotation and not mentioning the other known and huge factor, that's the problem.  If the earth slows its as a result of this and another symptom, as opposed to the cause, almost certainly.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Mr. Universe toady Fri, 08/24/2018 - 21:14 Permalink

The odds makers have a new favorite. The Grand Solar Minimum.

In a Grand Solar Minimum, cosmic rays trigger larger flash floods, hailstorms and – due to jet stream disturbance and mixing of atmospheric layers –  local long-duration precipitation events (e.g. atmospheric rivers).

Crop damage, local surface heating, wildfires and biological damage can all be accelerated by an increase in UV radiation, by these mechanisms:

There is a direct correlation of cosmic rays and ozone depletion. measured since 1980. Ozone depletion – as in solar minimum
As a further complication in a Grand Solar Minimum, cosmic rays that make it to Earth and enter the surface, can trigger earthquakes and volcanoes and other tectonic anomalies. The penetrating particles (cosmic ray muons) from space decrease the viscosity of silica-rich magma

 

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Ms No Mr. Universe Fri, 08/24/2018 - 21:42 Permalink

Can't wait to find out how this Birkland current they are calling "steve" plays into all of this.  Why are we now getting perpendicular birkland currents to the aurora?  How rare is this?

Birklands can transmit electricity through a magnetic sheath up to trillions of miles.  Have they ever been seen on earth before?  If so, when?  Enquiring minds want to know.

https://www.everythingselectric.com/steve-birkeland/

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Ms No Oliver Klozoff Fri, 08/24/2018 - 21:56 Permalink

True, we aren't in a massive uptick yet but sometime in the next handful of years we will be, also had horrible quakes around 2010 and 2011.  Everything kicked off in 08/09 when the sun started shutting down.

This Fiji quake is the second largest deep quake since records have been kept.  The other was in Russia just a handful of years ago also.   

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Conax Fri, 08/24/2018 - 21:09 Permalink

It's just the earth expanding. The molten-hot magma of its mantle is like cake batter in the oven.

At certain points in the ages of the planet, the gases formed expand this molten-hot magma and the earth grows in diameter. The stretch marks fill in with cooling magma and we grow.

Look how the continents jigsaw together. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
wisefool Fri, 08/24/2018 - 21:10 Permalink

Mueller investigation is over at taxpayer expense september 1. 2018. We all go about our own ways,

or we find out why the deep state needed so many taxes to cover up for 911.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
BankSurfyMan Fri, 08/24/2018 - 21:16 Permalink

After taking a huge dump, I grab the keys and head for the door, the house starts shaking, another fucking earthquake... Back to bathroom, this time I took a shit in the tub. That's just not normal!