Seismic Shocker: The Number Of Global Earthquakes Over The Last 30 Days Is Over 50% Above Normal

Authored by Michael Snyder via The American Dram blog,
Why is the number of earthquakes happening around the world increasing so dramatically?
In recent days, we have seen very large earthquakes in Venezuela, Fiji, Italy and elsewhere. Here in North America, significant quakes have rattled Oregon, Alaska and the west coast of Mexico. As I reported on all of these important seismic events, it sure seemed like the number of earthquakes was rising, but I wanted to be sure. I once worked as an attorney, and I was trained to only come to conclusions that were warranted by the facts. So I decided to pull up the numbers, and what I discovered was extremely alarming. It turns out that the number of earthquakes that we have witnessed over the last 30 days is more than 50 percent above normal. Of course the Earth is constantly being pummeled by quakes, but this is a huge deviation from the norm.
Could it be possible that we have entered a time when major Earth changes are going to start happening on a regular basis? If so, what does that mean for the future of our society?
If you go to Earthquake Track, you will find the latest data on all earthquakes that have happened all over the planet.
According to their numbers, there have been 82,845 earthquakes of magnitude 1.5 or greater over the last 365 days. That is an enormous number of earthquakes, but most of them are so small that they can’t really be felt.
When you divide 82,845 earthquakes by 365 days, you get an average of about 227 earthquakes per day over the past year.
And when you multiply 227 earthquakes by 30 days, you get an average of 6,810 earthquakes per 30 days over the last 12 months.
But there have been a whole lot more than 6,810 earthquakes over the last 30 days. In fact, Earthquake Track tells us that there have been 10,901 earthquakesover the last 30 days.
That means that the number of earthquakes over the last 30 days is more than 50 percent above normal, and that is big news. Unfortunately, the mainstream media in the United States is almost entirely ignoring this story because they are preoccupied with other things at the moment.
Most of the earthquakes over the last 30 days have happened along the Ring of Fire, and a British news source tells us that over 90 percent of all quakes tend to happen along this seismic zone which roughly encircles the Pacific Ocean…
The Pacific Ring of Fire is the most geologically active region in the world.
More than 90 percent of earthquakes occur here, as well as 22 or the 25 biggest volcanic eruptions in history.
The entire west coast of the continental United States and the entire southern coast of Alaska fall directly along the Ring of Fire. Over the past several days Alaska has been hit by dozens of earthquakes, including a huge magnitude 6.3 shaker…
The eruption, which occurred in the remote Andrean of Islands region of Alaska, happened at around 4.30am BST and had a depth of 27 miles.
There has been a total of 35 earthquakes in Alaska in the last two days, ranging from 2.5 in magnitude to 6.3 according to the USGS.
There have also been some quakes off the west coast of the U.S., but so far California itself has been largely unaffected.
However, the experts assure us that California is “overdue” for a major earthquake…
Richard Aster, Professor of Geophysics at Colorado State University, warned recently California is in an “earthquake drought” and overdue a 7.0 quake.
He said: “Although many Californians can recount experiencing an earthquake, most have never personally experienced a strong one.
“For major events, with magnitudes of seven or greater, California is actually in an earthquake drought.”
The fact that there hasn’t been a very large quake in the region for a very long time may be a really bad sign, because tectonic stress along the Juan de Fuca plate is constantly building up.
At some point that stress must be released, and that is when we will see “the Big One”…
Geologist Erik Klemetti said: “The Big One will be generated by the stress built up as the Juan de Fuca plate off the coast of Oregon, Washington, California and British Columbia slides underneath North America.
“The plates can stick, creating stress that is sometimes released as giant earthquakes – and many smaller ones.
“The ‘snapping’ back of the plate can create tsunamis, just as we saw in 2004 off Indonesia and 2011 off Japan.”
The west coast of the United States is the center of the global tech industry. If the “Big One” were to hit, it would be absolutely crippling for the entire global economy.
And I don’t know if this is related to seismic activity, but ocean temperatures off of the California coast have been hitting unprecedented record highs in recent weeks. Experts are warning that millions of sea creatures are “in real peril” as temperatures rise to levels that may cause sea creatures to start dying off in massive numbers.
This is yet another story that the mainstream news is “too busy” to talk about.
Our planet is undergoing dramatic changes, and this is something that I have been writing about for a long time, but now those changes appear to be greatly accelerating. Earthquake swarms come and go, but for the total number of global earthquakes in a 30 day period to be more than 50 percent above normal is definitely unusual.
Hopefully all of this seismic activity will settle down in September, but what if it doesn’t?
What if our planet continues to become even more unstable and unprecedented seismic events begin devastating major cities all over the globe?
As I have previously warned, a dramatic rise in planetary instability could have very serious implications for the future of our society. We are already teetering on the precipice of global systemic collapse, and it definitely wouldn’t take too much to push us over the edge.
Ok, so the world is coming to an end. Geologic changes happen without regard for human life. I'm still betting on the Giant Meteor 2018.
We're all gonna die.
On a long enough timeline....
In reply to Ok by Mr. Universe
The statistical methods behind this article can be traced to Al Gore and the IPCC.
In reply to We're by toady
HRC caused a big one when she stumbled and fell on her fat ass
In reply to Last by Richard Chesler
The increase in Earthquakes are at least partially due to the cyclical slowing of the Earth's rotation. It is known science that occurs regularly. We were warned it would happen last year as we approached the next slowing. There were plenty of scientific articles about it. Here is one: https://www.forbes.com/sites/trevornace/2017/11/20/earths-rotation-is-m…
And Mr. Universe's comment below, about the solar minimum and the effect of the increased cosmic rays on the viscosity of magma, is also part of the reason.
I do agree with the author that "the mainstream news is 'too busy' to talk about" it. The public is so ignorant about solar and Earth cycles, cosmic rays, CMEs, the magnetosphere, pole flips, and their effects on our climate and plate tectonics, etc.
And don't hold you breath waiting for schools to educate your kids. Self-education is your friend. You can start with Ben Davidson's solar series so you can understand the sun and the lingo. He does short, 2 to 3 minute daily broadcasts and updates, along with occasional longer videos. You don't have to be a scientist and have a PhD to understand. Here is his Youtube channel: https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHSoxioQtwZcJj_9clLz7Bggso7qg2PDj
In reply to HRC caused one when she fell… by Stu Elsample
I am not sure I believe them about the cause being earth slowing yet but we just had two super deep sevens in south America and things are likely to get froggy. If these two 600km deep quakes grow to 1.3 higher and go shallow (what potential is as they grow more shallow they magnify) it would be super bad. Chile should be on alert for potential catastrophic quake.
Plus now we are back to where we started after the deep ones in Fiji and pressure transferred out everywhere. More pressure heading towards west coast and everywhere else.
By the time this is over, probably a few weeks, you should see those uptick stats grow much higher.
I think these coronal holes and their solar winds in combination with our weakened shields are a factor. Seen this repeat too many times.
In reply to Slowing rotation by californiagirl
God is just pissed at this:
WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to I am not sure I believe them… by Ms No
It could mean we getting close ...
"So when the horn is blown once, and the earth and the mountains are lifted, and crushed with a single blow, on that day the inevitable event will occur." Quran, 69: 13-15
In reply to God is just pissed at this by loop
Nothing except an outside force can slow the Earth's rotation due to the law of conversation of angular momentum, although I suppose some of that angular momentum could be temporarily transferred to the molten lava that the crust of the Earth sits on.
In reply to I am not sure I believe them… by Ms No
The earth's rotation slowing is known science. It happens regularly. There is a cycle.
Solar winds and coronal holes, where the solar winds are stronger, are normal. Solar winds help create the heliosphere, which protects us from cosmic radiation. The heliosphere is also weakening as solar activity declines, which is why more solar radiation is entering the solar system. All the planets are having climate changes right now, some much more dramatic than anything on Earth. Look into it. NASA and other scientists are studying it.
Let's just hope we are not hit by a major X-class solar coronal mass ejection (CME) while our magnetosphere is in such a weakened state. Look up the Carrington Event and then think about what it would do to our electrical grid as opposed to what it did to the grid in 1859.
In reply to I am not sure I believe them… by Ms No
We also have tens of thousands of years of solar cycle data correlated magma problems with cosmic rays which are confirmed to be rising. CNN etc., are covering that its the earths rotation and not mentioning the other known and huge factor, that's the problem. If the earth slows its as a result of this and another symptom, as opposed to the cause, almost certainly.
In reply to The earth's rotation slowing… by californiagirl
God is saying "stop fucking with Trump"
In reply to HRC caused one when she fell… by Stu Elsample
Someone set me up with a 9.0 here in SoCal.
In reply to God is saying "stop fucking… by sheikurbootie
Well to be fair about it, I'm not convinced that is what God is really saying ..
Ok, so let's ask him. God, what are you really saying ?
In reply to God is saying "stop fucking… by sheikurbootie
you jumped shark with that statement. see a good psychiatrist
trump is not going to get impeached. the zio-banksters run the world (they have a printing press) and they have his back because he is doing everything they want.
no one is fucking with him. it's all theater. divide and conquer. false right/left paradigm
In reply to Well to be fair about it, I… by Giant Meteor
If only I had registered on ZH with the username "God". ;-)
In reply to Well to be fair about it, I… by Giant Meteor
We're sojourners just passing through, this isn't our home.
In reply to Last by Richard Chesler
It might seem like it but this all destroys man made globull warming. That's why the coverage of all of its symptoms is stifled. Globalism needs the meme and this will destroy it.
People now call the USGS the downgrading service for example.
In reply to Last by Richard Chesler
The odds makers have a new favorite. The Grand Solar Minimum.
In reply to We're by toady
This is true, plus our shields have shrunk and weakened. Possibly as a result of the sun cycle and possibly as a result of magnetic poles converging. Probably some of both.
In reply to The odds makers have a new… by Mr. Universe
Can't wait to find out how this Birkland current they are calling "steve" plays into all of this. Why are we now getting perpendicular birkland currents to the aurora? How rare is this?
Birklands can transmit electricity through a magnetic sheath up to trillions of miles. Have they ever been seen on earth before? If so, when? Enquiring minds want to know.
https://www.everythingselectric.com/steve-birkeland/
In reply to The odds makers have a new… by Mr. Universe
And the SMOD v Cthulu v SuperVolcano debate begins to heat amidst unbearable "news".
In reply to Ok by Mr. Universe
My money is still on nuclear war...
In reply to And the SMOD v Cthulu v… by TBT or not TBT
Who is going to push the button?
In reply to My money is still on nuclear… by marcusfenix
Does it matter?
I say Japan.... payback!
In reply to Who is going to push the… by TBT or not TBT
Hope it hits me right between the eyes! I'll be famous!.....welll......er......shucks, what the fuck?
In reply to Ok by Mr. Universe
"I'm still betting on the Giant Meteor 2018."
And the meteor's name is "Jerome Powell"!... And if that one doesn't kill you the next meteor right behind it wearing a beanie is "Stevie Mnuchin"!!!...
In reply to Ok by Mr. Universe
Hopefully that means the Long Valley Caldera will soon erupt and wipe California off the map.
That'd contractually be Act of God against my 18-19 Mammoth ski pass, and not cool.
In reply to Hopefully that means the… by navy62802
Unfortunately for the rest of the U.S. the prevailing winds will blow everything east. Long Valley and Yellowstone will will mostly effect states east of the disaster but everyone will suffer in the long run.
In reply to I think that would qualify… by TBT or not TBT
These idiots drilled into it.
https://openei.org/wiki/Long_Valley_Caldera_Geothermal_Area
http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/msn/huge-store-of-magma-below-california-…
In reply to Hopefully that means the… by navy62802
global cooling. (shrinkage)
Dude, you've changed.
In reply to global cooling. by buzzsaw99
how so?
In reply to Dude, you've changed. by TeamDepends
lol!
In reply to how so? by buzzsaw99
Global cooling, and age, if you factor the 'dickeydoo' effect.
In reply to global cooling. by buzzsaw99
This is rather lame for Friday ZH Doom Porn.
Haven't read the article but I'll bet no mention of the 6.0 and greater earthquake drought that just ended.
In reply to This is rather lame for… by Utopia Planitia
Dutchsinse reported that the USGS has recently downgraded a number of 6+ quakes to <6. The suspicion is that a lot of emergency response software is set to be triggered by 6+ quakes.
This is the government’s playbook. Remember after Fukushima how the safe dosage limits of radiation in humans was dramatically increased.
In reply to Haven't read the article but… by Oliver Klozoff
True, we aren't in a massive uptick yet but sometime in the next handful of years we will be, also had horrible quakes around 2010 and 2011. Everything kicked off in 08/09 when the sun started shutting down.
This Fiji quake is the second largest deep quake since records have been kept. The other was in Russia just a handful of years ago also.
In reply to Haven't read the article but… by Oliver Klozoff
Look, sometimes you've just got be grateful for the doom you get. I know it's tough out there right now, doom taking a beating and all, but dammit man have faith!
In reply to This is rather lame for… by Utopia Planitia
That fucking Trump!
so what? Does it mean something special?
A warning from the universe not to impeach Trump.
It's just the earth expanding. The molten-hot magma of its mantle is like cake batter in the oven.
At certain points in the ages of the planet, the gases formed expand this molten-hot magma and the earth grows in diameter. The stretch marks fill in with cooling magma and we grow.
Look how the continents jigsaw together.
Mueller investigation is over at taxpayer expense september 1. 2018. We all go about our own ways,
or we find out why the deep state needed so many taxes to cover up for 911.
The prophesies will be fulfilled. It's mathematical. If humanity is not worthy it will end.
As long as Michael keeps preaching doom porn, he will eventually reach that "AHA!" moment where he told us so.
After taking a huge dump, I grab the keys and head for the door, the house starts shaking, another fucking earthquake... Back to bathroom, this time I took a shit in the tub. That's just not normal!
The earth and the universe have the same problem
In reply to After taking a huge dump, I… by BankSurfyMan